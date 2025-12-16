AFCON

AFCON Fantasy 2025: Fixture Ticker

16 December 2025 0 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

AFCON Fantasy kicks off on 21st December, and fixture planning will play a major role in early success.

This article uses the in-house expert @FPLReaction’s Fixture Ticker to assess Gameweeks 1–3, highlighting when managers should invest in teams based on schedule strength.

With only the Group Stage in focus, identifying sides with strong early runs could provide a crucial edge from the outset.

THE BASICS

Before taking a look at the Fixture Tickers, it could be worth knowing the teams involved, their three-letter abbreviations (used in the tickers), their FIFA World Ranking, and their CAF Ranking, all of which you can see in the table below.

TeamAbbreviationFIFA World RankingCAF Ranking
AlgeriaALG353
AngolaANG8918
BeninBEN9220
BotswanaBOT13840
Burkina FasoBFA6212
CameroonCMR5710
ComorosCOM10826
CongoCGO569
EgyptEGY344
Equatorial GuineaEQG9721
GabonGAB7815
Ivory CoastCIV427
MaliMLI548
MoroccoMOR111
MozambiqueMOZ10222
NigeriaNGA385
SenegalSEN192
South AfricaRSA6111
SudanSDN11831
TanzaniaTAN11227
TunisiaTUN406
UgandaUGA8517
ZambiaZAM9019
ZimbabweZIM12936

GAMEWEEKS 1-3

Below you can see all participants and their Group Stage fixtures.

The teams at the top of the ticker have the easiest fixtures, in contrast to the teams at the bottom with the toughest fixtures.

AFCON Fantasy fixture ticker

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES?

As we can see seven sides follow a similar pattern at the top. Congo, Egypt, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia all have two green (easy fixtures) and one red (tough) fixture.

What is interesting is that all seven sides face their most difficult fixture in Gameweek 2. This highlights a significant fixture swing.

We also can’t rule out sides with middling fixtures. Among them are Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, and South Africa.

GAMEWEEK 1

For those who want to focus on Gameweek 1, then check out this ticker.

AFCON Fantasy fixture ticker

GAMEWEEK 2

Gameweek 2 appears to be the trickiest round to navigate. With lots of heavyweight clashes this week, the following ticker could help understand how to manage it.

AFCON Fantasy fixture ticker

GAMEWEEK 3

After a tricky Gameweek 2, here are the fixtures for the final round of the Group Stage.

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.