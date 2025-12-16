AFCON Fantasy 2025: Fixture Ticker

AFCON Fantasy kicks off on 21st December, and fixture planning will play a major role in early success.

This article uses the in-house expert @FPLReaction’s Fixture Ticker to assess Gameweeks 1–3, highlighting when managers should invest in teams based on schedule strength.

With only the Group Stage in focus, identifying sides with strong early runs could provide a crucial edge from the outset.

THE BASICS

Before taking a look at the Fixture Tickers, it could be worth knowing the teams involved, their three-letter abbreviations (used in the tickers), their FIFA World Ranking, and their CAF Ranking, all of which you can see in the table below.

Team Abbreviation FIFA World Ranking CAF Ranking Algeria ALG 35 3 Angola ANG 89 18 Benin BEN 92 20 Botswana BOT 138 40 Burkina Faso BFA 62 12 Cameroon CMR 57 10 Comoros COM 108 26 Congo CGO 56 9 Egypt EGY 34 4 Equatorial Guinea EQG 97 21 Gabon GAB 78 15 Ivory Coast CIV 42 7 Mali MLI 54 8 Morocco MOR 11 1 Mozambique MOZ 102 22 Nigeria NGA 38 5 Senegal SEN 19 2 South Africa RSA 61 11 Sudan SDN 118 31 Tanzania TAN 112 27 Tunisia TUN 40 6 Uganda UGA 85 17 Zambia ZAM 90 19 Zimbabwe ZIM 129 36

GAMEWEEKS 1-3

Below you can see all participants and their Group Stage fixtures.

The teams at the top of the ticker have the easiest fixtures, in contrast to the teams at the bottom with the toughest fixtures.

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES?

As we can see seven sides follow a similar pattern at the top. Congo, Egypt, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia all have two green (easy fixtures) and one red (tough) fixture.

What is interesting is that all seven sides face their most difficult fixture in Gameweek 2. This highlights a significant fixture swing.

We also can’t rule out sides with middling fixtures. Among them are Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, and South Africa.

GAMEWEEK 1

For those who want to focus on Gameweek 1, then check out this ticker.

GAMEWEEK 2

Gameweek 2 appears to be the trickiest round to navigate. With lots of heavyweight clashes this week, the following ticker could help understand how to manage it.

GAMEWEEK 3

After a tricky Gameweek 2, here are the fixtures for the final round of the Group Stage.