Scout Notes April 3

FPL notes: Kluivert injury latest, Cherries struggle + Salah quiet

It’s time to look back on two more of Wednesday’s Gameweek 30 fixtures now.

This time it’s Bournemouth 1-2 Ipswich Town and Liverpool 1-0 Everton.

KLUIVERT INJURY LATEST

Declared a doubt for Wednesday’s match by his manager in the pre-match press conference, Justin Kluivert (£6.3m) was unsurprisingly absent for Bournemouth’s clash with Ipswich.

The Dutch midfielder may not even be back in Gameweek 31, judging by Iraola’s words at full-time.

“I don’t know. I think he has not an injury but probably an overload in his muscle. It’s true that we just have less than 60-something hours or something like this, so it’s going to be difficult I think.” – Andoni Iraola on whether Justin Kluivert will be fit for Gameweek 31

CHERRIES POPPED?

Kluivert’s absence didn’t help on Wednesday but Bournemouth’s slump in form long pre-dates the Dutchman’s muscle fatigue.

The Cherries are winless in five league games and haven’t won a match (outside of penalties) in any competition since Southampton away in mid-February.

Bournemouth have had more shots (24) than anyone else in Gameweek 30 so far but struggled for clear openings. Over half of their 1.87 xG came in the lead-up to their goal, when Evanilson (£5.7m) tapped in from a saved Lewis Cook (£5.0m) shot.

Bear in mind that this Ipswich Town side were the only club in England’s top four divisions without a win in 2025 before Wednesday.

Iraola summed it all up in 10 words after full-time.

“Our offensive players are not in the form they were.” – Andoni Iraola

Dango Ouattara (£5.0m), recalled here, and Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) certainly look like they’re short on confidence. Both wingers had six shots on Wednesday, only one of which was on target.

It is, perhaps, just a regression to the mean. The goals bonanza that peaked in Gameweek 23 with a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest was, perhaps, just a happy blip for the Premier League’s second-biggest xG underachievers of 2024/25.

Kluivert latest

Above: Bournemouth’s xG v goals in 2024/25 (rolling four-game average). The ‘change in manager’ was merely Andoni Iraola’s touchline ban.

DAVIS + HUTCHINSON MISS OUT

Ipswich were without regulars Leif Davis (£4.3m) and Omari Hutchinson (£5.2m) for this one. The pair were affected by leg and hamstring issues respectively, with Kieran McKenna unsure how long they’ll be out for.

Elsewhere, Cameron Burgess‘s (£3.8m) fine display on his recall suggests semi-popular budget defender Jacob Greaves (£3.9m) may struggle to reclaim his place. Every single defender in Ipswich’s line-up at the Vitality Stadium cost less than £4.0m, not that Wednesday’s win will lead to a rush in purchases.

Liam Delap (£5.6m) took his goals total to a commendable 11 with a thumping finish for Ipswich’s second strike. Nathan Broadhead (£4.9m) had earlier broken the deadlock.

Survival is still unlikely but victory in a must-win game against Wolves in Gameweek 31 would keep things just about interesting, especially with a favourable four-match run to close the season out.

SALAH KEPT QUIET

Liverpool bounced back to winning ways after successive cup exits but this was a tense, tight affair.

Arne Slot’s approach has always been less heavy-metal than Jurgen Klopp but it was tough going on Wednesday, with Everton doing their best to frustrate their hosts and posing a threat on the counter-attack.

“Hard-fought, definitely, but that was no surprise. Everton were nine games in a row unbeaten, hardly ever concede a goal, hardly ever concede a chance, defend with 10 players apart from Beto in and around their 18-yard box. With players like [James] Tarkowski and [Jarrad] Branthwaite it is almost of no use to bring a cross in because they head every ball away. So, they are a team that is difficult to play against because they are also a threat on the counter-attack with Beto. Every throw-in they get and every free-kick they get against us, you have to defend that and that’s what makes it so difficult.” – Arne Slot

Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) epitomised the struggle, following up a non-performance at Wembley with a very quiet display here. The Egyptian mustered just one attempt all game, the only time this has happened in the league this season.

An expected goal involvement (xGI) figure of 0.17 was, indeed, his lowest of 2024/25. Perhaps we ought to give a reborn Everton credit, as they had limited his opportunities in the reverse fixture (albeit didn’t stop his scoring), too:

Above: Mohamed Salah’s lowest xGI figures of 2024/25

Diogo Jota (£7.2m), surprisingly getting the nod again after recent sub-par showings up top, repaid his manager’s faith with a well-worked winner. Luis Diaz (£7.5m) was arguably the brightest spark on the night, playing a part in nine of Liverpool’s 17 shots (three efforts, six chances created).

Cody Gakpo (£7.4m) was again limited to substitute duty: we haven’t seen him in a starting XI since Gameweek 24.

And poor Jarell Quansah (£3.9m) can’t catch a break. Despite the absence of three right-backs through injury, Arne Slot still preferred Curtis Jones (£5.3m) in that position over the budget FPL defender. With Conor Bradley (£4.7m) back in training, Quansah’s window of opportunity is closing once again.

“Jarell did quite OK in that position, to be fair, and he would have helped us with set-pieces. But I felt – we felt – that we had to play better with the ball than we did in the away game. It’s a risk to play a midfielder over there maybe. But I knew that [Jones] could help with his creativity in this position because that’s what you lack of course when Trent is not playing for you. He did very well defensively also so a strong performance from him.” – Arne Slot

BETO THREAT

Everton’s threat evaporated in the second half, with no shots after the 52nd minute.

But they had the better chances before the break, with Beto (£5.0m) having a breakaway goal denied by a tight offside and then striking the inside of the post with another huge opening.

Carlos Alcaraz (£4.9m) also wasted a clear headed opportunity, while there were numerous instances of a final pass letting the Toffees down on the counter.

Beto certainly gets his opportunities: this was the seventh match in eight in which he’s had at least one ‘big chance’. With all of them going begging in the last four Gameweeks, however, you wonder how long it’ll be before the fit-again Armando Broja (£5.3m) gets his shot at leading the line.

Iliman Ndiaye (£5.2m) should add more quality in the final third: he returned as a substitute at Anfield. With Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) also nearly back, the Toffees could soon be adding the end product that Jack Harrison (£5.2m) and Jesper Lindstrom (£5.0m) simply aren’t offering out wide at present.

  1. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Pickford
    Alt nouri, Hujisen, gvar
    Salah, Palmer, Kluvert, Nwaneri, Mbembo
    Isak, Marmoush

    fab, Wood, Robinson, Johnson

    £5m in the bank 2 free transfers and WC, TC & FH to be used.
    Assuming wildcard this week would be the best use of my chips. Any advise on chips would be appreciated

    Open Controls
  2. pakornk
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Guys

    BB GW33
    or
    AM GW31-33?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      AM31-33

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Highest chip ceiling in the game so priorities for likely B2B doubles and table bonus

        Open Controls
  3. Bavarian
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    WC Team, any thoughts please?

    Pope-Areola
    Kerkez-Ait Nouri-Munoz-Burn-Milenkovic
    Salah-Kluivert-Palmer-Saka-Sarr
    Cunha-Isak-Marmoush

    0.0 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I'm really not sure about the Bournemouth players you've got. They really are out of form, and are still popular in FPL world, so you could make ground by going without.
      I like Cunha and Milenkovic.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Not sure Bournemouth players should be on your WC.

      Open Controls
  4. _Ninja_
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    1FT 3.4m ITB

    Gabriel -> Saliba or someone else?

    Raya
    Munoz Gvardiol Milenkovic
    Salah Saka Sarr Murphy
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Areola Kluivert Kerkez Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Unsure of Ars if both Gaby & Timber are out.

      Saliba is the obvious choice, but Kwior is not Gaby quality & the busted CS showed not for the first time.

      Open Controls
  5. Captain Mal
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Potter, Frank, Amorim top the projected AM points for GW 31, all three with a slightly above 50% chance of a win/draw.

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Frank is a decent option home to chelsea with table bonus. Howe the safer boring choice.

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Mal
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            I want to see how Chelsea perform today, assuming they have some key players back. Might go for Amorim if they look better. Definitely not going for Howe.

            Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          I'm on Frank

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Mal
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              Yeah, he is on my radar, depends on Chelsea's performance today. Who are you thinking for next week?

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                I have 3 Palace at the moment but I will probably shift Muñoz and go for Glasner. Otherwise I'm probably not going to have triple Newcastle so could go Howe instead (no space for double mids & not that keen on their defence although if I sell Muñoz then maybe I'd find my way to 3)

                Open Controls
                1. Captain Mal
                    1 hour, 11 mins ago

                    Makes sense, thinking along the same lines, though I might sell Sarr for a Villa mid.

                    Open Controls
            • Atimis
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Howe is a good bet, otherwise you lose FT before DGW32 and preferably another one before DGW33, wouldn't trust Glasner after yesterday, they will have too many games in a short period

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                I'm not saying Frank is a bad choice but wouldn't like to spend all the FTs on the AMs

                Open Controls
              2. Captain Mal
                  2 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Things I don't like about Howe:
                  A) Price
                  B) there are 3 good Newcastle assets even without him
                  C) No table bonus
                  D) I'll have to move him after GW 32 anyway, so not really saving a transfer

                  Open Controls
                  1. Atimis
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 55 mins ago

                    Still saves you 1FT if picked for GW31-32

                    Open Controls
                    1. Captain Mal
                        1 hour, 47 mins ago

                        You mean Howe-Howe-someone else compared to Frank-Howe-someone else?
                        If you plan Howe for 32,then I agree it makes sense to get him now, I'm thinking something like Frank-Glasner-Glasner so it's still 1 transfer.
                        But I guess it also depends on whether you are satisfied with your rank. I'm definitely not, so looking to take some risks (eg captaining Marmoush against Leicester was an easy call) and AM chip has extremely high ceiling.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Atimis
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 29 mins ago

                          I get your point just can't really see it for Glasner, playing away against two teams effectively focusing on PL and fighting for the CL spots, and including the game yesterday it's like 5 fixtures in 17 days for CP, pretty crazy

                          Open Controls
                          1. Captain Mal
                              1 hour, 10 mins ago

                              Yeah, it's a gamble, no question about that, nothing wrong with playing it safe. Good luck anyway!

                              Open Controls
                              1. Atimis
                                • 8 Years
                                1 hour, 1 min ago

                                Good luck mate!

                                Open Controls
                • Thursday's Press Conference Times
                  Skonto Rigga
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 21 mins ago

                  Morning! A few Gameweek 31 press conferences taking place today:

                  10.15am - Slot (LIV)
                  1.30pm - van Nistelrooy (LEI), Nuno (NFO), Potter (WHU)

                  Times in BST, via Sky Sports.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Philosopher's Stones
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Thanks for the update, Mr Skonto Rigga.

                    Open Controls
                  2. STHH
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 41 mins ago

                    Hopefully we'll find out a bit more about Chris Wood.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Merlin the Wraith
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 38 mins ago

                      'Assess...'

                      Open Controls
                  3. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 22 mins ago

                    "Hi Nuno. How is Chris Wood?"

                    Nuno: "We are assessing day by day. Assessing, assessing, assessing, assessing, assessing, assessing, assessing."

                    😡

                    Open Controls
                    1. Merlin the Wraith
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 13 mins ago

                      Silver linings #326... Saves you having to hang around til 1:30 as doubt anyone has serious Leics/West Ham assets for this GW 😀

                      Open Controls
                • 2OLEgend
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 39 mins ago

                  Hi all. 5ft. AM 31-33, FH 34, BB 35/36

                  Current team:
                  Raya (Areola)
                  Munoz, Livra, Gvardiol (Milenko, Gabriel)
                  Salah, Sarr, Savinho, Bruno (Mbeumo)
                  Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

                  Y/N?
                  Bruno, Gabriel, Mbeumo -> Saka, Timber/Konsa, Rashford

                  Open Controls
                • Yozzer
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                  If Isak is out this gw I could take a -4 and do Gabriel, Foden -> Kushanov , Saka

                  This leaves me with .9 itb for AM

                  Raya Areola
                  Burn, Gvardiol, Muñoz
                  Salah,Murphy, Palmer, Sarr, Saka
                  Marmoush, Mateta,

                  Areola Isak Kushanov Mazaroui

                  In 33 I could sell Palmer for Asensio/Rash/Moreno and Isak to Watkins

                  Worth it?

                  Open Controls
                  1. boombaba
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    For which AM

                    Open Controls
                • Nightcrawler
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Are they going to wait till after the deadline to announce DGW again? What's the point? Just because annoying for the sake of it

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nightcrawler
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 25 mins ago

                    Being*

                    Open Controls
                  2. g40steve
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 19 mins ago

                    Broadcasters have to find slots to show games, believe this takes the time

                    Open Controls
                    1. Nightcrawler
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      Sure. They can announce it next week I wouldn't care. Doing it right after deadline 2nd time in a row would be trolling

                      Open Controls
                  3. x.jim.x
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 29 mins ago

                    Yes - broadcasters, fans, police, etc aren't as important as winding up nerds who live and breathe a free fantasy sports game

                    Open Controls
                    1. Nightcrawler
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 19 mins ago

                      Who said that? How is announcing it right after deadline as opposed to an hour or two earlier going to affect any of that?

                      Open Controls
                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 9 mins ago

                        You are saying that by suggesting that the Prem would delay the announcement after deadline for a laugh

                        Open Controls
                        1. Nightcrawler
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 3 mins ago

                          My original post was a question. If it happens again right after deadline what does that suggest? Once can be a coincidence

                          It they're delaying the announcement by a day or a week for the reasons u mentioned then fair enough. When this happened earlier in the season I laughed at ppl thinking this but twice would make me wonder

                          Open Controls
                          1. x.jim.x
                            • 10 Years
                            59 mins ago

                            Again, ask yourself why they would risk getting into a load of trouble with the governing bodies to annoy some nerds

                            Open Controls
                            1. Nightcrawler
                              • 5 Years
                              39 mins ago

                              They wouldn't be getting into any trouble though. My only question is announcing it right after the deadline. If they're announcing it on Saturday or next week for those reasons there is nothing to talk about here

                              Open Controls
                              1. x.jim.x
                                • 10 Years
                                35 mins ago

                                There absolutely would be trouble if it could be proven that they delayed an annoucement like this for the sake of it. Travelling fan groups would kick off bigtime considering how little the Prem already thinks of them, never mind the police.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Nightcrawler
                                  • 5 Years
                                  30 mins ago

                                  This would be very hard to prove or too absurd to even go after. Let's see when they announce it. If it's again 5 mins after the deadline like last time that's too much of a coincidence and sad

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. x.jim.x
                                    • 10 Years
                                    13 mins ago

                                    Where did you get your tinfoil hat from?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Nightcrawler
                                      • 5 Years
                                      2 mins ago

                                      That's a new one at least. Thought it was going to be another one of your putting words into mouth specials

                                      Open Controls
                          2. Haa-lala-land
                            • 4 Years
                            56 mins ago

                            While we're at it, why don't premier league managers ever talk about FPL in their post match interviews?
                            Glasner should have apologised this week following this week's Southampton debacle in a week of wildacrding.

                            It's like he doesn't care.

                            Open Controls
                            1. The Mentaculus
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              53 mins ago

                              Emery's lack of an apology for ruining table bonus even more unforgivable

                              Open Controls
                              1. Nightcrawler
                                • 5 Years
                                24 mins ago

                                Good job taking the original post into a completely unrelated direction

                                Open Controls
                                1. The Mentaculus
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  17 mins ago

                                  I didn't think the OP warranted a serious response if you must know. Sheer paranoia to think that your FPL decisions (or anyone's) are factored into this

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Nightcrawler
                                    • 5 Years
                                    just now

                                    FPL has affected real life football before

                                    https://www.backpagesport.co.uk/blog-master/fwzn6ikqci7s7tgvdjga3g3dy8mfv9

                                    Not saying I have a point here but mocking for relating FPL to real life is a bit much

                                    Open Controls
                            2. Nightcrawler
                              • 5 Years
                              52 mins ago

                              Again who said that? That's just putting words into others mouth to prove some point and that sadly works around here

                              Open Controls
                              1. Haa-lala-land
                                • 4 Years
                                35 mins ago

                                Nightcrawler, my friend you appear to be confusing the FPL make believe world with deadlines etc, with the real world.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Nightcrawler
                                  • 5 Years
                                  28 mins ago

                                  FPL has previously crept into real life football

                                  https://www.backpagesport.co.uk/blog-master/fwzn6ikqci7s7tgvdjga3g3dy8mfv9

                                  Makes the mocking look ridiculous. Never said I'm right I could be miles off but FPL is pretty main stream now

                                  Open Controls
                                2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
                                  • 10 Years
                                  27 mins ago

                                  The dude is getting livid about something that hasn't even happened yet and probably won't. Priceless!

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Nightcrawler
                                    • 5 Years
                                    just now

                                    Where is the anger? My post was a question about the timing. If u find that priceless to read I have nothing to add

                                    Open Controls
                  4. Holmes
                    • 11 Years
                    39 mins ago

                    They might see it as 8 days before GW32 deadline rather than 2hrs after GW31 deadline.

                    Open Controls
                • tim
                  • 15 Years
                  2 hours, 16 mins ago

                  Still have my wc fh and bb.

                  When are people using their chips if they have em?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Merlin the Wraith
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 11 mins ago

                    TC32 BB33 FH34

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 44 mins ago

                      If Isak is fit

                      He'll likely be fine

                      There may be an argument to TC Saka in gw33

                      Meaning a BB32 or 36?

                      Open Controls
                • boombaba
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 3 mins ago

                  AM Glasner or Howe then Arteta?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Atimis
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    31-32 Howe 33 Arteta the safest but may not be the best

                    Open Controls
                • Merlin the Wraith
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 46 mins ago

                  Taa/Gomez out. Bradley to be assessed. (BBC 1030 BST)

                  Open Controls
                • Donnie Chen
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  Wildcarding - would appreciate thoughts...

                  Pope
                  Gvardiol Milenkovic Munoz
                  Saka Sarr Salah Elanga
                  Mateta Isak Marmoush

                  Raya/Gordon (if fit)/Murilo/Saliba

                  Aim is all starters, all will double due to cup except Salah.
                  Playing BB on 33 and FH on blank 34.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Looks good. But risky plan for bb33 with fixtures not announced yet

                    Open Controls
                    1. Donnie Chen
                      • 14 Years
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      Cheers - will be flexible and make adjustments if needed (as well as BB timing). Hopefully we get that fixture news ahead of the transfer deadline!

                      Open Controls
                • Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                  Just saw the tarkowski tackle....I should be enjoying a 20 points captain haul with Salah this morning instead of starring at 6 points ....:( c'est la vie 😉

                  Open Controls
                  1. Donnie Chen
                    • 14 Years
                    1 hour, 26 mins ago

                    At least *everyone* got the 6 points. 😀

                    Open Controls
                    1. Philosopher's Stones
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      Not us Marmoush cappers.

                      Open Controls
                • boombaba
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  Rashford, Asensio or Rogers ?

                  I feel Rogers is safest, not sure what to make of the mins or the other two with Watkins back and champs league…

                  Open Controls
                  1. Donnie Chen
                    • 14 Years
                    1 hour, 23 mins ago

                    Not touching Villa personally, but Rashford is the man of the moment I think.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Gubby-Allen
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    I think Villa are the team to invest in more than any, excluding DGW options.

                    Konsa seems the only certainty of defenders though, I have signed him.

                    Any one of the three you chose should be one of a midfield 5 for the rest of the season but impossible to predict minutes. Obvious choice is Asensio but he isn't starting every game and will do the three cup ones. Similar to Saka.

                    Open Controls
                    1. FplmorelikeFml
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Curious to know what makes you think AV is the team to invest in now though? Feel like they never really got out of second gear except for some games

                      Open Controls
                • theshazly
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  RMWCT please!

                  Raya ( Areola )
                  Konate Kerkez Milenkovic ( Agbadou / Burn )
                  Salah Saka Palmer Murphy Sarr
                  Mateta Isak (c) Marmoush

                  Open Controls
                  1. Donnie Chen
                    • 14 Years
                    57 mins ago

                    Burn very close to suspension...Livra a better option if going for a Toon def IMO. Pretty solid otherwise, although Bournemouth look jaded. I'd swap out Kerkez.

                    Open Controls
                  2. FPL Sanky
                    • 1 Year
                    56 mins ago

                    Looks good but I would like some Villa players in this team....maybe Villa defender instead of Konate?

                    Open Controls
                    1. theshazly
                      • 1 Year
                      49 mins ago

                      Konate gets clean sheets, maybe instead of Konsa ?

                      Whats the plan by GW34 ? FH or will be a bigger blank week ?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Donnie Chen
                        • 14 Years
                        just now

                        FH 34 is the plan.

                        Open Controls
                  3. Gubby-Allen
                    • 3 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    I would have a Villa defender now Konsa and Mings are back, albeit Mings didn't play yesterday. They finally look organised. But then there are 2 cups to factor in.

                    Saka probably won't start more than 2 of the next 4 although didn't matter on Tuesday.

                    Open Controls
                • FPL Sanky
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  Palmer is going to punish all the wild carders, isn't he?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Donnie Chen
                    • 14 Years
                    57 mins ago

                    On current form, no...but yeah see what you mean!

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPL Sanky
                      • 1 Year
                      54 mins ago

                      I don't believe in current form anymore just seeing how CPL and BOU played yesterday......Palmer always does well against Spurs which is worrying me

                      Open Controls
                      1. Gubby-Allen
                        • 3 Years
                        41 mins ago

                        It's an odd season. There are the bottom nine with nothing to play for and nine sides were coming off of a cup match, with Euphoria, joy and desolation to factor in. I was surprised by the Palace and Bournemouth emphasis last night, at least one was always going to struggle so soon after their Cup emotions. I was convinced neither would win and did ok out of it.

                        On the flip, I was also convinced Newcastle would lose to Brentford. I don't fancy the template team of 2025 will do much more this season. There is a lot of guesswork with motivation, cups and Europe to account for.

                        Open Controls
                  2. Botman and Robben
                    • 8 Years
                    47 mins ago

                    Nah, I believe in Saka.

                    Open Controls
                • FantasyTony
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Palmer likely to start?

                  Open Controls
                  1. SpaceCadet
                    • 11 Years
                    58 mins ago

                    I think not.

                    Open Controls
                  2. FPL Sanky
                    • 1 Year
                    54 mins ago

                    I hope not

                    Open Controls
                  3. boc610
                    • 13 Years
                    just now

                    maresca said fit enough to play full 90, sounds like he starts

                    Open Controls
                • el polako
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  As someone who had the cojones to captain Marmoush over Salah, I feel like I haven’t been fully rewarded.
                  Underwhelming.

                  Open Controls
                  1. mookie
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 26 mins ago

                    Wait til he loses 2 bonus tonight, you'll feel even worse.

                    Open Controls
                    1. SpaceCadet
                      • 11 Years
                      44 mins ago

                      To who?

                      Open Controls
                      1. mookie
                        • 11 Years
                        42 mins ago

                        After corrections this could easily change.
                        Savinho (34)
                        Marmoush (34)
                        Grealish (32)

                        Open Controls
                    2. Nightcrawler
                      • 5 Years
                      42 mins ago

                      Hell lose 1 max

                      Open Controls
                    3. Sun God Nika
                      • 4 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Killjoy

                      Open Controls
                      1. mookie
                        • 11 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        I captained him...

                        Open Controls
                        1. Sun God Nika
                          • 4 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Even worse :p

                          Open Controls
                          1. mookie
                            • 11 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            I'm just taking anti jinx measures 😉

                            Open Controls
                  2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    Salah should have been playing against 10 men for 80 minutes. Plus I'm not sure it takes "cojones" to select an obviously valid captaincy option in a fantasy football game.

                    Open Controls
                    1. el polako
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      I think going against, nailed, on pens, already on 300+ points for the season Salah at home takes cojones.
                      Especially when picking someone prone to Peps roulette.

                      Open Controls
                      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        Marmoush was always starting with Haaland injured, and was shorter goalscoring odds than Salah. Congrats etc, but it was hardly a pick for the ages.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Blueberg
                          • 9 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          This

                          Open Controls
                      2. Sun God Nika
                        • 4 Years
                        50 mins ago

                        This

                        Open Controls
                • Silecro
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  Roll ft here? 9k rank so in defending mode.

                  Raya
                  Gvardiol, Mitchell, Burn
                  Salah, Palmer, Saka, Murphy
                  Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

                  Verbruggen, Sarr, Neco, Konsa
                  1ft, 1.0itb

                  Probably Salah or Isak captain

                  Open Controls
                • Dr Funk
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  When's the Villa double gonna be?

                  Will it be gw33?

                  Was all set to play the AssMan chip but now thinking Kluivert to Rashford and bench boosting might be better. Especially with Glasner vs Brighton no longer as appealing.

                  Open Controls
                  1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    33 is the favourite but isn't confirmed yet.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dr Funk
                      • 12 Years
                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                      Cheers

                      Open Controls
                • Big_Andy_GAWA
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  Morning. I've two questions:

                  How do you like Matty Cash as an option? Is nailed when fit, yeah?

                  Secondly, how bad did Isak injury look?

                  Thanks.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gubby-Allen
                    • 3 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    That is my dilemma too. But then do you want a certain starter?

                    Their three most important matches are PSG, PSG and Nott'm Forest in the cups so the best buys may start those.

                    Open Controls
                  2. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    Not exactly now that they have more CBs available & Konsa/Disasi as other options at RB. Don't really see why anyone would want Villa defence v Newcastle & City anyway, especially since only the promoted sides have kept fewer CS

                    Open Controls
                    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                      • 13 Years
                      just now

                      Yeah, it's just that Cash has the propensity to return big at times. Had Martinez on W/C and have since ditched again. May just avoid altogether...

                      Open Controls
                • TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Last Man Standing Update (116 teams)

                  Current safety score = 43
                  Top score = Shaun Moggan with 67

                  https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

                  Open Controls
                • SpaceCadet
                  • 11 Years
                  58 mins ago

                  Start one.

                  a. savinho mun (a)
                  b. sarr bha (h)

                  Open Controls
                • Donnie Chen
                  • 14 Years
                  58 mins ago

                  Wildcarding - would appreciate thoughts...

                  Pope
                  Gvardiol Milenkovic Munoz
                  Saka Sarr Salah Elanga
                  Mateta Isak Marmoush

                  Raya/Gordon (if fit)/Murilo/Saliba

                  Aim is all starters, all will double due to cup except Salah.
                  Playing BB on 33 and FH on blank 34.

                  Open Controls
                  1. TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 15 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Forest guaranteed to double?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Donnie Chen
                      • 14 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      They might have their game as a SGW in 34 still. Hopefully I can adjust if it gets announced before the deadline!

                      Open Controls
                  2. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    No Villa? Isn't the Forest double unlikely to go in 33? I'm also not as keen on Palace's 33 as their 32

                    Open Controls
                    1. Donnie Chen
                      • 14 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Hopefully get the rearranged fixtures ahead of deadline, but Villa will be the ship to jump to. Pity in a way due to Europe/rotation and Forest's excellent defence.

                      Open Controls
                • BobB
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  53 mins ago

                  Has Salah checked out like TAA? Playing like it...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Philosopher's Stones
                    • 4 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Apparently was waiting to cross the 303 mark and call it a day.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Nightcrawler
                    • 5 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Salah has had his issues at home recently when he's not been getting penalties. He goes too wide for my liking. Main reason I didn't captain him

                    Open Controls
                  3. boc610
                    • 13 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    the league is done, the whole pool team are way off it after getting them to this point. im a liverpool supporter so could care less now about fantasy just want them to get it done soon but its clear that the whole team is knackered with slot refusing to use the squad players for some reason.

                    Open Controls
                  4. The Knights Template
                    • 11 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    It’s one game Bobb.

                    Open Controls
                  5. boombaba
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    I’m sure he wants to win the league first before checking out if at all

                    Open Controls
                • Revival
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Expecting Gabriel to be back for the Champions League final 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. Merlin the Wraith
                    • 8 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    If worst confirmed he'll have to be replaced before BB33. Can't see a decent 33 doubler def so might have to be L'pool.

                    Open Controls
                • Punk as Fuchs
                  • 5 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  I'm planning on wildcarding very soon to attack the upcoming doubles, but if I have a relatively solid team for GW31 and neither the TC nor AM chips left, are there any downsides to waiting until GW32 to wildcard, in case the upcoming doubles aren't announced before the GW31 deadline? Am I missing something?

                  Open Controls
                • RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Any news on how serious Gabriel’s injury is?

                  Open Controls
                • Snoop Udogie Dogg
                  • 4 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  is Isak a doubt?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Merlin the Wraith
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Was feeling his groin,(not That way). Howe hopeful & match not until Mon.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      thanks, was looking at bringing him back in as my only move this week but now not so sure

                      Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.