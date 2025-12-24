FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 17

Merry Christmas, everyone. Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 17. This time, there was another mega-haul for Erling Haaland (£15.1m), delighting the 900,000+ managers who used Triple Captain on him.

Here, we report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 17 was round six of the 26th FFS Open Cup. Athletico Timbo (Tim Evans) was beaten 87-76 by RobinHuth (Anoop K), so the highest-ranked quarter-finalist is ekiekiwapang (Dávid Kákonyi, now 32k), who beat thalliday1985 96-80.

As well as this, it was round five of the 19th FFS Members Cup. The highest-ranked player, wilkas44 (Paul Wilkins, now 13k), beat Luggy10 74-71 and is safely through to the quarter-finals.

These cups are old-school competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout, have prizes on offer, and should not be confused with the league cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Once updated, we’ll be able to see whether leader Ville Tuominen (Santigold) has been overtaken in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, after losing his latest match 81-86 to Ahmed Shahin (Professor Bear).

Simon Jones (League 9 Division 256) has won all 17 of his matches and is the only manager with the maximum 51 points. His latest 102 score was achieved without a chip, thanks to double-digits from captain Haaland, Morgan Rogers (£7.2m), Caoimhín Kelleher (£4.5m) and Declan Rice (£7.2m).

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 17 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (code skotto) was 67 after hits, with 52 teams eliminated.

It means that 470 are going through to Gameweek 18. Next time there’s a period for new entries, joiners must have equalled or beaten all the safety scores after hits.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone.

Ori Gal was the highest scorer after triple-captaining Haaland and getting additional hauls from Rice and Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m). Ori came 4,939th in 2019/202 and 43rd in 2021/22.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Tuesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 17 but, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,404 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, Gameweek 17 chip, and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (1st) Ben Crellin (Triple Captain Haaland, OR 223k)

(Triple Captain Haaland, OR 223k) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (Triple Captain Haaland, OR 63k)

(Triple Captain Haaland, OR 63k) 3rd (3rd) Abinav C (Triple Captain Haaland, OR 94k)

(Triple Captain Haaland, OR 94k) 4th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 4,717th)

(OR 4,717th) 5th (6th) Rob Mayes (Triple Captain Haaland, OR 47k)

(Triple Captain Haaland, OR 47k) 6th (-) Harry Daniels (Triple Captain Haaland, OR 64k)

(Triple Captain Haaland, OR 64k) 7th (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 144k)

(OR 144k) 8th (4th) John Walsh (Triple Captain Haaland, OR 191k)

(Triple Captain Haaland, OR 191k) 9th (27th) Simon MacNair (Triple Captain Haaland, OR 16k)

(Triple Captain Haaland, OR 16k) 10th (26th) Pro – (OR 32k)

Since the Gameweek 16 update, Abinav C, Rob Mayes and Harry Daniels have moved up a place, and Simon MacNair is back in the top 10, with all using Triple Captain on Haaland. But Paulius Uziela drops to 12th.

Four of the Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

14th (9th) Michael Giovanni (Triple Captain Haaland, OR 192k)

(Triple Captain Haaland, OR 192k) 17th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 341k)

(OR 341k) 34th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (Triple Captain Haaland, OR 485k)

(Triple Captain Haaland, OR 485k) 112th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 1.916m)

Other leaders featured in this article who rank in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Mark Reynolds (489th), Gerardo López Lozada (433rd), Antti Leppilampi (205th), Rajko Gojkovic (253rd), BigMan Bakar (32nd), Matthew Nuttall (81st), Craig Johnson (83rd) and Stuart Brant (520th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mido Syd leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) for a fifth week, and is now up to ninth throughout the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Peter Jennings moves to the top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, having previously led after Gameweek 12, and is now 241st overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Mark Reynolds (MIR) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a third week after triple-captaining Haaland.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada stays in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a sixth week and is now 5,349th worldwide.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

BT Did is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) and ranks 814th overall. They came 428th in 2019/20.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Marcus Alier (Fudgy Badger) has claimed the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) and rises to 4,143rd overall. He’s had three previous top 10k finishes.

Olavi Oja (ulafhai), in front for 14 of the previous 15 weeks, drops to third.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Antti Leppilampi is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b), rising to 5,068th overall. He came 1,104th in 2014/15 and 713th in 2016/17.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Rajko Gojkovic sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a fifth week.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

BigMan Bakar is the new leader of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) after triple-captaining Haaland. He came fourth in 2014/15 and was part of another two top 4k finishes. Level on points, Michael Day has made more transfers.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL Champion Matthew Martyniak is back to the top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League, having previously led between Gameweeks 1 to 5, then again after Gameweek 14.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Matthew Nuttall leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a fourth week and is now 3,386th overall.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability) is now in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. His nine top 10k finishes include coming 705th in 2006/07 and 64th in 2014/15.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Back to Peter Jennings, he leads my Opening Day League for a second successive week and the tenth time this season.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a third week and is now 156th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Wilson HK N leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for a fifth week and is now 4,172nd overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), a score of 73 brought another red arrow, slipping to 43rd here and around 342k overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a second week, but has slipped to 108k overall after captaining Phil Foden (£9.0m).

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Andy_Social leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a fourth week and is 1,188th worldwide.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.