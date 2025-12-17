The latest FFS Cup results + draws

The FFS Open Cup and the FFS Members Cup continue in Gameweek 17 – and we’re bringing you the latest results and draws here.

Both contests have £300 worth of prizes on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

Although YNWA91 (4,117th) successfully progressed to the sixth round after a tight 79-78 victory over Schiffy11, the honour of highest-ranked manager now belongs to Athletico Timbo (1,771st).

The new leader won 93-84 against an unlucky Terry22, one of three to depart despite recording 82 or more points, alongside Frazek HotSpurs (83) and stooshermadness (82). Yet Waxfoot only needed 61 of them to get past jaxxden.

Two managers bettered Timbo’s tally: thalliday1985 (98) and BilboBaggins (96).

Next up, the former has a really tight encounter against ekiekiwapang. Ranked 60,159th and 65,749th in the world, only two points separate them.

Meanwhile, Ze_Austin, down around 2.52 millionth overall, is facing rascalbear.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

In both competitions, all former champions have already been eliminated.

Wilkas44 (7,506th) remains the highest-placed manager, having narrowly got past FPL Bielsa in an 80-78 win.

He’s about to face the lowest-ranked team of Luggy10 (887k), but maybe it’s not quite the ‘David v Goliath’ initially assumed, as the latter bagged a huge 103 points thanks to Triple Captain Bukayo Saka.

This defeated an unlucky jacknz, bowing out on 82 points, just like Macboro. Also out are Yanti2 (81) and Mendip Muppets (81).

After Luggy10, the best Gameweek 16 scores came from Dempele (98) and Asim Ahmed Khan (97).

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 11

Round 1 – Gameweek 12

Round 2 – Gameweek 13

Round 3 – Gameweek 14

Round 4 – Gameweek 15

Round 5 – Gameweek 16

Round 6 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, we will publish the fixture list for each round before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher