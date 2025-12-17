FFS Cup

The latest FFS Cup results + draws

17 December 2025 108 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

The FFS Open Cup and the FFS Members Cup continue in Gameweek 17 – and we’re bringing you the latest results and draws here.

Both contests have £300 worth of prizes on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

Although YNWA91 (4,117th) successfully progressed to the sixth round after a tight 79-78 victory over Schiffy11, the honour of highest-ranked manager now belongs to Athletico Timbo (1,771st).

The new leader won 93-84 against an unlucky Terry22, one of three to depart despite recording 82 or more points, alongside Frazek HotSpurs (83) and stooshermadness (82). Yet Waxfoot only needed 61 of them to get past jaxxden.

Two managers bettered Timbo’s tally: thalliday1985 (98) and BilboBaggins (96).

Next up, the former has a really tight encounter against ekiekiwapang. Ranked 60,159th and 65,749th in the world, only two points separate them.

Meanwhile, Ze_Austin, down around 2.52 millionth overall, is facing rascalbear.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

In both competitions, all former champions have already been eliminated.

Wilkas44 (7,506th) remains the highest-placed manager, having narrowly got past FPL Bielsa in an 80-78 win.

He’s about to face the lowest-ranked team of Luggy10 (887k), but maybe it’s not quite the ‘David v Goliath’ initially assumed, as the latter bagged a huge 103 points thanks to Triple Captain Bukayo Saka.

This defeated an unlucky jacknz, bowing out on 82 points, just like Macboro. Also out are Yanti2 (81) and Mendip Muppets (81).

After Luggy10, the best Gameweek 16 scores came from Dempele (98) and Asim Ahmed Khan (97).

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 11
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 12
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 17
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 17
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, we will publish the fixture list for each round before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

108 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Is Thiago injured? Not even in the squad.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      How many points did you get last GW, you never said. Must have been good?

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        30 mins ago

        108. GWR 12.8k, OR 1.9m to 800k. I’ve had worse weeks 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          24 mins ago

          Like every week from GW6 to GW14, where a hideous run of red arrows saw me fall from 216k, to over 2.4m!

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            17 mins ago

            Nice! I was 170k in GW12 and have managed to work my way down to 498k with my FH and five trades! Not sure what’s going on with Thiago but I got rid earlier in the week for Ekitike.

            Open Controls
            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              5 mins ago

              I’d have likely done tha same move, but can’t afford without a hit, and there’s nobody else I really want to sell

              Open Controls
    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Henderson not in either so both could just be rested. No news yet as far as I’m aware.

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        19 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  2. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Wissa starts for Newcastle. Not a threat to Woltemade for this Saturday (in terms of starting I mean, he probably gets 15-20 mins), but shows he is fit enough to challenge for a start during the festive period, potentially against Burnley or Leeds.

    12.26 Manchester United (A)
    12.30 Burnley (A)
    01.04 Crystal Palace (H)
    01.07 Leeds (H)
    01.10 Bournemouth (H) FA Cup

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      I can them starting both long term. Wissa and Toney were great at Brentford.

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        26 mins ago

        *can see

        Open Controls
      2. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        4231 with Woltemade as the 10 I’d wager. Time will tell.

        Open Controls
      3. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        I don't know. LW is already crowded with Gordon and Barnes. I don't see Howe changing his 4-3-3 and compromising his midfield trio to accommodate a second striker either.

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          15 mins ago

          As Timbo said, time will tell, but I can’t imagine that either went there not expecting to start, or that the club forked out the money with the expectation of either being on the bench.

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Mal
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Hm, that sounds similar to the Isak/Ekitike argument...
            Anyway, they'll probably try it at some point against weak opposition and could stick with it depending on results.

            Open Controls
  3. BrockLanders
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Do you ever look at your starting 11 and think, why am I even considering taking a punt and using a transfer (have 3FTs) when there's a good chance I'll be benching the likes of a Minteh..

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah, I’m currently benching Minteh and not too happy about it

      Open Controls
  4. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Into the last 16 I go. Prolly get knocked this week though. Tough tie.

    Open Controls
  5. Crazy RedDevil
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    My current team is as below:
    Verbruggen
    Timber van hecke chalobah
    Saka Kudus Foden wilson Minteh
    Haaland Thiago

    Subs: Dub, van de berg , Raul, Anderson

    2ft, 2.6 itb.

    I want to play bench boost this gw. Please suggest me whether I should bring in Tavernier, Petrovic for Kudus, Dubravka or should I only bring Semenyo for Kudus?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I wouldn’t waste a transfer on Dubravka personally

      Open Controls
  6. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Bobb dead. Foden coming on

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Bobb you had one job.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Bobb a job!

        Open Controls
  7. Heiro
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Evening all,

    Seems a little points chasey but Bruno G to Wilson?

    Bruno has Chelsea & United next
    Wilson has Forest & West Ham

    Could move back when the fixtures change.

    Open Controls
  8. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Disgrace of a lineup from Pep. Desperate to secure that top-four finish over winning a trophy.

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour ago

      Rightly so. Being in the CL is everything.

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        34 mins ago

        I'm glad you agree: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/12/17/fpl-notes-estevao-injury-guiu-poor-caicedo-returns?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27460259

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          23 mins ago

          Eh?

          Open Controls
          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            My post mirrors Tommy's.

            Both teams are resting players for this match.

            City are doing this to try and win the PL; Brentford are doing this to try and stay in the PL.

            If we criticise one team for resting players to prioritise a competition; surely we do the same for another doing the same?

            Open Controls
        2. L S P
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          So it took you well over an hour to come up with this troll post?

          Open Controls
          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            It's not even close to trolling. And nice one for doing the chronological maths.

            Open Controls
            1. Punned It
                17 mins ago

                I'm not sure what your day's been like, but you're sure you wouldn't rather lean back with a nice pint and watch something fun on the telly? That Korean black and white chef thing on Netflix is absolutely great!

                Open Controls
                1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  I'd planned to relax with the City v Brentford game, but I can't believe the disrespect that Pep is showing the Cup.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Punned It
                      1 min ago

                      Ha! Fine.

                      Open Controls
        3. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          51 mins ago

          Yeah, run the players into the ground.

          Open Controls
          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            44 mins ago

            Would you BB this? https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/12/17/fpl-notes-estevao-injury-guiu-poor-caicedo-returns?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27460259

            Open Controls
            1. Studs Up
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              42 mins ago

              And your point is?

              Open Controls
              1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                41 mins ago

                Did you read the other person's post? It was trying to say that prioritising one competition over another was bad,

                Open Controls
                1. Studs Up
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Is it though?...when certain clubs 2nd stringers are good enough to compete.

                  Open Controls
                  1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Both clubs are playing a mix of second strings and first XI (except City, who went academy!) Both are prioritising competitions that mean more to them.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Studs Up
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      And somehow the academy is leading...and your point again?

                      Open Controls
                      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I'm not sure you've entirely grasped what I'm saying.

                        Tommy's original post criticised Brentford for resting their players; I said I think it makes sense because they want to prioritise staying in the PL, which is obviously better than a long-shot attempt at winning the Caraboa Cup.

                        City have also rested players; almost certainly to prioritise PL/CL runs. I posted the above message saying it's disgraceful for resting players. Not sure how else to explain the ironic comparison.

                        The fact City's academy is winning does rather underline my point.

                        Open Controls
                2. Studs Up
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  Besides, my reply was to your post. What has that to do with what others said

                  Open Controls
                  1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    I can't help you with that.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Studs Up
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      33 mins ago

                      Trying to justify a post by referring to others...great argument yeah

                      Open Controls
                      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        29 mins ago

                        You're joking, right? Why else would I have used his original phrasing and structure word-for-word bar a couple of changes?!

                        Open Controls
                        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                          • 9 Years
                          26 mins ago

                          Go to bed

                          Open Controls
                          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            23 mins ago

                            I would, but someone's changed the sheets from the main sleeping days. That's such a disgrace.

                            Open Controls
                          2. The Night Trunker.
                            • 2 Years
                            18 mins ago

                            Crusty sheets should not be accommodated

                            Open Controls
                          3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            17 mins ago

                            They're a rotation risk, for sure.

                            Open Controls
                          4. The Night Trunker.
                            • 2 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            😆

                            Open Controls
        4. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          You really think Arsenal will win the league? 😆

          Open Controls
          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            31 mins ago

            Villa, probably. At least they play their main XI in cup competitions.

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              25 mins ago

              Haha well... Arsenal usually choke early February. It's just funny to see them choke in December

              Open Controls
              1. Gubby-Allen
                • 4 Years
                21 mins ago

                Do they? They broke the PL record last year for most points in the last 18 games.

                Open Controls
                1. fedolefan
                  • 11 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Arsenal got 74 points last year and you're saying they broke a record in the second half of the season? What is that record and what points did they get. The points in the first 20 games may be hilarious for a title contender.

                  Open Controls
        5. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          How have you rattled so many with this hahaha

          Open Controls
          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            I really don't know haha. Maybe they're City fans? Maybe my post is too obtuse?

            Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        58 mins ago

        cherki great goal

        Open Controls
      3. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        58 mins ago

        Wow, Cherki 😯

        Open Controls
      4. tucaoneo
        • 7 Years
        52 mins ago

        Oh no my boy Foden is forced on so early

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          51 mins ago

          Your boy Foden has a lot of disputed parentage in the FPL community.

          I suppose it does take a village.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            He was created with discount midichlorians!

            Open Controls
      5. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        Start 1 of Enzo, Woltemade, Anderson and Andersen

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          42 mins ago

          Andersun.

          Open Controls
        2. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          26 mins ago

          Vol te Ma der

          Open Controls
        3. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          In this order for me
          Anderson
          Woltemade
          Enzo
          Andersen

          Open Controls
        4. The Night Trunker.
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          Not Wolt.

          Open Controls
      6. leo_messi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        42 mins ago

        Is Gakpo to Semenyo worth a shot?

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeh

          Open Controls
      7. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        37 mins ago

        Wissa wagon

        Open Controls
      8. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Wissa G

        Open Controls
      9. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        Wissa scores after 10 minutes played for his new club

        Open Controls
      10. Manani
        • 14 Years
        36 mins ago

        A. Rice
        B. Rogers
        C. Save (play Anderson)

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      11. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        Wissa

        Open Controls
        1. Assisting the assister
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          When do we do the transfer?

          Open Controls
      12. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        He has arrived.
        Goodbye Wolt.
        .

        Open Controls
      13. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        Lucic G

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Robinson A

          Open Controls
      14. The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        29 mins ago

        Newcastle Burned out.
        Getting rid ASAP.

        Open Controls
      15. Bigbars
        • 14 Years
        24 mins ago

        Let's see how many mins he gets today, but could Wissa be a differential. Loathe to join the bandwagoners and ditch Woltemade for Ekitike, I think spurs may turn up for once,

        Open Controls
        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          Spurs may turn up for once, for once.
          If Spurs were a pantomime they wouldn't even be funny.

          Open Controls
          1. Bigbars
            • 14 Years
            19 mins ago

            It is pantomime season, you never know, spurs could do a number on Liverpool after their poor showing last week

            Open Controls
            1. The Night Trunker.
              • 2 Years
              17 mins ago

              He's behind you!

              Open Controls
            2. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              14 mins ago

              I love panto innuendo. A girl recently asked me for an example, so I gave her one.

              Open Controls
              1. The Night Trunker.
                • 2 Years
                13 mins ago

                Gave her what?

                Open Controls
                1. The Bandit
                  • 15 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Seriously? 😆

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Night Trunker.
                    • 2 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    😆

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bigbars
                      • 14 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      lol

                      Open Controls
                    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      I'm sure someone will tell me to go to bed or change my sheets, but this is the same guy who missed the point on my post earlier.

                      I'm *just* saying.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bigbars
                        • 14 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        I think it's all a bit fun.. reminds me of the heath ledger joker clip from Batman, why so serious.... you cant even have a laugh without someone taking it the wrong way. I feel for comics in this age.. must be tough to navigate this minefield of a world to measure their material doesn't get them cancelled.

                        Open Controls
        2. Assisting the assister
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          Could be a great diff

          Open Controls
          1. Bigbars
            • 14 Years
            17 mins ago

            That's what i'm thinking, as every man and his dog will jump on the ekitike transfer, need to go left field to try make some inroads, its all about timing,

            Open Controls
        3. fedolefan
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          Ekitike is not a one week transfer

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            And not just for Xmas.

            Open Controls
          2. Bigbars
            • 14 Years
            16 mins ago

            could be if i Free Hit Wissa in and maybe get ekitike for the Wolves game

            Open Controls
            1. Lanley Staurel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              8 mins ago

              What if Wissa started so Wolte can start next GW?

              Open Controls
              1. Bigbars
                • 14 Years
                3 mins ago

                True.. could be... and ive just realised they are the early saturday ko... we all know how they generally go

                Open Controls
      16. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Who takes oreilly's place ifvrested v WHU?

        Open Controls
        1. Lanley Staurel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          Hes been subbed ready for the weekend

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Oh

            Open Controls
        2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Genuinely thought you were referring to a Norwegian Second Division team that West Ham were playing midweek.

          Open Controls
      17. MetallicaJack93
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Play De Cuyper or Guehi?

        Open Controls
      18. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        7 mins ago

        Admittedly my TV picture is set to "Vivid" but Fulham's kit tonight is camouflaging them from the Newcastle players.

        Subterfuge.

        Open Controls
      19. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        cherki and oreilly taken off

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          O’Really?

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.