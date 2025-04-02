97
Scoreboard April 2

FPL Gameweek 30 round-up: Wednesday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

97 Comments
With the full-time whistles blown in all six of Wednesday’s Gameweek 30 fixtures, it’s time to round up the evening’s attacking returns, bonus points and key stats.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG).

This is Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and bonus points are from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections and therefore could be revised over the next 24 hours.

GAMEWEEK 30: WEDNESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

30 bonus
30 bonus
30 bonus
30 bonus
30 bonus

GAMEWEEK 30: WEDNESDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

Liverpool1 – 0Everton
Southampton1 – 1Crystal Palace
Newcastle United2 – 1Brentford
Manchester City2 – 0Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion0 – 3Aston Villa
Bournemouth1 – 2Ipswich Town

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

97 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    At least can hit AM Howe with no doubts now

    1. FPL Blow-In
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Why’s that?

      1. FPL Blow-In
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        No table bonus for Emery or Glasner in 31 but a ft if you want to change in 32

        1. Atimis
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I’m gonna start with Howe 31-32 and change for 33

          2. FPL Blow-In
  2. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Underwhelming week

    3. Hazz
  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Perhaps not a crazy surprise but Marmoush stands out in the numbers above today. Opponent the reason! Although I swear most chances came first half.

    Makes Isak (C) next week too hard to ignore.

    1. g40steve
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Defo going Isak or Gordon, Marmoush worked out well.

      2. Hazz
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Literally as I finish typing:

      Eddie Howe says Alexander Isak was withdrawn with a slight groin issue

      "He wasn't feeling 100% and wasn't sure in his movement. Hopefully he's OK."

      1. g40steve
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        just now

        But it’s Leicester they are done

        4. g40steve
  4. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Foden owners what’s your plans?

    Open Controls
  5. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Is hitting in a Newcastle defender worth it? Or just play Gvard or Kerkez? Feels like Gvard could score vs Man U.

    1. Hazz
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Gvardiol is playing CB at the moment. Opportunities to score aren't showing themself very much.

      Im not sure I'd take a hit for a NEW defender, but also it's not too bad with the double afterwards. Just a tricky double.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        57 mins ago

        Thanks, I think I will leave it. There is no stand out Newcastle player. I think I would only hit if there was a great attacking defender there, but Trippier is not that anymore.

        1. Tonyawesome69
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          40 mins ago

          Trippier on 21 bps from tonight's game, close to bonus and that includes a CS wipe out

          1. Hazz
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            37 mins ago

            Yeah. I've got him and pleased with some of the numbers. Having said that Livramento was doing fairly well too. He's a bit more spritely and on the better flank.

            It could be worth the punt, but that hit hurts it. Not impossible Gvardiol & Kerkez do okay.

            6. FDMS All Starz
  6. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Missed GW30 Wc, still WC now? Or just do Wissa/Kluivert/Gabriel —> Mateta/Murphy/Burn

    3FTs & 0.0itb
    Henderson
    Munoz Milenkovic Gabriel*
    Salah Bowen Mbuemo Kluivert*
    Isak Wissa Marmoush

    Sa Dango Castagne Mykolenko

    Open Controls
    1. Gunners in Haaland
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Just wait and WC in GW38

      7. Nightcrawler
  7. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Fir those TCing Isak 32 it's going to be very very risky with his random injuries

    1. Stranger Mings
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      More worried reduced mins with Wilson back

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      That's been playing on my mind for so long now, I have visions of Isak getting injured like 20 mins into the first game :/

      3. Hairy Potter
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      The problem is that it isn't random. It's pretty much always his groin. He admitted at the end of last season that he played for months trying to manage a groin problem, but he played all the time as Wilson was out.

      1. Tonyawesome69
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He has missed games due to the groin issue

        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/alexander-isak/verletzungen/spieler/349066/plus/1

        8. Tonyawesome69
  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Asked whether Palmer, Jackson and Madueke were fit to start the game, Maresca replied ‘yes’, before commenting on their prospects of playing the full 90 minutes.

    ‘Probably Nico and Noni, no, because they come back after two months, and Cole is just in case he has to play 90 minutes.’

    https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/maresca-confirms-cole-palmer-nicolas-jackson-and-noni-madueke-are-ready-to

    9. FPL Sanky
  9. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    What a disaster this WC has been.....and Palmer is going to increase the pain even more

    1. syke63
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Personally hoping he'll help ease the pain

      10. Sun Jihai
  10. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Did RAN gain 2 bonus? Nice

    1. tutankamun
    1. tutankamun
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Good stuff

      11. JBG
  11. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I just want to thank both of the Egyptian kings, the one I captained amd the one I luckily didn't

    1. Blueberg
    1. Blueberg
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A massive game changing 6 pt swing

      12. Tonyawesome69
  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Eddie Howe says Alexander Isak was withdrawn with a slight groin issue

    "He wasn't feeling 100% and wasn't sure in his movement. Hopefully he's OK"

    https://x.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1907545248496234645?t=79W2v78Xw68OmfX27rfFRQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      There will be no strikers left soon, we will all have Beto.

      2. Tonyawesome69
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      What happened last time folks were put off from Isak (C) earlier in the season...

      1. No Kane No Gain
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        just now

        There was no Wilson waiting that day

        13. Pep Roulette
  13. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Palmer is going to punish those sellers tomorrow 100%

    Open Controls
  14. Zambian FPL Addict
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Am 110 points behind some guy i really dislike in a mini league he's blown all Hes chips, i have bench boost and triple (c) left is it over? Any tactical help?

    1. g40steve
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Don’t cap Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Zambian FPL Addict
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        A man will do what must be done

        15. Pointless
  15. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Is Merino still a secure starter especially now Saka is back?

    1. Hazz
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Merino has been scoring, so that helps him. Saka being back doesn't really have an effect as Saka just start ahead of Nwaneri.

      Trossard has been back for a bit and Merino has been starting up top ahead of him typically, so not sure than changes just yet.

      2. Tonyawesome69
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Starter, probably yes but can see Trossard take mins off him

      3. Stranger Mings
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Prefer martnelli

      Open Controls
  16. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    wtf that Tonali goal, only just saw it...

    how the

    17. Manani
  17. Manani
    • 13 Years
    51 mins ago

    which 3 palace to get?

    not fully convinced by Mateta feel like he will get subbed early more often now

    1. Stranger Mings
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He hit the bar so unlicky

      18. gooberman
  18. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    Is Trippier a genuine option?

    1. Yank Revolution
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Sure is!

      2. Stranger Mings
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      I am on burn

      3. No Kane No Gain
    3. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Wait on injury news he was taken off as a precaution late on through groin stiffness or something

      4. Sun Jihai
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Quite encouraging bonus stats tonight

      19. Jordan.
  19. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    44 mins ago

    rival has RAN who has 2 bonus points just been given ,astonishing bad luck in my worst ever h2h season ,now 10 and 20 and considering my future,just b*ll*cks to it

    20. DannyDrinkVodka
  20. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Chasing with AM - is Frank a good option due to the upside home against Chelsea?

    1. Hazz
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      I'm not sure I'd recommend it, but I absolutely loathe us playing vs. Brentford. It always seems a massive struggle. Wouldn't be overly surprised if they frustrated us again.

      1. DannyDrinkVodka
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah, I’m 70 points behind though, and I need to take some risks.

        Open Controls
        1. Zambian FPL Addict
          • 7 Years
          just now

          What type of risks, do you have in mind aside AM?

          2. Stranger Mings
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Can see brentford beating Chelsea

      21. Flynny
  21. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Isak and gabriel injured from wildcard team....

    Can't carry both into gw31.....

    Isak to evanilson may need to happen

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Or Wilson?

      2. No Kane No Gain
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Isak to evanilson when Isak has been taken off as a precaution is madness

      1. Flynny
      1. Flynny
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        It's not madness

        I'll wait and see of course

        But we won't have solid info for the next match

        3. Stranger Mings
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Still getting isak onnwc31 unless news that out

      4. RICICLE
    4. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Wait… Isak is injured?

      I Completely missed that one

      22. Hazz
  22. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Bit of an early one:

    Raya
    Trippier Gvardiol Kerkez
    Salah Palmer Murphy Savinho
    Isak (C) Marmoush Mateta
    Martinez // Sarr Munoz Gabriel*

    1) Bench one: Mateta/Savinho/Sarr?
    2) Bench one: Gvardiol/Kerkez/Munoz?

    1. DannyDrinkVodka
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Mateta and Gvardiol

      1. g40steve
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        United are toothless?

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          I swear I read a stat the other day and Man U had the best form in europe in the last 4 games or something lol (before this week). I didn't read it though, it said something like that 😀

          1. ZimZalabim
          1. ZimZalabim
            • 8 Years
            20 mins ago

            was it an April fools joke ?

            Open Controls
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              19 mins ago

              Haha, it was before. But it crossed my mind. It was a credible source.

              2. Hazz
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Cheers. Currently teetering between Gvardiol & Munoz. Pretty often both teams score in this fixture, and Gvardiol CB appeals slightly less than fullback. If he was fullback I'd probably start him.

        Mateta, I'll think about the mins questionable per last couple of fixtures for sure. Painful if he returns though.

        2. RICICLE
    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Apparently Isak is Injured?

      1. Hazz
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah. There's Howe's quote but the fixture is so good I'd want him (C) if he did start. If he ain't fit I reckon he misses out altogether.

        1. No Kane No Gain
        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Not worried they play Wilson for confidence and Isak waiting on the bench?!

          1. Hazz
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            I'm not sure it's worth the risk if he really has a niggle they're worried about, given the Opppnent is Leicester & fixture after than is Manchester United.

            Besides, Isak could probably score off the bench vs. Leicester anyway.

            3. SAUCY SALAH
    3. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Savinho and Gvardiol I think

      1. SAUCY SALAH
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Mainly because the others are more attacking or on pens (Mateta)

        2. Hazz
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks. It's a maybe. As it stands on my bus team I had that but will see in the coming days.

        Open Controls
  23. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Five players including captain scored 8+. And I still might get a red tomorrow if Palmer hauls.

    24. TorresMagic™
  24. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    28 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (116 teams)

    Current safety score = 43
    Top score = Shaun Moggan with 67

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    1. FPL Sanky
    1. FPL Sanky
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Guess my time has come to an end in this one.....46 all out

      25. SAUCY SALAH
  25. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Any ideas for next gameweek?

    Pope
    Gabriel | Gvardiol | Munoz
    Salah | Foden | Bruno | Sarr
    Isak | Mateta | Marmoush

    Areola | Kluivert | Burn | Justin

    1FT, 0ITB

    Thanks!

    1. TorresMagic™
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      16 mins ago

      Waiting game with injuries.

      1. SAUCY SALAH
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thanks TM

        Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      You should really have a Newcastle mid, Kluivert probably out at the weekend too. Benching headache then. Not playing Burn is a bit disappointing too, but I see why.

      Looking at your team, it makes me think BB its viable for some people this week. I don't think they are good fixtures, but its tricky knowing who to bench.

      1. SAUCY SALAH
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Got 3 Newcastle already, Kluivert probably become Rashford or Rogers at some point

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Oh yea, didn't see Pope. Juts do what TM said, might need to get Wilson.

          1. SAUCY SALAH
          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            I’d probably use Isak money to get Saka in that scenario

            Open Controls
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              I was looking at Saka before but cant afford him this week. Saka might be the one..

              1. SAUCY SALAH
              1. SAUCY SALAH
                • 8 Years
                5 mins ago

                Yeah I could have had him over Bruno anyway had I not tanked my TV!

                2. SAUCY SALAH
      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yes because I have Pope don’t want to double up in case Leicester score haha

        3. No Kane No Gain
      3. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Don’t rule out kluivert playing in 31 just yet

        3. Hazz
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd be starting Burn. Assume he comes in for Gabriel at least, but wouldn't chance it.

      Not sure about your chip plan but assume two of Isak/Foden/Kluivert plays a part, would probably hold.

      I'd want to use the transfers for and AVL player or two in 32 (SOU) and DGW33.

      1. SAUCY SALAH
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks Hazz, sounds reasonable. Hopefully Kluivert is back, I really messed up in 29/30 - team value has dropped massively!

        26. mookie
  26. mookie
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is FPL down or it's just me?

    1. TorresMagic™
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      you

      2. mookie
    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Never mind, it works now.

      Open Controls
    3. Gunners in Haaland
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      It was down for me too but it is fine now

      27. g40steve
  27. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Depending on injuries 31,

    Raya,
    Munoz, Gvardiol, Burn,
    Sarr, Foden, Salah, Saka, Gordon,
    C Isak, Marmoush

    Areola, Mateta, Milenkovic, Timber

    .4

    1. Flynny
    1. Flynny
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Isak might be a doubt

      2. Tonyawesome69
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Don't understand starting Foden over Mateta

      1. g40steve
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        just now

        That’s Bus for now, could be Son, Elanga or roll

        Jury is out on Mateta, the mask & injury he’s not the same

        Open Controls

