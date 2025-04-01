Man City v Leicester: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Manchester City and Leicester City.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 19:45 BST on Wednesday 2 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN CITY

LEICESTER

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Man City 29 48 +15 WLWLD 19th Leicester 29 17 -40 LLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



