Man City v Leicester: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Manchester City and Leicester City.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 19:45 BST on Wednesday 2 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
MAN CITY
LEICESTER
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Man City
|29
|48
|+15
|WLWLD
|19th
|Leicester
|29
|17
|-40
|LLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):