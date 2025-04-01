93
Scoreboard April 1

FPL Gameweek 30 round-up: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

With the day’s Gameweek 30 action done and dusted, our Scoreboard rounds up all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats.

Included in this article are Tuesday’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG).

This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and bonus points are from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections and therefore could be revised over the next 48 hours.

GAMEWEEK 30: TUESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

FPL Gameweek 30 round-up: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

GAMEWEEK 30: TUESDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

Arsenal2-1Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers1-0West Ham United
Nottingham Forest1-0Manchester United

  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    37 mins ago

    Foden would be more effective in Savinho's spot

    Open Controls
    1. Dubem_FC
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Oh yes, he has never played there this season.
      #Foden'sCycle

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Pep wants him to replace Buno/KDB

        Open Controls
  2. Big Col
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Will Both Gabriel & Saliba rise tonight?

    If Gabriel rises my selling price becomes 6.3, but if he doesn’t it stays at 6.2

    If I then have to switch Gabriel to Saliba, and only Saliba rises (to 6.3) then it will cost me an extra 0.1

    So, Do I
    A) switch tonight, or
    B) hope either Gabriel is ok or that they both rise?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      C) Pass

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Wait ?

      Open Controls
    3. Clintymints
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Thinking the same. Might just do it

      Prices predictons are inflated atm with all the wc's so not sure it'll be too accurate

      Open Controls
  3. Meta12345
      5 mins ago

      Best gabriel replacement?
      Bench boosting in gw 33

      Open Controls
    • Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      What time are price changes? Thanks.

      Open Controls
      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        2:30 BST

        Open Controls

