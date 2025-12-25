Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 18 Scout Picks: Ekitike in Liverpool triple-up

25 December 2025 115 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 18 ahead of the Boxing Day deadline.

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions.

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 18 SCOUT SQUAD

No standalone Scout Squad article this week but before we get to the Scout Picks, here’s a look at who our panel nominated for Gameweek 18.

NEALETOMSAMMARC
GKJordan PickfordJordan PickfordDavid RayaDavid Raya
David RayaDavid RayaJordan PickfordJordan Pickford
Robin RoefsRobin RoefsRobin RoefsLucas Perri
DEFJeremie FrimpongVirgil van DijkVirgil van DijkVirgil van Dijk
Michael KeaneJames TarkowskiJurrien TimberJames Tarkowski
Jurrien TimberJurrien TimberNico O’ReillyNico O’Reilly
Nico O’ReillyNico O’ReillyMarcos SenesiMarc Guehi
Maxence LacroixKeane Lewis-PotterMicheal KeaneJoachim Andersen
MIDBukayo SakaPhil FodenFlorian WirtzFlorian Wirtz
Florian WirtzBukayo SakaBukayo SakaBukayo Saka
Phil FodenMatheus CunhaJack GrealishJack Grealish
Anthony GordonFlorian WirtzPhil FodenMatheus Cunha
Harry WilsonYeremy PinoMateus FernandesHarry Wilson
FWDHugo EkitikeErling HaalandHugo EkitikeErling Haaland
Erling HaalandHugo EkitikeErling HaalandHugo Ekitike
Igor ThiagoJarrod BowenJarrod BowenJarrod Bowen
Jarrod BowenIgor ThiagoRicharlisonIgor Thiago
Raul JimenezThierno BarryDominic Calvert-LewinDominic Calvert-Lewin

  • MOST PICKS: Jordan Pickford, David Raya, Nico O’Reilly, Florian Wirtz, Bukayo Saka, Hugo Ekitike, Erling Haaland, Jarrod Bowen (four), Robin Roefs, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Phil Foden, Igor Thiago (three)

GAMEWEEK 18 SCOUT PICKS

FPL Gameweek 18 early Scout Picks: Liverpool triple-up 10

GOALKEEPER

FPL notes: Pickford avoids ban, Huijsen bonus + Brentford's big chances

We have opted for Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) in goal, as Everton travel to Burnley on Saturday. David Moyes’ men have conceded only three goals in their previous four away matches, keeping clean sheets at Bournemouth and Manchester United. In sharp contrast, Burnley have failed to find the net in three of their last four home games. They also sit bottom for expected goals (xG) on home turf in 2025/26.

DEFENDERS

Liverpool's defence: Why they are struggling in FPL this season

We’ve doubled up on the Everton defence with Michael Keane (£4.7m), who continues to impress at the back for David Moyes’ side. The centre-half has already found the net twice this season and has earned defensive contribution (DefCon) points in four of his last five appearances. And with the potential for a clean sheet, Keane looks a solid shout for points in Gameweek 18.

There’s admittedly a bit of trepidation about the Liverpool defence right now. However, Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) is up against a Wolverhampton Wanderers outfit with the lowest xG tally in away matches, scoring only twice on their travels all season. Furthermore, aside from Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) and Dan Ballard (£4.7m), no defender has racked up more headed goal attempts than van Dijk, so his threat from set-pieces is still very much present.

Above: Defenders sorted by headed goal attempts (H) in 2025/26

An away trip to Nottingham Forest offers Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) the chance for points at both ends of the pitch. The left-back scored against Real Madrid earlier this month and has the attacking numbers to back it up – he’s bettered by only two FPL defenders for big chances since the start of September. Manchester City, meanwhile, have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three matches. Up against Forest, the omens look good for another shut-out.

William Saliba (£5.9m) is our representative from the Arsenal backline in Gameweek 18, as we’re priced out of Jurrien Timber (£6.5m). From a defensive standpoint, the Gunners are one of the bookies’ favourites for a clean sheet, which isn’t particularly surprising given that they can’t be beaten for shut-outs, goals conceded or expected goals conceded (xGC) across the season. As for opponents Brighton and Hove Albion, they have faced difficulties in the absence of Danny Welbeck (£6.4m), having failed to find the net against Sunderland and Liverpool.

MIDFIELDERS

FPL Gameweek 7 Scout Picks: Saka part pf
 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

Introducing The Eye Test 2
115 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Manani
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    correct bench?

    Pope
    Timber OReilly VVD
    Rice Wilson Saka Foden
    Thiago Ekiteke Haaland
    (Dub Chalobah Anderson Mukiele)

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I’d say so. Would be tempted to play Chalobah instead of Wilson

      Open Controls
  2. C0YS
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Which 2 would you have & play on Free Hit?

    A. Rogers (che)
    B. Wirtz (WOL)
    C. Bruno G (mun)
    D. DCL (sun)
    E. Thiago (BOU)

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      bd

      Open Controls
  3. BR510
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Bowen to Thiago this week or wait? May be price out. Cheers

      Open Controls
    • The Final Boss
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Guys , 2ft, 0.2m itb. would like to get some suggestions.

      Verbruggen Dub
      Senesi Oreilly Anderson Timber Rodon
      Foden Saka Bruno KDH Semenyo
      Haaland Raul Thiago

      A) Bruno to Cunha and save 1 ft
      B). Bruno KDH Raul to Schade Miley Ekitike for a hit

      Open Controls
      1. tuturututu
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        A surely

        Open Controls
    • HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      So Haaland C again set and forget? (Don't have Ekitike).

      Leading Captain poll by some.

      Have Saka and Palmer, Thiago, could all do as good or better hard to say..

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        With no Ekitike it gives us an easy decision of Haaland (C) - just need to hide behind the couch for the pool game!

        Open Controls
    • tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      What's better for gw18 ?

      A) Alisson, Semenyo
      B) Roefs, Wirtz

      Open Controls
    • Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Going to captain Ekitike even though not captaining Haaland hasn’t worked for me once this season.

      Open Controls
      1. tuturututu
        • 4 Years
        49 mins ago

        Same

        Open Controls
      2. Defcons are for Kinnear
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd also captain Eki this week but it's time to get serious in my ML.

        Open Controls
    • BR510
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Thiago to Bowen this week or next/later? Maybe priced out if wait

        Open Controls
      • kanuforpresident
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Drop one:

        A) O'Reilly (nfo a)
        B) Gusto (av h)
        C) Mukiele (lee h)
        D) Semenyo (bre a)
        E) Wilson (whu a)

        Open Controls
        1. tuturututu
          • 4 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Dubravka
        Timber virgil Oreilly *richards
        Saka cunha foden semenyo
        Haaland ekitike

        Verbruggen rodon minteh guiu
        1ft 0.1 itb

        A)Play minteh for richards and roll
        B) Play rodon for richards and roll
        C)Richards to Alderete
        D) Anything else

        Open Controls
        1. tuturututu
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          A or C

          Open Controls
      • Tripleh123
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        Holding onto a slender lead in mini league, who to captain this week?

        A. Haaland
        B. Ekitike

        Open Controls
      • tuturututu
        • 4 Years
        50 mins ago

        Final FH team, thoughts?

        Roefs
        VVD, Calafiori, Keane
        Saka, Foden, Wirtz, Cunha, Cherki
        Haaland, Ekitike(c)

        Open Controls
      • Tripleh123
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        Which option for next few gameweeks?

        A. Bowen
        B. Cunha

        Open Controls
        1. tuturututu
          • 4 Years
          45 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      • Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Start wilson or vdb?

        Open Controls
      • DropkickMurphys
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Guys how is this for a FH?

        Pickford
        Frimpong Oreilly Calafiori (Keane, Bijol)
        Foden Rice Grealish Wirtz Rogers
        Haaland Ekitike (cheap fwd)

        Who would you say is a must to have besides these? Thanks

        Open Controls
      • The Night Trunker.
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        So the Blancmange C option is Halland or Et.
        Where are we in our limited posts here not to wake up the square dance.
        .I'm on Nunes, anyone I've missed dead zone ?

        Open Controls
      • SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Gordon or Wirtz?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.