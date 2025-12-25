FPL Gameweek 18 Scout Picks: Ekitike in Liverpool triple-up

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 18 ahead of the Boxing Day deadline.

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions.

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 18 SCOUT SQUAD

No standalone Scout Squad article this week but before we get to the Scout Picks, here’s a look at who our panel nominated for Gameweek 18.

NEALE TOM SAM MARC GK Jordan Pickford Jordan Pickford David Raya David Raya David Raya David Raya Jordan Pickford Jordan Pickford Robin Roefs Robin Roefs Robin Roefs Lucas Perri DEF Jeremie Frimpong Virgil van Dijk Virgil van Dijk Virgil van Dijk Michael Keane James Tarkowski Jurrien Timber James Tarkowski Jurrien Timber Jurrien Timber Nico O’Reilly Nico O’Reilly Nico O’Reilly Nico O’Reilly Marcos Senesi Marc Guehi Maxence Lacroix Keane Lewis-Potter Micheal Keane Joachim Andersen MID Bukayo Saka Phil Foden Florian Wirtz Florian Wirtz Florian Wirtz Bukayo Saka Bukayo Saka Bukayo Saka Phil Foden Matheus Cunha Jack Grealish Jack Grealish Anthony Gordon Florian Wirtz Phil Foden Matheus Cunha Harry Wilson Yeremy Pino Mateus Fernandes Harry Wilson FWD Hugo Ekitike Erling Haaland Hugo Ekitike Erling Haaland Erling Haaland Hugo Ekitike Erling Haaland Hugo Ekitike Igor Thiago Jarrod Bowen Jarrod Bowen Jarrod Bowen Jarrod Bowen Igor Thiago Richarlison Igor Thiago Raul Jimenez Thierno Barry Dominic Calvert-Lewin Dominic Calvert-Lewin

MOST PICKS: Jordan Pickford, David Raya, Nico O’Reilly, Florian Wirtz, Bukayo Saka, Hugo Ekitike, Erling Haaland, Jarrod Bowen (four), Robin Roefs, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Phil Foden, Igor Thiago (three)

GAMEWEEK 18 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

We have opted for Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) in goal, as Everton travel to Burnley on Saturday. David Moyes’ men have conceded only three goals in their previous four away matches, keeping clean sheets at Bournemouth and Manchester United. In sharp contrast, Burnley have failed to find the net in three of their last four home games. They also sit bottom for expected goals (xG) on home turf in 2025/26.

DEFENDERS

We’ve doubled up on the Everton defence with Michael Keane (£4.7m), who continues to impress at the back for David Moyes’ side. The centre-half has already found the net twice this season and has earned defensive contribution (DefCon) points in four of his last five appearances. And with the potential for a clean sheet, Keane looks a solid shout for points in Gameweek 18.

There’s admittedly a bit of trepidation about the Liverpool defence right now. However, Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) is up against a Wolverhampton Wanderers outfit with the lowest xG tally in away matches, scoring only twice on their travels all season. Furthermore, aside from Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) and Dan Ballard (£4.7m), no defender has racked up more headed goal attempts than van Dijk, so his threat from set-pieces is still very much present.

Above: Defenders sorted by headed goal attempts (H) in 2025/26

An away trip to Nottingham Forest offers Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) the chance for points at both ends of the pitch. The left-back scored against Real Madrid earlier this month and has the attacking numbers to back it up – he’s bettered by only two FPL defenders for big chances since the start of September. Manchester City, meanwhile, have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three matches. Up against Forest, the omens look good for another shut-out.

William Saliba (£5.9m) is our representative from the Arsenal backline in Gameweek 18, as we’re priced out of Jurrien Timber (£6.5m). From a defensive standpoint, the Gunners are one of the bookies’ favourites for a clean sheet, which isn’t particularly surprising given that they can’t be beaten for shut-outs, goals conceded or expected goals conceded (xGC) across the season. As for opponents Brighton and Hove Albion, they have faced difficulties in the absence of Danny Welbeck (£6.4m), having failed to find the net against Sunderland and Liverpool.

MIDFIELDERS