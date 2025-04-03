FPL notes: 10 goals for Strand Larsen as West Ham attack toils

Continuing the Gameweek 30 Scout Notes is a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) round-up of Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United.

STRAND LARSEN AGAIN

The notes you’ve all been waiting for – one dedicated entirely to the 17th v 16th classic that was settled by Jorgen Strand Larsen‘s (£5.3m) 21st-minute strike.

The Norwegian shook off a hand injury from the international break and picked up on a loose ball outside the area. Deflecting past Alphonse Areola (£4.2m), it follows Strand Larsen’s Gameweek 29 brace at Southampton and surely cements his place in Vitor Pereira’s plans.

On loan with an obligation to buy, he began with six goals in 13 under Gary O’Neil. The returns dried up before injury struck but he’s back fit and in the line-up now, starting all three games during Matheus Cunha‘s (£6.8m) suspension. It’s not an either/or with the Brazilian, who tends to occupy one of the supporting striker roles.

Strand Larsen gets to face Ipswich Town next. Those needing a cheap forward could find him very handy.

AN INVESTABLE DEFENCE

Strand Larsen also set up two big chances, including a Marshall Munetsi (£5.0m) effort that came down off the crossbar.

Each side struck the Molineux woodwork but Wolves survived both that and a couple of bad West Ham misses to secure a clean sheet. It’s their third in seven matches, coming at an ideal time for those about to Wildcard.

Not only do Pereira’s men visit Ipswich in Gameweek 31, they get to host Leicester City in Blank Gameweek 34. Cheap goalkeeper Jose Sa (£4.4m) – booked here – could be used in a rotation, just like defender Emmanuel Agbadou (£4.0m).

Is there still some goodwill in Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.8m)? He still isn’t getting attacking returns, being goalless with three assists in 20 matches since autumn’s purple patch. Yet the wing-back remains FPL’s third-best defender for penalty area touches (70) and joint-fifth for box shots (19).

He’s vastly outdoing his expected goal involvement (xGI, 8 v 3.86), but set up three chances here.

STUTTERING WEST HAM ATTACK DENTING BOWEN’S APPEAL

As for West Ham, some may look at their own cheap defensive options for Gameweek 33 Bench Boosts. That’s when they’re at home to Southampton.

We’ve mentioned how the Hammers have improved defensively under Graham Potter, boosting prospects for bargain pair Areola and Aaron Cresswell (£3.9m). However, bear in mind that the latter was removed in a half-time triple substitution.

The problem is that all attacking promise has been sacrificed for such solidity, which holds back Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m). He’s a reliable FPL attacker over recent seasons, about to face Southampton and feature in Blank Gameweek 34. But the team has scored just six times in nine games.

The 28-year-old played up front against Leicester in Gameweek 27 but accumulated only 0.08 expected goals (xG). It’s to his credit that a slow trickle of returns is coming in.

FERGUSON + FULLKRUG

In fairness, West Ham beat Wolves for shots (10 v 9), big chances (4 v 2) and xG (1.34 v 1.18) on Tuesday.

Early on, Bowen squared the ball for an easy Evan Ferguson (£5.5m) close-range tap-in that was scuffed. The young centre-back made his first start since arriving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, pushing Bowen further back, but will have been frustrated at that. He was another to be removed at half-time.

In his place came Niclas Fullkrug (£6.7m). The 32-year-old started last May’s Champions League final for Dortmund before joining the Hammers for £27 million. But Achilles and hamstring issues mean he’s rarely been seen, starting only three of 10 league appearances.

Fullkrug had a bright cameo. It was his header that hit the Wolves crossbar, later setting up a huge Tomas Soucek (£4.9m) effort. He could’ve won a penalty too.

Additionally, attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m) was unavailable because of an undisclosed injury.