Cunha to return in FPL Gameweek 32 after extra ban dished out

We finally have a return date for Matheus Cunha (£6.9m) after the Brazilian’s misconduct charge was settled on Friday.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers is already serving a three-match ban for violent conduct after his sending off in his side’s FA Cup fifth-round defeat at Bournemouth.

That suspension is due to end after Gameweek 30.

But the Brazil international had an additional Football Association charge hanging over his head of “acting in an improper manner” following his aforementioned dismissal.

After pleading guilty, Cunha has been handed an additional one-match ban. That means he’ll be free to return in Wolves’ clash with Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 32.

It’s a mixed bag of a run-in for Wolves, who in all likelihood are safe now.

Cunha could certainly come into the thinking for Fantasy managers who are Free Hitting in Blank Gameweek 34.

Wolves might yet have a Double Gameweek 36, too. That would hinge on their Gameweek 37 opponents Crystal Palace reaching the FA Cup final and their scheduled Premier League fixture being rearranged for the free midweek after Gameweek 36.

Above: Cunha is the fourth-best forward for points per match in 2024/25



