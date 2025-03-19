Antonee Robinson (£5.0m) is now flagged in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after his withdrawal from the United States’ squad.

The 23.3%-owned defender exited the USA camp on Tuesday along with two other players.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Panama, US boss Mauricio Pochettino said:

“I think the three players that are not coming that were included in the squad were Anthonee and then Trusty and Cardoso. For different reasons, but medical reasons.” – Mauricio Pochettino

There were no indications of any problems on Sunday as Robinson completed 90 minutes of the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s not the first time he’s missed international duty this season, either, after not joining up with the US in September. Despite this, he remains an ever-present in the league.

Robinson had surgery on niggling groin and wrist issues last summer.

