The final international break of 2024/25 got underway on Wednesday, with Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) among the first of the familiar faces in action.

Most of the action takes place from Thursday to Tuesday, however.

There’ll be World Cup qualifiers, Nations League fixtures and friendlies contested over the next week.

But it’s not the results of these games that will be of paramount importance to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

As ever, most of us will be chiefly concerned about injuries – and maybe a bit of fatigue.

Well over 200 Premier League players will be on international duty over the next week, so there’ll be a nervous wait to see if any flags are added ahead of Gameweek 30.

In this article, we bring you all you need to know about your globe-trotting FPL stars.

From potential late returnees and early withdrawals to the dates of every relevant fixture, our comprehensive guide has you covered.

LATE RETURNEES NOT AS MUCH OF A WORRY IN GAMEWEEK 30?

Players representing countries from outside of Europe are generally the last ones back through the door at their respective clubs. They are, therefore, typically the biggest concerns for starts or game-time in the following Gameweek.

However, this is where the March international break is different.

Usually, we have a round of Premier League fixtures taking place immediately after an international break. Not so in this case, with Gameweek 30 starting on Tuesday 1 April. Instead, it’s the FA Cup quarter-finals taking centre stage on the weekend of Saturday/Sunday 29/30 March.

For posterity, there are some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of next Wednesday morning:

Above: The international fixtures taking place next Wednesday morning, via Soccerway

NOTABLE OMISSIONS

Aside from sidelined players (some of them listed further down this article) whose injuries render them unavailable for selection, there are some welcome rests for a number of key FPL assets over this international fortnight.

This might be because of international retirement, because they weren’t selected by their national teams or because they’re suspended.

Below are the most-owned FPL assets (3%+) who are fit but have two weeks without any competitive action:

Player Club % owned by Lukasz Fabianski West Ham United 14.6% Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 8.2% Robert Sanchez Chelsea 6.8% Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham United 6.6% Danny Welbeck Brighton & Hove Albion 5.9% Harry Winks Leicester City 5.3% Jamie Vardy Leicester City 4.9% Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United 4.9% James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur 4.7% Alphonse Areola West Ham United 4.5% Will Keane Everton 4.1% Jacob Greaves Ipswich Town 4.1% Charlie Taylor Southampton 3.9% James Tarkowski Everton 3.7% Jacob Murphy Newcastle United 3.4% Kieran Trippier Newcastle United 3.4% Evanilson Bournemouth 3.3% Nick Pope Newcastle United 3.3% Kepa Arrizabalaga Bournemouth 3.1%

WITHDRAWN DUE TO INJURY/ILLNESS

Luis Sinisterra – Bournemouth/Colombia

– Bournemouth/Colombia Cole Palmer – Chelsea/England

– Chelsea/England Antonee Robinson – Fulham/USA

– Fulham/USA Ryan Gravenberch – Liverpool/Netherlands

– Liverpool/Netherlands Ederson – Manchester City/Brazil

– Manchester City/Brazil Will Smallbone – Southampton/Republic of Ireland

– Southampton/Republic of Ireland Jorgen Strand Larsen – Wolverhampton Wanderers/Norway

EVERY FPL PLAYER ON INTERNATIONAL DUTY: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE





