33 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kier Eagan
    • 15 Years
    8 hours, 2 mins ago

    Severance finale on Friday at least.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 56 mins ago

      They all end up in the Black Lodge! Huzzah!

    2. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 45 mins ago

      It's so well set up. After two artsy episodes the last one had every possible plotline running. Can't wait praise Kier

    3. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      as if we'll find anything out at all theyll drag it out to season 15 like Lost

      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        There is nothing to find in it, its a ride...

        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          as a ride its as dull as an international break. im also watching slow horses and white lotus and both are far more entertaining (eventually, white lotus had a slow start ). if it wasnt for mrs bggz id have given up after season 1

          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Different taste I guess (I havent watched any episodes of S2 fwiw)

            White lotus was ewww for me, so couldnt last long.

  2. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 46 mins ago

    Kepa / Flekken
    Gabriel, Gvardiol, Kerkez / Neco, Faes,
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Semenyo / Hudson-Odoi
    Isak, Wood, Wissa

    1 ft. 1.4 itb. All chips available except TC.

    What should I do with this lot? Many thanks!

    What would you do here? Many thanks!

    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      WC

    2. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      Not the team to AM with them so Wait a week and WC when you know Rearranged fixtures INO

    3. pl4y8oi
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Almost the same boat, whens the best time to AM n bench boost ya?

  3. No Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 1 min ago

    Well done, everyone

    1. Timanfaya
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Cheers Rainy.

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    Laugh out loud at Munoz owners.

    I am sure he will be immune from jetlag.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      Chris Wood – New Zealand – Mar 21 + 24 😯

      Thank goodness Mr. Wood is so young and new Zealand is such a breeze to travel to and from to.

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        He is used to it, all kiwis are.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Do the kiwis fly there?

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    Why is there a huge picture of Mo Salah directly under NOTABLE OMISSIONS?

    Is he getting a rest then or wot?

    Open Controls
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      Should be a picture of Dan Burns fingers under that heading!!!

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Walk away and calm down.

      Thats Robert Sanchez

  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 42 mins ago

    What an indulgent choice of main photograph for this article.

    As a Liverpool fan I was happy to accept Newcastle's Carling cup win but once the Newcastle fans start to strut and show a lack of humility in victory it starts to smart.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Has Dan burn broken a finger in that picture?

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 35 mins ago

        Looks a bit constipated as well

      2. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        And who is the lipless child on the right?

      3. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        He has permanently given a middle finger to Liverpool as well.

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Should it be Henderson instead?

  7. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Assuming no injuries does this team need a WC?

    Sels
    Gabriel Kerkez Aina
    Mbeumo Kluivert Bruno Palmer Salah
    Isak Wood

    Henderson Wissa Mykolenko Hall

    Open Controls
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      No Dan, you're good for this gw.

  8. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Best time to use AM? I have only used TC…

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      31-33, around 36 are your options. If you have BB left as well, then it will depend on fixture rearrangement.

  9. cescpistols111
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Does this team look good for GW30? WC this week or next? 1FT, 0.4 ITB. All chips other than AM left.

    Henderson
    Gabriel Konate Gvardiol
    Salah (c) Palmer Mbeumo Savinho Semenyo
    Wood S.Larsen

    Sels TAA Raul Mykolenko

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      This team looks in prime position to outscore your potential WC one, at least for this week

  10. Bebeto is for Kinnear
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Without FPL I forget what day of the week it is

