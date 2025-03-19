Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.3m) has pulled out of the Norway squad because of a broken hand.

It hopefully shouldn’t cause too many concerns for his owners in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), however, as the Norwegian played through that same issue in Gameweeks 28 and 29.

Strand Larsen even scored twice against Southampton on Saturday.

Now, however, the forward has withdrawn from Norway’s squad in order to give the injury more time to heal.

“X-rays have shown a fracture in Jorgen’s hand. The injury needs rest and that means that he unfortunately won’t be ready for the international matches.” – Ola Sand, Norway team doctor, via the Express and Star

