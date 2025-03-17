42
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Be a good idea to track the moon phases too. Does the scout have someone pn that? Asking for Virg

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Not Phase 4 but!

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Apparently the next full moon is on 14th April, and on 1st April, ie deadline day, the moon will be in it's waxing crescent phase. It should also be noted that the full moon on 14th is a pink moon. So, if you start seeing a purplish tint in the sky when the moon begins is crescentic transformation, know that it might be time for deadline.

  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Not really happy with my team for this GW but I don't see the point of using WC if rescheduled fixtures are not known as I would Bb gw33.

    Pickford
    Gabriel timber milenkovic (hall myko)
    Salah (c) Palmer kluivert Bruno (mbeumo)
    Isak wood evanilson

    1 ft 0.1 it

    I could do timber or Gabriel to Munoz?

    If Palmer is out I might be forced into WC.

    Cheers and gl

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Help needed please 🙂

    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Think you can afford to sit tight and revisit close to deadline. Muñoz in looks good (I’d ship Timber before Gab). Or you can move Palmer if still hurt. But playing Mbuemo and benching Palmer also not the worst thing in the world. Bottom line, if you’re holding WC, no need to do anything for now.

    3. Indpush
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      If Palmer is confirmed out, I'd get him out and leave Munoz for this week. Munoz on a free if Palmer is in.

  3. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Which of this front 8 would you bench for 30? Currently on Mbeumo

    Salah (EVE) Mbeumo (new) Bruno (nfo) Kluivert (IPS) Palmer (TOT)
    Evanilson (IPS) Isak (BRE) Wood (MUN)

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Lol see my team above 🙂 benching mbeumo too.

      1. Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Me too, monitoring palmer tho

    2. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I think I would go for Bruno over Mbeumo (I have both too and also have a benching headache). Nottingham are tight at the back and United will be buoyed by their win at the weekend, but it was only Leicester.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        It was only Leicester
        It was only Sociedad
        It was only Arsenal

        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Bruno also scored in the reverse Fixture against Forest (fwiw).

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I’d actually bench Wood out of that lot.

  4. Meta12345
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Why isn’t spain, germany or italy playing in this international break World Cup qualifiers?

      1. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        They are. Those 3 all play on the 20th March.

        1. Goodfeathers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Nations League quarter finals

    • Athletic Nasherbo
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Early thoughts are Wissa > Mateta.

      Leno
      Gvardiol Munoz RAN
      Salah(C) Palmer* Bowen Mbeumo
      Mateta Wood Evanilson

      Fabianski Elanga Mykolenko Hall*

      1. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Will Mateta be back? If he is, seems a solid a move but I am not sure.

        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          One to monitor, presuming all is well I will make the move.

    • The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I have a benching headache - any help? Need to play 3:
      Aina, Gabriel, Konate, Munoz

      The first 3 have home games and the latter has the easiest game. Could bench Kluivert and play all 4 but that doesn't feel right either given they are playing Ipswich. Actually, from my midfield, Bruno (against Nottingham away) is the one I least see picking up points but benching him also seems wrong.

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Gabriel, Munoz, Aina

    • CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      As it's quiet, I just thought I'd post my first attempt at a potential GW30 WC draft.

      Open to any feedback - cheers!

      Verbruggen - Areola

      Gabriel - Kerkez - Milenkovic - Munoz - Livramento
      Salah - Kluivert - Sarr - Murphy - Bruno
      Haaland - Mateta - Isak

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        Reckon all the WCers front 8s will look 99% like this by the deadline

      2. DagheMunegu
        • 4 Years
        53 mins ago

        High TV

      3. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        Ha - Yeah, most of the front 8 pick themselves.

        If Arsenal double in 33, I could switch Bruno to Saka by downgrading one of the forwards.

      4. tbos83
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Can you find a way to get Gordon over Murphy?

        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, but would probably need to drop Bruno.

          Not sure he's worth the extra 2m though.

    • NotsoSpursy
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      WC now or 31?

      Pick - Fab*
      Gab - Gvardiol - Konsa - Robinson - Trent*
      Salah - Mbeumo - Kluivert - Palmer* - CHO
      Isak - Wissa - Wood

    • Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      If we wc30 won't we have some idea of dgws based in the fa cup results?

      1. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        We will if the PL pull their finger out.

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Seems unlikely but really Nedd to wc

        2. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Why, where is their finger?

      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        We will know blanks but PL may not announce rearranged fixtures until later in week ( probably the Friday)

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          Yeh agree

        2. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          We'll know postponed fixtures but won't know blanks as some could stay in 34

      3. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        46 mins ago

        It’s the TV schedules that drive the games & they probably won’t be known

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          OK cheers

    • FCSB
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Early Wildcard Draft

      Pope
      Munoz Kerkez Burn
      Salah Fernandes Kluivert Sarr
      Haaland Isak Evanilson

      Areola Elanga Gabriel Greaves

      0.4itb

      Thoughts, what to change??

      Thanks

    • Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Is it not likely it'll be GW31 anyway because if they're keeping fixtures in 34 the PL cant do that with any certainty (assign a date) until they know which date each FA Cup semi is which may not come until later in the week after the quarter finals as ITV and BBC need to decide which one they want and when.

    • NotsoSpursy
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Palmer -> Bruno?

      1. Assisting the assister
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yes will be popular

