It’s a much quieter period in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) right now, with international football and the FA Cup set to take prominence over the next couple of weeks. However, there is still lots to consider ahead of the upcoming Gameweek 30 deadline, which we’ll discuss below.

FA CUP + GAMEWEEK 34 POSTPONEMENTS…

The FA Cup quarter-finals will be played over the final weekend of March, just a few days before the Gameweek 30 deadline (Tuesday April 1).

There are two matches pencilled in for Saturday 29 March, with the remaining two games taking place on Sunday 30 March.

Saturday 29 March (12.15pm GMT): Fulham v Crystal Palace

(12.15pm GMT): v Saturday 29 March (5.15pm GMT): Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest

(5.15pm GMT): v Sunday 30 March (1.30pm BST): Preston North End v Aston Villa

(1.30pm BST): Preston North End v Sunday 30 March (4.30pm BST): Bournemouth v Manchester City

Remember, replays have been scrapped, so these clashes have to be settled on the day, potentially using extra-time and penalties.

For Bournemouth and Manchester City, it’s a bit of a concern, particularly if it goes the distance, given that both sides will be in Premier League action on Wednesday 2 April against Ipswich Town and Leicester City respectively.

Gameweek 34 clashes with FA Cup semi-final weekend, so any team making the last four of that competition will have their scheduled Premier League fixture postponed.

The Gameweek 34 blanks will at least be known, then, with the various scenarios detailed below.

WHICH TEAMS MAY HAVE THEIR MATCHES POSTPONED IN GAMEWEEK 34?

GW34 Premier League fixture Status The match will be postponed in the following situation: Arsenal v Crystal Palace Possible postponement If Crystal Palace beat Fulham (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals Bournemouth v Manchester United Possible postponement If Bournemouth beat Manchester City (h) in the FA Cup quarter-finals Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United Possible postponement If Brighton and Hove Albion beat Nottingham Forest (h) in the FA Cup quarter-finals Chelsea v Everton On Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur On Manchester City v Aston Villa Possible postponement If Manchester City beat Bournemouth (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals and/or Aston Villa beat Preston North End (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals Newcastle United v Ipswich Town On Nottingham Forest v Brentford Possible postponement If Nottingham Forest beat Brighton and Hove Albion (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals Southampton v Fulham Possible postponement If Fulham beat Crystal Palace (h) in the FA Cup quarter-finals Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City On

… BUT WE MIGHT NOT HAVE THE DOUBLE GAMEWEEK INFO

However, the announcement of rearrangements mightn’t be until just after the Gameweek 30 deadline.

It’s not even confirmed that all postponed matches will move to Double Gameweek 33, either.

For example, some postponed Gameweek 34 fixtures may stay in Gameweek 34. Instead of taking place on Saturday or Sunday, these matches would be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That said, any side involved in Europe (Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester United) couldn’t do that. They would only have Gameweek 33 as a free slot if they continue to progress in the Champions League/Europa League, so it’s looking increasingly likely that there will be a Double Gameweek 33 for at least a few clubs.

TUESDAY DEADLINE

Another thing worth considering ahead of the Gameweek 30 deadline is that Arsenal v Fulham (7.45pm BST), Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United (7.45pm BST) and Nottingham Forest v Manchester United (8pm BST) get us underway on Tuesday 1 April.

So, there is every chance team news might start to filter through on social media before the deadline, potentially influencing our plans.

Bukayo Saka (£10.2m), for example, has been touted to return after the international break.

Ethan Nwaneri (£4.6m), meanwhile, was out of Arsenal’s starting line-up for Sunday’s clash with Chelsea, so a reliable Emirates leak would certainly be welcomed by his owners.

NO CHELSEA + SPURS TEAM NEWS?

It’s also worth noting Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur doesn’t take place until Thursday 3 April – so we may not get any pre-deadline team news at all from those two clubs as their press conferences could fall on the Wednesday.

Both sides are out of the FA Cup, too, so we won’t get any updates the weekend before either.

Cole Palmer (£10.9m) is, of course, an early injury doubt with the muscle injury that caused him to miss Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal. He’s expected to return after the international break but will go for a scan on Monday according to Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea team-mates Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m) and Noni Madueke (£6.0m) are also hoping to be back in Gameweek 30.

MATETA’S FITNESS

We’ll also have further information by the Gameweek 30 deadline on the fitness/availability of other key players.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s (£7.5m) situation needs monitoring, for example, although it has recently been suggested he will be fit for the upcoming FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham.

Crystal Palace visit strugglers Southampton in Gameweek 30, with Double Gameweek 32 also on the horizon.

Given the vast amount of football to be played before Gameweek 30, including international fixtures and the FA Cup quarter-finals, being patient with your transfers is especially key at this time.



