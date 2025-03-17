73
  1. RoyaleBlue
    • 13 Years
    7 hours, 33 mins ago

    WC 31, BB 32, FH 33, is my strat

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 41 mins ago

      My strat is a Fender, mate

  2. Sharkytect
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 22 mins ago

    WC 31
    AM 32-34
    BB 36
    FH 37

    That's my play.

    1. FPL Sanky
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      Not a good strategy as 34 will be a BGW and FH will be most useful then

  3. Supernova
    • 14 Years
    7 hours, 15 mins ago

    Very team dependant but the upside of City vs Leicester and Palace vs Saints in GW30 swings it for me.

    I never think structuring your team *too much* for future doubles pays off as much as people think.

  4. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    7 hours, 13 mins ago

    GW30 Save FT, AM31 to 33, FH34, WC35, BB36 The late WC allows dead ending to 33, 34 is covered by FH and I can maximise BB in 36

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Linked team must be different?

  5. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    Undecided, still got TC, FH, WC.

    TC in a double

    FH blank

    WC ??

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      Now

  6. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 46 mins ago

    Best GK up to 4.5m till the end? On a WC.... currently on Verbruggen

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      If you're looking for someone until the end, you'll need someone immortal like Loki. Not a mere mortal like Verbruggen.

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      I'm thinking along similar lines.

      Verbruggen/Areola seems a reasonable cheap combo for the run in.

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        Yeah....I also have the same combo currently but thinking to spend 0.1 extra to get Kepa for the run in especially if BOU beat MCI in the FA cup.... potential double for BOU in that case

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      Areola on WC

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yeah....I am currently on the Verbruggen Areola combo

  7. thepancakeman123
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    Let’s say Trent and Palmer are definitely out for GW30.

    Is Trent and Palmer > Munoz and Salah worth a hit? Even if I’m gonna wildcard in 31?

    1. thepancakeman123
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 41 mins ago

      Should’ve mentioned. My defender on the bench is Leif Davis and my attacker on the bench is Rogers

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      Might as well WC30.

    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      I'd just WC.

      I'm in a similar boat of needing to replace TAA and Palmer as well as having no City or Palace players.

      I think it makes sense, especially if you still have FH in hand in case of the inevitable curveball later on.

  8. BigAle7777
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 34 mins ago

    I'm tempted to do AM31-33, FH34, WC35, BB36. My biggest decision is do I go with Howe or Glasner. I was initially leaning towards Glasner because of potential for an upset and getting bonus points but maybe should play safe.

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      See how many table bonus opportunities Glasner option gets. It could be as many as 5 if there is still a 5 place gap between Palace and Brighton in GW31, and Palace DGW32 & 33.

  9. mbsoz45
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 30 mins ago

    I have wildcard, assistant manager and bench boost chips. Is it better to use AM for GWs 31-33 and BB is GW 36? Or BB in GW 33 and use AM in three of GWs 35-38?

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      Impossible to say until we know who is going to DGW when.

    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      I have just the Bench boost.. But I’ll go aggressive with some hits…

  10. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    It's a wait until after the FA Cup results for me. If Forest, City, and Palace win I will potentially be in a position to have 5 DGW's plus Glasner AM for GW33, and 9 DGWers, plus Salah, Isak, Gordon, Sa and a couple of FTs to upgrade Greeves and Estupiñán for GW33 BB (if GW34 postponements are moved to there), without needing WC 30/31.

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      DGWers are overrated

  11. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 9 mins ago

    WC30, AM31-33, FH34, BB36

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      I did AM early, looks like it could be tricky as a 3 match chip,

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Same here!

    3. Steavn8k
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Yep, same here. I think this is how to capitalize on AM with two doubles and a WC to set it up.

  12. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 8 mins ago

    Pope
    Milenkovic Kerkez Munoz
    Fenandes Kluivert Salah(c) Mbeumo
    Wood Marmoush Isak

    Pickford Bowen Trent Robinson

    This is my -8 squad for GW30 would be Stolar/Palmer/Gakpo to Pope/Bruno/Marmoush..

    Thoughts?

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Nice

  13. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 1 min ago

    What looks better this GW

    A) Wood -> Marmoush (c)
    B) Myko -> Munoz (Salah c)

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      B

    2. Dre
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      Wood > Marmoush, Salah (c)

    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      B

  14. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 55 mins ago

    Have a big urge not to change anything in attack, because this is probably the first time in 7 years of playing FPL that I will start 7 penalty takers.

    Sels
    Gabriel, Khusanov, Robinson
    Salah(c), Palmer, Bruno, Kluivert, Mbeumo
    Isak, Wood

    Fabianski, Wissa, Mazraoui, Mykolenko
    1ft, 0.0itb

    WC in 31. Sitting at 11k OR
    Just do Robinson>Palace defender and I'm good to go, right?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Agreed. GTG.

  15. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    Got no Palace and Newcastle players, might just WC in GW30 cause they have good fixtures now and I will suffer badly if they do anything at all in GW30. Plus I got Triple Everton so am keen to move away from them ASAP.

  16. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    I still have all my chips to play, so is it better to WC now than in GW31 or wait till 31?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      5 hours ago

      Even the CISWTT chip?

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        Blew mine last week - just the SHITT chip left for me now!!!

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        What chip is that?

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 54 mins ago

          Obviously it's "Can I still win the tournament chip"

          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            4 hours, 51 mins ago

            Sadly, I have never possessed such a chip!

      3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        FFS 😀

    2. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Only got triple cooked chips with cheese over the top left guarantee winner 🙂

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Hi again. Been busy finishing off my Eliteserien article (should be going up tomorrow) but have replied to your email now with registration info

        1. Men in green tights
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Cheers

  17. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    "As mentioned above, we may not have the rescheduled dates for rearranged Blank Gameweek 34 fixtures in advance of the Gameweek 30 deadline. The FA Cup quarter-finals finish on Sunday evening, with the Gameweek 30 deadline passing just under 48 hours later. The schedulers may not act that quickly when it comes to announcing new dates."

    Wasn't it immediately the last time?

    1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      No

  18. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    I'm glad different strategies are emerging rather than everyone doing the same thing. Makes the game more interesting!

    FWIW, with all chips minus TC remaining my strategy at the moment is shaping up to be: WC30, AM31-33, FH34, BB36 🙂

    Would like to get in on Haaland, Gvardiol, Munoz, Mateta etc ahead of the Leicester and Soton ties.

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      I would totally take it just hope we will have clear DGWs picture by the GW30 deadline.

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        Overall screwed up not AM earlier, was too stubborn probably

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          The way I see it is we got more info on how it works, how to maximise points with table bonus, etc 🙂

    2. BigAle7777
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Which AssMan are you going for?

  19. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    I did FH29 for 91 points for highest GW rank and overall rank of the season

    Have 4 FTs, planning AM somewhere between 31-34, WC35, BB36

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Nice score and proof that all of these chip strategies are team dependent (or sometimes just go with your gut)!

  20. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    I think this article is a week late. People made decisions for GW29 based on whether they planned to WC30 or 31. Some without even realizing it.

    31 was/is the prevailing/template option.

    If you planned to WC31, most people made multiple transfers to bring in and cap Haaland knowing that they also would gain LEI for GW30.

    The captain poll though and the scout picks captain was actually Bruno who was stronger for just 29 on paper at least. If you planned to WC in 30, you'd then be looking at a one-week timeline for 29 and Bruno/United assets became more attractive.

    At this point, engaged managers have already sort of made their choice. If you made multiple transfers/took hits for Haaland. You hold now and WC in 31 to hopefully get fixture. If you FH in 29, you definitely hold on.

    If you don't have any City or Palace, I think WC30 makes a ton of sense and would strongly suggest it.

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Well said. I'm currently in the no City / no Palace boat with just 1FT and want to capitalise on my good week in BGW29.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        I too am without Palace and City but all chips intact

  21. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Antoine Semenyo became the fourth player in the league to record 100+ shots this season.

    Semenyo has the worst conversation rate in the league for a player with five or more goals in a single campaign - 6.9% (7/101).

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Sold him ages ago and not once has he punished me. Garbage asset.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Yeah he’s got proper whack chat.

    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      He's the perfect definition of all fart and no poo.

  22. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    My plan is different from others':
    Build a team for blank gw 34 and FH in double gw 33.
    WC in 35 picking players from teams that have something to play for (good gw to offload Palmer and Salah).
    BB in 36.

  23. NotsoSpursy
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Would you WC now or GW31?
    Been losing ground over the last 3 weeks

    Pick - Fab*
    Gab - Gvardiol - Konsa - Robinson - Trent*
    Salah - Mbeumo - Kluivert - Palmer* - CHO
    Isak - Wissa - Wood

    Thank you

    1. Snoopydog
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Also lost ground in last couple of weeks and have similar dilemma. Decided to WC GW30 to offload Trent, Palmer, Everton and Brentford assets - and bring in Haaland, Palace, more Newcastle assets. "Upgraded" Mbeumo to Bruno, which will probably regret.

    2. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      WC activated. Going to AM31.

      A) 3 Palace, 2 Newcastle on WC and Howe AM
      B) 2 Palace, 3 Newcastle on WC and Glasner AM

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        If Palace go through in the FA cup, and they double in 33. At least 3/5 of their games will be table bonus potential, with a good chance of 4/5. So I’d say B, and just stick with Glasner 31-33

        1. antis0cial
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Thanks. It’s the way I’m leaning with Munoz / Sarr and going double city up top with Isak.

      2. who the Ozil r u
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Interesting. I think Howe AM is the safer choice and it’s what I planned to do.

        but I actually think I would go for B based on not sure how Mateta is.

        If Mateta isn’t 100% I think it also makes Muñoz not a great asset and kind of only leaves Sarr.

    3. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      I have a benching heading - any help? Need to play 3:
      Aina, Gabriel, Konate, Munoz

      The first 3 have home games and the latter has the easiest game. Could bench Kluivert and play all 4 but that doesn't feel right either given they are playing Ipswich. Actually, from my midfield, Bruno (against Nottingham away) is the only I least see picking up points.

