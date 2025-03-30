267
Fixtures March 30

Aston Villa and Man City set for a Blank Gameweek 34

267 Comments
The FA Cup semi-final picture was confirmed on Sunday after both Aston Villa and Manchester City made it through their quarter-final ties.

And, as was the case with Saturday’s cup matches, those results will shape the Blank and Double Gameweeks to come in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34

Coincidentally, cup victors Villa and City were due to play each other in Gameweek 34.

But as previously discussed, that weekend of top-flight football clashes with the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Manchester City v Aston Villa will consequently be postponed – and both clubs look set to blank in Gameweek 34.

Bournemouth will now not blank in Gameweek 34 as a result of their elimination today. The Cherries entertain Manchester United that weekend.

GAMEWEEK 34: THE FULL PICTURE

GW34 Premier League fixtureStatus
Arsenal v Crystal PalacePostponed
Bournemouth v Manchester UnitedOn
Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham UnitedOn
Chelsea v EvertonOn
Liverpool v Tottenham HotspurOn
Manchester City v Aston VillaPostponed
Newcastle United v Ipswich TownOn
Nottingham Forest v BrentfordPostponed – but could still stay within Gameweek 34
Southampton v FulhamOn
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester CityOn

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 – OR SLOT INTO GAMEWEEK 37?

As for when City v Villa will now be contested, it’ll possibly be in the midweek after Gameweek 33. That would make it a ‘double’ for both clubs.

The midweeks after Gameweek 31 and 32 are definitely a no-go due to Villa’s involvement in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Should they defeat Paris Saint-Germain, Villa will also be in Europe in the midweeks after Gameweek 34 and 35.

Above image from Legomane

Gameweek 36 is unlikely, too: that might be needed to house Villa’s Gameweek 37 clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Why would that match be postponed, you might ask? Well, the FA Cup final takes place on the weekend of Gameweek 37. The UEFA Europa League final will go ahead in the midweek after Gameweek 37. Villa and Spurs respectively could still make those, meaning Gameweek 37 is completely out of the question for their scheduled Premier League meeting.

Man City v Aston Villa could, however, fit into the midweek after Gameweek 37.

We hopefully won’t have long to go to find out the rescheduled dates – although not that may not come before the Gameweek 30 deadline.

  1. MetallicaJack93
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    This look okay for wc?

    Sels Verb
    Gvardiol Gabriel Kerkez Burn Munoz
    Salah Kluivert Murphy Bruno Sarr
    Izak Marmoush Mateta

    Unsure on Bruno or the defence, got fh and bb left. Money no issue

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      benching headache this gw

      Open Controls
      1. MetallicaJack93
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Probably would bench Murphy, Burn and maybe gab

        Open Controls
    2. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      3 hours ago

      Why Verb and not Martinez who doubles at least once this season.

      Same for Kerkez over Aina/Milo. I think Forest % chances of a double later in season are higher than Bournemouth.

      Burn on 8 YC, go Livra if you can.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Money is no issue until it becomes an issue when you want Saka and Haaland on your BB in 33.

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Sell Salah?

        Open Controls
    4. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      who you benching in GW 33

      Open Controls
  2. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Anyone else noticing a huge benching headache in DGW33, doesn't seem like an obvious player to bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Hence why it's the popular bench boost week

      Open Controls
  3. Viper
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Is this Wildcard territory? I also have AM still to play so may need to go early with WC

    Pickford Fabianski

    Gabriel Munoz Gvardiol Greaves Mykolenko

    Kluivert Bruno Mbeumo Salah Dango

    Haaland Evanilson Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Rico123
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I think you could avoid WC and wait a week if you wanted to learn more on fixtures, but WC30, AM31-33 is probably the better play

      Open Controls
    2. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Similar to me, your only issue is Wood & Haaland. I'm not sure what to do, thinking of WC in GW31, BB33 but then I still have my AM

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        I think Vipers teams quite a big issue. Dango, Haaland, Wood, Mykolenko all potential issues. Best case potentially is fielding a 451 that contains Dango and Greaves.

        Open Controls
        1. 1justlookin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          you dont need Mykolenko

          Open Controls
          1. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            you don't normally but when you're probably missing 2 strikers and your 5th mid is 10 minute Dango that's not ideal. And the fallback option is Jacob Greaves

            Open Controls
  4. Rico123
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    1FT, £2.2m ITB

    A. Hold Wood
    B. Do Wood > Mateta

    Other strikers Isak and Wissa, Dango or Ait Nouri would be first on bench if Wood is out

    Open Controls
  5. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Does it make any sense to use your WC in GW 30/31, use your BB in GW 33 & your AM in GW36?

    Otherwise you have some benching headaches in GW33.

    Open Controls
  6. One More Hit
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Still think I'll hold out for WC31.

    Want fixture news and money no issue with TAA and Haaland crocked

    Open Controls
  7. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Not seeing much love for Gordon on WC? Easy bench this week with others having good fixtures, then it’s Leicester and imminent doubles.

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Murphy better at 3m less

      Open Controls
    2. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I wouldn't bench him home to Brentford.

      Open Controls
  8. EWH2020
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    A) Haaland to Marmoush -4
    B) Start Gibbs-White

    Open Controls
  9. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Is this WC territory?

    No BB or AM

    Got WC, FH & TC to play

    Raya,
    Huijsen, Milenkovic, Munoz
    Kluivert, Mbeumo, Bruno, Salah
    #Wood, Evanilson, Isak

    Fabs , #Palmer, Nouri, #Myko,

    4.2

    Open Controls
    1. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Wait a week, potentially bring in a palace player for this GW.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Thx

        Was considering,

        A Myko > Gvardiol

        B Wood > Marmoush or Mateta

        C Palmer or Mbeumo > Sarr or Eze

        Open Controls
  10. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of BB in GW 32 instead of 33?

    Open Controls
    1. Rwilliams90
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Yes with Sels and Milenkovic

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      What’s thoughts on decent BB score?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        I'd be more than happy with 15/20.

        Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I am tempted.

      Open Controls
    4. Sarri-ball
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I am. Prefer the fixtures

      Open Controls
  11. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Lots to think about. Makes for a great run to the end of the season!

    Open Controls
  12. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    New provisional chip strategy in light of the cup results:

    GW32 - TC
    GW35 - WC
    GW36 - BB
    GW37 - FH

    Open Controls
    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Whom are you TCing in GW32? Isak?

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
  13. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    How confident are we that the projected doubles for gw33 actually materialise

    I'm about to wildcard 1 week earlier than planned in gw30

    But don't want egg on my face if the fixtures are rearranged differently that predicted. Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Dont we get some more info tomorrow

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        No idea

        Open Controls
  14. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Captain Salah or have some fun with it since I clearly can't sink any lower and go for Marmoush?

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Isak should do well at home to Brentford. Typically a high scoring match I think. Not many will go there for captaincy, with better looking fixtures in 30 to entice others.

      Open Controls
      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        That's an interesting proposition as well. Just thinking MCI-LEI could be a massacre and with Haaland out, Moosh is well positioned to pick up the pieces.

        Open Controls
  15. Skout
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Suggestions for this lot? Got all chips except AM

    Henderson
    Saliba Maz Harwood
    Salah Palmer Kluivert Bowen Enzo
    Haaland Wood

    Cahill Cunha O’Shea Hall, 1 FT

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      If you’re not wildcarding, bringing in Marmoush with 1FT looks good.

      Open Controls
  16. Yank Revolution
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    WC active, have at it if you dare!

    Sels/Raya
    Gabriel/Gvardiol/Munoz/Kerkez/Trippier
    Salah/I. Sarr/Kluivert/Murphy(Palmer likely becoming Saka next week or maybe this)
    Isak/Mateta/Marmoush

    0.9 ITB

    this gives me 3 Palace, 3 Newcastle, 2 Arsenal and 2 Man City, so I should be covered for the most part for the upcoming doubles.

    Open Controls
    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I wouldn't have Palmer on a WC team.

      Open Controls
      1. Slot it in
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        2nd highest xgi of all midfielders with Tottenham, Brentford and Ipswich next

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Imagine if he does as well against Ipswich as he did against the other promoted sides!

          Open Controls
        2. Drop Dead Tsimikas
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          What was his xgi against LEI and SOU?

          Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Don't think it's an awful shout if you can placeholder him for Saka or Haaland if miraculously he comes back

        Open Controls
        1. Yank Revolution
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Yup, he is likely just placeholder! Thx Sun!

          Open Controls
      3. Yank Revolution
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        See below, he is likely going out either this week or next, depending on Saka updates.

        Open Controls
  17. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Some people probably enjoy all this meticulous planning etc but I’m absolutely hating it - my head is fried.

    Haaland injury means I’m gonna have like 7.0 ITB on WC as well ffs.

    Open Controls
  18. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Might as well throw my team in there, as well. 1 FT, 0.7 ITB.

    Verbruggen
    Munoz | Kilman | Ait-Nouri
    Salah | Palmer* | Mbeumo | CHO
    Wood* | Marmoush (c) | Isak

    Pickford, Aina, Dibling, Castagne

    I really am not loving Palmer, especially with a flag. But his replacements range from bad to worse. Bruno has terrible fixtures. Kluivert?

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      wC

      Open Controls
      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Already gone 🙁

        Open Controls
  19. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Robot in boot is bad

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      ???

      Open Controls
      1. Yank Revolution
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Haaland (Robot) in boot (to protect his injury)

        Open Controls
  20. Zenith UK
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Stick;
    Raya, Fab
    Trent*, Robinson, Ait-Nouri, NECO, Van Hecke
    SALAH, Palmer^, MGW^, KLUIVERT, Nwaneri
    ISAK, WOOD^^, Strand Larsen^

    1FT + 5.4ITB

    Twist;
    Henderson, Areola
    Gvardiol, Kerkez, Munoz, Livra, NECO
    SALAH, Bowen, KLUIVERT, Sarr, Elanga
    Haaland, ISAK, WOOD^

    BB+FH left.

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Haaland injury = Marmoush instead and upgrade Elanga to 12.9M?

      Open Controls
      1. boombaba
        • 12 Years
        2 hours ago

        Who’s 12.9m ?

        Open Controls
      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        One transfer to Saka would be good too

        Open Controls
  21. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Reason Kerkez didnt suit up?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Suspended

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        That is some good news for me

        Open Controls
  22. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Decided on Eze over Mateta as my third Palace asset to go with Muñoz and Sarr.

    Which striker would you get to complete the set with Isak and Marmoush lads?

    A) Evanilson
    B) Watkins
    C) Other (who?)

    Open Controls

