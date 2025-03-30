Aston Villa and Man City set for a Blank Gameweek 34

The FA Cup semi-final picture was confirmed on Sunday after both Aston Villa and Manchester City made it through their quarter-final ties.

And, as was the case with Saturday’s cup matches, those results will shape the Blank and Double Gameweeks to come in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34

Coincidentally, cup victors Villa and City were due to play each other in Gameweek 34.

But as previously discussed, that weekend of top-flight football clashes with the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Manchester City v Aston Villa will consequently be postponed – and both clubs look set to blank in Gameweek 34.

Bournemouth will now not blank in Gameweek 34 as a result of their elimination today. The Cherries entertain Manchester United that weekend.

GAMEWEEK 34: THE FULL PICTURE

GW34 Premier League fixture Status Arsenal v Crystal Palace Postponed Bournemouth v Manchester United On Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United On Chelsea v Everton On Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur On Manchester City v Aston Villa Postponed Newcastle United v Ipswich Town On Nottingham Forest v Brentford Postponed – but could still stay within Gameweek 34 Southampton v Fulham On Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City On

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 – OR SLOT INTO GAMEWEEK 37?

As for when City v Villa will now be contested, it’ll possibly be in the midweek after Gameweek 33. That would make it a ‘double’ for both clubs.

The midweeks after Gameweek 31 and 32 are definitely a no-go due to Villa’s involvement in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Should they defeat Paris Saint-Germain, Villa will also be in Europe in the midweeks after Gameweek 34 and 35.

Above image from Legomane

Gameweek 36 is unlikely, too: that might be needed to house Villa’s Gameweek 37 clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Why would that match be postponed, you might ask? Well, the FA Cup final takes place on the weekend of Gameweek 37. The UEFA Europa League final will go ahead in the midweek after Gameweek 37. Villa and Spurs respectively could still make those, meaning Gameweek 37 is completely out of the question for their scheduled Premier League meeting.

Man City v Aston Villa could, however, fit into the midweek after Gameweek 37.

We hopefully won’t have long to go to find out the rescheduled dates – although not that may not come before the Gameweek 30 deadline.



