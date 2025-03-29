101
Forest progress in FA Cup – but no guarantee of Blank Gameweek 34

Nottingham Forest followed Crystal Palace into the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday evening.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side defeated Brighton and Hove Albion after a penalty shootout in their FA Cup fifth-round tie.

But while the Eagles (and Arsenal) look set to blank in Gameweek 34 as a result of their progression, there’s no guarantee that Forest will.

COULD NOTTM FOREST V BRENTFORD STAY IN GAMEWEEK 34?

The Tricky Trees are due to play Brentford in the Premier League in Gameweek 34.

As discussed in the last article (and many others), that Gameweek clashes with the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

But while Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League involvement means guaranteed free windows are few and far between for the visit of Palace, there are no such continental distractions for Forest or Brentford.

Above image from Legomane

The Premier League have, in the past, avoided rescheduling fixtures in the same midweek as UEFA club competitions.

There have been no such qualms this season: they did exactly that in Double Gameweeks 24 and 25.

Forest v Brentford could stay in Gameweek 34, then (moving to the midweek after), or indeed move to another midweek between now and the end of the season.

Double Gameweek 33 looks doubtful bar further tinkering: Forest play on the Monday of Gameweek 33 and the Saturday of Gameweek 34.

BRIGHTON V WEST HAM REMAINS IN GAMEWEEK 34

Because of Brighton’s elimination this evening, their Gameweek 34 clash with West Ham United goes ahead as planned.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The remaining two FA Cup quarter-finals, Preston North End v Aston Villa and Bournemouth v Manchester City, are to come on Sunday.

GW34 Premier League fixtureStatusThe match will be postponed in the following situation:
Arsenal v Crystal PalacePostponed
Bournemouth v Manchester UnitedPossible postponementIf Bournemouth beat Manchester City (h) in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham UnitedOn
Chelsea v EvertonOn
Liverpool v Tottenham HotspurOn
Manchester City v Aston VillaPossible postponementIf Manchester City beat Bournemouth (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals and/or Aston Villa beat Preston North End (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Newcastle United v Ipswich TownOn
Nottingham Forest v BrentfordPostponed – but could stay in Gameweek 34
Southampton v FulhamOn
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester CityOn

  • Maximum number of postponed matches: 4
  • Minimum number of postponed matches: 3 (despite being one of the matches postponed, Forest v Brentford could still stay within Gameweek 34)

  1. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    GW 29 WC paying off already

    74 points followed byTeam full of palace, City*, Forest players with DGWs

    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      DGWs when though lol

  2. Teddy10
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Got exact money to do Dango to Sarr.

    A) Do it tonight
    B) Wait to see how Bournemouth do tomorrow (would have to sell Mbeumo if priced out and wanted Sarr)

    Got a feeling Dango may get good mins v Ipswich

  3. Zogzeg
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Minimum number of postponed matches is only 2 if Forest vs Brentford stays in GW34.

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      It'll still technically be a minimum of three postponed but I see what you mean!

      1. Zogzeg
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        You have out-pedanted me.
        Well played.

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Jermaine Pedant

          (you're right to point that out, though, I've now made it clearer above)

          1. Zogzeg
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Nice work

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      if forest brentford stays in 34 the minimum possible postponements is zero

      1. Kingy109
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Palace Vs Arsenal is definitely going to be postponed right so the minimum is not zero

  4. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    3 hours ago

    On Wc 30,

    Thinking of
    Raya
    Gabriel Timber Munoz Burn
    Salah eze sarr murphy
    Haaland Isak

    And 19.9 budget for the rest.

    Who should I get next?

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Mateta

    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Sorry just seen 3 palace already!

    3. simong1
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Are you confident with triple Arsenal defence?

  5. Rwilliams90
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    If GW33 isn't that big of a double then surely BB32 becomes a viable option?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      36?

    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      That's my plan atm. WC30 BB32

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        who will be on your bench? henderson burn murphy?

        1. syke63
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Two Brighton vs Leicester, colwill vs IPS and sa boy player vs FUL, I think

          1. syke63
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            *bou

          2. Rwilliams90
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Not Enzo for a cheap mid option?

            1. syke63
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour ago

              Minteh for 5.0 pretty similar

      2. Rwilliams90
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        2nd goalkeeper slot is annoying though with Areola having Liverpool away in 32 and Southampton home in 33

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Kepa

        2. syke63
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Verbuggen

  6. Dank Squid
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    BB32 vs BB33 - small difference, if any. Guess I have to join the "BB is a weak chip" crowd now, hard/impossible to score an additional 35-36 points again. The game has changed.

    Wildcard activated.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      bb33 will be bigger surely?

      1. Dank Squid
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Bigger, yes, but will the fixtures be good for the teams involved? Palace vs Bournemouth and Arsenal, Forest (if they double in 33) vs Spurs and Brentford, Brentford vs Brighton and Forest, etc... this is the most important thing - bigger doesn't always mean better. The ultimate BB team usually has cheap players with at least one great fixture (Ipswich/Leicester/Southampton).

  7. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    My eyes are glazing over from looking at my spreadsheets, but I'm not sure anything is any clearer after all that.
    We can assume that Arsenal, Palace, City & Villa will double in 33, but there's a very good chance they're the only ones (if City beat Bournemouth). There isn't enough there to warrant WC-ing into for BB33, and 34 could still be fairly easily navigable for anyone with 3 Newcastle and a splattering of Chelsea, Liverpool, Forest & the odd Hammer, even more so if Bournemouth don't blank.

    If Bournemouth double in 33 it probably sways BB33. If not, then BB32 & FH33 could still be an option.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      i think I would am 31-33 if no bb33.

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I blew my AM up the wall with Moyes, Emery & Pereira a week or two back, so I don't have that luxury / headache thankfully.

    2. Dank Squid
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yes, I agree

  8. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Best 1 week punt a) mateta b) marmoush c).isak? Cheers

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I didn't see the whole game, but the bits I did see suggested Mateta might not be back on it yet.

      Marmoush for me.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yeh cheers

  9. SouthCoastSaint
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    If I am using AM 31 for Glasner there’s no reason NOT to play wildcard now is there?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      no reason at all

  10. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Is Munoz close to a suspension?! 7 yellow cards in the league, 2 Carabao and 1 in fa cup

    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I think yellow cards are completion specific but reds are across the board.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      No, 7 in the league are the ones that count

  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    is there a possibility we won't know the dgws/sgws before 31??

  12. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    With Palace looking imperious at the back keeping 5 clean sheets in 8 matches in the league and another solid performance today, is it more worth while going 2 palace defence (e.g Hendo & Munoz) or double attack? For GW 32&33, if only one attacker, who’s the attacker? Mateta?

    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Double defence vs mci and new isn't ideal.

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      With Munoz, you get an attacker and a defender all rolled into one.

      For me, Munoz and one of Sarr & Eze, depending on how much you want to invest, are the first two I'd have.

      Then its a case of Hendo v attacker, and if attacker, Mateta v the other midfielder.
      Sarr, Eze & Munoz probably the strongest 3.

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        They are pretty solid defensively. Fulham didn't test them at all today though and they aren't the most prolific attack generally (Fulham). Palace going a goal up away from home suited them down the ground with their style. Newcastle and City away in that double could be an entirely different matter.

        The Munoz point.... technically true but he gets penalised as a defender as well as rewarded and that shouldn't be forgotten regarding attacking defenders. If an attacking asset scores a goal they probably net the bonus, looking at a double digit haul. If Munoz scores a goal but they conceded a couple he's only really scoring low single figure points. His ceiling is there in the unlikely event they clean and he does something attacking which is quite rare still. He's scored less points in FPL than Mateta and Sarr this season despite only missing one game.

  13. FPL_Devil
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Why is Asensio getting such limited minutes in the PL?

    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Still in two cups I guess

    2. Dank Squid
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Just a guess - Emery puts a lot of focus on tournaments like Europa League/Champions League, Asensio has the experience (Real Madrid/PSG).

    3. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I think he is being careful with him due to nagging muscle issues!!

  14. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    I could get that team with -4 by losing mbeumo and milenkovic to munoz and sarr

    pickford
    timber gabriel munoz
    salah (c) palmer sarr bruno kluivert
    isak evanilson

    reckon I should do these moves or hit wc now?? cheers and gl

    1. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Team looks fine, but playing WC in 30 or 31 depends on overall chip strategy. What is your plan?

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          bb33 more likely which is why I am holding wc until we know the dgws etc

          1. Captain Mal
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              In that case it makes sense to wait a week, this team will get you through GW30 just fine. The only thing you are missing is a M. City attacker, but it is what it is.
              Leicester are truly terrible, but M. City haven't been great themselves and the short gap after the cup game could make them go easy.

      • Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        For the teams in 37 who will not play that week due to the FA Cup final, will their fixture be rearranged into a double in 36?

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          In theory they can stay in 37..... unless Villa make the final. They potentially can't as they play Spurs in 37 who may play in Europa final in midweek 37...... lots of maybes I know.

      • pundit of punts
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        RMWCT

        Raya - Sanchez
        VVD - Munoz - Burn - Williams - Colwill
        Salah - Eze - Mitoma - Kluivert - Murphy
        Haaland - Isak - Mateta

        Plan is -

        BB 32
        FH 33
        Have 11 players for 34 by doing Mateta ➡ Cunha in 34

        Thoughts? 🙂

        1. syke63
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          41 mins ago

          Same plan, nice team. I prefer Verbuggen > Sanchez. Like the VVD pick.

          1. pundit of punts
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Cheers

        2. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          That Mateta > Cunha move for 34 is definitely on the radar.
          Nice team

          1. pundit of punts
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers

      • pundit of punts
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        If I WC 30 with no saved transfers

        Save FT 31 and 32

        FH 33

        How many FTs do I end up with in GW 34?

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          30 mins ago

          3

        2. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          30 mins ago

          Eleventy!

          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 8 Years
            27 mins ago

            I make it Twelvety

            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              18 mins ago

              We don’t want New Road!

              1. SAUCY SALAH
                • 8 Years
                14 mins ago

                What’s all this shouting for?? We have no trouble here!

                1. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Did Tubs do well?

        3. lilmessipran
          • 12 Years
          28 mins ago

          3

      • Dank Squid
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Wildcard teams - no Sels/Forest defence. Everton at home in 32, Leicester in 36, clean sheets vs Spurs, Brentford, Palace in the reverse fixtures. Perfect differentials, top scores but still ignored.

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          That's why we need to see where they end up rearranging the 34 fixture to. I can't see how it can go into 33 given they are the Monday evening game.

          No way am I going without Forest defence, which makes BB33 even less appealing.

      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Don't love my side going into GW30b

        Pickford
        Gabriel Munoz Williams
        Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert Dango
        Haaland Evanilson
        Fabianski / Greaves Wood* Hall*

        I'm not 100% on Williams starting vs. United, and no Gvardiol vs. LEI either.

        1) Dango > Sarr
        2) Wood > Mateta (bench Dango)
        3) Hall > Gvardiol
        4) Pickford/Dango/Hall > Henderson/Sarr/Gvardiol (-8)

        4 benches Neco. Punty but points available.

        Will be WC31 so can bench Wood for now.

      • SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Triple Palace
        Triple Newcastle
        Double City
        Double Arsenal

        Wildcard is ready!

        1. boombaba
          • 12 Years
          51 mins ago

          Where

        2. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          46 mins ago

          Add Salah
          Plus a couple of Villa
          Only 2 more to find !
          Hopefully those planning wc in 31 "when the dgw's get announced" get priced out of that squad

          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 8 Years
            45 mins ago

            Yes got Salah, no Villa though! Rest is filler atm, one Bournemouth

            1. boombaba
              • 12 Years
              43 mins ago

              Shite draft then

              1. SAUCY SALAH
                • 8 Years
                21 mins ago

                By rest I mean it is bench boosting cheapies!

            2. keefy59
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              38 mins ago

              Bournemouth , Villa & City could all double
              If Bournemouth beat Man City & Villa beat Preston
              Like I said there's going to be a mad scramble to get these players in which would bring about price rises & make wc31 more difficult

              1. SAUCY SALAH
                • 8 Years
                37 mins ago

                Will we know all this before deadline Tuesday

                1. Yes Ndidi
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  We should know enough, based on how I see it, and I may well have got it wrong.
                  City-Villa* & Arsenal-Palace 'should' go straight into 33, due to European commitments. There is a likelihood that Arsenal in particular get knocked out by Madrid next round, but the PL will have to make the call before they know that.
                  Forest-Brentford 'shouldn't' go into 33, due to Forest playing Monday 33 & Saturday 34. doesn't leave a midweek for them.
                  If City beat Bournemouth, we already know they likely double in 33. If Bournemouth beat City, because they play Man U in 34, and Man U are still in Europe, that should also end up in 33.

                  * I'm making the assumption that Villa will beat PNE in the cup, which I think is a fair one.

            3. SAUCY SALAH
              • 8 Years
              36 mins ago

              Not sure who I’d even want from Villa, Watkins too expensive, Duran gone, Rogers gone off the boil.
              Maybe Rashford, but even then not that fond on him over say Kluivert

              1. Yes Ndidi
                • 5 Years
                just now

                I've been weighing up Tielemans as a budget enabler. Will get 90, and does chip in the occasional goal. Slim pickings though.

      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Feel like my team is actually solid this GW, but realise I probably need to WC if playing AM chip GW31 (which seems best time now)

        Sels
        RAN Munoz Todibo
        Salah Palmer Bruno Semenyo
        Haaland Isak Evanilson
        Fabianski Nkunku Castagne Mykolenko

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Similar dilemma here with the prospect of AM31. Alternatively, AM35 eyeing DGW36 if any.

          Would you WC this?

          Pickford
          Gvardiol Kerkez Munoz
          Salah Palmer Elanga Kluivert Eze
          Haaland Evanilson

          Fab Beto Myko Hall

      • keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I'm currently on a WC
        Planning TC Isak in 32 ,BB33 & FH in 34
        Here's a draft with Salah no Forest & 14 dgw players if Bournemouth beat Man City
        Arrizabalaga/Martinez
        Gab/Huijsen/Munoz/Digne/Burn
        Rogers/Kluivert/Salah/Gordon/Sarr
        Isak/Haaland/Mateta
        The 3 Newcastle players to be replaced with other dgw players in 33 using free transfers

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          If Bournemouth beat City, then I'd be WC-ing into something like this for BB33:

          Raya Areola
          Kerkez Mazraoui Munoz Digne Kilman
          Salah Saka Bruno Sarr Murphy
          Haaland Isak Evanilson

          10 doublers + Salah, and a SGW bench of Isak Murphy Kilman & Areola.

          Might have to drop Kerkez > Huijsen if Maz not nailed.

          Can't say I'm that inspired by it. Could get a cracking first 11 out on FH and plan longer term on WC

          1. sirmorbach
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Looks very nice, amazing value

      • sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        46 mins ago

        Is Marmoush nailed?

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          27 mins ago

          As nailed as anyone not called Erling.

          1. Yes Ndidi
            • 5 Years
            25 mins ago

            So no. First choice, certainly, but in a DGW could easily share minutes with Doku, Foden, Grealish, Savio, Bilva or Kevin.

            1. sirmorbach
              • 8 Years
              24 mins ago

              Thank you mate

            2. Vazza
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Throw Bobb in the mix too who is back in training

      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        45 mins ago

        Vital Chris Wood update.

        Not sure why scout isn't covering it.

        https://x.com/robtFPL/status/1906114299895894510

        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yeah, he’s not playing on Tuesday

      • sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        Rogers or Minteh?

      • Vazza
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        What results would lead to Man City having a DGW 33?

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          17 mins ago

          Villa or Man City winning tomorrow.

          1. Vazza
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Great thanks

        2. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          A win for either them or Villa tomorrow would virtually guarantee it. Not 100%, but I would think close to. While there's a chance that Villa stay in both Europe and the cup, there may not be any other midweeks further down the line.

          1. Vazza
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Thanks mate

      • g40steve
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Who goes for Sarr ?

        Palmer or Mbeumo

