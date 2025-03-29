Forest progress in FA Cup – but no guarantee of Blank Gameweek 34

Nottingham Forest followed Crystal Palace into the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday evening.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side defeated Brighton and Hove Albion after a penalty shootout in their FA Cup fifth-round tie.

But while the Eagles (and Arsenal) look set to blank in Gameweek 34 as a result of their progression, there’s no guarantee that Forest will.

COULD NOTTM FOREST V BRENTFORD STAY IN GAMEWEEK 34?

The Tricky Trees are due to play Brentford in the Premier League in Gameweek 34.

As discussed in the last article (and many others), that Gameweek clashes with the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

But while Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League involvement means guaranteed free windows are few and far between for the visit of Palace, there are no such continental distractions for Forest or Brentford.

The Premier League have, in the past, avoided rescheduling fixtures in the same midweek as UEFA club competitions.

There have been no such qualms this season: they did exactly that in Double Gameweeks 24 and 25.

Forest v Brentford could stay in Gameweek 34, then (moving to the midweek after), or indeed move to another midweek between now and the end of the season.

Double Gameweek 33 looks doubtful bar further tinkering: Forest play on the Monday of Gameweek 33 and the Saturday of Gameweek 34.

BRIGHTON V WEST HAM REMAINS IN GAMEWEEK 34

Because of Brighton’s elimination this evening, their Gameweek 34 clash with West Ham United goes ahead as planned.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The remaining two FA Cup quarter-finals, Preston North End v Aston Villa and Bournemouth v Manchester City, are to come on Sunday.

GW34 Premier League fixture Status The match will be postponed in the following situation: Arsenal v Crystal Palace Postponed Bournemouth v Manchester United Possible postponement If Bournemouth beat Manchester City (h) in the FA Cup quarter-finals Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United On Chelsea v Everton On Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur On Manchester City v Aston Villa Possible postponement If Manchester City beat Bournemouth (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals and/or Aston Villa beat Preston North End (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals Newcastle United v Ipswich Town On Nottingham Forest v Brentford Postponed – but could stay in Gameweek 34 Southampton v Fulham On Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City On

Maximum number of postponed matches : 4

: 4 Minimum number of postponed matches: 3 (despite being one of the matches postponed, Forest v Brentford could still stay within Gameweek 34)



