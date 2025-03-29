201
Fixtures March 29

Crystal Palace and Arsenal set to blank in Gameweek 34

Crystal Palace’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham on Saturday will have ramifications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34

The Eagles were due to play Arsenal in the Premier League in Gameweek 34.

That weekend of top-flight football clashes with the semi-finals of the FA Cup, however.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will consequently be postponed – and both clubs look set to blank.

Fulham will now not blank in Gameweek 34 as a result of their elimination today. The Cottagers travel to 20th-placed Southampton that weekend.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33?

As for when Arsenal v Crystal Palace will now be contested, the betting money would be on the midweek after Gameweek 33 – making it a ‘double’ for both clubs.

The midweeks after Gameweek 31 and 32 are definitely a no-go due to Arsenal’s involvement in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Should they make it past Real Madrid, the Gunners will also be in Europe in the midweeks after Gameweek 34 and 35.

It’s possible that the Premier League place the outstanding fixture in Gameweek 36/37.

Palace would require one of those later slots if they make it to the FA Cup final (which clashes with the weekend of Gameweek 37), however.

Amid all the speculating, we should find out the new date this week – although not necessarily before the Gameweek 30 deadline.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest comes later today at 17:15 GMT.

GW34 Premier League fixtureStatusThe match will be postponed in the following situation:
Arsenal v Crystal PalacePostponed
Bournemouth v Manchester UnitedPossible postponementIf Bournemouth beat Manchester City (h) in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham UnitedPossible postponementIf Brighton and Hove Albion beat Nottingham Forest (h) in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Chelsea v EvertonOn
Liverpool v Tottenham HotspurOn
Manchester City v Aston VillaPossible postponementIf Manchester City beat Bournemouth (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals and/or Aston Villa beat Preston North End (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Newcastle United v Ipswich TownOn
Nottingham Forest v BrentfordPossible postponementIf Nottingham Forest beat Brighton and Hove Albion (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Southampton v FulhamOn
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester CityOn

  • Maximum number of postponed matches: 4
  • Minimum number of postponed matches: 3

  1. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    All aboard Palace assets!

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Brings back nice memories from FH last season:)

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Yes what a legend Mateta was, gave me about a 40% rank boost

  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Worth using BB 30 on this team?

    Raya
    Gabriel Munoz Gvardiol
    Semenyo Eze Sarr Kluivert
    Haaland Isak Evanilson

    Verbruggen Bruno Milenkovic Livramento

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not bad

  3. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Can’t decide whether to triple up on Palace players or go with two and Glasner AM instead…

    Thoughts?

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Two is the most i can imagine

  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Which defender will you leave out of these lots:
    A. Kerkez
    B. Munoz
    C. Gvardiol
    D. Gabriel

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      D easily, think only A and B are worth it, Arsenal don’t look as good defensively since Xmas

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice, got ABC, wondering on deploying WC 😛

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Muniz Gabriel now blank 34 so have double, therefore would probably leave out Kerkez or Gvardiol depending on cup results tomorrow

      1. boombaba
        • 12 Years
        just now

        This

    3. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      D

  5. Cojones of Destiny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    how much is Howe?

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      just now

      You cant afford him

  6. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Best defender max 4.3

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      ?

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Actually thinking Leif Davis for the xGI

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Or Maz I guess

          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Good suggestions

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Dunk?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        When is he back?

        1. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          On the bench today

    3. Snoopydog
        just now

        Mazraoui

    4. Thicksolidtight
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      GNONTOOOOOFORF! ...SAKE!

    5. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      WTF did Hendo play & not MGW is baffling?

    6. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Awoniyi is rusty af.

    7. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Wood & wissa -> marmoush & mateta sound solid enough?

      1. boombaba
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes

    8. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      51 mins ago

      Sa or Verbruggen on WC?

    9. Dank Squid
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Eze vs Sarr, xG, last 4 PL/cup games

      Eze 0.01 0.58 0.19 0.30
      Sarr 1.03 1.35 0.09 1.86

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Get both

    10. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      That camera exploded lol Baleba strike

      1. FFS ManU
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        If the photographer is a freelancer they will be cursing their luck.

    11. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Don’t see the Munoz appeal with those fixtures if on AM with Glasner
      Best off with two attackers from palace

      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yeah agree with this. I’ll be going Wharton and Lerma

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I will just have 2 palace for 32, then FH in 33, maybe get a third then.

    12. SouthCoastSaint
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Anyone fancy giving me best GK combo on WC?

      Both need to be playing as still have BB

      Won’t waste a palace spot on Henderson

      1. boombaba
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Seaman and Schwarzer

        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Those were the days

      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        I am on Raya and Areola at the moment

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          areola perfect 2nd keeper. i would be tempted by pope

      3. Snoopydog
          3 mins ago

          Raya Areola

      4. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        Need City to win and Brighton to win and getting through 34 will be no problem.

        1. kempc23
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Why?

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Because I have a load of NFO, Brentford, and Bournemouth players. Planning to FH in 33.

        2. boombaba
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          Won’t palace and Newcastle blank ? And you will want plenty of those players for before game weeks

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            It says above what will happen.

          2. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Newcastle don't blank, Palace do yes.

      5. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        If west ham can get a DGW in 33 that's no brainer AM
        Soton at home followed by Brighton table bonus whoi will have an fa cup semi after a few days

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          sounds like mouth watering stuff but i m all set on bb 33. i m still very confused to be honest.

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            If I still had BB I'd use AM 30-32 the. bB 33

            But then that also depends on WC situation

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              just now

              need to use wc 30 or 31. cheers

      6. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        ?/10 chances to know before deadline gw30 the dgws announcements?

        1. boombaba
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          6.45

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            very precise 🙂

        2. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          5% chance, very unlikely.

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            that's what I thought..

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              They are pretty slow normally. I will also point out that Ben Crellin was wrong last time he predicted a blank or double this season. They put it in a week he hadn't even considered.

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                hope he didnt get much stick for it, you know what folks can be like...

        3. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 mins ago

          Unlikely.

          Maybe 10% chance. I expect them by Friday, April 4 though ahead of GW31.

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            just now

            cheers.

      7. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        the way I see it.

        I want to bb 33 so probably best to wait 31 for wc

        if am 31-33 then wc now.

        1. boombaba
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          How can you bb33 if on Am31-33

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            sorry, didnt make myself clear

            option 1 . wc 31 . bb 33
            option 2 . wc 30 . am 31-33

            1. boombaba
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              Ah yeah got you
              Option 2 for me

            2. boombaba
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              Done drafts for both ? Might help you decide

            3. Glasner Ball
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Currently going with option 2.

      8. boombaba
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        If I have 1 transfer this week but WC instead of using it
        Does it roll ?

      9. kempc23
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Is it correct that Liverpool, Newcastle and Wolves all play in gw34?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes, look at the table above.

      10. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Elsnga & Cho lets go

      11. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Awoniyi saved for Tuesday

      12. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Pen

        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Forest

      13. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        VAR

        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Chalked, clearly took his foot

      14. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Come on Brighton!

