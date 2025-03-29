Crystal Palace and Arsenal set to blank in Gameweek 34

Crystal Palace’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham on Saturday will have ramifications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34

The Eagles were due to play Arsenal in the Premier League in Gameweek 34.

That weekend of top-flight football clashes with the semi-finals of the FA Cup, however.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will consequently be postponed – and both clubs look set to blank.

Fulham will now not blank in Gameweek 34 as a result of their elimination today. The Cottagers travel to 20th-placed Southampton that weekend.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33?

As for when Arsenal v Crystal Palace will now be contested, the betting money would be on the midweek after Gameweek 33 – making it a ‘double’ for both clubs.

The midweeks after Gameweek 31 and 32 are definitely a no-go due to Arsenal’s involvement in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Should they make it past Real Madrid, the Gunners will also be in Europe in the midweeks after Gameweek 34 and 35.

Above image from Legomane

It’s possible that the Premier League place the outstanding fixture in Gameweek 36/37.

Palace would require one of those later slots if they make it to the FA Cup final (which clashes with the weekend of Gameweek 37), however.

Amid all the speculating, we should find out the new date this week – although not necessarily before the Gameweek 30 deadline.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest comes later today at 17:15 GMT.

GW34 Premier League fixture Status The match will be postponed in the following situation: Arsenal v Crystal Palace Postponed Bournemouth v Manchester United Possible postponement If Bournemouth beat Manchester City (h) in the FA Cup quarter-finals Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United Possible postponement If Brighton and Hove Albion beat Nottingham Forest (h) in the FA Cup quarter-finals Chelsea v Everton On Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur On Manchester City v Aston Villa Possible postponement If Manchester City beat Bournemouth (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals and/or Aston Villa beat Preston North End (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals Newcastle United v Ipswich Town On Nottingham Forest v Brentford Possible postponement If Nottingham Forest beat Brighton and Hove Albion (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals Southampton v Fulham On Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City On

Maximum number of postponed matches : 4

: 4 Minimum number of postponed matches: 3



