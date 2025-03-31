FPL notes: Haaland injury, Dango hope + Watkins returns

The evolution of the Blank Gameweek 34 picture was just one talking point from Sunday’s two FA Cup quarter-final ties.

Preston North End v Aston Villa and Bournemouth v Manchester City threw up some other significant storylines – including an injury to one of the leading Gameweek 30 captaincy candidates.

FA CUP: SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Goals Assists Preston North End 0-3 Aston Villa Rashford x2 (1 pen), Ramsey Digne x2, Rogers Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City Evanilson | Haaland, Marmoush Kluivert | O’Reilly x2

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash (García 81), Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans (McGinn 73), Rogers (Malen 73), Asensio (Onana 73), Ramsey, Rashford (Watkins 81).

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Cook, Zabarnyi, Senesi (Jebbison 85), Soler (Hill 57), Adams, Christie (Smith 73), Kluivert, Semenyo, Brooks (Ouattara 57), Evanilson (Scott 73).

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Khusanov (O’Reilly 46), Dias, Gvardiol, Gundogan (Nico 83), Kovacic (McAtee 83), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden (Grealish 69), Haaland (Marmoush 61).

HAALAND INJURY LATEST

An injury to Erling Haaland (£14.8m) could shake things up in FPL going into Gameweek 30. It’ll no doubt bring a few Wildcards forward by a few days, too.

The Norwegian was set to be a feature and captain of many Fantasy squads for Manchester City’s midweek clash with Leicester City.

But his involvement in that game seems to be in some doubt now.

Haaland’s ankle looked to have been caught under Lewis Cook (£5.0m) following a challenge from the Bournemouth man, the tackle also sending him careering into the advertising boards.

Haaland received treatment and attempted to play on but admitted defeat on the hour mark, minutes after the injury was inflicted.

After an “I don’t know” to ITV Sport, Pep Guardiola didn’t offer much more in his post-match press conference.

“I saw him on the massage table [but] I didn’t speak with him, not even with the doctors, so I don’t know.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Haaland was, however, seen on crutches after the game:

BREAKING: Erling Haaland left Bournemouth with his left foot/ankle in a protective boot following the injury sustained in the second-half. 🎥 TikTok: celebstarclips pic.twitter.com/DNB2H8phyh — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) March 30, 2025

While crutches and a protective boot are commonplace before proper assessment these days, there’s obviously some concern that even a short-term injury would rule him out of Gameweek 30.

Haaland had endured a rollercoaster afternoon, missing an early penalty, spurning two other golden chances and finally converting a Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m) cross before his injury.

Omar Marmoush (£7.3m) came on for the stricken Haaland and immediately scored. Expect the Egyptian’s ownership to rocket in the coming days, even if his Norwegian teammate only faces a brief absence.

FODEN OFF IT AGAIN

City looked to have been heading for another defeat at the Vitality Stadium after Evanilson‘s (£5.7m) 21st-minute goal. Despite Haaland’s early flurry of chances, Bournemouth were posing plenty of problems of their own.

The second half, however, was controlled dominance from the visitors. O’Reilly’s half-time introduction at left-back was key, with the youngster claiming two assists. Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m) – fit after an international break scare – moved over to centre-half as a result of that change at the interval.

Guardiola admitted after the match that he sought death by possession to combat Bournemouth’s all-action approach, hence the three starting central midfielders, Kevin De Bruyne (£9.3m) and Phil Foden (£9.2m) as narrow wingers, and the introduction of Jack Grealish (£6.4m) in the second half. No Jeremy Doku (£6.2m), Marmoush and Savinho (£6.2m) from the start here, although the latter was only absent because of paternity leave.

We can probably expect a different approach against sorry Leicester on Wednesday.

Foden again was short of last season’s best. Bar one Hatem Ben Arfa impression in which he ran through the heart of the hosts’ defence before shooting tamely, there was little of note.

“Listen, in a long career, always you have periods like that. “It happens. It can happen. Learn the lesson. In three days, have another chance. Still is so young. Understand the reason why he struggled a little bit, and he will be back.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

HOPE FOR DANGO OWNERS + WHY KERKEZ AND HUIJSEN MISSED OUT

Bournemouth have their own favourable home fixture in Gameweek 30.

And there might be hope for Dango Ouattara‘s (£5.0m) remaining owners. Bournemouth were already without the injured Luis Sinisterra (£4.8m) as a wide-midfield option and it transpired after the match that fellow winger Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) was also sidelined.

“He’s injured, he finished the last game against Brentford with some issues around the ankle and he will be out for I think this week at least.” – Andoni Iraola on Marcus Tavernier

Andoni Iraola went with David Brooks (£4.9m) alongside regulars Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) and Justin Kluivert (£6.3m) against City. With the visit of Ipswich Town coming not much more than 72 hours after Sunday’s cup tie, there’s a decent chance Iraola freshens up his forward line in Gameweek 30 – and Ouattara is not far off being the only fit alternative in attack.

The Cherries were without Milos Kerkez (£5.2m) and Dean Huijsen (£4.5m) but don’t fret, owners: the pair were suspended. Both are free to return in Gameweek 30.

Replacements Julio Soler (£3.9m) and the fit-again Marcos Senesi (£4.6m) came in but you’d expect Soler and probably also Senesi to be back on the bench in midweek, with the latter’s minutes likely to be managed after a long lay-off.

“Julio, basically, has played just his second game with us. He hasn’t played a lot with us in the last two months or something like this. And Marcos, coming from surgery, from a long injury, starting a game, I think he has shown big personality, but we knew from the beginning that probably two subs that we had to make to finish the game.” – Andoni Iraola on Julio Soler and Marcos Senesi

RASHFORD UP TOP BUT WATKINS RETURNS

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) made his return from injury as a late substitute in Aston Villa’s win at Deepdale, spurning two excellent chances to cap off his cameo.

Watkins had initially watched on as a drifting Marcus Rashford (£6.6m) led the line against Preston North End. The Manchester United loanee broke a four-month goal drought by converting Lucas Digne‘s (£4.5m) 58th-minute cut-back and a penalty five minutes later. Morgan Rogers (£5.5m) had been felled for that.

In all likelihood, you’d still expect Watkins to be back up front come Gameweek 30. Unai Emery has shown a desire to throw the England international back in even when not 100%. Just look at Gameweek 25, when Watkins came straight back into the side despite fine performances up top from Donyell Malen (£5.4m) and Rashford in the FA Cup fourth round a week earlier.

This wasn’t a vintage attacking Villa display, just a classic Emery cup tactic of taking the sting out of a potential banana-skin tie, slowly exerting measured control and making class tell. Jacob Ramsey (£5.4m) added a third after Rashford’s brace.

Rogers was again on the right flank (although often going central as Rashford roamed), shifting wide to accommodate Marcos Asensio (£6.1m) in the ’10’ role.

No goal for Asensio this time, although he was a Rashford pass away from a tap-in.

At the back, are things finally looking up for Villa’s long-underachieving defence?

4 clean sheets in #AVFC's last 5 games after as many in the previous 29. Konsa and Mings consistently playing together – Mings fully fit and Konsa no longer having to play at RB – provides a solid foundation. Harder to beat & more options in attack. Fighting on three fronts still — Jacob Tanswell (@J_Tanswell) March 30, 2025



