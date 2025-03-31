99
Scout Notes March 31

FPL notes: Haaland injury, Dango hope + Watkins returns

The evolution of the Blank Gameweek 34 picture was just one talking point from Sunday’s two FA Cup quarter-final ties.

Preston North End v Aston Villa and Bournemouth v Manchester City threw up some other significant storylines – including an injury to one of the leading Gameweek 30 captaincy candidates.

FA CUP: SUNDAY’S RESULTS

GoalsAssists
Preston North End 0-3 Aston VillaRashford x2 (1 pen), RamseyDigne x2, Rogers
Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester CityEvanilson | Haaland, MarmoushKluivert | O’Reilly x2

LINE-UPS

What's needed to win in FPL? Part 1: Composure 1

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash (García 81), Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans (McGinn 73), Rogers (Malen 73), Asensio (Onana 73), Ramsey, Rashford (Watkins 81).

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Cook, Zabarnyi, Senesi (Jebbison 85), Soler (Hill 57), Adams, Christie (Smith 73), Kluivert, Semenyo, Brooks (Ouattara 57), Evanilson (Scott 73).

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Khusanov (O’Reilly 46), Dias, Gvardiol, Gundogan (Nico 83), Kovacic (McAtee 83), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden (Grealish 69), Haaland (Marmoush 61).

HAALAND INJURY LATEST

An injury to Erling Haaland (£14.8m) could shake things up in FPL going into Gameweek 30. It’ll no doubt bring a few Wildcards forward by a few days, too.

The Norwegian was set to be a feature and captain of many Fantasy squads for Manchester City’s midweek clash with Leicester City.

But his involvement in that game seems to be in some doubt now.

Haaland’s ankle looked to have been caught under Lewis Cook (£5.0m) following a challenge from the Bournemouth man, the tackle also sending him careering into the advertising boards.

Haaland received treatment and attempted to play on but admitted defeat on the hour mark, minutes after the injury was inflicted.

After an “I don’t know” to ITV Sport, Pep Guardiola didn’t offer much more in his post-match press conference.

“I saw him on the massage table [but] I didn’t speak with him, not even with the doctors, so I don’t know.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Haaland was, however, seen on crutches after the game:

While crutches and a protective boot are commonplace before proper assessment these days, there’s obviously some concern that even a short-term injury would rule him out of Gameweek 30.

Haaland had endured a rollercoaster afternoon, missing an early penalty, spurning two other golden chances and finally converting a Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m) cross before his injury.

Omar Marmoush (£7.3m) came on for the stricken Haaland and immediately scored. Expect the Egyptian’s ownership to rocket in the coming days, even if his Norwegian teammate only faces a brief absence.

FODEN OFF IT AGAIN

City looked to have been heading for another defeat at the Vitality Stadium after Evanilson‘s (£5.7m) 21st-minute goal. Despite Haaland’s early flurry of chances, Bournemouth were posing plenty of problems of their own.

The second half, however, was controlled dominance from the visitors. O’Reilly’s half-time introduction at left-back was key, with the youngster claiming two assists. Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m) – fit after an international break scare – moved over to centre-half as a result of that change at the interval.

Guardiola admitted after the match that he sought death by possession to combat Bournemouth’s all-action approach, hence the three starting central midfielders, Kevin De Bruyne (£9.3m) and Phil Foden (£9.2m) as narrow wingers, and the introduction of Jack Grealish (£6.4m) in the second half. No Jeremy Doku (£6.2m), Marmoush and Savinho (£6.2m) from the start here, although the latter was only absent because of paternity leave.

We can probably expect a different approach against sorry Leicester on Wednesday.

Foden again was short of last season’s best. Bar one Hatem Ben Arfa impression in which he ran through the heart of the hosts’ defence before shooting tamely, there was little of note.

“Listen, in a long career, always you have periods like that.

“It happens. It can happen. Learn the lesson. In three days, have another chance. Still is so young. Understand the reason why he struggled a little bit, and he will be back.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

HOPE FOR DANGO OWNERS + WHY KERKEZ AND HUIJSEN MISSED OUT

Bournemouth have their own favourable home fixture in Gameweek 30.

And there might be hope for Dango Ouattara‘s (£5.0m) remaining owners. Bournemouth were already without the injured Luis Sinisterra (£4.8m) as a wide-midfield option and it transpired after the match that fellow winger Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) was also sidelined.

“He’s injured, he finished the last game against Brentford with some issues around the ankle and he will be out for I think this week at least.” – Andoni Iraola on Marcus Tavernier

Andoni Iraola went with David Brooks (£4.9m) alongside regulars Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) and Justin Kluivert (£6.3m) against City. With the visit of Ipswich Town coming not much more than 72 hours after Sunday’s cup tie, there’s a decent chance Iraola freshens up his forward line in Gameweek 30 – and Ouattara is not far off being the only fit alternative in attack.

The Cherries were without Milos Kerkez (£5.2m) and Dean Huijsen (£4.5m) but don’t fret, owners: the pair were suspended. Both are free to return in Gameweek 30.

Replacements Julio Soler (£3.9m) and the fit-again Marcos Senesi (£4.6m) came in but you’d expect Soler and probably also Senesi to be back on the bench in midweek, with the latter’s minutes likely to be managed after a long lay-off.

“Julio, basically, has played just his second game with us. He hasn’t played a lot with us in the last two months or something like this. And Marcos, coming from surgery, from a long injury, starting a game, I think he has shown big personality, but we knew from the beginning that probably two subs that we had to make to finish the game.” – Andoni Iraola on Julio Soler and Marcos Senesi

RASHFORD UP TOP BUT WATKINS RETURNS

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) made his return from injury as a late substitute in Aston Villa’s win at Deepdale, spurning two excellent chances to cap off his cameo.

Watkins had initially watched on as a drifting Marcus Rashford (£6.6m) led the line against Preston North End. The Manchester United loanee broke a four-month goal drought by converting Lucas Digne‘s (£4.5m) 58th-minute cut-back and a penalty five minutes later. Morgan Rogers (£5.5m) had been felled for that.

In all likelihood, you’d still expect Watkins to be back up front come Gameweek 30. Unai Emery has shown a desire to throw the England international back in even when not 100%. Just look at Gameweek 25, when Watkins came straight back into the side despite fine performances up top from Donyell Malen (£5.4m) and Rashford in the FA Cup fourth round a week earlier.

This wasn’t a vintage attacking Villa display, just a classic Emery cup tactic of taking the sting out of a potential banana-skin tie, slowly exerting measured control and making class tell. Jacob Ramsey (£5.4m) added a third after Rashford’s brace.

Rogers was again on the right flank (although often going central as Rashford roamed), shifting wide to accommodate Marcos Asensio (£6.1m) in the ’10’ role.

No goal for Asensio this time, although he was a Rashford pass away from a tap-in.

At the back, are things finally looking up for Villa’s long-underachieving defence?

  1. Cheeseoid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    I remember when all this was fields

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      As good for you today as it's always been.

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      It's only middle aged wasteland.

  2. Roy Rovers
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    Would you WC this team??

    Pickford Fabianski
    Aina Gvardiol Huijsen RAN Mazraoui
    Bruno Enzo Salah Kluivert Mbeumo
    Haaland Gakpo Evanilson

    To this……

    Raya Martinez
    Gvardiol Gabriel Munoz Livramento Konsa
    Salah Palmer Kluivert Sarr Murphy
    Isak Marmoush Mateta

    FH and BB left if I use WC

    1. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Pope instead of Raya and keep Huijsen or Ait Nouri instead of transfer to Livramento.
      Kluivert to an Arsenal midfielder, depending on budget.
      BB33, FH34
      Mine is not dissimilar, but I parked Palmer's cash in the bank for a future upgrade to Haaland (from Isak) and/or Saka.

  3. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    If Haaland's dead then yes, I think I might. Seems like a lot to spend on keepers.

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Whoops. Reply to Roy.

      1. Roy Rovers
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Thanks mate....yeah undecided on goalies.

  4. Fred the Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Haaland and Wood to Marmoush and Mateta for a hit a good move? Want to save wildcard for 31.

    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Looking at the exact move myself. Going to wait for more news first but it does seem unlikely that either will play

    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yes. I’m doing this on wildcard. I don’t need Mateta but Haaland is injured. Heck!

  5. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Is Cunha back?

    1. Sho-kun
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Nope, 13. April

  6. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Was planning to WC31

    A - Wood > Mateta
    B - Wood & Haaland (if out) > Mateta & Marmoush for -4
    C - WC30 (if Haaland out)

    Pickford
    Gabriel - Milenkovic - Munoz
    Bruno - Bowen - Kluivert - Salah
    Haaland - Wood - Wissa

    Dubrovka - Williams - Dango - O'Shea

    1. Sho-kun
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Keep the WC31 plans! Just take the hit for Marmoush

      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Thanks. Yeah as well as DGW confirmation I'm also keen for more Saka info after Gw30. He could be a great TC option in 33

  7. Questions for Part Two of Zøphar's GW30 Q&A Article
    zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Taking questions for part 2 of the Gameweek 30 Q&A! Answers will be posted in a separate article tomorrow!

    Send them in

    1. Sho-kun
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Can I now hold on to Palmer, if Haaland is out? Just transfering now Marmoush and Sarr in for Wood and Nwaneri

      Open Controls
      1. zøphar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        will need to hear from Maresca to answer this properly, which I dont think we will by the time the article is written mate

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I don't have TC left, so looking at this chip strategy.

      GW31 WC
      GW32 BB
      GW33 FH

      Means I don't need MCI or Arsenal on WC and can stack the midfield.

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Oh the question, is this a viable strategy?

    3. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      What is the best GK combo if you are on a WC30?

    4. Old Gregg
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I have Taa & Haaland Others have Wood also.

      Is a -4 worth it to hold off WC to 31 as originally planned or just hit the button

    5. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Specifically for WC GW30, but in general also, is it too early to be adding Saka?

    6. Eggman Jr
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      In what scenarios would you wc30 instead of wc31 which most had planned? Let's say you have the injured Haaland and Wood, no Mateta and a poor gk.

    7. AppleDunk
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Would you want any Villians in your WC?
      If so, who?

    8. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      For the hundreds of thousands of Wood/Haaland owners, best replacement options bearing in mind likely blanks and doubles coming up. Thankee!

    9. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      How do you keep your interest during DGW/BGW season when so many seem to be locked into the same chip strategy?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        43 mins ago

        Defo keep my interest going as no clue what to do lol apart from FH 34:)

      2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        33 mins ago

        When FFS pay you to churn probably helps

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          just now

          How much do you reckon Zophar makes per article?

    10. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Is Rashford a viable addition to a WC squad (yet)?

    11. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If you had Haaland and Wood and if you had no Crystal Palace or Newcastle players in your team, would you wildcard now given the favourable entry point for both teams?

  8. el polako
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Pep wants be more like Mourinho, he didn’t speak to Haaland nor the physios.
    „If I speak, I’m in big trouble”

  9. Ian Davis
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Livramento or Burn?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      I prefer Livramento.

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Livra does not play 90 minutes every week tho

    3. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Tricky one.

      With Hall out for the season, and Botman still out for a while, both are pretty much guaranteed starts. Trippier right back, Schar and Burn centrally, Livramento left back.

      Livramento is an excellent full back but doesnt (yet) offer much in way of attacking returns.

      Personally, i've gone with Burn as he's marginally cheaper.

  10. Jafooli
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Is GW33 going to be a DGW? If, any ideas how many doubles in 33?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      It should be. Some games which won't go ahead in 34. I believe city villa and arsenal palace the more likely

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Many thanks Ajax…

  11. n-doggg
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Got the assistant manager chip I need to use but looking tricky.

    Can I use AM chip this week, then play WC next week or can I use no other chips whilst AM active?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      No chip

    2. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      You cannot play another chip in any of the 3 weeks if the AM chip. This is why WC 30 then AM31-33 is an option

  12. The Final Boss
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Guys.. In a tricky situation.

    Raya Fab
    Gab TAA* Munoz Castagne Myko*
    Salah Kluivert Semenyo Bruno Dango*
    Haaland* Wood* Raul

    A) WC
    B) Wait on info on fixture arrangements and do Haaland and wood to Mateta and Marmoush for a hit and wc 31.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Same kind of situation you're in. Still undecided but maybe a makes more sense rather than taking a hit before a wc

    2. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      I had planned for a later WC, but with Haaland a big doubt for GW30 and the DGW33 / BGW34 fixtures very likely confirmed, I have just pulled the trigger on the WC. Allows me to plan for GW30-33 whilst, barring new injuries, not needing transfers in 31 & 32 whilst allowing to bring in Haaland and/or Saka in GW33 using saved cash & FTs.

      1. 112kane112
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        I've been struggling to keep up with the fixture complexity. When you say it is "very likely confirmed" can you give me a quick breakdown on who will double and blank when? Based on best assumption/expectation? Would greatly appreciate it.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          I have posted a reply above. There is still a lot of uncertainty and nothing decided yet. I'm considering bb32

          1. 112kane112
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Thank you (and to Bruik too)

            It's a tough one WC30 vs. WC31 - I personally think the risk of losing rank and points if Marmoush/Mateta do haul outweighs the risk of fixtures (now you've explained the likely fixtures for me, thanks again). It seems that what could change with the fixtures, won't impact the decision making too much anyway, just shift them from one week to another - providing you have BB and FH still left, which I do at least, makes WC30 more appealing.

        2. bruik
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          It is not 100% certain that Man City vs Villa and Arsenal vs Crystal Palace will move from BGW34 to GW33.
          But Villa and Arsenal have midweek CL matches in GW31 & DGW32, and if they proceed also in BGW34 & GW35. And if they proceed to the FA Cup final their GW37 match will also have to be rescheduled to midweek, GW36 or GW37. So GW33 midweek is the most logical option for rescheduling their GW34 fixtures, which then makes GW34 a DGW for these 4 teams.
          Nottingham Forest vs Brentford on the other hand could stay in BGW34, moved to midweek.

          1. bruik
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I meant GW33 Double GW, not 34

  13. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Best CP trio?

    1) Sarr
    2) Eze
    3) Mateta
    4) Munoz
    5) Glasner

    1. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      345

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        That Sarr is tempting tho

    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      I mean, Glasner from GW31 but not sure if making switch after Sou game would make sense? Like CP player to Glasner?

      1. Karan14
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Using 2 transfer for that switch doesn’t make sense. Obviously a haul from Sarr could make it worth it but I don’t know I just don’t trust Sarr he goes cold as soon I get him in. I think I will personally go for Munoz Eze & Mateta.

    3. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Sarr as first pick easily.

  14. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel Timber Semedo
    Salah Mbuemo Kluivert Semenyo
    Haaland Isak Wood

    (Fab Dango Greaves Dunk)
    1FT & 0.0m

    A) Haaland & Wood to Mateta & Marmoush -4
    B) WC

    Thoughts?

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm just hitting the WC most likely

      1. Karan14
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yes makes sense no point taking hits. Hopefully we get some more news on the injuries today.

  15. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I guess we are waiting for an official announcement but where do we stand with DGW and Blanks at the moment?

    I see DGW32 for CRY and NEW on the fixture ticker, but what about MNC and BHA?

    For GW34 blanks, I see ARS, AVL, BRE, CRY, MCI, NFO (though I thought a potential doubt for this one?)

    Any other GW that might double or blank?

    Thanks!

    1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/03/30/aston-villa-and-man-city-set-for-a-blank-gameweek-34

    2. 112kane112
      • 6 Years
      just now

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/03/31/fpl-notes-haaland-injury-dango-hope-watkins-returns?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27125914

  16. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Trying to get me to buy an Aston villa defender for the double scout?

    Don't you dare.

    Don't you dare. 😡

  17. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    Need funds for Wissa to Marmoush,which one to trade?

    A)Mbeumo
    B)Palmer
    C)Bruno

    1. DodGY BaNaNa
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Palmer

  18. aapoman
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    WC team. Likely BB32, TC33, FH34

    Raya Verbruggen
    Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz Livramento Burn
    Salah Palmer Kluivert Sarr Rogers
    Marmoush Isak Mateta

    Leaning towards BB32 so I wouldn't need to sell all the Newcastle assets for 33 + I could then TC Haaland or Saka if they are fit. Feel like they have more upside compared to other alternative TCs left this season.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      I hadn't considered a double Newcastle defence. Looks good for bb32 imo.

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Looks good.

    3. WVA
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      How come you’re keeping Palmer?

      Open Controls
      1. Shearer & Sutton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Placeholder for Saka I guess.

      2. aapoman
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        If he is fit I like his fixtures until gw33 when I'd swap to Saka.

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Leicester Southampton were the fixtures, look how that went!

          1. aapoman
            • 11 Years
            just now

            he did rake up over 2.5 xGI and missed a penalty. Just unlucky is you ask me

    4. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Looks good.
      Only double New def too much.
      Burn -> Williams or other NFO imo.
      And maybe Rogers -> Murphy.

      1. aapoman
        • 11 Years
        just now

        hmm that doesn't look bad either. The double Newcastle + Rogers/Murphy spots are the ones I'm mostly thinking about at the moment. On paper there shouldn't be much between all the alternatives.

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I'm going Areola over Verbruggen. Spending 0.3m just for a BB keeper seems silly to me. Areola has sou in 33 as well if you choose to BB that week instead.

  19. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    With most chips still not used Im considering strongly to go with Amorim AM from this GW.

    GW30 AM Amorim: table bonus vs Forrest who played 120 min this weekend, Wood probably out.

    GW31 AM Amorim: table bonus vs City, Halland out?

    GW32 AM Glasner: table bonus vs Newcastle and City

    GW33 use WC for DGW

    GW34 FH

    Bench boost in GW36 or GW37.

    Any thoughts?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      If your squad looks strong for the upcoming weeks this is a sound plan IMO.

      1. Pino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        I have Salah, Palmer, Isak, Munoz, Marmush in my team. All the important players, no Haaland.

        Planning Pickford and Mbeumo out for Pope and Eze this GW.

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Why is Palmer important?

          Open Controls
          1. Pino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Becouse he has high ownership and 3 good fixtures upcomming. If he is back from injury I`ll keep him. And I dont need the founds for other players.

  20. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Morning all!

    On WC30 and pretty set on Emery AM 31 and then Glasner AM 32-33. Could you please help me finalise the remaining spots?

    Raya | Areola
    Gabriel | Gvardiol | Muñoz | Kerkez | Livramento
    Salah | Eze | Kluivert | Murphy | xxxxxx
    Isak | Marmoush | xxxxxx

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sarr and Mateta?

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Muñoz, Eze and Sarr were my picks, but as I'm set to do Glasner AM I don't want to use a FT to transfer out a Palace asset. I'm so confused 🙁

    2. 112kane112
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      How much ITB? Also choices can depend on if you have BB and FH intact still.

      Mateta for sure in FWD.

      5th mid is really just an "up-to-you" style choice. Plenty of options at all budgets. If you have funds enough, someone that can be upgraded to Saka will help you in the run-in.

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        8.8 ITB with BB and FH still intact - so plenty of funds for the Saka upgrade when he's ready.

        There's something about Mateta that's putting me off getting him. Any other forwards you like?

  21. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A. Haaland > Marmoush
    B. Wood > evanilson
    C. Both for a hit
    D. Wc

    Pickford
    Gabriel milenkovic huijsen
    Salah Bruno mbeumo kluivert Sarr
    Haaland wood

    Valdi wissa mykolenko greaves

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      In isolation A looks the best move. However, depending on chip strategy I think D to take early advantage of this week's juicier fixtures is also viable.

  22. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Planning 4FTs

    Verbruggen to Raya
    Trent to VVD
    Hall to Gabriel
    Watkins to Marmoush

    Thoughts on adding Enzo to Sarr for -4?

    Would give me triple Palace and lock me out of Glasner but planning Emery for now anyway. And if I want Glasner can do Munoz to Livramento instead of Andersen to Livramento for 31

    1. 112kane112
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm just jealous you have 4FT. Plan looks good. I'd not take the hit, you're in a good position with 4FT and it feels like a heavy upside chase. Unless you need Trent to VVD to free up funds, I'd just delay that transfer for one week (assuming you have 3 other playable defenders) and do Enzo to Sarr as the 4th FT instead.

  23. JoeSoap
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    So after taking ages to get Wood in my team (other priorities) he gets injured and then bring in Haaland as well before WC31. The joys!

  24. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    If you couldn’t afford Gvardiol on WC, would you got Ruben or Khusanov?

    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah

  25. Sandy Ravage
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Just had to survive one more match...

  26. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Wood + Haaland > Mateta + Marmoush then.

  27. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    RMWCT please:

    Raya Martinez
    Gvardiol Gabriel Munoz Burn Agbadou**
    Salah Sarr Murphy Fernandes** Kluivert**
    Marmoush Isak Mateta

    4.8itb

    I’m pretty happy with the selections but for those 3 that are ** ??

    Any suggestions…

    Plan is: BB33 FH34 AM35 or 36

    Thanks

  28. Norco
    • 10 Years
    just now

    RMWCT:

    Help me spend 1.4m ITB that is left over in the below WCT

    Raya / Martinez
    Gvardiol Gabriel Munoz Kerkez Trippier
    Salah Palmer Kluivert Eze J.Murphy
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Who would youu upgrade/rather?

