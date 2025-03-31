207
Chip Strategy March 31

Gameweek 30 v 31 Wildcard: The pros + cons after Haaland injury

207 Comments
Share

A fortnight ago, we ran an article comparing the pros of a Wildcard in Gameweek 30 versus those of Gameweek 31.

It’s fair to say quite a bit has changed in the interim!

With that in mind, we’ve decided to rewrite and republish this piece to react to the weekend’s events.

Wildcard: Gameweek 30 – The pros

Deal with international break + FA Cup issues
FPL notes: Haaland injury, Dango hope + Watkins returns

The gap between Gameweeks was largely due to an international break for Nations League play-offs and World Cup qualifiers, which took place between Wednesday 19 and Wednesday 26 March.

Having an active Wildcard provides the perfect cover to deal with any injuries that have cropped up while players were on national team duty.

There’s also the fallout from the weekend’s FA Cup ties to assess.

You may find yourself, for example, two forwards down due to injuries affecting Erling Haaland (£14.8m) and Chris Wood (£7.3m). While we await more updates on those two, there is some concern for Gameweek 30.

React to FA Cup results – and make an educated guess on the Blank/Double Gameweeks
Fantasy EFL: FA Cup round one notable scores and fixtures 1

After the weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final results, we have a good idea of which teams are set to blank in Gameweek 34.

Three matches will be rearranged due to clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals, although one – Nottingham Forest v Brentford – could feasibly stay in Gameweek 34.

We might not have final confirmation of where those rearranged fixtures are moved to by the Gameweek 30 deadline (more on that shortly…), but there’s a decent chance there will be a Double Gameweek 33 for Aston Villa, Manchester City, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

It’s a risk to second-guess the Premier League after previous shock announcements but this is an educated gamble, given the few guaranteed midweek slots elsewhere for Villa and Arsenal (both of whom are still in Europe).

Reuniting with Gameweek 29 blankers
FPL notes: Mateta again, Rogers goal + why Robinson was benched 1

In-form assets who might have been sold due to blanking in Gameweek 29 – the likes of Daniel Muñoz (£5.1m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) and Alexander Isak (£9.3m), to name a few – can be brought back into our squads for some more promising fixtures.

That aforementioned trio, and the rest of their Newcastle and Crystal Palace colleagues, also play twice in Double Gameweek 32.

Bigger window for Assistant Manager
FPL Mystery Chip revealed: What is it + when can it be played? 2

For any FPL bosses still holding on to their Assistant Manager chip, Wildcarding earlier (i.e., in Gameweek 30 instead of Gameweek 31) opens up more options.

For example, the three-week chip could then be played from Gameweek 31-33, potentially giving five matches worth of returns due to the confirmed and predicted Double Gameweeks.

Gameweek 32-34 is doable too with a Gameweek 31 Wildcard but if, for example, you’re going for Oliver Glasner, he and Palace will very likely blank in Gameweek 34 – so you’ll be forced to use a transfer to recruit another Premier League boss then.

A Gameweek 30 Wildcard will probably largely resemble a Gameweek 31 Wildcard anyway!
Which Newcastle assets to buy before Double Gameweek 32? 7

Even if you hold out to Gameweek 31, is your Wildcard going to look much different?

It’s still likely to be going big on Palace and Newcastle. It’s still likely to contain Man City assets, who we a) know are going to double at some point, even if it’s not Gameweek 33 and b) have great fixtures anyway. The same is partly true of Arsenal, whose fixtures are perhaps not as strong but still good enough to warrant investment.

There likely won’t be much difference between the Gameweek 30 and 31 Wildcard templates, so there is a debate to be had about whether to just move early.

Wildcard: Gameweek 31 – The Pros

On the other hand, there are a few pros of waiting to Wildcard after Gameweek 30 has passed – the main one being…

Get Double Gameweek confirmation
FPL notes: Rogers injury, Neto up front + Enzo advanced

As mentioned above, we may not have the rescheduled dates for rearranged Blank Gameweek 34 fixtures in advance of the Gameweek 30 deadline. The FA Cup quarter-finals finished on Sunday evening, with the Gameweek 30 deadline set to pass just under 48 hours later. The schedulers may not act that quickly when it comes to announcing new dates.

They will, however, likely have done so before the Gameweek 31 deadline.

Given this second Wildcard will presumably be used by FPL managers with future doubles and subsequent strategies for when to play a Bench Boost and/or Triple Captain in mind, it will be safer to wait until we get final confirmation of which matches will be moved where, so we know who plays twice in Double Gameweek 33.

While we can make a good guess at Double Gameweek 33 (as previously discussed), FPL have surprised us with Double Gameweek 32 and 25 announcements already this season – so they may have a shock up their sleeves!

What’s the rush?
FPL notes: Mixed City debuts + in-form Bournemouth midfielders

There’s also the simple fact that FPL may not even necessarily need to Wildcard as soon as Gameweek 30 – so what’s the rush?

This point is, of course, team-dependent, but consider this: the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Man City will all be fairly heavily owned by those among us who chose not to Free Hit their way through Blank Gameweek 29.

Rather than immediately rushing them out on Wildcard, you could still cash in on some appealing Gameweek 30 fixtures for assets from those teams with a view to restructuring after that.

Gameweek 30 v Gameweek 31 Wildcard: The arguments for each

You may have to deal with the Haaland/Wood headaches, of course, but the chances are that your FPL team may not be otherwise looking too bad for Gameweek 30.

Waiting for Saka news…
Saka + Palmer among eight to pull out of England squad 1

The return of Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) shouldn’t be far away after the break. Good luck hoping for Mikel Arteta to give us the green light ahead of Gameweek 30, however – expect “we’ll see”, “hopefully” or “we’ll assess after training” when he’s grilled in his pre-match presser today.

Waiting to see if Saka features in Fulham in Gameweek 30, and to what extent, will be our most reliable gauge of the winger’s fitness. Why wait? Well, the Gunners may well have a Double Gameweek 33 and Saka could feature in some FPL managers’ Wildcard plans as a result. There’s no guarantee of getting an update on Saka before Gameweek 31 either, of course, but we’re likelier to have a better idea.

…and more information on Haaland
3pm team news: Lewis + Rogers start, Watkins, Digne + Gordon benched 3

While a Gameweek 30 Wildcard may omit Haaland, the big Norwegian will be desirable for Man City’s Gameweek 33 if a) he’s fit and b) City do indeed double then.

Pep Guardiola may not know or indeed tell us about the severity of Haaland’s injury in Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, so opting for a Gameweek 31 Wildcard will give existing and prospective owners a few more days to hopefully learn more about his condition.

A short-term replacement with a great Gameweek 30 fixture (ie Mateta at Southampton, Marmoush v Leicester) could instead be brought in with a view to getting Haaland back on a Gameweek 31 Wildcard.

The Gameweek 30 Wildcard counter-argument to that, of course, is just to leave money in the bank to get the Norwegian back in if and when he recovers.

LESS TIME BEFORE A GAMEWEEK 32/33 BENCH BOOST
Why FPL managers should be thinking about their Bench Boost now 1

Many Fantasy managers will be looking to play their Bench Boost in either Double Gameweek 32 or, should it materialise as expected, Double Gameweek 33.

As discussed above, it’d be great to get the Double Gameweek picture before committing to a Wildcard full of ‘boostable’ bench options. Again, that’s information that might not come before Gameweek 30.

Another reason to leave the Wildcard till closer to the actual Bench Boost is to be as certain as you can that your players are going to play when the latter chip is activated. Lewis Dunk (£4.2m) could be a great boostable option for Gameweek 32, for instance, but it’d be good to see him start in midweek first before committing to him on a Wildcard.

Lots to think about, then, over the next 24 hours or so.

For those who are playing their Wildcard in Gameweek 30, we’ll be back soon with a look at a few new potential drafts.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist, frequently with The i (inews.co.uk), Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Bylines including RadioTimes, Cayman Compass, NBC, The Stanford Daily. Got a story? X/Twitter DMs open @dakers_alex, or email alex.dakers@inews.co.uk Follow them on Twitter

207 Comments Post a Comment
  1. niaz1982
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Leaning towards GW31 wildcard but have brough Munoz in already prior to internationals, now not sure who to go with:

    A. Palmer > Sarr
    B. Wood > Mateta

    Thoughts on above?

    Already have Henderson in goal but planning on WC31, BB32/TC32, TC33/BB33, FH34

    Open Controls
  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Okay, I'm gonna do it.

    Saka IN on WC30.

    Here are the reasons:
    1. Saka is clearly the best option if fit to play all the next few games. Great fixtures, pens, high potential and a DGW in 33.
    2. Arsenal are the early KO for both GW30 and 31. That means we have a slim chance of a leak for Saka starting news. Plus we will likely have strong front 8s because of BB so if he isn't starting we can happily play Murphy, Sarr, Kluivert etc.
    3. There isn't a stand-out midfield option for the next few games. Palmer has an injury doubt and poor form, Bruno has bad fixtures, Foden off-form. Son dropped/poor form. If Saka is indeed fit which Arteta seems very positive on, he'll make the team come GW33 DGW in the end so you save a transfer later. If you really want to play safe, and don't think he'll start bench him this week. You can consider it 4 points gained from the transfer down the line you won't have to make.

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Bruno is fixture proof

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Literally 3 of the worst games you could have as an attacker this season. I don't see it. Fixtures matter.

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours ago

          That's bias talking. Forrest and City leak goals.

          I don't disagree with your arguments on saving a transfer, but week by week Bruno trumps Saka in 30 and 31.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            Forest are one of the best defenses this season esp at home. And Newcastle in 32 is also pretty bad. Both are in the top 5 teams for xGC this season. City are the easiest fixture attacking wise.

            Not sure what you mean by bias talking but statistically these 3 games are definitely not good ones for attackers.

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              Even if Bruno does get something his ceiling is not high for these games so the worst case scenario isn't even bad

              Bruno has 5 double digit hauls this season. 3 of them against the promoted sides. The other two were 10 pointers. He is a defensive pick who isn't going to gain u rank in the upcoming games

              Open Controls
            2. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Good points. I meant that you've decided to pick Saka, so any alternative might be looked upon less favourably to support your case.

              That said, you are right. Not easy fixtures for ManU.

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                The thing is, you can go both. I'm looking at possible options for both Saka and Bruno. I gambled against Bruno once this year with Foden and won. I think I might do it again.

                Open Controls
                1. Cruyff's Eleven
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 19 mins ago

                  Yeah, but that weakens my BB options.

                  Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Look at Bruno's returns in big games this season

          Open Controls
          1. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

            Each to their own. I'm sticking with Bruno for now. Saka comes in for 32.

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Obviously not - I'm backing up your 'fixture proof' argument that Bruno can (and mostly has) score against anyone:

              City - goal / assist in CS
              Liverpool - assist
              Arsenal - goal / goal in FA Cup
              Chelsea - goal
              Forest - goal

              He's been the most in-form player in the league recently, on pens and set-pieces and nailed for 90 mins - I can't see why anyone would think he's a worse option than a player who's not kicked a ball for months, even ignoring the price difference.

              Open Controls
              1. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                Gotcha, apologies. My point exactly.

                Open Controls
      2. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Yeah, may WC now and keep him as placeholder, Bruno in form right now so fixtures don't really matter, game vs tried Forrest or even vs City but at home ain't that bad imo

        Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      Not entirely convinced with the Madrid games and coming back from injury is not ideal coupled with nothing much to play for in the league. If Palmer was confirmed fit then he is probably the better option till GW32 given better fixtures hopefully we get Maresca presser tom.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Arteta doesn't rotate very much though esp a player as key as Saka. If he's fit he'll play. The thing we're not sure about is whether Arteta is talking through his arse and he isn't actually ready yet. That's where the edge of possible team leaks because of Arsenal being early KO comes in.

        It's enough to risk it imo. If Palmer was in better form I'd do it but he really isn't and you'd be playing it safe for no reason and might have to spend a transfer to reverse it instead of just getting Saka right away.

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Language! 😉

          Open Controls
        2. Karan14
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Highly doubt Arteta is bluffing about his fitness I think only mins is a worry. Maybe some early subs before and around Madrid games. Im tempted to go with Saka honestly languishing around 200k so would be nice to jump on the train early.

          Open Controls
    3. Snoopydog
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        I'm buying the Arteta spin. He's starting for me. Murphy on bench.

        Open Controls
      • bruik
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        56 mins ago

        New development. On WC but had pencilled in to bring in Saka &/or Haaland a bit later, GW32/33 (Saka) &/or GW33 Haaland). Keeping the money in the bank to get one, and possibly sell Salah to fund the other.
        It's tempting to bring in Saka now and save a future transfer, but I don't expect him to play more than 45 minutes in the next 2 GWs. First 45 minutes vs Fulham and last 30 minutes vs Everton. And thereafter the Real Madrid matches will be the priority.
        So no rush and sticking to the initial plan.

        Open Controls
    4. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC draft?

      Raya Martinez
      Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz Livra Khusanov
      Salah Palmer Kluivert Sarr Murphy
      Isak Mateta Marmoush

      0.1m itb

      Palmer or Saka?
      Martinez or Areola? (Villa could double in 36?)
      Khusanov or other 5.1 def to keep Haaland slot open?

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Saka
        Martinez if BB soon, Areola if not
        Milenkovic

        Open Controls
    5. KeanosMagic
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Who would you bench?

      Savinho Kluivert Sarr.

      Would be playing

      Salah Saka + 2 of the above
      Marmoush Isak Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. Snoopydog
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Savinho

          Open Controls
        • Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I'd bench Saka from that lot, even if he starts it's reduced mins, rusty, plus Fulham are no walk overs. All your other players including Savio look great for 30

          Open Controls
      2. Fuddled FC
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        I've read that Timber is not 100% nailed now White is back.

        Risky bringing him in now?

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Im letting him go on WC.

          Open Controls
        2. Snoopydog
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Staying away unless/until want to bring in Haaland in time for DGW33. Gabriel instead for now until need to unlock budget.

            Open Controls
          • Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Timber can play RB as well as LB. He's nailed.

            Open Controls
            1. Qaiss
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              He’s not nailed

              Open Controls
              1. Philosopher's Stones
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Didn't start just 3 games this season, and 2 of those due to illness. as things stand, he's quite nailed.

                Open Controls
                1. Qaiss
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  He’s not nailed. CL matches to come, White is back, Skelly is playing really well.

                  Open Controls
          • Greg F
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Timber is superior to White, White will have to start now and then though.

            Open Controls
        3. Snoopydog
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            GWs 30 to 32:

            If you had to choose between the below, who would you have?

            A. Kluivert (IPS whu FUL)
            B. Palmer (TOT, bre, IPS)

            Money not an issue. Imagine they're the same price.

            Open Controls
            1. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              A just because of form

              Open Controls
          • Atimis
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Maybe once again - the best bet for this team is WC now, AM next week, FH34 and BB36?
            I know the team looks good for this week but otherwise can't go with AM - would you eventually delay it?

            Pick/Fab
            Gab/Gvar/Munoz/Neco/Greaves
            Salah/Palmer/Bruno/Mbeumo/Kluivert
            Isak/Wood/Evanilson

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              You don't need to wildcard that team

              Your best bet might be to AM on Howe now gw30-32.

              Then wildcard, FH and the BB36.

              Open Controls
            2. Snoopydog
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                The team is fine for now, but if decided on AM from GW31, I would wildcard now to get in more DGW assets.

                Open Controls
              • LeytonOrient
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                What’s your AM pick if you go now?

                Open Controls
                1. Atimis
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Tempted by Glasner

                  Open Controls
            3. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              Would you be bringing Palmer back in or a Newcastle midfielder if you had one move to make in midfield this week?

              Open Controls
            4. dshv
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              Those with plan AM 31-33 with Arteta on 33.

              Raya and Gabriel just or thinking of getting Saka and remove Raya ??

              Open Controls
              1. kringe
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Im going Raya, Gabriel & Saka
                Will remove either Raya or Saka for 33

                Open Controls
            5. davewg59
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              Do you think Rashford is an option on WC?

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                He's an option

                You'd need to decide who you think starts the PSG games for Villa in attack and work back from there for the league starts.

                Open Controls
            6. Buck The Trent
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              If cash no issue, would you get Rashford or Asensio ahead of Rogers?

              Open Controls
              1. Haa-lala-land
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                For FPL I'd get Rash, likely on pens ahead of Tielmans, and with Europe better xmins than Asensio.

                In reality, Asensio is by far the superior player, pure class.

                Open Controls
            7. cigan
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Can't believe I might sell my boy Chris Wood after owning him since gw1 🙁

              so ... Watkins, Mateta or Evanilson?
              Got Kluivert and Munoz already

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Mateta I think

                Evanilson if stacked with free transfers

                Open Controls
            8. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Who to bring in first:

              A) Murphy
              B) Palmer
              C) Sarr
              D) Saka

              Or
              E) any other Newcastle or Palace midfielder?

              Open Controls
            9. 1justlookin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Best Newcastle Defender to go for?

              Burn?

              Open Controls
              1. Sandy Ravage
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento

                Open Controls
                1. Cruyff's Eleven
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  He asked one, not all.

                  Open Controls
              2. Greg F
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Trippier is the best if money no option.

                Open Controls
            10. FCSB
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Help please:

              Raya Martinez
              Gvardiol Gabriel Munoz Burn Agbadou**
              Salah Sarr Murphy Fernandes** Kluivert**
              Marmoush Isak Mateta

              4.8itb

              I’m pretty happy with the selections but for those 3 that are ** ??

              Any suggestions…

              Plan is: BB33 FH34 AM35 or 36

              Thanks

              Open Controls
            11. RoyaleBlue
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              If Haaland is out, this will make GW 30 WC teams more interesting

              Open Controls
              1. Qaiss
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Quite the opposite. Haaland vs Salah captaincy was a debate

                Open Controls
                1. RoyaleBlue
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Fair take. Now it’s Mateta vs Salah 😉

                  Open Controls
                2. Nightcrawler
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  If Haaland is out Marmoush is the clear cap pick

                  Open Controls
                  1. Qaiss
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    There is no reason to take it off Salah tbh with the way he’s playing

                    Open Controls
              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                I think it makes it less interesting personally. It means everyone has the same frontline. And team value matters less for the remaining positions which means everyone can afford the same team.

                Open Controls
                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 5 Years
                  53 mins ago

                  Yeah it's not good. Would want Haaland back for DGW so at least it makes It tougher for those looking to Bench Boost

                  Open Controls
              3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                It won't, but it has saved my backside.

                Open Controls
              4. Greg F
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Just makes it easier to navigate. Your premiums are now Saka and Salah. I had all three in a good team, now it doesn't matter anyway.

                Open Controls
              5. Hairy Potter
                • 9 Years
                46 mins ago

                It could be interesting if Haaland is back for DGW33 and Marmoush is back on the bench.

                Open Controls
            12. RoyaleBlue
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Is double Newcastle Defence decent? Thinking Trippier + Burn for double def in 31 (lei) and DGW32

              Open Controls
              1. Greg F
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                It's fine, you might want Trippier, Gordon, Isak though.

                Open Controls
              2. Hairy Potter
                • 9 Years
                44 mins ago

                Not sure about CS in DGW32. Isak plus Gordon/Murphy might be better.

                Open Controls
            13. Elideus
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Start one, thanks in advance
              A - Nwaneri
              B - Wissa

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              2. Greg F
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
            14. FCSB
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              OK how’s this please:

              Raya Martinez
              Gvardiol Gabriel Munoz Burn Konsa
              Salah Sarr Murphy Fernandes Saka
              Marmoush Isak Mateta



              Plan is: BB33 FH34 AM35 or 36

              ??

              Open Controls
              1. CONNERS
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                It's not bad. I'm not keen on Villa defence though, and especially not double Villa def.

                I'd get a Forest defender like Williams instead of Konsa.

                Open Controls
                1. FCSB
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  I hear you, that spot is up for grabs…

                  Open Controls
            15. Mr.K
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Theoretically speaking, how dumb would it be to AM Glasner NOW?

              Would get Soton, Brighton, ManCity, Newcastle.

              AM:ing next week could potentially get Brighton, ManCity, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Arsenal, but I'm kinda thinking Soton alone could be better than Bournemouth+Arsenal. I think the likeliness of getting something from Arsenal is somewhat small, and at the same time losing to Bournemouth wouldn't be a huge surprise either. Of course there is some merit for getting two matches instead of one (especially when you can't get minus points).

              Player-wise I don't think I really NEED to WC now, I have two FT's left and a tolerable team. Could then WC right after the AM chip is done for the likely second GW, FH the blank week and waste the BB like I do every year no matter how hard I try.

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                I think there's merit to it

                Right now the AM is in serious jeapody of ruining people's wildcard...

                I think the lesson is get the AM out of the way before BB and blanks etc. come into play.

                Open Controls
                1. Mr.K
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  That's kind of what I'm thinking as well. The other option would be to AM next week, FH the blank, WC right after the FH and BB right away. Which would be less of a waste of the BB but at the same time feels a bit more like a waste of the FH and the WC. Not sure which is universally the better option but the latter one feels kinda off.

                  Open Controls
              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Insane but mainly because it prevents you from playing any chips until GW33. WC should be the most important chip to focus on now.

                Open Controls
            16. Karan14
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              Khusanov on wildcard on leave slot open for Haaland and just go with Gvardiol + Marmoush?

              Open Controls
              1. Jimmy B
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                I wouldnt take Khusanov or Gvardiol myself but good luck. If Peps got any sense he'll do what he did yesterday and bench Khusanov who doesnt look ready for English football and bring in O'Reilly at LB which would kill most of Gvardiols appeal.

                Open Controls
              2. CONNERS
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Just G & M

                Open Controls
            17. RoyaleBlue
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              If you could only own 2 of these Palace 3: Munoz, Mateta, Sarr, who you going for ?

              Open Controls
              1. Buck The Trent
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                I think I am going with the last 2 + Glasner

                Open Controls
              2. Greg F
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Munoz and Sarr

                Open Controls
            18. FPL Sanky
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Which option should I go for on WC?

              A) Saka + Martinez
              B) Palmer + Flekken

              I will be benching Martinez in DGW33 considering my AM chip will be active then

              Open Controls
              1. Greg F
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
            19. 1justlookin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              No love for Rashford? Haven't seen him in many teams

              Open Controls
              1. Greg F
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                He's not nailed enough at the moment.

                Open Controls
              2. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                There's an argument to avoid Villa and Arsenal players, especially the attackers until after the Champions League quarter finals.

                Open Controls
              3. Ale Seizer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                One brace against Preston does not make a summer.

                Open Controls
            20. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Is Murphy even a good pick, or is it the lure of the dgw for Newcastle at home?

              Open Controls
              1. Qaiss
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                Leicester, then a DGW

                Open Controls
              2. boombaba
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Both

                Open Controls
              3. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                He's actually decent.

                Open Controls
            21. Count Olaf
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Pickford
                Gabriel Gvardiol Huijsen (Aina, Greaves)
                Salah Mbeumo Palmer Kluivert Semenyo
                Isak Wood (Ndiaye)

                1 free transfer, 3.1 in the bank

                A) Buy Mateta
                B) Buy Marmoush
                C) Buy Munoz
                D) Play the Wildcard

                I don't hate the team, but I haven't played the Assistant Manager chip yet. Playing the Wildcard now would allow AM in 31-33.

                Open Controls
                1. Bucket Man
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  A or D. I'm thinking D with my own team for the AM and I also have Haaland in addition to Wood.

                  Open Controls
              • Stranger Mings
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                Please pick
                A) play dango (if wood out)
                B) -4 wood to marmoush (bench dango)

                Open Controls
                1. Bucket Man
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  A. Reckon he has a decent chance of starting on the wing

                  Open Controls
                  1. Stranger Mings
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    Cheers yeh potentially but just worried about marmoush haul

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bucket Man
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      Is possible. Tough choices this week. Good luck

                      Open Controls
              • TKC07
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                Which option would you suggest?
                I wouldn't ideally need WC right now, Can sort out my Team with my 3 FTs

                A) AM 30 - Amorim, AM31-32 Glasner, WC33, FH34, BB36

                B) WC30, AM 31-32 Glasner, AM32 Arteta, FH34, BB36

                C) Any other suggestions?

                Open Controls
              • Stevecat
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Do I take a risk and go Munoz, mateta and Marmoush for a -8? Currently 3rd in my league chasing 55 points.

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.