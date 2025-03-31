501
Team News March 31

Haaland injury: Man City issue new update

While many of us were expecting to hear the latest on Erling Haaland (£14.8m) from Pep Guardiola in Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, Manchester City have gone early on an update.

The club put out a statement at 20:00 BST on Monday evening, saying the following:

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Erling Haaland has suffered an injury to his left ankle.

“The Norwegian striker sustained the injury during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final victory away at AFC Bournemouth.

“Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury.

“Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis. The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.” – Manchester City club statement

It’s all a little vague but the line “will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup” does make it sound like he could be sidelined for some weeks.

Double Gameweek 33 – if Manchester City are to get a ‘double’ then – is only 19 days away, so there has to be some serious doubt about whether he’s back for that.

WHO WILL START UP FRONT FOR CITY?

FPL notes: Marmoush Gameweek 29 hope, Asensio injury update

Omar Marmoush (£7.3m) could be set to benefit from increased minutes, further increasing his popularity in FPL. He is currently the most-bought player of Gameweek 30, with over 500,000 transfers in.

However, we only need to look back at the FA Cup fifth-round win over Plymouth Argyle and the Gameweek 26 defeat to Liverpool to see Pep Guardiola opting for a different approach, namely Phil Foden (£9.2m) through the middle.

Regardless of who gets the nod, there is still room for the other in the same starting XI. Marmoush played as a ’10’ behind Foden in Gameweek 26, for instance, while Foden was a sort of right-sided midfielder when Marmoush led the line against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu.

Guardiola has even previously namechecked Oscar Bobb (£4.7m), Bernardo Silva (£6.1m), Ilkay Gundogan (£6.3m) and James McAtee (£4.6m) as alternatives through the middle!

FPL REPERCUSSIONS: TEMPLATE FRONT THREE + TIME FOR SAKA?

FPL notes: 'Ill' Isak, Howe on centre-backs + Odegaard absence 1

With Haaland set for a spell out and Chris Wood (£7.3m) an ongoing injury concern (Monday’s update actually didn’t sound too bad), there is the danger of a ‘template’ front three forming in FPL.

Marmoush would be one, of course, with the other two being Gameweek 32 ‘doublers’ Alexander Isak (£9.3m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m).

It’s not the cheapest frontline but with Haaland and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) off the table and many ditching Cole Palmer (£10.8m), funds won’t be a problem for many.

Speaking of funds and with many FPL managers likely to be sitting on plenty of cash in the bank following a Haaland sale, there will probably be increased demand in Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) before he’s even kicked a ball on his comeback.

Arsenal are (along with Man City, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa) one of the four clubs many believe could double in Gameweek 33

And on the same day City issued the above Haaland statement, Mikel Arteta confirmed that Saka is “ready to go”. That may only be substitute duty in Gameweek 30, while don’t forget that minutes could be managed in Gameweeks 31-33 around the UEFA Champions League double-header against Real Madrid.

We all know how much Arteta likes to start Saka, however, so once the England international is back up and running, it probably won’t be long before he’s a permanent fixture on the right flank.

ON-SITE POLLS RESET

With Haaland set to miss Gameweek 30 (and plenty more happening besides elsewhere), we’ve decided to reset the results in our on-site polls.

The Gameweek 30 captain poll will most definitely be affected by Haaland’s absence, while no doubt the decision over when to Wildcard has similarly been influenced.

In the below gallery (click to expand), you can see the top of the saved results from both polls for posterity.

In reality, of course, the results of these would already have been affected by injury news from the last few days.

The polls can be viewed below:

  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Thoughts on this first draft?

    Raya
    Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz
    Salah Palmer Salah Sarr
    Isak Marmoush Mateta
    Areola Murphy Burn Williams

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Ooops, second Salah should be Saka (would love two Salah’s though!)

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I guess double Salah is achievable now there's no Haaland

      Open Controls
    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Now the big decision has been removed, a lot of teams will share the same core, which doesn't make it wrong, just boring.
      Are you expecting the great Palmer revival or is it just a case of money burning a hole in your pocket?
      I quite like it. What are you doing chip-wise? Kinda looks like you could BB in 32 or 33 without too much trouble, but 34 would need a bit of work.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Yeah I’m gutted by the Haaland news tbh!
        In theory BB33, FH34, AM36 planned
        Palmer is a bit of all the above, hoping that Jackson returning helps him fire again and fixtures decent nearer term

        Open Controls
  2. Zenith UK
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Sorry guys someone got a link to a double/blank spreadsheet/visual?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      google ben crellin

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thought he pay-walled his with that site he is affiliated with now?

        Open Controls
        1. _Ninja_
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          https://x.com/FPL__Rookie/status/1906411196976132315

          Open Controls
          1. _Ninja_
            • 14 Years
            just now

            wrong link..

            https://x.com/BenCrellin/status/1906409837690282028

            Open Controls
  3. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Lost on last:

    1. Wood > Mateta (-4)
    2. Play Kilman
    3. Play Dibling

    ?

    Open Controls
  4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    is the mask a worry for mateta? wasn't great v fulham but then again it's Southampton. When son wore a mask he became invisible.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Son said he struggled to see the ball
      https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/tottenham-heung-min-son-mask-parents-b1051270.html
      Mateta’s isn’t so bad I guess

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      When Don Diego de la Vega wore a mask he became invincible!

      Open Controls
  5. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    Foden, Saka, Salah, Kluivert, Bruno
    Watkins, Marmoush, Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Was looking at the City forum earlier, a lot of no Foden predicted teams it seemed like…

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        that's just the fans though, they are critical over players they don't like. They want no nunes but he keeps playing anyway. Pep does what he wants

        Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Bruno for me. Irrespective of his form he plays for the team lowest in the table out of all of those players facing the team highest in the table out of all of those players. Just makes sense, no?

      Open Controls
      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Also the reason I'm starting Aina. It's hard to stop treating MUN matches as 4s and 5s, but the truth is, they haven't been at that level of threat in years.

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Agree in principle, though Bruno did just get 9 points vs. Arsenal
        7 points vs. Liverpool away
        9 points vs. Man City away
        9 points vs. Notts Forest in reverse fixture
        Etc.

        Open Controls
  6. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Mbuemo > Diaz seems like the move for GW30. Never mind the CRY or NEW fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      Probably benched for Gakpo

      Open Controls
  7. Alli
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    A. Wood > Mateta
    B. Wood > Marmoush
    C. Palmer, Wood > Sarr, Marmoush (-4)

    Pickford
    Gvardiol - Aina - Munoz
    Mbuemo - Salah - Kluivert - Bruno
    Pedro - Isak - Wood*

    Fabianski - Palmer* - Myko* - Harwood*

    Open Controls
  8. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    WC30 draft for picking holes in

    Raya
    Munoz Schar Gvardiol
    Salah Saka Kluivert Sarr
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Verbruggen Gordon Milenkovic Kerkez
    2.5 ITB

    Means a huge benching headache in defence this week, thanks to Haaland, but aiming for BB32, FH33 and get to 11 or 12 for 34 with FTs.
    Would like info on where Forest & Brentford end up ideally, but a NFO defender isn't a bad option whatever.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      v nice. i d start kerkez ahead of schar. why fh 33 and not 34?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        would it not make more sense to have palmer if fh33? just wondering 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          just now

          That’s on the cards, and I think I’ll do it, but it’s going against my instincts to trust him again.

          Open Controls
      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I just like FHing doubles rather than blanks. Probably not much in the number of fixtures either way.

        Open Controls
  9. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Would you keep Bruno?

    Raya,
    Munoz, Gvardiol, Kerkez
    Kluivert, Sarr, Bruno, Salah
    Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

    Pope, Saka, Timber, Milenkovic

    1.2

    Open Controls
  10. DropkickMurphys
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Hey guys. On a WC and can’t decide between getting Foden or keeping Bruno… got Marmoush and Gvardiol. other option is to sell Mbeumo for Foden which sounds weird. Other MFs are Salah - Kluivert and Murphy.

    1- Keep Bruno
    2- Get Foden
    3- Sell Mbeumo for Foden.

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      1

      Open Controls
      1. DropkickMurphys
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  11. Count Olaf
      45 mins ago

      WC Draft

      Raya Verbruggen
      Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz Aina Huijsen
      Salah Palmer Kluivert Murphy Rogers
      Isak Mateta Marmoush

      1.5 in the bank, AM 31-33 on Glasner

      Who would you sell for Burn/Livramento?
      A) Aina
      B) Huijsen

      What to do with Palmer?
      1) Keep
      2) Buy Saka
      3) Buy Foden

      Open Controls
    • L S P
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Which on WC:

      A) Kluivert + Mateta + 1.6m ITB
      B) Eze + Evanilson + 2.9m ITB

      Will do AM31-33 (need to hold 1.5m for this)

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
    • Mata of opinion
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      On WC. Pretty template. Any changes? TC 32 BB 33 FH 34

      Raya
      Kerkez Munoz Gvardiol
      Salah Sarr Kluivert Bruno
      Mateta Isak Marmoush
      Areola Saka Gab Livra

      Open Controls
    • Purse83
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Last 3 slots on Wildcard:

      A) Saka, Konsa, Areola

      B) Kluivert, Gabriel, Verbruggen

      Raya XXXX
      Gvardiol Kerkez Munoz Livra XXXX
      Salah Foden Sarr Murphy XXXX
      Mateta Isak Marmoush

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.