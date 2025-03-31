The Gameweek 30 press conferences are off and running, with seven taking place on Monday.

The headline team news from these pressers is in the article below.

We’ll be back on Tuesday with a busier day of injury updates from around the country.

GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM NEWS: MONDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM NEWS: MONDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

⭕ 11am – Arteta

🦊 11.15am – van Nistelrooy

👹 1.30pm – Amorim

🌳 1.30pm – Nuno

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nuno Espirito Santo says Chris Wood is “improving” ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Kiwi striker missed Saturday’s cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion with a hip injury sustained over the international break.

Nuno suggested that the scan had shown only bruising but that pain was still an issue for Wood ahead of Gameweek 30. The Forest boss had previously said his forward was “not good”.

“He’s improving, he’s improving. He’s getting better day by day. “We have to assess him day by day, it’s all about him being pain-free and then getting back to fitness. “It’s a big contusion, so it’s very painful.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Chris Wood

As for the rest of Forest’s team news, Nuno said more assessment was needed.

“Yeah, yeah, of course we have. After we played extra time, it was a demanding game. We have to assess them all. “I think we are recovering well. The joy and happiness of coming through and playing at Wembley will give us an extra run for tomorrow, for sure.” – Nuno Espirito Santo when asked if he had any more injury concerns

Morgan Gibbs-White was substituted late in the cup tie against Brighton after colliding with the post, although his manager also said his withdrawal was “more than anything, fatigue”.

Back-up goalkeeper Carlos Miguel (hamstring) returned in that cup tie and we’re not aware of any other issues affecting the Tricky Trees.

ARSENAL

Bukayo Saka (hamstring) is back and “ready to go” in Gameweek 30, according to Mikel Arteta.

“Bukayo is ready to go. “All the careful things he’s already done, so now it’s about putting him on the grass in the right moments. But he’s pushing because he really wants it. We have respected the timeframe, we have done everything and we have had to hold him back even, so he’s ready to go. “Yeah [he could be in a position to start]. “It’s another massive weapon that we have. We know the impact that he’s had on the team and how important his role and his contribution is to our success, so great to have him back, obviously.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

“We’ll see that tomorrow.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Bukayo Saka will start

“It’s more the energy that he transmits, that he’s missed the thing that he loves the most in his life, which is to be around the team, to play, to train, and to compete at the highest level. The fact that he’s able to come in the most important part of the season obviously is a massive boost for him and the team as well. “[It’s important to hit the ground running] especially to get that out of your head. You haven’t played for three months but you have played for the last 48 months. So three in 48 is a very small percentage. I haven’t done maybe the housekeeping duties for a week, but I’ve done them for 10 years, so I know what to do, I know how to sustain it, and I’m clever enough to maintain that. The habit is certainly there, so don’t think about that.” – More from Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Elsewhere, Jurrien Timber appears to be fine after suffering from illness over the international break.

Riccardo Calafiori (knee) has joined the injury list, however.

“Riccardo unfortunately picked up an injury again with the national team. It’s really unfortunate the way it happened. It could have been much worse so hopefully it’s going to be a matter of weeks, but we’ll have to see how that injury evolves.

“Jurien was ill for a long period, quite badly. He’s felt much better in the last few days, so he’s available.” – Mikel Arteta

Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are on the long-term injury list.

Raheem Sterling is back: the loanee couldn’t face his parent club in Gameweek 29.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Patrick Dorgu is back from a domestic suspension after his straight red card in Gameweek 27.

Leny Yoro (foot) and Harry Maguire (knock) are off the injury list, too.

Ayden Heaven (ankle/foot) is sidelined after picking up an issue in Gameweek 29 but, according to his manager, will “return this season for sure”.

Kobbie Mainoo (calf) and Luke Shaw (hamstring) are closing in on a comeback, too, but this match comes too soon.

Jonny Evans (back), Amad Diallo (ankle) and Lisandro Martinez (knee) remain sidelined, as well.

Tom Heaton and Altay Bayindir have been sighted in training over the break and Amorim’s comments below suggest they are available.

“Luke is not ready yet. We are starting doing some drills with the team. But we are building Luke. “Mason Mount is feeling better but he was already on the bench in the last game. “I think Kobbie is almost returning also but is not ready for this game. Jonny Evans is recovering, Ayden is recovering. Who else? Licha is out you know that I think that’s it. “Maguire is also ready to go to the game. Yoro, yes.” – Ruben Amorim

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Vitor Pereira reported that his internationals have returned to the club unscathed.

“No new injuries, they are in condition to help the team.” – Vitor Pereira

Jorgen Strand Larsen (hand) is also okay, despite pulling out of the Norway squad over the March break.

Matheus Cunha remains suspended and will only return in Gameweek 32. In case you missed it, the Football Association (FA) handed the Brazilian an extra one-match suspension for “acting in an improper manner” following his dismissal for violent conduct in the FA Cup fifth round a month ago.

Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) have been on the injury list for umpteen months.

WEST HAM UNITED

Niclas Füllkrug (hamstring) is back in training and in contention to feature at Molineux on Tuesday.

The Hammers are still without Michail Antonio (leg) and Crysencio Summerville (hamstring), however.

“Summerville, no [he won’t be available], but Füllkrug has been training with the group and will more than likely be in the squad. So we’ve just got to obviously build his minutes up in terms of what he’s able to do. He hasn’t played competitive football for a while and he’s had a fairly significant injury, but he’s training well and he’s building his fitness up, so he’ll be in the squad. “You can do all the rehab in the world and you can train as well, but you can’t beat and you can’t almost replicate Premier League competitive minutes, so that’s the next stage for him. But whatever role we can give him, he’ll do it as best as he can, and then it’s good to have him back in the squad.” – Graham Potter

Graham Potter added that there were a few knocks to assess after the international break.

“A few bumps and bruises and a bit of fatigue from internationals but we’ve got another training session now and everybody’s in a decent place, so a relatively full squad apart from Summerville [and Antonio].” – Graham Potter

FULHAM

Marco Silva doesn’t have any fresh worries from the weekend’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

“Nothing really serious. Some knocks, [which is] normal, some tiredness from the game but nothing really serious. We are going to do the same today, we have a session to assess them and, of course, after to take decisions related with the game.” – Marco Silva

Last Friday, Silva said that Kenny Tete (knee) – who is nearing a return – was not fit enough to be involved against the Eagles.

Reiss Nelson (hamstring) and Harry Wilson (foot) remain on the Fulham injury list, too.

Sasa Lukic is at least available again in the Premier League after serving a two-match ban.

LEICESTER CITY

Ricardo Pereira could return to the Leicester squad for Wednesday’s trip to the Etihad Stadium.

The defender returned from a long-term absence as a substitute in Gameweek 28 but then missed out in the following match.

Now, though, the Portuguese full-back may be back again for the clash with Manchester City.

“We obviously had Ricardo Pereira out for the Man United game. But he’s doing really well. Hopefully we can get him on the training pitch today and tomorrow and see if he’s ready for Wednesday.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

The only other known concern is Abdul Fatawu (knee), who is out for the season.



