featured March 31

FPL Gameweek 30 team news: Saka, Wood + more live injury updates

155 Comments
The Gameweek 30 press conferences are off and running, with seven taking place on Monday.

The headline team news from these pressers is in the article below.

We’ll be back on Tuesday with a busier day of injury updates from around the country.

GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM NEWS: MONDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 30 TEAM NEWS: MONDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nuno Espirito Santo says Chris Wood is “improving” ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Kiwi striker missed Saturday’s cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion with a hip injury sustained over the international break.

Nuno suggested that the scan had shown only bruising but that pain was still an issue for Wood ahead of Gameweek 30. The Forest boss had previously said his forward was “not good”.

“He’s improving, he’s improving. He’s getting better day by day.

“We have to assess him day by day, it’s all about him being pain-free and then getting back to fitness.

“It’s a big contusion, so it’s very painful.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Chris Wood

As for the rest of Forest’s team news, Nuno said more assessment was needed.

“Yeah, yeah, of course we have. After we played extra time, it was a demanding game. We have to assess them all.

“I think we are recovering well. The joy and happiness of coming through and playing at Wembley will give us an extra run for tomorrow, for sure.” – Nuno Espirito Santo when asked if he had any more injury concerns

Morgan Gibbs-White was substituted late in the cup tie against Brighton after colliding with the post, although his manager also said his withdrawal was “more than anything, fatigue”.

Back-up goalkeeper Carlos Miguel (hamstring) returned in that cup tie and we’re not aware of any other issues affecting the Tricky Trees.

ARSENAL

Bukayo Saka (hamstring) is back and “ready to go” in Gameweek 30, according to Mikel Arteta.

“Bukayo is ready to go.

“All the careful things he’s already done, so now it’s about putting him on the grass in the right moments. But he’s pushing because he really wants it. We have respected the timeframe, we have done everything and we have had to hold him back even, so he’s ready to go.

“Yeah [he could be in a position to start].

“It’s another massive weapon that we have. We know the impact that he’s had on the team and how important his role and his contribution is to our success, so great to have him back, obviously.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

“We’ll see that tomorrow.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Bukayo Saka will start

“It’s more the energy that he transmits, that he’s missed the thing that he loves the most in his life, which is to be around the team, to play, to train, and to compete at the highest level. The fact that he’s able to come in the most important part of the season obviously is a massive boost for him and the team as well.

“[It’s important to hit the ground running] especially to get that out of your head. You haven’t played for three months but you have played for the last 48 months. So three in 48 is a very small percentage. I haven’t done maybe the housekeeping duties for a week, but I’ve done them for 10 years, so I know what to do, I know how to sustain it, and I’m clever enough to maintain that. The habit is certainly there, so don’t think about that.” – More from Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Elsewhere, Jurrien Timber appears to be fine after suffering from illness over the international break.

Riccardo Calafiori (knee) has joined the injury list, however.

“Riccardo unfortunately picked up an injury again with the national team. It’s really unfortunate the way it happened. It could have been much worse so hopefully it’s going to be a matter of weeks, but we’ll have to see how that injury evolves.

“Jurien was ill for a long period, quite badly. He’s felt much better in the last few days, so he’s available.” – Mikel Arteta

Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are on the long-term injury list.

Raheem Sterling is back: the loanee couldn’t face his parent club in Gameweek 29.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Patrick Dorgu is back from a domestic suspension after his straight red card in Gameweek 27.

Leny Yoro (foot) and Harry Maguire (knock) are off the injury list, too.

Ayden Heaven (ankle/foot) is sidelined after picking up an issue in Gameweek 29 but, according to his manager, will “return this season for sure”.

Kobbie Mainoo (calf) and Luke Shaw (hamstring) are closing in on a comeback, too, but this match comes too soon.

Jonny Evans (back), Amad Diallo (ankle) and Lisandro Martinez (knee) remain sidelined, as well.

Tom Heaton and Altay Bayindir have been sighted in training over the break and Amorim’s comments below suggest they are available.

“Luke is not ready yet. We are starting doing some drills with the team. But we are building Luke.

“Mason Mount is feeling better but he was already on the bench in the last game.

“I think Kobbie is almost returning also but is not ready for this game. Jonny Evans is recovering, Ayden is recovering. Who else? Licha is out you know that I think that’s it.

“Maguire is also ready to go to the game. Yoro, yes.” – Ruben Amorim

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Vitor Pereira reported that his internationals have returned to the club unscathed.

“No new injuries, they are in condition to help the team.” – Vitor Pereira

Jorgen Strand Larsen (hand) is also okay, despite pulling out of the Norway squad over the March break.

Matheus Cunha remains suspended and will only return in Gameweek 32. In case you missed it, the Football Association (FA) handed the Brazilian an extra one-match suspension for “acting in an improper manner” following his dismissal for violent conduct in the FA Cup fifth round a month ago.

Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) have been on the injury list for umpteen months.

WEST HAM UNITED

Niclas Füllkrug (hamstring) is back in training and in contention to feature at Molineux on Tuesday.

The Hammers are still without Michail Antonio (leg) and Crysencio Summerville (hamstring), however.

“Summerville, no [he won’t be available], but Füllkrug has been training with the group and will more than likely be in the squad. So we’ve just got to obviously build his minutes up in terms of what he’s able to do. He hasn’t played competitive football for a while and he’s had a fairly significant injury, but he’s training well and he’s building his fitness up, so he’ll be in the squad.

“You can do all the rehab in the world and you can train as well, but you can’t beat and you can’t almost replicate Premier League competitive minutes, so that’s the next stage for him. But whatever role we can give him, he’ll do it as best as he can, and then it’s good to have him back in the squad.” – Graham Potter

Graham Potter added that there were a few knocks to assess after the international break.

“A few bumps and bruises and a bit of fatigue from internationals but we’ve got another training session now and everybody’s in a decent place, so a relatively full squad apart from Summerville [and Antonio].” – Graham Potter

FULHAM

Marco Silva doesn’t have any fresh worries from the weekend’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

“Nothing really serious. Some knocks, [which is] normal, some tiredness from the game but nothing really serious. We are going to do the same today, we have a session to assess them and, of course, after to take decisions related with the game.” – Marco Silva

Last Friday, Silva said that Kenny Tete (knee) – who is nearing a return – was not fit enough to be involved against the Eagles.

Reiss Nelson (hamstring) and Harry Wilson (foot) remain on the Fulham injury list, too.

Sasa Lukic is at least available again in the Premier League after serving a two-match ban.

LEICESTER CITY

Ricardo Pereira could return to the Leicester squad for Wednesday’s trip to the Etihad Stadium.

The defender returned from a long-term absence as a substitute in Gameweek 28 but then missed out in the following match.

Now, though, the Portuguese full-back may be back again for the clash with Manchester City.

“We obviously had Ricardo Pereira out for the Man United game. But he’s doing really well. Hopefully we can get him on the training pitch today and tomorrow and see if he’s ready for Wednesday.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

The only other known concern is Abdul Fatawu (knee), who is out for the season.

155 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    It feels FPL managers are putting too much hope and expectation in Saka?

    I know he's very good, but Arsenal still have no striker!

    Sakas been out since GW17 (over 3 months) back when Arsenal had him with Havertz and Jesus next to him.

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I agree. Arsenal have been workmanlike bar the PSV game since Havertz was out. Fulham are half decent at the back and Robinson down his side will keep him honest defensively too

      Open Controls
  2. Bucket Man
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    My Rank is still outside 1mil so want one or two WC differentials if possible to the template. Any ideas considered all the below:

    Watkins(Price)
    Gordon(Fitness doubts)
    Trippier(Price)
    Rashford/Assensio(Rotation)
    Savinho(Rotation)

    Open Controls
    1. mattyb09
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Why is Gordon a fitness doubt?

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Believe he got injured on England duty and is suspended this week.

        Open Controls
      2. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bruised hip I believe.

        Open Controls
      3. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Hip injury picked up playing for England

        Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm thinking of having one striker spot as fluid, though it costs a transfer per week!

      Start with Isak + Mateta and..

      31 Solanke Vs Saints
      To
      32 Jackson Vs Ipswich
      To
      33 Darwin Vs leicester
      To
      34 Cunha Vs Leicester
      To
      35 Vardy Vs Saints

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Looks good. Trouble is other issues always crop up causing further transfers. Don't think Marmoush will be a long term play anyway. May keep and hope for the best in the DGW but will see nearer the time.

        Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    People with AM, BB, FH and WC available, are you just wildcarding this week (irrespective of the state of your team) to ride AM31-33 and FH34?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Have done a -4 for Sarr and Isak thinking I may WC as I still have Haaland anyway so pretty sure I will be

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Can get away with just using a FT but tempted to WC and set the team for the rest of the chips.

        Pick/Fab
        Gab/Gvar/Munoz/Neco/Greaves
        Salah/Palmer/Bruno/Mbeumo/Kluivert
        Isak/Wood/Evanilson

        Open Controls
        1. Bucket Man
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Looks decent his week. But is mighty tempting to go early.

          I Really want to include one or 2 different players in mine to the template as my rank is over 1mil. But struggling to spot one or the likes of Trippier and Gordon are just to expensive to include with my TV.

          Open Controls
    2. adrianh2024
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I've wildcarded so i have the flexibility to use AM in GW31-33

      Open Controls
  4. RamboRN
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gvardiol Robinson Gabriel
    Salah bruno kuivert bowen
    Isak marmoush wood

    Subs fabianski dango TAA* greaves

    1ft 2.4m itb.

    Wc or just get rid of wood, taa or dango?

    Open Controls
    1. RamboRN
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Used AM and tc already so only wc, fh and bb to think about

      Open Controls
  5. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Planning on holding off on WC until next week. So for this week would you do Wood or Haaland > Marmoush?

    Current team:
    Henderson
    Cucurella / Gabriell / Gvardiol
    Salah / Mbuemo / Bowen / Kluivert
    Wood / Haaland . Evanilson

    Gabianki / Dango / Davis / Robinson

    1Ft, 1.3ITB

    Open Controls
  6. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    WC this or wait a week and bring in Marmoush or Mateta this week.

    Kepa
    Munoz, RAN, Gvardiol
    Palmer, Kluivert, Elanga, Salah, Mbuemo
    Isak, Evanilson
    (Fab, Wood, Greaves, Castagne).

    Open Controls
    1. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I think you can get away with waiting a week for WC. Maybe just wood > Marmoush

      Open Controls
  7. leo_messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you keep Wood with no WC left?? I can easily bench him for the next 2 - 3 Gameweeks cause all my 8 attackers are starters.

    Open Controls
  8. Lionel Fellaini
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Raya

    Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz Kerkez

    Salah Kluivert Sarr

    Isak Marmoush Mateta

    Pope Gordon Rashford Digne

    WC 1.7m in the bank. TC 32, BB33 and FH 34.

    Think I’m sorted. Any comments?

    Open Controls
  9. Taegugk Warrior
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is gabriel worth more than timber..?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      White is back

      Open Controls
  10. Hooky
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    O'Reilly changed the game when he came on at LB yesterday. I'm suprised so many are still getting Gvardiol on WC.

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Most nailed defender for city

      Open Controls
  11. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you wildcard this team on 30 or save it until 31, if you still had your AM chip still intact?

    Raya (Jorgensen)
    Munoz-Kerkez-Gvardiol (Timber-Mykolenko*)
    Salah-Palmer*-Mbeumo-Kluivert-Semenyo
    Wissa-Isak (Wood*)

    3.FT, 0,2 million in bank

    A: WC30
    B: WC31

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is there a deadline that yellow cards reset or is it a two game ban risk until end of season if you have 10
    Burn on 8 …

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 14 Years
      just now

      10 until 32 games, then 15 for a 3 game ban

      Open Controls
  13. Sarri-ball
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    On a wildcard go palmer or straight to saka

    Open Controls
  14. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Who is the best MF to have for this WC team - BB 32

    Raya Verbuggen

    Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz Cucurella Konsa

    Salah Eze Murphy Sarr xxxxxxx (will become Saka in 33)

    Isak Marmoush Evanilson

    11.5 Budget

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.