Scout Notes March 30

FPL notes: Wood “not good”, Gibbs-White injury, Glasner on Mateta

We’ve already discussed the Blank Gameweek 34 implications from Saturday’s two FA Cup quarter-final ties but there are plenty more talking points besides that from those games.

New injuries, old injuries, returning players and Gameweek 30 targets – there’s much to dissect from Fulham v Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest.

FA CUP: SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Fulham 0-3 Crystal PalaceEze, Sarr, NketiahMitchell, Eze, Kamada
Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Nottingham Forest (Forest win 4-3 on pens)

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Anderson, Bassey, Robinson (Sessegnon 69), Berge, Lukić (Traoré 62), Pereira (Smith Rowe 62), Iwobi (Cairney 82), Willian (Jimenez 69), Muniz.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Guéhi, Lacroix, Muñoz (Clyne 86), Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton (Kamada 69), Eze (França 90), Sarr (Devenny 86), Mateta (Nketiah 69).

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, van Hecke, Webster (Dunk 90), Estupinan, Minteh, Ayari (Gomez 80), Baleba, Mitoma (Adingra 72), Rutter (Gruda 75), Welbeck (Joao Pedro 72).

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Yates, Anderson, Dominguez (Jota Silva 96), Gibbs-White (Morato 120), Danilo (Hudson-Odoi 61), Awoniyi (Elanga 61).

WOOD “NOT GOOD”

We knew in advance of the clash at the Amex that Chris Wood (£7.3m) wouldn’t be involved.

The Forest forward injured his hip in New Zealand’s win over New Caledonia last week and was subsequently ruled out of the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The next question: will he return in Gameweek 30? Nuno Espirito Santo’s latest comments, in the aftermath of Saturday’s match, didn’t sound too good.

“Not good. So let’s wait and see. It’s going to be day by day. We have to assess him. It’s all about the pain that he has. It was a big impact on his hip, it’s very painful. So we have to assess him, but we are gutted that Chris is not here with us.

“I cannot answer [when he’ll be back]. I don’t know. I don’t know. I’m not sure. It’s going to be day by day.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Chris Wood

“Not very good, not very good. We miss him and hope that he can join us soon.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Chris Wood, to BBC Radio Nottingham

GIBBS-WHITE ALSO A CONCERN

Wood not good

Another possible concern for Tuesday’s clash with Manchester United is the equally influential Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.6m).

With Saturday’s cup tie drifting towards penalties, it was a surprise to see Gibbs-White taken off just before the end of extra time.

It was, however, an enforced change.

“We’re going to assess him. He had a big contact against the post. His leg was not okay. He was struggling and in the final minutes, it was all about Brighton. You saw how we suffered. We were against the ropes. Brighton was on top of us. So we decided to go to Murillo to see if we can hold on to the penalties.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Morgan Gibbs-White

In an interview with BBC Radio Nottingham, however, Nuno said it was “more than anything, fatigue”.

DUNK RETURNS AS BRIGHTON COUNT THE COST

Wood not good

Brighton had their own concerns on Saturday.

Mats Wieffer (£4.7m) and Solly March (£6.5m) missed out altogether, while Adam Webster (£4.3m) and Georginio Rutter (£5.1m) came off. Webster appeared to be holding his hamstring, while Rutter’s issue was his ankle/foot.

Any length of absence for Webster and Rutter would potentially be good news for Lewis Dunk (£4.2m), Joao Pedro (£5.6m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.5m).

Dunk returned from injury as a substitute at the Amex but would have faced a fight to reclaim his place, so good has Webster been in his absence.

Meanwhile, up top, it’s been two from three of Rutter, Pedro and Welbeck of late. Pedro was a substitute on Saturday after his international exertions, while Welbeck had been watching on from the bench immediately before the March break.

“Might have to go to a scan, so I can’t say anything now.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Georginio Rutter

ANOTHER FOREST CLEAN SHEET

Brighton/Forest - but no guarantee of Blank Gameweek 34

If you didn’t see this match… you didn’t miss much. Most of the drama came in the shootout, which Forest edged 4-3.

The Tricky Trees did what they did best: defending in their low block. On the rare occasion that line was breached, Matz Sels (£5.1m) – as he has been all season – was there to repel. In the end, he only had two saves to make before the shootout, one a cracking tip over from a Diego Gomez (£5.5m) header.

With Wood out and Anthony Elanga (£5.3m) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) initially on the bench (Nuno confirming after that he was merely giving some other squad players a chance in the cup), Forest lacked the attacking swagger of Gameweek 29.

Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.5m) led the line and gave his all with little service before coming off on the hour. Elanga, interestingly, took up the striker’s role from that point. This comes after a recent, separate tweak to his position, again designed to get him more central.

Brighton, meanwhile, were perhaps a little tentative at first, understandably so after being humped 7-0 by Forest recently.

They ended up being the more threatening of the two sides, however, underscoring their recent upturn in form. Rutter and Jack Hinshelwood (£4.9m) were off target when they should have made Sels work, while Gomez ballooned another close-range effort.

All in all, though, an instantly forgettable match.

MATETA “ALL GOOD”

A headgear-wearing Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) marked his return from an ear injury with a 70-minute run-out at Fulham.

It was a quiet afternoon for the striker, in truth. Not much fell his way in front of goal, a couple of early half-chances being snuffed out by the Fulham backline before they arrived. A tad rusty after four weeks out? The injury playing on his mind? No one but the Frenchman will truly know – but his manager didn’t seem too worried after full-time.

“All good, I think. So, I don’t know how long he has to wear it. The doctor will decide it. As long as there is maybe a risk that the wound opens or gets infected, he will wear this mask. And I think he looked pretty well.” – Oliver Glasner on how Jean-Philippe Mateta got on with his protective headgear

Eddie Nketiah (£5.9m) came off the bench to replace Mateta, getting Palace’s third and final goal of the day.

EZE AND SARR

There’ll be a rush for Crystal Palace assets with a couple of Double Gameweeks in the near future (one confirmed, one possible).

Eberechi Eze (£6.7m) and Ismaila Sarr (£5.6m) are two of their most appealing players. Both were on the scoresheet at Fulham, their goals sort of summing up their respective threat: Sarr the predatory poacher nodding in from close range, Eze – capable of the spectacular from distance – curling in a peach of a goal.

It’s been a fairly underwhelming season from Eze but a goal for England last week preceded Saturday’s strike, giving him a nice boost ahead of Double Gameweek season.

“I think Eze is [having] a quite strange season because there’s not really many goals in the Premier League but he had so many chances. He was so unlucky in many situations. He had disallowed goals, deflected balls, hitting the post, so everything. But he always keeps going and he struggled with some injuries, also strange injuries with his foot and something.

“I think also the goal against Latvia, his first goal for England, is what means a lot for him as a person and helped him. He always has the confidence, he knows – and we all know – that he has an amazing finish and that he can cut in on his right foot.” – Oliver Glasner on Eberechi Eze

Daniel Munoz (£5.1m) got through 87 minutes, with Glasner starting him despite midweek involvement for Colombia. Here’s a fun fact: Glasner has never benched him in any competition (even the EFL Cup and FA Cup) since his arrival 13 months ago.

FULHAM TO BOUNCE BACK IN GAMEWEEK 30?

Fulham started the better of the two sides on Saturday, with Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m) – starting ahead of Raul Jimenez (£5.5m) as he has done in all four rounds of the FA Cup – firing a big early chance wide.

Eze’s opener undid a positive first 30 minutes, and Fulham never recovered. Aside from a close-range double-chance for Calvin Bassey (£4.5m), both brilliantly blocked, the Cottagers went out with a whimper.

You would not back against them bouncing back at the Emirates in midweek, however. They’ve often saved their best for the division’s elite in 2024/25, regularly flattering to deceive against those around or below them in the table.

Antonee Robinson (£5.0m) started here, having pulled out of the USA squad over the break. Short of his best, he was hooked after 71 minutes.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Haaland/Wood owner. Cryyyyyying, as Roy Orbison once said.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I prefer KD Lang's version.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Needs more tears.

        Open Controls
  2. Teddy10
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    So I can wildcard, make 1 transfer and still cancel it after?

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yes, just don’t exceed 2 transfers.

      Open Controls
      1. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Or sorry.,, don’t make a second transfer,

        Open Controls
  3. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Welp, this was timely.

    1 FT, 0.7 ITB.

    Verbruggen
    Munoz | Kilman | Ait-Nouri
    Salah | Palmer* | Mbeumo | CHO
    Wood* | Marmoush (c) | Isak

    Pickford, Aina, Dibling, Castagne

    So... Roll the dice with Palmer and prioritize getting Wood out?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yeah I reckon so mate. Who you thinking?

      Open Controls
      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Mateta, probably.

        Open Controls
  4. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Anyone on else just doing Haaland to Marmoush and keeping the cash to reverse the move when Haaland is back?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Missing Haaland out https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/34150056/erling-haaland-protective-boot-injury/

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Huh?

        Open Controls
    2. pundit of punts
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Haaland out?

      Open Controls
  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    What a stat.

    "Here’s a fun fact: Glasner has never benched him in any competition (even the EFL Cup and FA Cup) since his arrival 13 months ago."

    Open Controls
  6. Meta12345
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Would you wildcard this team? Or just wood to isak and haaland to mateta for a -4?

      Henderson
      Colwill milenkovic aina
      Kluivert semenyo Salah bowen Mbeumo
      Wood haaland

      Flekken wissa robinson faes

      Help appreciated!

      Open Controls
      1. Meta12345
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          3.2 in thebank

          Open Controls
        • JJeyy
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Probably wc if you got chip strategy

          Open Controls
        • Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          2 hours ago

          It's definitely WCable, but I think you can get through 30 OK. Priority is probably Wood > Mateta, then deal with Haaland when you know more. Wissa & Haaland > Marmoush & Isak on WC31 wouldn't be the worst move if the Robot is confirmed out for any length of time.

          Does depend a bit on your chip strategy.

          Open Controls
          1. Meta12345
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              Mateta bigger priority than isak?

              Open Controls
              1. Yes Ndidi
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                If I was doing one transfer, Mateta is a better option for 30, but both are needed before 32.

                Open Controls
                1. Meta12345
                    1 hour, 32 mins ago

                    But others say isak

                    Open Controls
            • Zladan
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              If you were going to WC31, just WC now and save the hit. You’ll probably score better with the players you’d bring in on a WC anyway as most 32 and 33 doublers have good fixtures this week.

              Open Controls
          2. JJeyy
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Palmer and murphy

            or

            Odegaard and Gordon (can bench this week)

            Open Controls
            1. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              First one.

              Open Controls
          3. DV8R
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Bench 1

            A) Palmer
            B) Mbeumo
            C) Bowen

            Open Controls
            1. potatoace
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              B has the most difficult fixture on paper.

              Open Controls
          4. Pomp and Circumstance
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            FWs are Isak, Mateta, and Watkins; would you transfer one out for Marmoush? (was earlier considering combination of several moves to bring in Haaland)

            Open Controls
            1. Yes Ndidi
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              You'll want the first two for 32. I'd rather have Marmoush than Watkins though.
              Actually, doing Isak > Marmoush between 32 & 33 gives you 3 doublers in 33.
              No, stick with plan A. I don't rate Villa that highly, even in a double.

              Open Controls
            2. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              Watkins > Marmoush then assess again later I reckon.

              Open Controls
          5. FPL Sanky
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Which combo would you prefer
            A) Gabriel + Areola
            B) Saliba + Flekken
            C) Timber + Martinez

            I will do AM 31-33 and BB 36..... currently on B as Flekken plays IPS in 36

            Open Controls
            1. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              Based on your BB strategy - A.

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Sanky
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Why A? Areola has MUN A whereas Flekken has IPS A in 36....no DGW for WHU as well

                AVL might get a double in GW36 so might go C as well

                Open Controls
                1. The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  Can you stretch to Gabriel and Flekken?

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Sanky
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    I have 1.5 ITB but saving the funds for Howe in GW31.....can do anything after GW33

                    Open Controls
          6. Silecro
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            I guess probably template-ish WC at this point, but good one to go into the last stretch of games?

            Raya
            Gvardiol, Milenković, Munoz
            Salah, Sarr, Palmer, Kluivert
            Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

            Martinez, Gabriel, Murphy, Burn

            BB and FH left
            BB probably in 32
            FH in 34

            Open Controls
            1. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Very solid. What’s the thinking behind Palmer?

              Open Controls
          7. Yes Ndidi
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Wood drooping tonight?

            Open Controls
            1. Yes Ndidi
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Sorry. Dropping

              Open Controls
            2. MikeS
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              You tried Viagra?

              Open Controls
          8. bobbyg
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Evanison or Mateta?

            Have Kuivert

            Open Controls
            1. sirmorbach
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Mateta

              Open Controls
            2. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              35 mins ago

              For this week only it's a coin toss. If chasing, the less owned. For longer term, Mateta easily.

              Open Controls
            3. bobbyg
              • 13 Years
              27 mins ago

              Thanks guys

              Open Controls
          9. sirmorbach
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Kluivert, Rogers or Elanga?

            Open Controls
            1. Yes Ndidi
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Kluivert.

              Open Controls
            2. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Kluivert.

              Open Controls
          10. Meta12345
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Isak or mateta for gw30?

              I am wc gw31

              Open Controls
              1. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                56 mins ago

                Isak IMO.

                Open Controls
              2. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                18 mins ago

                I just transferred Isak in. Bookies consider him to be marginally more likely to score. He plays home also. And even though that 0.1 million he is supposed to rise in price tonight doesn't really matter, I prefer having that probable money.

                Open Controls
            • The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Decided on Eze over Mateta as my third Palace asset to go with Muñoz and Sarr.

              Which striker would you get to complete the set with Isak and Marmoush lads?

              A) Evanilson
              B) Watkins
              C) Other (who?)

              Open Controls
              1. Lav
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              2. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Mateta

                Open Controls
            • MShalkz
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Dilemma here. I currently have AM, FH and BB to use. Already used WC. I have Sarr and Munoz in my team. Is the play here just to ignore Mateta and use AM on Glasner in GW31/32/33? Or bring in Mateta for one of the injured Haaland/Wood in my team, and take Sarr out?

              Open Controls
              1. Lav
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                Just use AM in this case

                Open Controls
              2. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                AM 31-33 IMO. Maybe start with Emery for chance at a table bonus.

                Open Controls
              3. Zladan
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Get triple Palace, double Newcastle and Howe.

                Open Controls
            • Lav
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Palmer has to go so I can free funds (Wood out next week). Best option?

              A. Kluivert
              B. Mitoma
              C. Murphy
              D. Eze

              Open Controls
              1. CYN
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                D

                Open Controls
              2. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                D

                Open Controls
            • CYN
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              Couple questions, would appreciate some input.

              Is there any reason Pope isn't as popular as Newcastle defenders on WC? I don't feel there's much attacking threat from Livromento etc.

              Is it too early for Saka? Keeping Palmer in this poor run of form feels underwhelming.

              Open Controls
              1. Lav
                • 8 Years
                47 mins ago

                Newcastle were sticking with Dubravka for a while even when Pope is fit, so maybe feels like he could be dropped again.

                Yes too early on Saka. It was a serious injury, wait and see.

                Open Controls
              2. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                37 mins ago

                I would probably WC Palmer out. To whom is the question though. Perhaps double up with Sarr and Eze(?)

                Open Controls
              3. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                31 mins ago

                I don't expect Trippier to find his best form some seasons ago, but he has still set piece threat. Expensive he is, said Yoda though.

                Open Controls
            • SAUCY SALAH
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Who to bench?

              Salah | Palmer | Bruno | Kluivert | Sarr
              Isak | Mateta | Marmoush

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                38 mins ago

                Damn that’s tough. Maybe Bruno and hope Forest defend for their lives again.

                Open Controls
                1. SAUCY SALAH
                  • 8 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  I think most will be in this situation if Haaland is confirmed out

                  Open Controls
                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Who cares about confirmation?

                    Open Controls
                    1. SAUCY SALAH
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      What do you mean

                      Open Controls
                2. Zladan
                  • 7 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  This

                  Open Controls
              2. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                35 mins ago

                Bruno.

                Open Controls
            • HellasLEAF
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Sarr, Eze or Mateta

              Mateta might be off it early on and the headgear could unsettle a striker.

              Or could bang in 3.

              Open Controls
              1. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                28 mins ago

                Of the three I prefer Eze - think he’ll finish the season strong.

                Open Controls
              2. No Kane No Gain
                • 6 Years
                23 mins ago

                If you are not chasing you have to go mateta, with penalties the upside is high. Eze just hasn’t done it, points wise, and Sarr has always never regularly hauled.

                If chasing id go Eze and hope he has a strong finish

                Open Controls
              3. Zladan
                • 7 Years
                22 mins ago

                Mateta for sure. Like a long way ahead of the other two.

                Then Sarr then Eze for me.

                Open Controls
              4. FourLokoLeipzig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                14 mins ago

                Sarr and Eze. I’m not convinced Mateta will regain his pre-injury form for a few matches

                Open Controls
                1. The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  My thinking also.

                  Open Controls
            • No Kane No Gain
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Will we get news on woods injury tomorrow?!

              Open Controls
              1. Bennerman
                • 6 Years
                34 mins ago

                Yes, 10.33am

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  Bennerman!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bennerman
                    • 6 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Shielded one, greetings

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 11 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      Arise, Sir Bennerman the Helpful!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bennerman
                        • 6 Years
                        28 mins ago

                        Hahahahahaha

                        Stupid question

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Knights Template
                          • 11 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          They’re all stupid! Huzzah!

                          Open Controls
                          1. Bennerman
                            • 6 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            Judge me not.

                            May your codpiece shine.

                            Open Controls
            • Bggz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Other than Isak who from Newcastle would you target?
              Im going to try to WC GW34 and TC GW33 if theres someone suitable but it depends on the fixtures. This means I need another newcastler for the double.

              Open Controls
              1. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                4 mins ago

                Murphy is excellent value.

                Open Controls
              2. FPL_Devil
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Murphy and Livramento.

                Open Controls
            • Stuck in the Mudryk
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              I'm on a busy holiday at the moment so finding it hard to keep up with everything. Appreciate any help with what to do here.

              A: Wood to Mateta and WC in 31
              B: WC now

              Pickford
              Gvardiol Gabriel RAN
              Salah Palmer Bowen Kluivert
              Isak Wood Wissa

              Fab Enzo Greaves TAA

              Open Controls
              1. Herger
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                I would wait until 10.33am tomorrow before making that decision

                Open Controls
                1. Stuck in the Mudryk
                  • 9 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  Why 10:33?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bennerman
                    • 6 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    Big news coming out tomorrow, huge.

                    10.30am is a sweet spot in the time zones, but you don't release on the hour or half-hour, because all the pre-programmed stuff from bots comes out on those times.

                    You used to wait one minute, then two, it's just become a 3-min lapse.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Stuck in the Mudryk
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Are we talking DGW announcement or team news here?

                      Open Controls
              2. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                57 mins ago

                Honestly I don’t think there is too much difference between WC30 and WC31 now. For this week however that team looks solid.

                Open Controls
                1. Stuck in the Mudryk
                  • 9 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Thanks I am also thinking with Wood to Mateta that the team looks good for this week still

                  Open Controls
              3. Mr. Eko
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                23 mins ago

                Mateta could be on bench vs sou right?! Or will he start 3 games in one week??

                Open Controls
                1. Stuck in the Mudryk
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I hope not as I pulled the trigger on Wood to Mateta

                  Open Controls
            • Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour ago

              WC away from this, or. Marmoush (-4) & revisit next GW?

              Pickford
              Gabriel Munoz Williams
              Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert Sarr
              Evanilson Haaland*
              Fabianski / Wood* Hall* Greaves

              Open Controls
              1. FPL_Devil
                • 5 Years
                39 mins ago

                I think it makes more sense to WC now. We are almost certain we know where the DGW will fall.

                Open Controls
                1. No Kane No Gain
                  • 6 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Where will the DGW fall

                  Open Controls
              2. SAUCY SALAH
                • 8 Years
                38 mins ago

                Haaland defo out? If so answers my issue, I’d actually just start Wood

                Open Controls
                1. SAUCY SALAH
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Oh he’s injured too? Maybe just the -4 then

                  Open Controls
              3. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                37 mins ago

                I think there are enough flags there to justify WC now mate.

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Cheers. Been trying to hold on, but last few days has done thst up the wall!

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Iceman
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Tell me about it!

                    Open Controls
              4. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                12 mins ago

                Wood to Marmoush gets you a pretty decent team this GW. WC31 gets you a bit more information and Palmer if bullish on him I guess. WC30 allows you to fix all the flags.

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  WC is pulled. Marmoush would be a -4.

                  Open Controls
            • SAUCY SALAH
              • 8 Years
              57 mins ago

              Which trio?

              A) Haaland, Murphy, Williams
              B) Mateta, Palmer, Gabriel

              Palmer a placeholder ready for Saka most likely

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                8 mins ago

                B - I’m not convinced Haaland will be fit for a few weeks.

                Open Controls
                1. SAUCY SALAH
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Thanks, hope we get confirmation on it

                  Open Controls
              2. Herger
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                A if you’ve got someone decent to cover Haaland for a few GWs

                Open Controls
                1. SAUCY SALAH
                  • 8 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Have Marmoush

                  Open Controls
                  1. Herger
                    • 3 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    What about anyone decent?

                    Open Controls
                    1. SAUCY SALAH
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Should be great with no Haaland, frontline will look like this:

                      Salah | Palmer | Bruno | Kluivert | Sarr
                      Isak | Mateta | Marmoush

                      So if anything have the opposite problem

                      Open Controls
            • The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              52 mins ago

              On WC. 8.8 ITB for AM 31-33 and Saka upgrade:

              Raya | Areola
              Gabriel | Gvardiol | Muñoz | Kerkez | Livra
              Salah | Eze | Kluivert | Sarr | Murphy
              Isak | Marmoush | Evanilson

              Any suggestions would be much appreciated because my head is fried!

              Open Controls
              1. No Kane No Gain
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Not sure triple Bournemouth is the way to go with no double coming up and leaky form. Definitely get rid of at least 1 or 2. Aston Villa players would be useful on WC

                Open Controls
              2. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 15 Years
                just now

                Who are you benching this week outside Livra and Areola?

                Open Controls
            • Roy Rovers
              • 10 Years
              11 mins ago

              Would you WC this team??

              Pickford Fabianski
              Aina Gvardiol Huijsen RAN Mazraoui
              Bruno Enzo Salah Kluivert Mbeumo
              Haaland Gakpo Evanilson.

              FH and BB left if I use WC.

              Open Controls
              1. Roy Rovers
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Sorry......I would WC to this.....

                Raya Martinez
                Gvardiol Gabriel Munoz Burn or Livramento Konsa
                Salah Palmer Kluivert Sarr Murphy
                Isak Marmoush Mateta

                Open Controls

