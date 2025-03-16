335
335 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Eddie Howe had so many doubters when he was given this job initially. Happy for him really

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Yea. Glad Newcastle won.

      Open Controls
  2. x.jim.x
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Biggest collapse in PL history loading…

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      Would be something wouldn’t it. Gerrards slip might be forgotten about

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        Crystalbul wont be 🙂

        Open Controls
  3. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Don’t understand the madness about the Cabbage (formerly Worthless) Cup..

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Just because you don’t understand the importance behind it doesn’t mean there isn’t any. Simply means you fail to quantify it.

      Open Controls
      1. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        You talk a lot of sense for someone with 4 legs.

        Open Controls
  4. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Never understood why they just don’t stop the clock in football, would save so much grey area with added time etc

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      I second this

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      people were losing their minds about 100 min matches going on for too long. imagine them having to sit through 2 hour, 60 minute stop clock matches, the horror!

      but yes agreed, time wasting is a massive blight on the sport

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      I agree with this. The old rule for 6 seconds for a GK has been completely forgotten about, from picking the ball out and kicking it. Next season, it is 10 seconds. So they are reinforcing it. If the do that with Corner and throw on (at least a sensible on, that VAR can monitor), then it job done.

      But the game would have to be 60 minutes, as the average game is 55 minutes i think, with the ball in play.

      Open Controls
      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        8 seconds from next season no?

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          30 mins ago

          i thought it was 10 mate. i was only told. Will have to look it up 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            29 mins ago

            you're right!

            Open Controls
            1. BUZZBOMB ♡
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Im hoping with the change that it means theyre on it and do enforce it consistently

              Open Controls
        2. Bigbars
          • 14 Years
          29 mins ago

          it'll be a short lived fad.. just like the respect the ref, captains the only one who can talk to them and the yellow for holding. they pick and choose when they want to apply things to the letter of the law. this aft, fofana did half a dozen fouls before he was booked, neto, moaned at the ref and booked straight away... like always, all we want is the rules to be applied consistently

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            28 mins ago

            true, the 6 seconds lasted a couple of years

            Open Controls
  5. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/03/16/leicester-v-man-utd-team-news-onana-starts-zirkzee-benched

    Open Controls
  6. Sandy Ravage
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    TOON TOON!!!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.