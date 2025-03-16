183
183 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    No Palmer! Glad I took him out to get Haaland in, he played with illness last week, still feeling bit dodgy

    Open Controls
    1. Maddamotha
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Played Thursday 3 days ago.

      Open Controls
  2. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Has Palmer been given compassionate leave for his penalty miss?

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Stock falling faster than Tesla.

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        He might need a month or two off to get over that pen miss

        Open Controls
  3. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    I help Palmer as he was my placeholder for Saka. Sold Neto instead. Watch Pedro score

    Open Controls
  4. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Should've sold Palmer, yes.
    .
    Probably have to keep him now too.

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Unless Saka is fit that is.

      Open Controls
  5. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Btw no Onana tonight, rumours going around.

    https://x.com/samuelluckhurst/status/1901240352217968803?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1901240352217968803%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Dermot Mee only 4m... (think Bayindir is back soon though)

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Onana "only" ill, so probably back again next GW.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Oh yeah, I was just being facetious - I've personally never even heard of the lad

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Same tbh, thought Harrison was next in line..

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              What other club would have 3 senior keepers out at the same time

              Open Controls
              1. JBG
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                Our luck with injuries/illness is actually incredibly (bad).

                Open Controls
  6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Palmer ffs. Fuming!

    Open Controls
  7. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    No bench for Palmer 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. FFS ManU
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Same - down to 10 now. Four to play and I doubt that they will get me up to even as few as 40 points.

      Open Controls
  8. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    WC 30 or 31 ? Fancy some palace

    Pickford
    Milenkovic -kerkez- Gabriel
    Salah-bruno-bowen-mbuemo-kluivert
    Wood-haaland
    _______________
    Wissa- Robinson -mykolenko

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      See who gets injured.

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Can at least get sarr or Munoz I suppose for ft then WC 31

        Open Controls
    2. Snoopydog
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Thinking similarly GW30, in part to bring in Palace

        Open Controls
    3. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Taa palmer Isak > milenkovic Bruno Haaland. Rare luck that all 3 transfers worked out.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Red card Bruno coming up?

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Haha plus a pen miss. Will still take it as a win.

          Open Controls
      2. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I did the same transfers!

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Good job Mikes

          Open Controls
          1. MikeS
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            I almost went aina over milenkovic so glad I didn't!

            Open Controls
            1. SpaceCadet
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Almost went Williams and cho, glad I didn’t

              Open Controls
      3. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Did those plus Rogers to Elanga.

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Daaaaam TM killin it!

          Open Controls
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Are we going to have any clues after the next round of fa cup of teams to target for a pre gw30 WC? Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Blanks will be mostly known, doubles placement probably won't be concrete

        Open Controls
      2. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Yes, but likely to get the full 33/34 picture for WC31... so we wait.

        Open Controls
      3. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Cheers both.

        Open Controls
    5. Snoopydog
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Draft WC30:

        Sels Areola
        Gab Munoz Milenkovic Huijsen Creswell
        Salah Mbeumo Gordon Kluivert Sarr
        Haaland Isak Wood

        Would bring in Mateta for Haaland ahead of DGW32 (and Gordon on the WC before his return in GW31 which means will have 3FTs for possible DGW33). BB GW33 and FH GW34.

        Could wait for GW31 but want to offload Trent, Palmer, Wissa, Pickford and Myko before then. Plus Haaland against LEI is tasty.

        Question is: WC in GW30 or wait till GW31?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Mateta vs S'ton could be tasty too.

          Open Controls
          1. Snoopydog
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Nice option if he's back

              Open Controls
          2. Wild Rover
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            See post above

            Open Controls
          3. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            I don't like planning transfers immediately after wildcarding, so might as well just get Mateta now and play a 4-4-2

            Open Controls
            1. Snoopydog
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Fair point. I guess I'm slightly biased as City fan and gone a long time now with "not" wanting him to score many - which feels kind of weird 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. x.jim.x
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  I forgot to say “for Wood” - my bad

                  Open Controls
                  1. Snoopydog
                      1 hour ago

                      My budget doesn't quite stretch to that (Haaland, Isak and Mateta) - could swap Milenkovic for Williams but would need a net 0.1 gain still in tradeable TV.

                      Open Controls
                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 10 Years
                        58 mins ago

                        Could swap Huijsen for Zabarnyi or consider Pope over Sels

                        Open Controls
                        1. Snoopydog
                            4 mins ago

                            Good thought. Like the Haaland, Isak Mateta combo.

                            Open Controls
                2. WVA
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  I may not need my second WC at this rate, have 9 of them already.

                  Open Controls
                3. KeanosMagic
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                  Would you still ditch Haaland if he doubles in 33?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Snoopydog
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      Good question. Perhaps not. Which is why probably best not to fix anything till know DGW33 matches.

                      Open Controls
                4. Milk, 1 Šuker
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 33 mins ago

                  NO Palmer! Glad I got rid of him this week. And my incoming player returned. Have any of you still got him?

                  Open Controls
                5. DARE TO BISCAN
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 33 mins ago

                  He's got a cold, Palmer.

                  Open Controls
                6. WVA
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  How do people get away with taking out a player like Palmer for a hit Disgusting!

                  Open Controls
                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 28 mins ago

                    No brainer if you've seen him play recently

                    Open Controls
                    1. Slot it in
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                      Whooosh

                      Open Controls
                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 24 mins ago

                        Is that the sound of you U-turning on "People selling palmer is so funny to me" ?

                        Open Controls
                    2. WVA
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 22 mins ago

                      Crazy unlucky with the pen, unreal save

                      Open Controls
                  2. JBG
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 27 mins ago

                    Probably because what he has produced on and off the field has been disgusting(with him having diarrhea..).

                    Open Controls
                  3. Winging it
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                    Took him out for Elanga in order to fund a move for Haaland, as part of a -8 and still on a green arrow somehow.

                    Open Controls
                7. Studs Up
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  Maresca speaking to Sky Sports about Cole Palmer's injury:

                  "He had an injury yesterday during the session. It was a very light session. That's why we think it is nothing important. But we wait and the feeling is he will be back after the next international break."

                  Open Controls
                8. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  I somehow have a sub to come on for Palmer

                  Open Controls
                  1. TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 15 Years
                    1 hour, 24 mins ago

                    Greaves?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 14 Years
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      Had him starting which means I fielded 10 basically haha

                      Open Controls
                  2. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    1 hour, 23 mins ago

                    VdB with a one pointer. Every point counts!

                    Open Controls
                9. gooberman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  Palmer has turned into the biggest troll of the season. He put some poor managers through captaincy hell last week and this week he misses his first game of the season because of an injury that nobody knew anything about during a blank gameweek when nobody has any subs.

                  Meanwhile there will be others who captained Salah last week and sold Palmer this week to fund Haaland. Absolute joke.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Slot it in
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    Surely no one captained palmer last week when Salah played Southampton

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mr. Eko
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      People still own Palmer?!? - from mister Cold to mister Blank !!

                      Open Controls
                10. KeanosMagic
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  Sold Palmer for Nwaneri in order to fund Haaland. FPL gods smiling down on me, LOL

                  Open Controls
                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    Have been waiting for the opportunity for Palmer to have a reasonable EO, which is around 50% this week around my rank. Only just being punished for loyalty 😛 And yeah ending up with 9 starters only, what a game this is FPL.

                    Open Controls
                    1. KeanosMagic
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      2 of my starters got 0 (Savio, Greaves), and Nwaneri due for a 0 too.

                      Potentially swingy week. Elanga has scored almost the same as the rest of my team!

                      Open Controls
                11. g40steve
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  That’s my hopes of green gone down to 2 to play 🙁

                  All on Bruno then.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nightcrawler
                    • 5 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    Cap?

                    Open Controls
                    1. g40steve
                      • 7 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      Bruno

                      Open Controls
                12. WVA
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  Wait and see what Palmer does next game week when I bench him!

                  Sels
                  Gvardiol Kerkez Munoz
                  Salah Mbeumo Kluivert Bowen
                  Isak Marmoush Wood
                  Fab Palmer RAN VdB

                  Open Controls
                  1. JabbaWookiee
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    Palmer is washed right now. No fear.

                    Open Controls
                13. Merlin the Wraith
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Two London derbies played at same time on a Sunday + Wembley final too. Nice overtime for the Met. 🙂

                  Open Controls
                14. BobbyDoesNotLook
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  What a jam for Palmer sellers. Br owner.

                  Open Controls
                15. SpaceCadet
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  Gabriel time

                  Open Controls
                  1. Snoopydog
                      3 mins ago

                      It'll happen. I can feel it.

                      Open Controls
                  2. gooberman
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Is there any gain to be had from just owning Gabriel? Im assuming there is no gain to be had from an Arsenal clean sheet as so many have either double Arsenal defence or Raya so only Gabriel attacking returns are of any use.

                    Open Controls
                  3. gooberman
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Cucurella is so attacking.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Gizzachance
                    • 10 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Only Gabriel and Robinson, that’s me all out

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.