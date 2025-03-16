110
  Nomar
    
    
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    I don’t see any value in City prospects right now.

    Marmoush isn’t guaranteed starts, Haaland is way overpriced and Gvardiol is an expensive 2 point merchant.

    Not for me, I’m afraid.

    FPL Virgin
      
      
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      Um. They play Leicester at home next.

      Nomar
        
        
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        Yes great, they’ll win.

        Bournemouth play Ipswich and Palace play Southampton, next, too. Their players are far cheaper and will likely score just as well, if not better.

        But, hey, I’m not stopping anyone from loading up on City players if that’s their wish.

        FPL Virgin
          
          
          5 hours, 20 mins ago

          It's a fair point. This, for example, is not what you want to read as a Gvardiol owner when much cheaper defenders are marauding forward:

          "It was a fifth successive match without a shot for Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m), meanwhile. An inverting full-back on the other flank doesn’t do him any favours, especially when there’s a need for him to be more disciplined as a third centre-half.

          All it will take is a small tactical tweak from Guardiola, of course, to unleash the beast once more."

        x.jim.x
          
          5 hours, 19 mins ago

          You can have all of the above

          Nomar
            
            
            5 hours, 18 mins ago

            Yes,if I wildcarded or free hit.

            But here’s the thing. I don’t want any of them.

            FPL Virgin
              
              
              5 hours, 16 mins ago

              Valid opinion. How many bad performances will it take from city this season for people to realise that city are bad and not the same city from recent seasons?

            x.jim.x
              
              5 hours, 11 mins ago

              Well most have Palace and Bournemouth assets anyway, with plans to play their WC soon, so a punt against one of the worst teams ever makes sense

          The Knights Template
            
            5 hours, 16 mins ago

            When ‘all of the above’ is provided as an option, you should always select it!

    notlob legin
      
      
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      I tend to agree - I've not owned any Man City players all season, and have no current intention of buying any.
      I also agree with your point re other teams - my 2 forwards next game week will be Mateta and Evanilson, who I think can match Haaland etc. and are far cheaper.

      The Knights Template
        
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        I have Marmoush and Haaland and never been in the top 500k this season. Huzzah!

        notlob legin
          
          
          5 hours, 11 mins ago

          Well played Sir - But I thought you were no longer going to boast on here?

          Gazwaz80
            
            4 hours, 57 mins ago

            😀

    DARE TO BISCAN
      
      
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Lotta people will be dead-ending into GW31 (likely myself).

      Have Haaland & Muñoz.
      My query is which player (both currently benched) to swap to a starter:

      a) Wissa > Marmoush
      b) Wissa > Mateta
      c) Dango > Sarr

      notlob legin
        
        
        5 hours, 3 mins ago

        I'm doing B - Wissa to Mateta next week after the FA Cup games for what it's worth. Also well set for the doubles then.

        DARE TO BISCAN
          
          
          4 hours, 59 mins ago

          B was my plan. Hoping for some fitness info on Mateta. Pretty sure I'm WC31, so it's a 1GW move. No future planning required as such.

    mookie
      
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Most double digit hauls by fixture prior to this GW:
      17 - away at Soton
      16 - home vs Leicester
      16 - away at United
      ...

      Total home and away:
      33 - Soton
      27 - Leicester
      26 - Ipswich
      ...

      https://www.fantasynutmeg.com/history
      I have excluded managers.

    boc610
      
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      As a marmoush captainer it's hard to agree with any of this. Fwiw I think peps tinkering is over marmoush will start most games now with erling

      Nomar
        
        
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        I do like Marmoush, but it’s Pep and we all know what he’s like for rotating players.

    The Mentaculus
      
      
      
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Value? No, of course Haaland isn't worth 7m more than Mateta on City's currently form. But I haven't a clue what to do with that 7m across the rest of my team at least until Saka is back & firing. And I think there's a bit an overreaction going on still - even if City are way off what we've come to expect they're still the 2nd highest scoring side across the last 12 GWs and I'm very happy to have Haaland & Marmoush this week & next at least

      Nomar
        
        
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Good for you mate.

        The Mentaculus
          
          
          
          4 hours, 11 mins ago

          My point is about value, not my team

      DARE TO BISCAN
        
        
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Exactly. Posts like these tend to be overly emotional requests for validation. Good cheapies mean you can also have good pricey options. Gvardiol probably isn't worth it, over other options generally. But as a 1wk punt vs Leicester, a perfectly fine option.

        The Mentaculus
          
          
          
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Hehe think I might have detected just a hint of ire in the reply to me 😆 But we've all been there, that's part of the game

          DARE TO BISCAN
            
            
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            Yeah. My sarcasm detected eyebrow was raised 😀

    bitm2007
      
      
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Am happy to hold them for GW30 but a big decision to be made on whether to hold them after that. Potential DGW33 (c) was a large part of why I got Haaland in for GW29.

      Hendo
      Gabreil, Gradivol, Aina
      Salah, Kluivert, Mbeumo, Elanga
      Haaland, Wood, Isak

      Sa, Nwaneri, Estupiñán, Greaves

  FPL Virgin
    
    
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Either Neale has a crystal ball or he really does know what he is talking about....

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27108576

    FPL Virgin
      
      
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      This was written exactly 7 days ago. The points are there to be grabbed if people will just listen.

      The Knights Template
        
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Tis shameful to boast so I’ll remain silent.

        Gazwaz80
          
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          Mystic Meg 😀

        FPL Virgin
          
          
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          Why do you hide mine light under a bushel?

          The Knights Template
            
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            Talent borrows, genius steals! Huzzah!

  KeanosMagic
    
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    Can someone explain the twitter beef between FPL Olympian and FPL goat?

    Only just started looking at socials for fpl but they seem to hate each other

    DARE TO BISCAN
      
      
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      It's simple. Save your brain from atrophying. Don't go on twitter.

    boc610
      
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Some rats in a ditch fighting over some pi ss same as every other 'twitter spat'

  Gazwaz80
    
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballhub.co.uk/fixture-ticker
    Are these fixtures ‘nailed’ or predicted? Thanks…

    DARE TO BISCAN
      
      
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      It literally says predicted.

  Gazwaz80
    
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Sorry, just woke up 😀

  boc610
    
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Fpl "content creators" fighting and people seemingly caring about it is a new low for "civilisation"

    Sheffield Wednesday
      
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      I don't know about that - the Black Death in the Late Middle Ages was an equally appalling era.

      AC/DC AFC
        
        
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        1939-45 says hello ...

        Merlin the Wraith
          
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          So called Labour government carrying on where the last lot left off (& even stooping lower)

      The Knights Template
        
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        We only had so many leeches unfortunately.

  g40steve
    
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    How many players you got left?

    Can I scrape a green need 8 points currently with Palmer, Raya & Bruno Cap?

    Gazwaz80
      
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Gabriel Robinson Enzo and Palmer left. Currently on 30 points 🙂

    DARE TO BISCAN
      
      
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      I'm on 56 (64-8), with just Gabriel to play.

    bitm2007
      
      
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Just Gabriel and Nwaneri. On a 13 point green arrow (after 51 minus 8 yesterday) but doubt I will hold it with no Palmer, & Bruno

    Winging it
      
      
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Net 57 with a -8 so 49 and with Gabriel and Robinson left.

      Rupert The Horse
        
        
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        So 49 net

        Winging it
          
          
          just now

          Yes apologies, you're right my mistake.

    The Mentaculus
      
      
      
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Gabriel & Nwaneri, and yeah with the top 10k average at 29 and overall 20 I'm sure there's still plenty of scope for big swings today

    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      I am in 51 with Raya, Robinson and Palmer left to play.

    Rupert The Horse
      
      
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      24 points with 3 to go.

    Traction Engine Foot
      
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      I'm on 18 with 3 left. Hopefully Bruno captain can salvage something from this wreck.

    PascalCygan
      
      
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Just to balance out the big scores below, I'm on 17!

      Bruno cap, Palmer, Gabriel and Castagne to play today, so I'm hoping to reduce my red arrow at least

      Rupert The Horse
        
        
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        That’s rubbish.

        Merlin the Wraith
          
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          43 with Robinson/Gabriel/Palmer to go. Hoping for a pair of 0-0s. Rocking horse poop this week.

          Rupert The Horse
            
            
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            I’m a bit shocked that I only have 3 players to go. I was well happy with my Mykolenko punt but turns out I got a god awful score.

  Bullet Eder
    
    
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Hi all. I’m wildcarding this week to play AM on Glasner in 31. Obviously going with Mateta if fit, but which other Palace player should I pick?

    A. Munoz
    B. Sarr

    I expect Munoz to be the favourite but I don’t think Palace’s fixtures lend themselves to clean sheet, and he’ll also be highly owned by non-wildcarders. I feel like the ceiling is higher and there is more to be gained by going with Sarr, but might be wrong?

    DARE TO BISCAN
      
      
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      May as well both, for DGW32

      DARE TO BISCAN
        
        
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Ah, I see. Glasner AM. Go with your gut. Maybe Sarr. Rest of squad dependant

  The Knights Template
    
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Boy I hope Palmer plays tomorrow!

    Rupert The Horse
      
      
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Ooh that’s some bait right there.

      The Mentaculus
        
        
        
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        https://x.com/HandofOzil/status/1901049095323537536

        Don't know anything about the source (or FPL twitter in general), just resharing

        Rupert The
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          Oh I thought you were baiting as the game kicks off in a few hours, not tomorrow.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 40 mins ago

            Surely you know by now that the Knight's humour is much more, er, highbrow than that 😉

            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 29 mins ago

              Ah. Didn’t even notice the person that replied had changed. Hahah

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      This aged well

  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Palmer and Gabriel left for me in this gameweek.

    Points prediction please?

    Will it be 1+1 or 2+1?

    1. HVT
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      7-2

      1. HVT
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        7 for Gabrielle

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Desmond

  11. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Captain Wood blanking in a 4-2 game really is sickening but comes as no surprise.

    Every time the usual perma captain pick either doesnt have a game or is injured and I have to pick an alternative captain, I pick the wrong player every single effing time.

    The same happened a few years ago during the Haaland perma captain season. I wish they would just abolish captaincy. I've always believed it adds an unnecessary additional layer of variance/luck.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Got to pay more attention to minutes per shot mate. If a player like Wood is only shooting once or twice a game on average it is too much of a risk for the captaincy. Own him but don't captain.

      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Thanks for the advice but it's somewhat flawed. He was playing one of the bottom 3 worst teams in the league and Forest scored 4.

        With Salah not available, Wood had the highest projected points of all the players in my team in all the models I looked at so was the statistically correct captain choice for my team.

        With 18 goals including I believe only 2 pens, has Wood not proved to people yet that he is very good at converting the chances he gets and that xG stats can be misleading?

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      I imagine you’d love them to get rid of it as you’re no good at it so it would suit you. My view is that it is an awful idea to get rid of it

      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        captaincy has nothing to do with being 'good' particularly for people who get on the wrong end of extreme variance when there are 2 standout captain picks with equal points projections and one ends up significantly outpointing the other.

        Such swings would not occur without captaincy. Ive done very well over the season with captain picks but I'm still of the view that captaincy should not be a feature of the game.

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Well I’m very glad it is…

    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Imma assume you've added weight onto the negative outcomes, over positive ones. A somewhat understandable emotional response.
      If you really failed 'every single effing time'? That's a skill issue, rather than a basic mechanics of the game issue.
      There'll always be variance. It's football. Over a long enough timespan (like the one you mentioned), ability will overcome this. Compared with others, of less ability.

      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        with respect you don't know what you are talking about throwing around that old 'skill issue' nonsense.

        I back the odds so if the usual perma captain is unavailable, I don't just pick any name out the hat, I will choose whoever in my team has the highest/best projected points according to statistical models, bookmakers odds etc and just hope for the best in the event that there is more than one player in my team with similar highest points projections and I have to pick one of them.

        It is not very often that the usual captain picks are unavailable and may have occurred maybe only a handful of times in recent seasons so yes of course its possible for the coin to land on the wrong side every time.

        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          You've already self-reported that you're bad at captain picks. That's the gist of it. With respect.

          1. gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours ago

            I never said I was bad at picking captains. Picking the player that has ended up after the games as being the wrong player is not the same as being a bad pick prior to the games. The choices were sound, the outcomes were unfortunate.

            You have made your 'skill issue' assessment having no knowledge of who my captains were on those occasions. As stated, the decisions werent just hit and hope guess work, they were the players from my team at the time with the highest projected points.

            Playing in this way is many things, safe yes, lacking in risk appetite yes but one thing picking the player from your team with the highest predicted points (or indeed joint highest) certainly isnt is a skill issue my friend.

  12. HVT
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Hi All, what’s the consensus of play for those managers with AM/WC/BB/FH left?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Oh boy, get busy! Maybe WC30/1 BB33 FH34 and just leave AM for 35-7 or 36-8. Think 33 will be the only chance to have a BB squad (almost) full of doublers

      1. HVT
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Thanks mate, out of touch a little so that helps.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          If you need a bit more context - GW34 is going to be a blank for FA Cup semi-finalists (and their 34 opponents) so we'll find out who they are before next deadline. Most of those games will (probably) move to 33

          1. HVT
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 26 mins ago

            Thanks, that helps a lot, looking for a strong finish in my minis at this stage, most have the chips played so looking to take as much advantage as possible.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Safest play is probably to AM Howe gw30-32 for 4 matches and no transfers.

      BB33, FH34

      That would leave wildcard 35

      Or WC33 and BB36

      I'd start playing them tho.

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Depends on Cup results, and who DGW when for me. if City, Forest, Palace progess I will well set up for BB GW33 without using WC to set it up.

      Options I'm considering are

      BB GW33, FH34, WC35, AM 36-38

      AM31-33, FH34, WC35, BB36

      WC31, BB32, FH33, use FTs GW34, AM 36-38

      WC31, BB32 or 33, FH34, AM 36-38

      I'm well set up for GW30, but if are not I'd be looking at options 3 and 4 with WC a GW earlier.

      Hendo
      Gabreil, Gradivol, Aina
      Salah, Kluivert, Mbeumo, Elanga
      Haaland, Wood, Isak

      Sa, Nwaneri, Estupiñán, Greaves

      1. HVT
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Thanks mate, appreciate the detail

  13. Slot it in
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    WC30 Draft:

    Henderson Areola
    Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz Kerkez Burn
    Salah Palmer Gordon Kluivert Semenyo
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Sarr might be a better bet despite them having trickier dgw32 fixtures.

      Gordon is off the pace in the league...

      Murphy might be a better option?

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Looks decent but a lot will depend on who progresses in the FA Cup later in the GW.

    3. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      3 hours ago

      Palmer and Semenyo on a wildcard is madness

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Slotty can have them from mine, they're gone for the season.

      2. Slot it in
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        People selling palmer is so funny to me

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Paying 11m for a 2 point machine is funnier

        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Bleeding confidence & value weekly (-0.4 on my PP) that has not been amusing to watch.

        3. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          This aged well

  14. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Time to wave bye-bye to Semenyo, great promise, zero return, & a fistful of cards with 1 for the set. WC 'out list'.

    1. Slot it in
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I’m bringing him in lol

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        1 yellow away from 2 match ban having picked up 4 in his last 5. Outta here!!

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Yeah, get Elanga instead

          Ideally yesterday

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Wanted him, couldn't afford him & got CHO instead.

    2. HVT
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Watched the game yesterday, he’s great to watch but from FPL points perspective he’s the ‘nearly man’

  15. x.jim.x
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Hope everyone’s prepped their other halves for prepared for 9 hours of football today

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Promised her 2 weeks away from it (with fingers crossed) & did the prep for the Sunday dinner so am in credit at mo that'll rapidly diminish over the day.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Good work. I sacrificed most of my Saturday to get dragged round the shops, so think I’m in the black too for now

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Nice one. Comfy chairs & beers at the ready then... Only got skin in the 13:30's tho.

