  1. HD7
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    What was the plan then for all of us with WC Asisstant Manager FH and BB?

    WC in 30?
    Manager Newcastle or Palace 31-3
    FH 34 and then BB?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Yes. That's my probable plan.

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Depending on FA Cup results. I'm thinking t

      AM 31-33, FH34, BB36, WC37 (I will have plenty of DGWer for GW33 if Palace & Arsenal play twice that GW, and I'm expecting GW37 to be a double blank, with DGW before it)
      or
      WC30 or 31, BB32 or 33. FH34, AM36-38 (Pereira if GW36 isn't a DGW))

    3. Sandy Ravage
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      AM30-32, FH34, BB36

      1. HD7
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        WC?

  2. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel Timber Greaves Dunk*
    Palmer Mbuemo Semenyo Dango
    Isak Cunha*

    (Fab TAA Salah Isak)
    2FT & 0.5m

    A) Cunha & Dunk to Wissa & Kerkez
    B) Cunha, Dango & Dunk to Beto, Kluivert & Kerkez -4
    C) Anything else?

    Appreciate your thoughts!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      A

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      A

    3. FFS ManU
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A Nottingham Forest defender might be a better replacement for Dunk.

  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Hall + Watkins to Wood + Aina the best use of 2 FTs in this team? Planning to WC in 30.

    Raya
    Robinson Mykolenko THB Hall*
    Palmer Mbeumo Bowen Dango
    Pedro Watkins*

    Matthews Salah Isak VVD

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      yeah

  4. tricpic
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    I’ve looked at Ben Crellin’s spreadsheet and I still don’t quite understand. Can anyone tell me…in simple terms…are 33 and 36 both likely to be medium sized DGWs? Any thoughts on which of the two is better for BB? When will fixtures be confirmed?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Gw33 expected to be a bigger double than gw36.

      Likely confirmed in gw31.

    2. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Basically this but you need to realise these are educated guesses.
      The Premier League have shown this year they are happy to move games to clash with European fixtures which is not usual.
      But we will definitely know which teams blank in GW30 based on the FA Cup QF results and we hope by GW31 to know who is doubling in 33. If there are other doubles, we not know know precisely when till a bit later. Factors like whether Spurs or Utd progress in Europe matter. But maybe all of the double will be in 33, its also possible fixtures stay in 34.

      For planning I would at this stage assume 33 is the biggest double game week of the season and try to wait a few weeks before playing chips like the wildcard.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Games never used to come forward either, a postponement was exactly that which would have made gw36 the bigger double.

        Now the finals happen before the season is over.

        It just all meshes into constant football.

  5. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    To continue a conversation from last page about player prices.

    Imo there are very few players who deserve price raises next season. Watkins, Haaland, TAA, Palmer, Bruno, VVD, Gabriel, Gvardiol etc. Players from the top teams (who isn't Salah) deserves a price drop if anything. But FPL won't do that, because Salah will most likely leave and that "ruins" the economy. But I said it at the start of this season, Palmer and Watkins specifically did not deserve a price raise, specially not that big in Palmers case.

    Only players who truly deserve a price raise are the best NFO, BOU and BRE players and Isak. In my opinion. But again, they will probably "artificially" raise some player prices to make it balanced and not too easy to build a team.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Watkins got 30 odd goal contributions last season, I think the price jump was fair.

      The problem is the league is devoid of star quality at the moment, and it’s likely to get worse next season with the likes of Salah, De Bruyne, Son, Trent probably leaving.

    2. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Forest defenders will be about 5 mil next season - similar to what they did with Everton this year.
      Wood will be in a similar bracket to Watkins and Mateta.
      Haaland will be cheaper and more tempting.

  6. HD7
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    I guess Im not the only one but since the TC 24 Salah week my team is slowly going down in the ranks (from 600k to 900k~). Not owning Palace defender and Flekken, selling Hall to Kerkez and then Hall luckily hauled, Mateta injured, others playing the AM chip, or playing their FH 29 all adds up surely. Its all about patience now. WC30 and playing the chips cant wait

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I guess 300k players have gone up in the ranks in that time too.

  7. HD7
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Are you WC in 30 or in 29?

