8
8 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hello everyone

    Open Controls
  2. SG8
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Looking to replace Hall this gameweek, defence currently looks like this:

    Sels Areola
    Trent RAN Kerkez Robinson Hall

    Max budget 4.9m, already have 3 forest players, and need to replace Hall to be able to field 11 players in GW29. (Not planning to free hit)

    Any suggestions for what will essentially be a punt for a few gameweeks?

    Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    upgrading Strand-Larsen to Mateta in GW30 will be the best use of a FT all season

    Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Henderson lost a BAP

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I hate fpl.

      Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (183 teams)

    Current safety score = 39
    Top score = Xavier Penhallurick with 65

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
  6. Gazza1993
      1 min ago

      Bowen (Everton A, Wolves A) + Haaland (Brighton H, Leicester H)

      Or

      Aina (Ipswich A) Greaves ( Forest H) + Salah (Everton H) Mateta (Southampton A)

      Which row scores more points from the 4 games?

      Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Would you sell Henderson to Sels/Raya, to field a GK for free in 29, and to free up a mid spot for Eze/Sarr come GW30? no WC/FH left

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.