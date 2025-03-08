With the day’s Gameweek 28 action complete, our Scoreboard rounds up all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats.

Included in this article are Saturday’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG).

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

Outside of Mohamed Salah‘s (£13.8m) record-busting brace, Saturday wasn’t the most memorable day of Premier League football.

We only saw an average of two goals per game across the day’s six fixtures, which included three 1-0s.

Nottingham Forest kicked off the day’s proceedings with a victory by that scoreline. After shutting out Arsenal last time out and then doing the same against Manchester City today, we can probably say the Forest defence are ‘back’ after their early-year wobble.

City didn’t have a single Opta-defined big chance, with Forest collecting their 12th shut-out of 2024/25. No club has more.

And no side has more clean sheets since Christmas than Crystal Palace, who registered their sixth in 11 matches.

Those who backed Oliver Glasner as Assistant Manager in Gameweek 26 and stuck with him would have finished up with 49 points. He’s FPL’s form asset, even ahead of Salah…

Aston Villa were the third one-nil winners, recording a rare away victory at Brentford. The Bees still haven’t kept a shut-out on their own turf all season.

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) was on the scoresheet, his ninth return in 11 matches since seeing off Jhon Duran for good.

Watkins was one of just four forwards not to blank on Saturday, with two of the others delivering in Brighton.

Budget pair Joao Pedro (£5.5m) and Raul Jimenez (£5.5m) saw off challenges to their places and found the net, Pedro doing so for the third successive Gameweek.

On a day when Fantasy returns outside of Salah were in short supply, it was apt that Fantasy pariah Darwin Núñez (£7.0m) notched a double-digit haul.

An underwhelming Saturday for many FPL managers was capped off in the late, late game at Molineux. Both clean sheets were wiped out, while the four players delivering attacking returns had ownerships of 0.0%, 0.1%, 0.1% and 0.1%. Eesh.

GAMEWEEK 28: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 28: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

