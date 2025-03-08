Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) has broken the record – his own! – for the most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points in a single season.

The Liverpool midfielder netted a brace in the Reds’ 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday to take his total for the campaign to 303 points. That’s level with the previous tally he set in the 2017/18 campaign.

However, bonus points are yet to be included in that total. The Egyptian is on course for maximum bonus, which will take him to 306 when they are added.

SALAH: 2024/25 v 2017/18

2017/18 2024/25 Starts 34 29 Sub apps 2 0 Goals 32 27 Assists 12 17 Total attacking returns 44 44 Bonus points 26 51 Total points 303 306* Points per match 8.42 10.55

Salah set his previous milestone in an extraordinary first campaign for the Reds.

Then, Salah reached 303 points in 34 starts and two run-outs as a substitute.

This time, he’s smashed that record in seven fewer appearances (29 starts).

With a remarkable nine league matches to spare, he could yet lay down a marker not even he will ever be able to reach again.

Salah’s performances this campaign have been simply extraordinary. The 32-year-old has produced 44 attacking returns in 29 appearances, including 17 double-digit hauls and 51 bonus points.

He has blanked on only four occasions.

The Egypt international has also scored 126 points more than his nearest challenger, Cole Palmer (£11.0m).



The Liverpool talisman’s biggest single-match haul this season came against Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 17 when he scored two and assisted two for a total of 21 points.

ALL-TIME FPL LEADERBOARD

Player Club Season Points Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2024/25 306* Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2017/18 303 Luis Suarez Liverpool 2013/14 295 Frank Lampard Chelsea 2009/10 284 Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 2007/08 283 Erling Haaland Man City 2022/23 272 Thierry Henry Arsenal 2002/03 271 Frank Lampard Chelsea 2004/05 269 Robin van Persie Arsenal 2011/12 269 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2021/22 265

The all-time FPL leaderboard is now occupied by three Liverpool players.

When Salah became the first player to break the 300-point barrier, he eclipsed Luis Suarez, who had fallen just short of the triple-ton four seasons earlier.

Salah’s favourite opponents in 2024/25 – so far

Team Points Southampton 28 Man City 27 Aston Villa 26 Man Utd 24 Newcastle 24 Bournemouth 22 Ipswich 22

Saturday’s 15 points make Southampton Salah’s favourite opponents so far this season.

But he’s no mere flat-track bully, with big returns against Champions League pretenders Manchester City (27), Aston Villa (26) and Newcastle United (24).

He has also yet to add face Arsenal (10), Chelsea (12) or Spurs (21) for a second time this season.

Chapeau to Nottingham Forest, who restricted Salah to only three points in their two meetings. Crystal Palace will also be aiming for a second shutout in Gameweek 38.

HOW FAR COULD SALAH GO?

Now that he’s smashed his previous best, what sort of points target can Salah set for the next pretender?

Should he continue at his current rate of 10.55 points per match and appear in Liverpool’s remaining nine league fixtures, the Egyptian would be on course to reach a whopping 401 points.

Luis Suarez’s record of 55 attacking returns, set in 2013/14, could also fall.

Salah is motoring along at approximately 1.5 attacking returns per match in 2024/25. Should he maintain that frequency, he’d end up with 57 by the season’s end.

What might slow him down is Liverpool’s seemingly unstoppable march to the title. The Reds are on course to be crowned champions with (more than?) a few matches to spare, so you wonder if Arne Slot would continue to field full-strength XIs if/when the title is in the bag. If there’s a Premier League dead rubber sandwiched by a two-legged Champions League tie, for instance, you could envisage a rare rest.

But enough of the pessimism for now. Congratulations, Mo Salah – can we now say you’re the greatest FPL asset of all time?



