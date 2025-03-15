With the day’s Gameweek 29 action done and dusted, our Scoreboard rounds up all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats.

Included in this article are Saturday’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG).

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

It maybe wasn’t quite as bad as the corresponding Gameweek in 2023/24 but Gameweek 29 got off to an underwhelming start for many FPL managers.

For kick off, no clean sheets. All 10 were wiped out on Saturday, with consolations from Southampton and Ipswich Town busting two of the better hopes for shut-outs this Gameweek.

Nikola Milenkovic (£4.9m) and Milos Kerkez (£5.1m) were the only defenders of note (from an ownership perspective) who did anything.

Milenkovic registered his fourth goal of the season – Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m) is the only defender to score more – and assisted another in Nottingham Forest’s 4-2 win over Ipswich, with Anthony Elanga (£5.3m) taking the honour of highest points-scorer of Gameweek 29 so far thanks to a brace in Suffolk.

Kerkez meanwhile drew the own-goal that briefly put Bournemouth ahead in their defeat to Brentford.

Above: Kerkez and Milenkovic are among the top 10 defenders for attacking returns (ARtn) this season

There were middling returns from some of the more popular midfielder picks, too. Top Gameweek 29 targets Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.6m) were limited to solitary assists, although given the paltry points on offer elsewhere, their owners will be grateful of them this week.

All of Bournemouth’s key attackers blanked as the Cherries’ finishing touch eluded them. Andoni Iraola’s side had the most shots of the day (17) but failed to score with any of them.

MOST GAMEWEEK 29 TRANSFERS IN

Name Team GW29 transfers in GW29 points B. Fernandes MUN 1,892,467 ? Haaland MCI 1,380,766 7 Gvardiol MCI 902,874 1 Wood NFO 850,308 2 Kluivert BOU 814,657 2 Gibbs-White NFO 743,076 5 Aït-Nouri WOL 737,157 2 Aina NFO 665,525 1 Kerkez BOU 620,359 4 Sels NFO 493,338 1

Erling Haaland (£14.7m) is the only one of the top 10 most-bought FPL assets of Gameweek 29 who has delivered more than five points so far. Even then, it wasn’t a red-letter day as the Norwegian delivered just one goal – a penalty – and a bonus point. It’s just two double-digit hauls in 24 starts for him.

With armband alternatives Kluivert and Chris Wood (£7.3m) blanking, there’s a real chance for Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) backers to make some serious ground on Sunday evening.

Finally, good things come to those who wait. Omar Marmoush (£7.2m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.5m) were the two most-bought forwards of Gameweek 28 and failed to initially deliver, with the Egyptian indeed benched last Saturday.

But they came through on this time, Wissa nodding in Mbeumo’s corner and Marmoush playing a part in both of City’s goals.

Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.2m) has been doing a lot of waiting but trust Southampton to help him to first goals of 2025. The much-cheaper Norwegian forward netted a brace as Wolves pulled nine points clear of the drop.

The league title is all but sewn up – and relegation looks pretty much settled, too.

GAMEWEEK 29: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 29: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

