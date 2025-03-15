4
  1. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Took a -8, got a red arrow of 405 places, Palmer Cucu and Gab to go. Surely enough for a green...

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      A fellow Cucu owner. He has basically saved me the last two weeks, if he wipes that Arsenal CS, its a heroic performance from him across these 3.

      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Great pick, had him since gw16.
        Can really see that happening, almost as advanced as Alonso

  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    God I hope Gyökeres doesn’t end up in Man Utd

    https://www.caughtoffside.com/2025/03/08/viktor-gyokeres-transfer-arsenal-man-united/amp/

