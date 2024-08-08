It’s Everton up next as we continue our 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team previews.

In this team guide, we’ll be looking at the Toffees’ best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign.

We’ll also take a stab at their predicted line-up for Gameweek 1, document their set-piece takers, review pre-season and more.

EVERTON: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

The defence.

Sean Dyche knows how to set his troops up to contain. His Burnley side hit double figures for clean sheets in four separate seasons. He repeated that trick with Everton in 2023/24, with 13 shut-outs a total that only Arsenal could better.

The Toffees were comfortably top-six material for goals conceded, big chances conceded and expected goals conceded (xGC).

Were it not for their concession of eight penalties (only West Ham gave away more), their xGC figure looks even better:

Above: Premier League clubs sorted by non-penalty xG conceded in 2023/24, via Statsbomb

Set pieces are also a huge asset.

Again, only Arsenal (22) could beat Everton’s tally (19) of goals scored from free-kicks and corners.

The Toffees were top of the division for xG from set plays:

EVERTON: REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

