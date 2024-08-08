141
141 Comments Post a Comment
  1. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Raya (Fabianski)
    Gvardi Porro Andersn (Harwood/Barco)
    Nkunku Salah CHO ESR (Rogers)
    Haaland Isaak Havertz

    RMD please!
    0.0 ITB!

    Open Controls
  2. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    We figure Summerville will start right away? What about Fullkrug?

    Open Controls
  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Where would you use 0.5m here?

    Henderson/Flekken
    TAA Porro Mykolenko
    Salah Saka Son Nkunku MGW
    Isak Wood

    Vladimarsson Pedro Barco Robinson

    Open Controls
    1. BlzE_94
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Mgw to eze

      Open Controls
  4. FPL_trail_runner
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Anyone else looking to target week 1-2 only then WC week 3

    It allows you to take advantage of the fixtures early doors and pick up players who will be short-term starters before many players get back to fitness / be rotated ( Zinchenko, Trossard, Jota, ) to enable a very nice team

    If i go with this id do Trossard > Grealish week 2 and then WC week 3
    Vicario
    Porro Hall Zinchenko
    Son Gordon Jota Trossard
    Isak Haaland Havertz

    4mil Barco Harwood Winks

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • 3 Years
      just now

      So no love for the week 3 wildcard plan?

      Week 3 wildcard looks veryyyyy nice btw

      Henderson
      Pau Gabriel Porro Guehi (new) 4mil
      Salah Saka Eze Nkunku Rogers
      J Pedro Haaland Armstrong

      Open Controls
  5. PB-THE-VET
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Why no love for Bruno G (new)@ 6.5m

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      He is a defensive midfielder / play maker, useless for Fpl

      Open Controls
      1. PB-THE-VET
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Points last year very close to Gordon for 1mil less.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • 3 Years
          just now

          30 points is miles away from Gordon

          He also played more games than Gordon so its realistically a bigger gap than 30 points

          Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nkunku, MGW, Bailey

      Open Controls
    3. Mother Farke
        3 mins ago

        Wait for Tonali to get back first before considering *taps nose*

        Open Controls
    4. WVA
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      A. Raya Gvardiol CHO Havertz
      B. Flekken Anderson Saka Wood

      Porro Mykolenko
      Salah Nkunku ESR
      Haaland Isak
      4.0 Robinson Winks Barco

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Three downgrades for Saka?

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Yep better balance , you don't want 2 5.5m and a 4.5m in midfield, Saka and Wood will really outscore CHO and Havertz, there won't be much between the keepers and there is plenty of good options at 4.5m in defence

            Open Controls
      2. zdrojo187
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Easy A

        Open Controls
    5. jdogg
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      For 10.5

      Would u rather

      A raya munoz
      B henderson gabriel
      C none of the above

      Cheers.x

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.