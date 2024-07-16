Fantasy Football Scout is delighted to be partnering with sports data business StatsBomb for the 2024/25 season.

As part of this partnership, FFScout Premium Members will gain access to StatsBomb’s expected goals (xG) model in our members’ area, which has proven to be the most accurate on the market.

The StatsBomb xG model uses additional context including the position of the goalkeeper, defenders, pressure and shot height to accurately measure the quality of chances, informing Fantasy managers with the very best data.

Fantasy Football Scout will also acquire access to StatsBomb’s renowned IQ platform, allowing us to utilise advanced metrics and visualise our editorial coverage, including freeze frames.

This will allow us to obtain deeper insights and analyse team and player performance with much greater depth and accuracy.

StatsBomb Director of Football James Yorke joined our very own TopMarx to provide further insight, which you can watch below.

At Fantasy Football Scout, we’re dedicated to providing Fantasy managers with the very best tools, data and analysis.

Adding StatsBomb data is the next natural step, so sign up today and benefit from the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area for as little as £3.25 a month.

