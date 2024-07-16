230
230 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hangman Page
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    I want a Truth Pill Chip where when activated, all the content creators have to admit they know nothing more about footy than the average fella down the pub, in fact less.

    1. RocketMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      and that they all just copy what each other say anyway! Mark Suthers is still the best!

      1. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        I reckon Lateriser and Simon March are good. Otherwise, I don't get what the big deal about them is.

      2. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Who’s that???

    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

  2. nonaynever
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    my guess is, they don't yet know what to do...so they've bought themselves 4 months to either come up with something, or they'll pinch someone else's good guess.....if they have an idea, it's probably something lame like selling a player at full profit, rather than half-profit.

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      A cash-in chip could be cool if it was for say 2-3 players and not just one.

  3. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Everyone in FPL should be able to send in 1 idea for a chip each and the winning idea gets picked out of a hat.

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      great plan welbz you win

      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

  4. I Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Thoughts on how the new rules affect chip strategy?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      BB gw1 was always bad idea, but now it is unfortunately dead.

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        How so?

        1. InsertPunHere
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          Idea behind BB1 has always been that it’s the only time you’ll be able to set it up without taking hits or messing up your squad long-term. With up to 5 FTs you can pretty much get everyone you want moved in and out in two weeks and be back to normal having taken no hits whatsoever and being able to use your BB at a much better time strategically speaking.

          1. I Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            You could probably set up a good BB with 5 FTs but then you'd be left with lots of money on your bench and 1 FT the following GW. Not ideal.

            1. InsertPunHere
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 4 mins ago

              Or you save up 5 and get 3 FTs before and 3 after.

              1. I Member
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 2 mins ago

                3 FTs doesn't seem like enough to set up a BB without a good amount of fortune. You'd probably need to downgrade someone in your starting 11 for funds before even making transfers for the bench.

            2. InsertPunHere
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 3 mins ago

              Either way, end result is that you’d be in the same position if you’d done BB1 as well, only this way you get to choose when you play it.

              1. I Member
                • 8 Years
                4 hours ago

                I'm thinking BB GW1 with players from ARS, LIV, MUN and NEW then WC GW2 to load up on CHE and MCI. The WC is the weakest it's ever been.

                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours ago

                  I'd say that only the 2nd WC has become weaker. Many have used their first WC quite early and early in the season teams are not settled. People probably can't save many transfers before they WC, at least without losing points.

  5. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Looking at the average twitter reply, most people think we now get 5 fts a week. It will be funny when there are 500,000 -20's in GW2.

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Better for us.

    2. FPLtfs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      And it was made for the casuals..

    3. polis
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      It'll show they'll be taking those points hits. If people go for it still. More fool them.

    4. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      They'll find when they come to make their transfers for Gameweek 2 that they only have one free transfer and not the five that they expected to get.
      And FPL will warn them that it'll cost them points hits if they try to make more than one transfer then.
      So their only problem is if they set up their squad for Gameweek 1 with the expectation that they'll get five transfers in Gameweek 2.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        people will still proceed despite the warnings lol

  6. rnrd
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Let’s say you banked 4 free transfer until GW9 and then make 1 transfer in GW9.
    Will you have 3 Free transfers in GW10?

    Open Controls
    1. Guru Mediation
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      4-1+1=4

  7. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    I doubt I’d get to save up 5 FT but a couple of 3 FT gameweek looks to be doable.

    1. FPLtfs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      This. It will not be easy to have 5FTs available, but it will surely benefit the casuals who forget the occational deadline. It's kind of exaggerated, but the hits will probably be limited.

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      3 will be a good number to aim for and have in the bank. 5 when you want to BB and around Christmas etc.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        I agree. But having even two has been often demanding.

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Dunno, I hit times where I just dont need a transfer

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      My average hit cost per season has been above 60 points. However there have been times for luxury transfers. Those can be used better now. Saving becomes much better option now. On the other hand I will probably still take hits early in the season if Haaland is in my team. This feature gives also possibilities to attack some fixture changes and to be more calm when upside is not high enough.

    5. Mama Murphy's chair
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Yes, this seems a realistic use of the accumulated transfers.

  8. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Last season, this team of top scorers per position would have cost you a measly £105m.

    Pickford - Raya
    White - Saliba - Gabriel - Porro - Branthwaite
    Palmer - Foden - Saka - Son - Salah
    Watkins - Haaland - Solanke

    This season, it'll set you back a whopping £123.5m - cost of living is hitting FPL bad.

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      In other news, players who performed well are given higher prices…

      1. polis
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Wait. WHAT?!

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Assuming Kane would have stayed the same price last season, the previous season's TOTS would have only cost you £15m more than the year before - this year it's gone up £18.5 (which was the main point)

        Alisson and Gabriel stayed the same price, and Salah actually decreased in price, so your statement isn't always true actually.

        1. polis
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          Palmer jumping 5.5m explains that away. Most increased pretty modestly and then there's trying to slightly price Haaland out to shake things up a bit.

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            The thing with Palmer is that he is the only viable chelsea option. That may account for his inflated price over the likes of Saka etc. If you look at Isak as well, its slightly different but his pricing compared to Solanke doesn't make much sense from an individual point of view, as Solanke did better and is cheaper. They are taking into account team metrics when pricing, such as how good the team is, and possibly, options in that team. Ode for example, is imo holding sakas price down.

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 43 mins ago

              They could have priced both higher.

    2. FPLtfs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Palmer coming in at 5.0 makes this almost redundant, no?

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        True - most were expecting relaxed prices again though, so good to see some decisions need to be made.

        1. FPLtfs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Love the general prices this season! However, a lot of 4.5 defs picks themselves, which make the 5.0 options a no-go (Maatsen, Senesi etc,). And if Nkunku can stay fit and get some minutes under his belt in pre-season the ownership will be high.

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Yes similar every year

  9. Pipermaru
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Wait a second, this Mistery Chip will be revealed when the game starts tomorrow or whatever? It will be usable in January, not reveal in January...

    1. polis
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Not necessarily revealed at launch but it's there in print...

      All will be revealed ahead of January 2025, so that you can plan ahead before the chip becomes playable in January.

      1. Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Oh ok, not a fan of changing rules during game but will see how it pan out.

    2. IPSWICH
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Perhaps used for 3rd round of FA Cup??

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Can't see the PL bringing at competition run by an association they are not involved with into their fantasy game.

    3. FPLtfs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      It just says it will be revealed before january, not exactly when.

  10. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    The "should I buy player W this week or wait two weeks so I can buy X, Y and Z for free?" questions on here will be epic!

    1. polis
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      And also ridiculous

  11. Athletico Timbo
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Oh dear. I think I upset someone

  12. Athletico Timbo
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    No jokes allowed hey red lightning?

  13. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Why are mods deleting posts about the start time of FFS? Facts not allowed anymore on here?

    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      He always deletes my posts, I must have upset him once years ago and he can’t seem to get over it. Bless.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Who is "he"?

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          The Man

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Ronaldos Portugal arent part of this

    2. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      What time does FFS start?

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        4am

        1. The Polymath
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

  14. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Remember to go in and verify account as will save time when game opens to get a low ID

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Won't we have to re-register anyway?

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        I updated preferences etc already

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Do you still get prompted to verify your account whenever you first open an FPL Scout article after logging in?

          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            No

            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              That's a concern. I've gone through the verification process on two different browsers as well as the app. When I log on the account looks normal, but when I view a Scout article the pop-up to verify the account appears

              1. rainy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Was happening to me as well and eventually went away. If you’ve done the verification bit already you should be as ready as anyone

      2. SmasherLagru
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        This is what I want to know

  15. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Enzo Fernandez (and maybe some other Argies) joining Darwin on the ban list then

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      These Argentinians need to be brought down to earth.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Darwin ban won’t affect Liverpool even in the absurd World where the organizers somehow manage to put the blame on the players for protecting their families …

  16. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Athletico Himbo is a gentleman and a scholar. He's cracked me and many of us up countless times over the years.

    Red Lightning is an extremely dedicated mod with the coolest grav on scout and he deserves respect.

    Let's just chalk this one to experience, wait for the page to turn, and move on.

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Arse licking much?

  17. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Why didn't the scout look at reducing General's fee by 15% and put in a cheeky takeover bid for FPL review? Now having THAT as a members benefit would be a real game changer.

    General just doesn't seem bothered about fantasy these days, anyway. Was nowhere to be seen this afternoon on twitter when the historic changes to the game were announced and he clearly had to be dragged kicking and screaming to play the euro game earlier this summer.

    1. John Colby (Capt)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Just to clarify FPL_Virgin - are you recommending FPL_review as a great addition to Scout for fpl content? I was tinkering going with FPL_Hub along with Scout this season but I’ve had login probs with the former before. Is twitter a no-go for balanced, quality fpl content? Besides Scout - what do you recommend please?

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Best not to make comments as you don’t know why he took some time out this summer otherwise you would not have made these comments. He was travelling on much deserved holiday today.

  18. InTommyWeTrust
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Has anyone else thought the change in BPS scoring is the reason behind Haaland's price? Comfortably has to the most SoTs and with the defenders losing out through goals conceded? His attempts to per minute actually got better last season, just didn't play as many minutes and his XG delta swing was bonkers?

    I just can't imagine the game making it harder for the masses without reason and they've crunched the numbers.

    Same applies for Salah imo with his sheer shot volume not not always a BPS negative.

  19. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Are we calling it Fivefers yet?

    Already hate this comment lol

  20. Coast94
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    This is where I’m at:

    A) Haaland, Gordon, Nkunku
    B) Watkins, Foden, Palmer

    1. Rock n Grohl
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      B with two of A

    2. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Think the rules still allow us to select 15 players, so going with just three might be a risky strategy?

    3. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Probably A, but would try my best to squeeze Palmer in somehow

  21. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    So you can now bank up to 5FT.

    This is great news for those casuals who miss a few weeks and then they can get back into it.

    This is also great news for the people who like to sit tight and wait.

    I think it disadvantages those who like to take hits or make that 1FT a week? I'm in this camp. Damn it!

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      well, you can just make loads of moves early on to get in form players and price rises, meanwhile 50% of the game will be desperately saving their FTs lol. There is an opportunity there in the first 5 weeks.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Won’t affect me as I’m sure this season I’ll start with red flags abound for the first five weeks again…

  22. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Which prices surprised you the most so far?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      All of them! Coles and Woolies clearly price gouging!

    2. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Martinez

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Son- far too high at 10 m given season he had when Foden at 9.5.

  23. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    With fewer dgw/bgw there may be fewer opportunities to maximise the impact of BB/TC/FH and second WC chips in the latter half of the season.

    Now with a Mystery Chip (MC) being added to the game in the latter half of the season, how are we supposed to know if this will add further to chip congestion in the latter half of the season or benefit those who hold on to their other chips? For example there is no way to tell if an early BB will be rewarded or punished. Can the MC be played along with another chip? Who knows? "It's a mystery".

    FPL just announce what the MC is pre-season - we don't need plot twists in December that arbitrarily benefit one chip strategy over another.

    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Kinda makes me think they either don’t know what the chip is, or they aren’t sure their Commodore 64-style IT can handle it.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        By not announcing what the chip is before the season starts, they will in effect be re-writing the rules after the competition has begun - like in garbage reality TV shows.

  24. SmasherLagru
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I think with less dgw and bgw it'll be double points for the gw and regardless if other chips in play

  25. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    I feel like fewer blanks and doubles actually takes some skill out of the game. Building one’s team for fixture maximization is a real art and requires work.

    Free hit will now be more offensive than defensive. Bench boost will have an entirely different strategy, and I think we will see a lot of BB in week 1. Triple captain may get used on a single gameweeker or a lesser doubler. Said another way, the value of these chips has been reduced.

    That said, there will still be blanks and doubles caused by the FA cup semi finals and rhe EFL cup final, but won’t be anyplace near the disruption caused by the fa cup quarters in years past.

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Being able to carry up to 5 free transfers will make planning around fixtures important so will make skills even more important to build teams to take maximum advantage of new rules- makes BB week 1 very unlikely as can save up to 5 transfers to optimise

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      ofc they make it easier for casuals, they want to attract more players.

      Slightly different, but same overall theme;
      You know call of duty the game, back in the day I was so good at that game. Most games I was getting a 4:1 kill ratio or better. Over the years the makers of the game essentially reduced that skill gap so that noobs could compete with players like me, otherwise its not fun for them. I quit the game IDK when, maybe 8 years ago or so. By that time they had implemented certain weapons and things that you could not physically defend against no matter how good you were. I'm talking about killstreaks where it is a guaranteed kill against me if you use it. Or weapons so easy to use that a dog could get kills with them.

      Literally no point playing it anymore. It reached the point where I would die and half the time there was nothing I could have realistically done to prevent it.

      OFC there are still top players in games like COD, but frankly, its not the game I want to play anymore and not how I want to win so I will never touch it again.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        edit/ I only want to win if from skill, not abusing broken game mechanics implemented to carry the casual player.

  26. nonaynever
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    i see their strategy now. Get the "rage quitters" back....5 weeks later!

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes benefits both casuals and engaged managers

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Something had to be done. Last season was the worst ever. Dreadfull pricing, and everyone owned the exact same team

  27. Lav
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Content creators already Salah fear-mongering. It ruined my season last year (along with Haaland to a degree), so my lesson has been learned.

    Ipswich (A) opening weekend lunchtime kickoff, far from easy.

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pool could be a wait and see with Arnold Snott

  28. nonaynever
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    now, if there is a template team, they'll want to stick it out for 5 weeks - same effect

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      All must bow before the Template!

