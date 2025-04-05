Everton v Arsenal team news: Saka, Martinelli + Timber all subs

Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) kicks off at Goodison Park.

Arsenal are Everton’s visitors, with the action getting underway at 12.30pm BST.

“The best way to prepare for Real Madrid is to win and play really well tomorrow”, said Mikel Arteta on Friday.

However, the Arsenal manager’s teamsheet this lunchtime suggests he has more than one eye on Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League tie at the Emirates.

Firstly, there’s no Bukayo Saka in the visitors’ starting line-up. The fit-again winger is only among the substitutes again, following his half-hour cameo in midweek.

As for changes, Arteta has made five of them.

One is enforced as Gabriel Magalhaes suffered a season-ending hamstring injury against Fulham.

Jurrien Timber, another fitness concern from midweek, recovers to make the squad but drops down to substitute duty.

Regulars Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli are also benched.

Jakub Kiwior, Ben White, Jorginho, Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling all come in to what is a mixed bag of a starting XI.

Everton boss David Moyes has himself made three changes from the side beaten by Liverpool on Wednesday.

Once again, one is enforced as Vitalii Mykolenko is absent with an ankle knock.

James Garner and Carlos Alcaraz drop to the bench, meanwhile.

Iliman Ndiaye is fit to make his first start since Gameweek 24, while Nathan Patterson and Tim Iroegbunam are surprise inclusions.

Dwight McNeil is back after four months out with a knee injury, taking his place among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Patterson, Gueye, Iroegbunam, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Virgínia, Keane, Young, Coleman, Alcaraz, Garner, McNeil, Chermiti, Broja.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling, Merino.

Subs: Neto, Timber, Tierney, Zinchenko, Partey, Gower, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka.



