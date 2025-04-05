110
Dugout Discussion April 5

Everton v Arsenal team news: Saka, Martinelli + Timber all subs

Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) kicks off at Goodison Park.

Arsenal are Everton’s visitors, with the action getting underway at 12.30pm BST.

“The best way to prepare for Real Madrid is to win and play really well tomorrow”, said Mikel Arteta on Friday.

However, the Arsenal manager’s teamsheet this lunchtime suggests he has more than one eye on Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League tie at the Emirates.

Firstly, there’s no Bukayo Saka in the visitors’ starting line-up. The fit-again winger is only among the substitutes again, following his half-hour cameo in midweek.

As for changes, Arteta has made five of them.

One is enforced as Gabriel Magalhaes suffered a season-ending hamstring injury against Fulham.

Jurrien Timber, another fitness concern from midweek, recovers to make the squad but drops down to substitute duty.

Regulars Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli are also benched.

Jakub Kiwior, Ben White, Jorginho, Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling all come in to what is a mixed bag of a starting XI.

Everton boss David Moyes has himself made three changes from the side beaten by Liverpool on Wednesday.

Once again, one is enforced as Vitalii Mykolenko is absent with an ankle knock.

James Garner and Carlos Alcaraz drop to the bench, meanwhile.

Iliman Ndiaye is fit to make his first start since Gameweek 24, while Nathan Patterson and Tim Iroegbunam are surprise inclusions.

Dwight McNeil is back after four months out with a knee injury, taking his place among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Patterson, Gueye, Iroegbunam, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Virgínia, Keane, Young, Coleman, Alcaraz, Garner, McNeil, Chermiti, Broja.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling, Merino.

Subs: Neto, Timber, Tierney, Zinchenko, Partey, Gower, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka.

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Neale totally called the Saka benching
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news

    The maestro.

    1. Fitzy.
    1. Fitzy.
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      He didn't 'totally call it' at all. He speculated that it might happen.

      1. FPL Virgin
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        50 mins ago

        It was still a huge predicted line up decision that was right. Credit where credit is due.

        2. Gorky
      2. Gorky
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        that's what a call is...

        2. boc610
    2. boc610
      • 13 Years
      59 mins ago

      Regular nostradamus..any tips for the horses?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        54 mins ago

        Bookies drive Bentleys!

        2. Jimmy B
      2. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        47 mins ago

        Back them on the exchange if its the National. Overround with the regular bookies is hideous

        3. THAT'S LIFE
    3. THAT'S LIFE
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Anyone ever seen you and Neale in the same room…thats not a bedroom that is?

      2. Nomar
  2. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Arsenal basically conceding the title to Liverpool.

    1. FPL Virgin
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Correct.

      2. Nightcrawler
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      title was already over though. good call by arteta

      1. Dubem_FC
      1. Dubem_FC
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        Exactly. People acting as if his only trophy chance isn't UCL, which by the way, Madrid will end.

        3. x.jim.x
    3. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Leicester basically conceding the title to Liverpool

      1. Nomar
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Leicester concede to everyone this season!

        4. DARE TO BISCAN
    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      As if they're in the hunt. No chance, with Temu Pep at the helme

      3. twoplustwo
  3. twoplustwo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    For those complaining about the admittedly dreadful content creators, simply stop following podcasts and posting here.

    1. El Presidente
    1. El Presidente
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Well, can't we complain about them AND post in here?

      4. Bob_the_builder
  4. Bob_the_builder
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    My Merino differential in the mud. Hopefully Trossard has an off game so that he can return back up top in the DGW.

    1. SM001
    1. SM001
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Same. Bring him on WC and he's moved back to midfield. Hopefully he'll be moved upfront at some stage when Sterling and Trossard inevitably put in s**te performances.

      5. FantasyTony
  5. FantasyTony
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Saka against tired legs, just as planned.

    1. FPL Scoop
    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      I like the positive thinking!

      2. El Presidente
    2. El Presidente
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      He did get his 8 pointer from the bench last GW...

      3. Babit1967
    3. Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Need a Saka penalty miss for extra Pickford points lol

      Open Controls
  6. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    At 920k-odd I’m conceding the title too!

    1. El Presidente
    1. El Presidente
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Ah ah ah

      2. DARE TO BISCAN
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Tis an outrage! Still had a jouster's chance of pulling it back.

      3. THAT'S LIFE
    3. THAT'S LIFE
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Im capping Asensio today thats how my season is lol

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        Top work fella, hope he gets a H/T for you as a Villain who benched Milenkovic 😀

        1. THAT'S LIFE
        1. THAT'S LIFE
          • 11 Years
          38 mins ago

          Cheers lol..at least Ive had a real relaxed season if nothing else!

          7. Hazz
  7. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Do we think Arsenal keep a clean sheet today or nah?

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Nah

      2. El Presidente
    2. El Presidente
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Odds say yes

      3. CoracAld2831
    3. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'd say no.

      8. Gorky
  8. Gorky
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Does Arteta clearly prioritising the Champions League over the Prem mean that Saka and co are likely gonna be rested in the Ipswich game? I tend to think he will be rested.

    1. El Presidente
    1. El Presidente
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      It'd quite probable indeed

      Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Those thinking of BB with Saka in 32 & TC him in 33 be wondering if that's a wise move.

      3. SM001
    3. SM001
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Saka needs minutes.

      Open Controls
  9. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Merino points prediction? 19pts?

    1. JBG
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      19-18 = my prediction

      Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      As C? (9.5pts x2?)

      3. DARE TO BISCAN
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Will owners be merry? No.

      10. el polako
  10. el polako
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Sterling in the first XI, Arteta gave up on life.

    Open Controls
  11. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    So blatantly obvious that people like FPLHarry got news on Saka benching. I am sure w3e will see later the content creator cartel will have 90% benched Saka after discussing it in their little watsapp group.

    1. Atimis
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      He said he didn’t

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        ofc he would say that lol

        Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      Be a laugh if they get him on as a 1pt bench jam if there's an Isak no show. 😀

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        😀

        3. THAT'S LIFE
    3. THAT'S LIFE
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Its probably still just minutes based. He may get 45 today then 60-75 in the week.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        He got 24 minutes last week and scored within 6 mins. Why would you bench Saka, make it make sense. Only explanation is leak. He has Everton lol.

        1. THAT'S LIFE
        1. THAT'S LIFE
          • 11 Years
          35 mins ago

          Im just looking at it from a minutes and medical sense. As others say seems crazy to buy him then bench tbh

          2. x.jim.x
        2. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          Because their focus is on the Champions League now, it makes a lot of sense once you calm down

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            To be busted in less than 2 weeks time. 🙂

            1. Nightcrawler
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              just now

              It's closer than people make it out to be especially now that kiwior doesn't have to play CB. Real Madrid aren't great this season either. 2nd leg at Emirates would have made it more interesting expect real to squeeze through

              4. Fitzy.
    4. Fitzy.
      • 13 Years
      45 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/04/05/fpl-in-5-minutes-all-you-need-to-know-about-gameweek-31-2?hc_page=7&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27139171

      5. Jimmy B
    5. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      I dont have much time for the CCs but I dont see what benefit there is in owning Saka and benching him. How are they justifying owning him at all to the followers? Bit wierd as hes not cheap

      1. THAT'S LIFE
      1. THAT'S LIFE
        • 11 Years
        43 mins ago

        Thats a wierd spelling of weird

        Open Controls
      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        43 mins ago

        Yea, that's why it makes zero sense.

        6. DARE TO BISCAN
    6. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      The lizard people's ultimate goal finally reveals itself. Their conspiracy is unraveling, at a pace!

      7. @ocprodigy
    7. @ocprodigy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      I don’t understand why people care this much. If he got some insider info, woohoo it’s just a benching. The meltdown is insane.

      12. DagheMunegu
  12. DagheMunegu
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Now that he's back do you think Ben White is nailed ?

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      No

      13. THAT'S LIFE
  13. THAT'S LIFE
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Happy anniversary. This time in the season 10 years ago I was OR2. Today not in top 2 million. All the luck I had then being paid for this year…

    1. CONNERS
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      C'est la vie.

      1. THAT'S LIFE
      1. THAT'S LIFE
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        Mais oui

        2. g40steve
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Back then you chose your team with few million playing.

      Now spoon feeding & paying content creators for everyone to have the same teams but with 11M playing.

      1. THAT'S LIFE
      1. THAT'S LIFE
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        100%. Do the undercover detective work and use the chips properly and you were probably guaranteed top 50k already

        2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Also it’s a different game

        Some are fed team news early and use it to their advantage, others leak team news to the masses and those not hooked to their phone or laptop are punished

        Skill and luck has decreased and it’s more about who you know and follow these days

        Open Controls
    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      '.....that's what they say... OR2 in April 2m in May....'

      14. Ajax Hamsterdam
  14. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Is merino the best arsenal attach pick apart from saka ?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yes. Yes he is.

      15. Bobby Digital
  15. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Need a Pickford CS here!

    1. THAT'S LIFE
    1. THAT'S LIFE
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      No chance, Ive started him and Im the FPL anitchrist

      16. Royal5
  16. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Started Saka and Timber. Benched Nwaneri. Gotta love this game.

    1. CONNERS
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      You Timber owners used up your luck last week.

      1. Royal5
      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Certainly looks like it. Cameo guarnteed

        17. FPL Sanky
  17. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    How does FPL Harry get it right all the time? He benched Saka

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      He got secret information, and then pretended he didn’t get secret information. But he got secret information.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        This. One of his fans obviously gives him info so that they can message him on watsapp and it makes them feel important.

        Open Controls
      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Where do you get your secret information? the bottom of my glass whispers mine to me. 😀

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          From the dungeon, they all talk in the end!

          3. DARE TO BISCAN
      3. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        He used the Homeromanteion.

        2. Dubem_FC
    2. Dubem_FC
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      You actually thought Saka would start with Madrid waiting midweek?

      1. FPL Sanky
      1. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes he should have.....match practice and fitness is also important....with this lineup, Arteta has basically given up with the league...now was the time to push especially with LIV not as good as they were previously

        18. BobB
  18. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    34 mins ago

    Sterling picked and Saka left out? Is Arteta mad?

    1. Royal5
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      Always been

      2. g40steve
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Vote now,

      O/

      3. FC Hakkebøf
    3. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Real Madrid coming up. Hardly a bad decision a age just came back from a lengthy injury.

      1. FC Hakkebøf
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        As he just*

        Open Controls
    4. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Sterling is an old, bald man.

      5. DARE TO BISCAN
    5. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Generally, yes. Over Saka benching? No.

      6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Well r Madrid is a much more significant game so no

      19. FC Hakkebøf
  19. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Should have picked White over Saliba. Forced to take a hit now for 33 as I didn’t do it. Damn.

    1. xuwei
    1. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      ??

      Open Controls
  20. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    I cannot get Livefpl to update to gw31. Anyone else?

    1. Andy_Social
    1. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Fine here - Raya's shiny red one point is smiling at me.

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah, together with my Saka pink fat Easter egg.

        Open Controls
      2. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cleared cache and all that jazz too. Still shows gw30

        21. The Big Fella
  21. The Big Fella
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    How are Arsenal's backline looking? I need them to concede.....

    1. Royal5
    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Shaky

      22. Reddonkeyham 42
  22. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Such a dull game

    23. HelmutCool
  23. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Trossaes G

    1. HelmutCool
    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Trossard even

      24. Gizzachance
  24. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Tross goal

    25. Andy_Social
  25. Andy_Social
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sterling A
    Trossard G
    points for everyone, yeh?

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Er... No. Saka can stay on the bench now. One nil to the Arsenal.

      2. HelmutCool
    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      just now

      In a sense yes. Chaser got pickford and perhaps Arteta plays Saka less...

      26. HelmutCool
  26. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sterling A

    Open Controls
  27. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Trossard scores Merino’s goal.

    28. Reddonkeyham 42
  28. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sterling assist

    29. Gizzachance
  29. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    just now

    A gab to saliba for bb 32, dgw 33
    B gab to konsa for same
    Have raya, villa dgw not great

    Open Controls

