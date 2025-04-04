FPL Gameweek 31 team news: Isak, Kluivert + more injury updates

It’ll be a busy day of Gameweek 31 team news as 16 Premier League managers will face the media on Friday.

We’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates on this page.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available – so keep refreshing for the latest news.

For the headlines from the four press conferences held already, read our Thursday round-up here.

GAMEWEEK 31: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 31: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

(times in BST)

NEWCASTLE UNITED

As predicted, Eddie Howe couldn’t offer us much new on Alexander Isak (groin) and Kieran Trippier (groin).

Both players were substituted in the Gameweek 30 win over Brentford but Newcastle had yet to train when Howe held his presser on Friday morning.

“I’ll wait and see today, really. Of course, I’ve had medical updates yesterday but I’ll see them for the first time today. Hopefully they’re feeling okay, we don’t think we’ve got any big injuries from Wednesday night but we have certainly got a few niggles. So, let’s wait and see.” – Eddie Howe when asked about the latest team news

“Alex felt good going into the [Brentford] game, there were no problems. Sometimes you just have to let the players play. Now, he felt something but it wasn’t enough to stop him. He felt he could play, he wanted to play, he scored, so we’re pleased with that. Now we’ve got to try and make sure he’s fit for Leicester. “Alex certainly isn’t [an injury-prone player]. He’s had issues with a groin problem that tends to rear its head now and then. It came to the fore just before we played Liverpool [in the Premier League] but with rest he was fine, he was good to go and played really well in the cup final. For whatever reason it just resurfaced before Brentford but I think it’s a very minor problem that will go away quite quickly.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Joelinton battled through a knee niggle to last 90 minutes in midweek but is another player Howe has to assess.

“We hope [he’s okay], he’d be another in the category that has got a niggle. But knowing Joey, he will probably say he’s fine today and good to train. We will have to manage him and we will have to look after him.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

Anthony Gordon has finished his three-match ban but remains a doubt because of a knock he picked up on international duty.

“No, he hasn’t [trained fully yet], not yet. He’s another one who we’re monitoring, he’s still recovering really from the really, really bad knock he got for England. He’s still got huge bruising on his leg. “He’s done individual training, he’s not done group training. He’s still not feeling 100% pain-free, so again let’s wait and see.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

Lewis Hall (foot), Sven Botman (knee) and Jamaal Lascelles (knee) remain unavailable.

Matt Targett missed the win over Brentford with illness.

BOURNEMOUTH

Justin Kluivert (muscle) remains a doubt for the trip to West Ham United, with Andoni Iraola again saying it would be “difficult” for him to feature.

Ryan Christie is definitely out: the club have admitted defeat with his niggling groin injury.

“Justin also I think going to be difficult, I wouldn’t say, like Ryan, definitely not. We’ll see today if he can train with us and help us from the bench at least but he still feels tight so I’d say difficult.” – Andoni Iraola on Justin Kluivert

Marcus Tavernier (ankle), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) and Enes Unal (knee) also remain on the sidelines but Julian Araujo (hamstring) returns.

“Ryan Christie is going to be out. Ryan’s situation is worrying, I think, because he has been dealing with a groin issue, the pubis, the abductor, a little bit of everything since, I would say, the beginning of the season. He’s so honest and he wants to push, even with pain he has been playing, and he’s played very, very well for a lot of time. But I think it’s arriving at the moment where his body is telling him that maybe it’s time. “There is a chance we even decide that we have the surgery now, recover, take your time and probably be ready for next season but it’s not something that we’ve decided.” – Andoni Iraola on Ryan Christie

“Probably the best news is that we expect Julián Araujo to be in the squad because he’s training well.” – Andoni Iraola

MANCHESTER CITY

The announcement that Kevin De Bruyne is to leave Manchester City at the end of the season dominated Pep Guardiola’s pre-match press conference – so much so that there were no team news questions asked in the broadcast section.

After the win over Leicester City in midweek, Guardiola confirmed that Erling Haaland (ankle) was looking at five or six weeks out.

Nathan Ake (foot), Manuel Akanji (groin) and John Stones (adductor) are definitely sidelined, too.

Rodri (knee) is back on the grass but targeting a return to play later in the campaign.

Abdukodir Khusanov was left out of the squad to face the Foxes, with the Man City website curiously saying he’d been given “a well-earned rest”.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ange Postecoglou confirmed that Micky van de Ven was suffering only cramp when coming off against Chelsea on Thursday night.

Spurs otherwise emerged from that defeat unscathed.

“Micky cramped up, obviously he hadn’t played 90 minutes for a while. The positive thing is that he felt really good apart from the cramping up. It was a tough game defensively, we had to work hard. “Everyone else… nothing significant coming out of the game.” – Ange Postecoglou

Elsewhere, Richarlison (calf) could be involved in the matchday squad after returning to training this week.

Radu Dragusin (knee), Kevin Danso (hamstring) and Dejan Kulusevski (foot) remain out.

On the subject of rotation, Postecoglou said he would make “a couple of changes”.

“To a certain extent. I think we’re sort of a little bit beyond that in terms of… I think for the most part the group’s in a decent place physically, where I don’t have to get players game time. As said I think it’s important we get some momentum leading into the game on Thursday, so we’ll make a couple of changes. We won’t make too many.” – Ange Postecoglou when asked if the visit of Southampton presented a good opportunity to rotate

CHELSEA

Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana (muscle) won’t recover for the short trip to Brentford.

Both players missed out in Gameweek 30, with Fofana more of a concern.

Marc Guiu (hamstring) and Omari Kellyman (hamstring) remain out, while Mykhailo Mudryk is still provisionally banned by the Football Association.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank says “there’s a good chance” Rico Henry (hamstring) will be in the squad against Chelsea on Sunday.

Gustavo Nunes (back) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) are not yet ready to feature despite starting for the under-21s on Monday – as Henry did – to build up match fitness.

Mathias Jensen (illness) has trained and could be involved, meanwhile.

Longer-term absentees Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee) and Fabio Carvalho (shoulder) remain out.

“Everyone from the [midweek] game is fine. “Matty is fine and is training well, he could be available for Sunday. “There’s a good chance [Henry will be involved].” – Thomas Frank

Mikkel Damsgaard was limited to a substitute role in midweek but is “fine” and Frank revealed he will start this weekend.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Joel Veltman (foot) won’t recover in time to face Crystal Palace, so Fabian Hurzeler looks set to have the same squad available to him this weekend.

Georginio Rutter (ankle), Adam Webster (muscle), Tariq Lamptey (foot), James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Igor Julio (hamstring) and Jason Steele (shoulder) are also out.

“Joel Veltman won’t be in the squad. It will be the same like the last game.” – Fabian Hurzeler

EVERTON

Dwight McNeil (knee) could come into the squad this weekend after training this week.

Iliman Ndiaye (knee) returned as a substitute in midweek, with David Moyes asked about whether the Senegal international could start against Arsenal.

“[Ndiaye and McNeil] are both back in training. Ili has been back in training, obviously, we got him some minutes the other day. Look, he’s getting closer, it’s just that he’s probably lacking real match fitness but he’s back in the frame and we’re considering him. “Dwight is back in training. He’s been back in and has probably had about three or four days now on the grass so we’re getting closer.” – David Moyes

Jesper Lindstrom (groin) has joined Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) and Orel Mangala (knee) on the sidelines.

“Jesper is not available. He’s going to get checked with a specialist – he’s got a groin problem. We’re half looking to see if it could be a hernia, that’s why we’re just checking it.” – David Moyes



