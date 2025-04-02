Weds team news: Foden a sub, no Kluivert or Alisson

A busy night of football is in store, with six Premier League fixtures taking place.

The Merseyside derby is among them, kicking off 15 minutes after the other five top-flight matches.

WEDNESDAY’S MATCHES

Starting at Anfield, the hosts make just one change from the Carabao Cup final: Curtis Jones comes in at right-back in place of Jarell Quansah, who drops to the bench.

Caoimhin Kelleher keeps his place as Alisson hasn’t been cleared to play. The goalkeeper suffered a head injury on international duty with Brazil.

Everton are unchanged from Gameweek 29 but have Iliman Ndiaye back fit and on the bench.

Justin Kluivert hasn’t recovered for Bournemouth’s clash with Ipswich Town, failing to make the squad.

Dango Ouattara gets a promotion to the line-up, along with Milos Kerkez, Adam Smith, Dean Huijsen and Alex Scott. Kerkez and Huijsen were banned in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Tyler Adams, David Brooks, Marcos Senesi and Julio Soler are back down among the substitutes.

Among the six players dropping out of Kieran McKenna’s starting XI are Leif Davis, Omari Hutchinson and Jacob Greaves, with the first two not even on the bench.

Axel Tuanzebe recovers from injury to start.

Pep Guardiola makes six changes to the side that beat Bournemouth at the weekend, at least one of which is enforced as Erling Haaland is out.

Abdukodir Khusanov also misses out, although the City website curiously says he’s been given “a well-earned rest”.

Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne drop to the bench, with Nico O’Reilly, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush, Savinho and Nico Gonzalez promoted.

Oscar Bobb makes the bench as he finally returns from a long lay-off.

Newcastle United keep the cup-winning starting XI for the visit of Brentford, who bring in Sepp van den Berg and Yehor Yarmolyuk for the benched Mikkel Damsgaard and Kristoffer Ajer.

There are plenty of changes at the Amex, with the hosts making five.

Lewis Dunk, Brajan Gruda, Simon Adingra, Joao Pedro and Diego Gomez all start, with Yankuba Minteh, Danny Welbeck and Carlos Baleba dropping to the bench.

Adam Webster and Georginio Rutter are potentially both out for the season.

John McGinn and Pau Torres replace Tyrone Mings and Marco Asensio for Aston Villa.

Finally, at Southampton, visitors Crystal Palace make one enforced change: Nathaniel Clyne in for the injured Chris Richards.

Ivan Juric’s four alterations see Armel Bella-Kotchap, Joe Aribo, Yukinari Sugawara and Tyler Dibling drop to the bench.

Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Paul Onuachu and Flynn Downes are recalled.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga, Smith, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Cook, Scott, Christie, Ouattara, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Senesi, Brooks, Adams, Hill, Silcott-Duberry, Winterburn, Soler, Jebbison.

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, Tuanzebe, Burgess, O’Shea, Johnson, Morsy, Cajuste, Townsend, Enciso, Broadhead, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Greaves, Phillips, Taylor, Chaplin, Philogene, Clarke, Hirst.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Gruda, Ayari, Gomez, Mitoma, Adingra, Pedro.

Subs: Rushworth, March, Cashin, Minteh, Welbeck, Baleba, Wieffer, O’Riley, Tasker.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, McGinn, Tielemans, Kamara, Ramsey, Rogers, Rashford.

Subs: Olsen, Disasi, Mings, Watkins, Garcia, Malen, Maatsen, Asensio, Onana.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Gundogan, Grealish, Doku, Marmoush, Savinho.

Subs: Ortega, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Silva, Reis, Foden, Bobb, Lewis, McAtee.

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Kristiansen, Ndidi, Soumare, Daka, El Khanouss, Vardy.

Subs: Stolarczyk, Okoli, Mavididi, De Crodova Reid, Ayew, Pereira, Skipp, Coulibaly, Buonanotte.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Subs: Dubravka, Wilson, Krafth, Osula, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Shahar, Neave.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Yarmolyuk, Schade, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Mee, Ajer, Damsgaard, Konak, Maghoma, Kayode, Ji-Soo, Morgan.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Manning, Downes, Ugochukwu, Fernandes, Sulemana, Onuachu.

Subs: McCarthy, Aribo, Bree, Wood, Sugawara, Archer, Dibling, Welington, Bella-Kotchap.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Clyne, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Ward, Nketiah, Franca, Kamada, Esse, Chilwell, Devenny, Kporha.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Jota.

Subs: Jaros, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, McConnell, Quansah.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Harrison, Alcaraz, Doucoure, Beto.

Subs: Virgínia, Patterson, Keane, Young, Coleman, Iroegbunam, Ndiaye, Chermiti, Broja.



