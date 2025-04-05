3pm team news: Pedro benched, no Kluivert

Three more Premier League matches follow on from the early kick-off at Goodison Park.

There’s again no Justin Kluivert in the Bournemouth squad as the Cherries get set to face West Ham United.

Andoni Iraola said on Friday that it would be “difficult” for the Dutchman to recover in time for this match and he indeed misses out.

The Bournemouth boss’s only change sees Tyler Adams replace the injured Ryan Christie.

Dango Ouattara, Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson again form the Cherries’ attack.

As for the Hammers, Graham Potter makes four changes to his starting line-up.

Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez, Jean-Clair Todibo and the fit-again Mohammed Kudus are back in the side, with Konstantinos Mavropanos, Luis Guilherme and Evan Ferguson dropping to the bench.

Aaron Cresswell misses out entirely.

In the A23 non-derby, Oliver Glasner makes one change: Daichi Kamada in for Nathaniel Clyne. That will presumably see Jefferson Lerma move to centre-back.

All the key FPL assets from Crystal Palace, namely Daniel Munoz, Ismaila Sarr, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta, start.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler makes four changes to the team that lost to Aston Villa, one of which sees Joao Pedro drop to the bench.

Simon Adingra, Brajan Gruda and Yasin Ayari also make way as Carlos Baleba, Matt O’Riley, Yankuba Minteh and Danny Welbeck return to the side.

The team news is nice and simple at Portman Road: both Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers are unchanged.

Leif Davis returns from injury for the hosts but is only among the substitutes. Omari Hutchinson’s hamstring strain keeps him out.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Kamada, Wharton, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Ward, Nketiah, Franca, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Chilwell, Devenny.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba, Gomez, O’Riley, Mitoma, Minteh, Welbeck.

Subs: Rushworth, Gruda, March, Pedro, Adingra, Cashin, Ayari, Wieffer, Tasker.

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Townsend, Morsy, Cajuste, Johnson, Broadhead, Enciso, Delap.

Subs: Woolfenden, Davis, Phillips, Taylor, Philogene, J Clarke, Chaplin, Hirst, Walton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, Agbadou, T Gomes, Semedo, Andre, J Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Munetsi, Bellegarde, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Bueno, Djiga, R Gomes, Hee-Chan, Doyle, Guedes, Sarabia, Forbs, Johnstone.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Todibo, Scarles, Alvarez, Soucek, Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Kudus.

Subs: Fabianski, Soler, Coufal, Fullkrug, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Emerson, Ferguson.

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Smith, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Cook, Adams, Scott, Ouattara, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Senesi, Brooks, Soler, Jebbison, Araujo, Hill, Silcott-Duberry, Winterburn.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.