Gabriel injury update: Defender ruled out for the season

Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) has been ruled out for the season, having pulled up with a hamstring injury in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Fulham.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the club confirmed the Brazilian will require surgery.

“Further to being substituted during our match against Fulham on Tuesday, we can confirm that Gabriel Magalhaes has sustained a hamstring injury which requires surgery. “Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season. “Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Arsenal have a ‘double’ in Gameweek 33, so there’ll be keen interest in the Gunners for that.

William Saliba (£6.3m) is the most obvious like-for-like replacement in Mikel Arteta’s ranks.

Jurrien Timber (£5.6m) would, of course, usually be another option, but he also came off against Fulham with a knee injury, so his fitness will need carefully monitoring.

Arsenal play Everton at Goodison Park in Gameweek 31, with Arteta due to face the media on Friday.



