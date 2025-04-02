126
FPL April 2

Best Gabriel + Aina replacements in FPL

126 Comments
Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) two most-owned defenders, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) and Ola Aina (£5.4m), are now flagged following Tuesday’s matches.

Gabriel came off with a hamstring injury in Arsenal’s win over Fulham, while Aina hobbled off with what appeared to be a calf problem.

Neither manager knew how serious their players’ issues were when interviewed after full-time.

Gabriel

Hamstring injuries come in all shapes and sizes. They have kept Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) out for three months, Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) unavailable for three weeks and Kai Havertz (£7.7m) sidelined for the rest of the season. There’s a similar sliding scale with calf issues, too.

While, at the time of writing, it remains uncertain how long the two defenders will be sidelined for (if at all), there won’t be much time to react to Thursday/Friday’s press conferences. Mikel Arteta and Nuno Espirito Santo aren’t exactly renowned for being open and honest on injuries, either.

So, with that in mind, here we take an early look at potential replacements for the two widely owned defensive picks.

Many of these options are still to play on Wednesday/Thursday, so it’s worth waiting till tonight’s fixtures are over at the very least to avoid the risk of replacing one injured player with another who gets crocked!

Other Arsenal options

Gabriel Aina

With 25 goals conceded, Arsenal boast the best defence in the division. One simple solution then for the Gabriel problem is to simply buy another Gunners centre-back. William Saliba (£6.3m) is the most obvious like-for-like replacement. He only has one FPL point fewer than Gabriel, making him the fifth highest-scoring in the game. Three of the four ranked higher than him are currently flagged.

On paper, he doesn’t offer the same goal threat. He’s only had five shots all season, less than a quarter of what Gabriel has registered. But without Gabriel on the pitch, does Saliba become the primary target? Four of Saliba’s five efforts have come with the Brazilian off the field, which hasn’t been that often.

Jurrien Timber (£5.6m) would, of course, usually be another option. He has been a livewire in recent weeks with his marauding runs down the right and returned in five of the last six Gameweeks, with four clean sheets, four bonus points and an assist. The problem? He also came off against Fulham with a knee injury, so his fitness will need careful monitoring.

In Gabriel’s absence, Jakub Kiwior (£4.8m) stepped into the breach against Fulham and will almost certainly deputise for the South American going forward if Timber, Ben White (£6.1m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) remain sidelined for a while. All three have knee issues.

Kiwior not as reliable as Gabriel and so arguably Arsenal defenders are less attractive as a result. Mikel Arteta’s side defend from the front, however, and they also have an attractive run of matches coming up. Next it’s Everton, Brentford and then Ipswich (which will probably morph into a Double Gameweek with Crystal Palace). Depending on team news, Kiwior could be a cheap entry point into a proven, if patched-up, defence. 

Joško Gvardiol (£6.1m) 

In the premium defenders category, Joško Gvardiol (£6.1m) also stands out – if you don’t already own him.

Among defenders this season, the Manchester City man is top for goals scored (five), penalty-area touches taken (85) and big chances received (10).

In that category, he has also produced the third-most attempts (34) and is about to embark on a fixture run that should produce goals aplenty for Pep Guardiola’s side. 

Current tactics (an inverting right-back and/or Gvardiol being pressed into action at centre-half) mean he’s shotless in five matches. But those fluid tactics can change at any moment, unleashing the Croatian beast once again.

He’ll blank in Gameweek 34 (not an issue for those Free Hitting) but that postponed fixture, against Aston Villa, may slot into Gameweek 33, making it a double.

Kieran Trippier (£5.6m)

In the absence of Lewis Hall (£4.8m), Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) has come back in favour at Newcastle.

Eddie Howe has elected to play the 34-year-old at right-back, switching Tino Livramento (£4.5m) to the opposite flank.

The plan has worked a treat in their last two matches: a win at West Ham, in which Trippier collected eight points, and the Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool.

Back on set pieces, he provided an assist from a corner for his side’s opening goal at Wembley. He’s created two chances from dead-ball situations against the Hammers, too.

Newcastle are likely going to be the only club that will double and not blank in the run-in, too. So no matter your remaining chips of strategy, he’s a good pick-up.

The Magpies are out of the FA Cup and not in Europe, too, so there’ll be full focus on a push for a UEFA Champions League spot.

With Leicester to come in Gameweek 31 and a Double Gameweek immediately after, a move for Trippier makes a lot of sense.

Daniel Munoz (£5.1m)

Again, another defender who many of you may already own. If not, Crystal Palace’s attack-minded Colombian has one confirmed Double Gameweek coming up and another mooted for Gameweek 33.

The fixtures are far from brilliant, of course (there’s also an outstanding Arsenal fixture to slot in). Of the 10 top-scoring teams in the division, Palace face eight of them in Gameweeks 31-38.

But while clean sheets may be in short supply, Munoz is more than capable of delivering at the other end.

Second among defenders for shots in the box (27) and big chances (nine), he’s also joint-eighth for chances created (33).

He’s delivered 51 points in his last eight outings, too.

Cheaper Bench Boost options for Gameweek 32

Player selection is, as ever, very team-dependent and managers will have different priorities according to which chips they have left to play. 

For managers considering playing their Bench Boost chip in Double Gameweek 32, Marc Cucurella (£5.3m), Ezri Konsa (£4.4m), Lewis Dunk (£4.2m) and pretty much any (fit!) Nottingham Forest defender offer strong appeal. 

Lewis Dunk (£4.2m)

Needing to free up some serious cash to make a move for Bukayo Saka (£10.3m)? Dunk could be your man.

After missing six Gameweeks with a rib injury, Dunk returned as a substitute to help shut Nottingham Forest out in the FA Cup quarter-final at the weekend. A potentially season-ending injury to positional rival Adam Webster (£4.3m) should fast-track his return to the starting XI.

Brighton are on a six-match unbeaten run in the league and, after the ‘derby’ against Crystal Palace, their following five matches look very kind. One of those fixtures is against Leicester in Gameweek 32.

Dunk carries an aerial threat from set-pieces and at £4.2m is a bargain option who would help free up funds.

Marc Cucurella (£5.3m)

Alright, Cucurella is not ‘cheap’ per se – but he is £1.1m less expensive than Gabriel. He has been in exceptional form of late, too. In the last three Gameweeks, the Chelsea full-back has recorded 32 FPL points, 10 more than the next-highest defender.

The Spaniard posted consecutive 15-point returns in Gameweeks 27 and 28 and was unlucky not to score against Arsenal with one of his two shots in Gameweek 29. An inverting, advanced full-back role has really boosted his attacking threat, with 15 shots in his last 14 starts. He’d had just one attempt in 2024/25 before that!

With four goals, Cucurella is now the second-highest goalscoring defender in the game.

Until Gameweek 35 (when some managers may be Wildcarding), Chelsea have fantastic fixtures. He will fancy his chances of threatening Ipswich’s brittle rearguard in Gameweek 32, especially.

Ezri Konsa (£4.4m)

Aston Villa have kept a paltry four clean sheets this season but one of those occurred at Brentford in Gameweek 29 (they also shut Preston out in the FA Cup) and the Villans are looking better at the back with Tyrone Mings (£4.4m) back from injury.

With rotation a big threat in the full-back positions and Mings perhaps afforded the odd rest with Pau Torres (£4.2m) fit again, Konsa is probably the most secure Villa defender for minutes going forward.

One of the most underrated defenders in the league can, if nothing else, cash in on the Gameweek 32 gimme that is Southampton.

Forest of options
Best Gabriel + Aina replacements in FPL 3

Nottingham Forest have been extraordinary at the back this season. By now, most managers will have filled their boots with Nuno Espirito Santo’s parsimonious defenders.

Bench Boosters may even consider doubling up on the Tricky Trees for Gameweek 32, when they host an Everton side who are winless since Gameweek 25.

While Gameweek 34 is showing as a blank, it is thought that the postponed fixture against Brentford may actually remain there (taking place in midweek instead of the weekend). If not, Forest will get a double.

Nikola Milenković (£5.0m) and Murillo (£4.7m) both appeal (the former leads all FPL defenders for headed efforts in 2024/25), while Neco Williams is a total steal at £4.4m.

Cheaper Bench Boost options for Gameweek 33

Those managers looking to Bench Boost in Gameweek 33 could look to populate their teams with the following assets.

Aaron Wan Bissaka (£4.5m)

After Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) and Tomáš Souček (£4.9m), Aaron Wan Bissaka (£4.5m) has been West Ham’s best performer in FPL this season.

The Hammers may have struggled for clean sheets (five) but the former Manchester United full-back has proven to be an unlikely attacking threat down the right flank. Five attacking returns is his best contribution since 2020/21, and there are still eight matches to go.

Against Southampton in Gameweek 33, Wan Bissaka will more than likely pick up a clean sheet and may well weigh in with returns at the other end against the Saints’ fragile rearguard.

Ibrahima Konaté (£5.2m)

Liverpool defenders have also been overlooked in this article due to their lack of remaining Double Gameweeks but they remain a formidable defensive force who can outshine rivals who do play twice in the same Gameweek.

Two clean sheets in their last three matches suggest that the Reds are not about to let anything slip, and fixtures against Fulham and West Ham make Ibrahima Konaté (£5.2m) an appealing purchase even before Liverpool’s trip to shot-shy Leicester in Gameweek 33, when the France international is a very desirable option for Bench Boosters.

With no continental or domestic cup distractions, the focus is solely on the procession to the Premier League title.

  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Have three City and three Palace. Need a Gabriel replacement 5.5 or below. Is Konate the best option?

    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Konatessential

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Yes

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      yeah. Just gotten into top 830k, very bad season for me.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Mine ain't going well either. Was too stubborn this year.

    4. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Slightly depends on chip strat. For example, if you’re planning BB 36 or later, Konate isn’t the best. If BB sometime 31-33, then he looks great.

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 13 Years
        55 mins ago

        35 or later tbh

        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 8 Years
          51 mins ago

          36 or later it shall be. But also need someone who plays earlier.

          1. RoyaleBlue
            • 13 Years
            47 mins ago

            I like forest and Brighton for defenders you can play now and have a decent GW 36.

            So Milenkovic, Williams, Dunk, Estupiñan

            1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 8 Years
              42 mins ago

              Thanks a lot!

              1. RoyaleBlue
                • 13 Years
                14 mins ago

                No worries, you’re in a very similar boat to me by the sounds!

                1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  All the best!

    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Will probably get a villa defender if they have a dgw33 as they play Southampton gw32.

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Martinez is my goalkeeper

  2. RoyaleBlue
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Where be everybody?

    1. bring_on _the_fantasy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      All gone mate. Sun is shining!

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      In hiding. Wildcard failure and it’s just the start

  3. Craigsimpson
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    What's the consensus on gab replacement? Arsenal defence is looking thin on the ground and already have raya.. Don't think saliba is the one. Also already have gvardiol, munoz and burn.
    Milenkovic I think is the one for me

    1. bring_on _the_fantasy
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Arsenal double in 33 likely. Saliba for me

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Milenkovic for me

      No messing around, the only defence which I can trust

      1. bring_on _the_fantasy
        • 14 Years
        56 mins ago

        Wouldn’t have said that last gameweek when they let in 2 v Ipswich.

        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 14 Years
          53 mins ago

          I’m talking over the whole season. They have the best defence in the league

          I went with doublers with my wildcard and I made a mistake. A single gameweek player can also be as good

          Arsenal have their defence ripped apart and play r Madrid, Liverpool nearly won the league and will maybe rest players after they mathematically have and Villa got big European games. Its tough

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            23 mins ago

            Statistically, they have the 4th best defence in the league (on both GA and xGA)

        2. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          38 mins ago

          Still got his goal & assist though, 11 points without a CS, nice

      2. Botman and Robben
        • 8 Years
        53 mins ago

        What if you have Aina...keep?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          just now

          He’s injured, calf

    3. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      I benched Milenkovic this week sadly, guy in my ML captained him

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/644864/event/30

  4. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Anyone else got the armband on Isak tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Reluctantly. Hoping for an open game.

  5. Gazzpfc
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Saka and Foden benched a great wildcard lol

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Saka's done alright.

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        58 mins ago

        Yeah but that’s saka who is on a completely different level

        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 14 Years
          56 mins ago

          I agree though. Saka on the bench isn’t bad news and even if he’s benched next game not a disaster.

          Just feel saka can get something anytime, he’s just so good.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      Source on City lineup? 'City_Xtra' is not an ITK

    3. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      You have to post a source saying things like this, predicted lineups aren’t a source

    4. bring_on _the_fantasy
      • 14 Years
      55 mins ago

      Where’s the link to leaked City Team?

    5. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Saka got 8 points didn't he?

  6. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Marmoush hattie and Salah blank please

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Good lad

    2. mrelpea
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      This

    3. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Yes please

  7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    One things guaranteed tonight. A vardy goal

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      F**k him

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      just now

      One of my favourite characters from the PL era. Love him.

  8. Hazardous1221
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    Thinking about this for my WC31, what are we saying? I have the exact amount in the bank for it.

    Raya, Martinez
    Saliba, Gvardiol, Munoz, Trippier, Konsa
    Palmer, Saka, Savinho, Sarr, Murphy
    Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

    1. Kabayan
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      I would still to get Salah

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'm not sure where all that money is going.

    3. bring_on _the_fantasy
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yep wouldn’t go without Salah.

    4. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      There is so much cash in defence that could be used to upgrade Palmer to Sal

      1. Hazardous1221
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        I'm just wondering if Salah is worth it cause of captaincy. I have my Freehit still to captain Salah in 34. Other than that I don't see him as a captain in 32, 33, 35, or 36

        1. bring_on _the_fantasy
          • 14 Years
          24 mins ago

          Check his points and ownership this season to see if he is worth it or not.

          1. Hazardous1221
            • 1 Year
            20 mins ago

            Yes...he's very good. Are you gonna captain him in any of those weeks?

            1. bring_on _the_fantasy
              • 14 Years
              12 mins ago

              I’ve not looked at 35. I wouldn’t in a double gw. But wouldn’t you still want likely the highest scoring single gw player in your team?

        2. bring_on _the_fantasy
          • 14 Years
          19 mins ago

          I’d say consistent scores and highest scorer in the game by a long way is worth it.

  9. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    any news on Kluivert?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Hearing he's a football player who's affiliated to Bournemouth football club.

    2. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      He retired a while back, cracking striker back in the day he was

  10. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Do we think Gabriel comes back in time for gw 33bb? Not sure whether to get rid or hold him

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      The way he went down with no one near him is always the worst sign

  11. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    Anyone else who didn't captain Salah, Bet365 boosting his goalscorer odds to 2/1. That's a decent hedge.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Already on it - cue 0G 3A

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yeah I know how this plays out

  12. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Kluivert to start and get 5 goals tonight?

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'll take 2 points. Konsa off the bench otherwise.

    2. bring_on _the_fantasy
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      Very likely as I sold him.

  13. RamboRN
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    How's my WC? Got 0m left. Feel like bruno could be someone else and maybe free up funds but dont even know where I would spend the extra anyway.

    Raya - Areola
    Saliba - Gvardiol - Munoz - Burn - milenkovic
    Salah - Saka - Sarr - Murphy - Bruno
    Isak - Mateta - Marmoush

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Template, so good. Feels like there are only 3 or 4 strikers in the whole game that you could pick right now.

    2. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'd consider Kluivert over Bruno, gets you a nice Burn to Trippier upgrade.

  14. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Good evening all!!

    Just noticed a post further up about Foden benched?? Any reliable source to that?? Surely with him struggling with confidence this would be a perfect game for him to play in

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      And only played 70 at the weekend

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Source is GAZZPFC's rectum

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        Haha brilliant mate haha

    3. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      30 mins ago

      Fingers crossed it’s BS. Went Foden instead of Saka on my WC (with money to upgrade). We’ll find out soon enough

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        Aw fingers crossed then mate!!! I got him before Brighton, never had a good FPL relationship with Foden when he’s been in my team

        1. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          18 mins ago

          I’m selling even if he bags a hattie. Proper FPL slapper, me.

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            Agree completely mate!!!! Will move him to Gordon I think

    4. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’ve heard he starts

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        From where mate!?

  15. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Release lineups already

  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Here we go again...

    https://x.com/FplToni/status/1907480832819728637?t=ZH8kkhRniwntK2HH1C4y8A&s=19

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      LOL

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Watkins perhaps

      Or Maemoush?

      I've got 6 points first on the bench for any no show or Pep roulette

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        It's gonna be one of the template Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Maybe Palmer? A lot of people got him for some reason.

    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Marmoush?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Or Ederson?

    4. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Look like Phil 47

  17. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Hope Foden starts

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Got Milenkovic points waiting if not

    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Kluivert, or if not AWB, for me

  18. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    WC draft. 0.4itb. Thoughts? I'm planning to tc32, bb33 and fh34 (in theory anyway)..

    Raya Areola
    Timber Milenk Gvard Munoz Burn
    Salah Saka Eze Murphy Mbeumo
    Isak Wood Marmoush

  19. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Good to see Oscar Bobb back in the squad, probably too early to be a FPL option

    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice rhyme

  20. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Rashford leading the line then ...

    Could be a good FPL and Villa league option...

    Then again, they need the points for top 4.

    Watkins out of favour?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Oh

      I'm looking at possible line ups on SofaScore

      Not confirmed

      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        FLOL

  21. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    While I wait to see if Kluvert starts, I see Nico Williams is talks with Arsenal. Could be a great signing.

    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Huge upgrade on Martinelli but you've gotta feel like a striker is the bigger priority

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Is he though? Martinelli’s having a stinking season and has still done more than him.

        Osimhen (or more likely Sesko) has to be the main target, like you said.

  22. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mateta starts

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      relief. now bag a brace

  23. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Good article. Just what I needed. Got TAA and Gabriel to replace 🙁

  24. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    City Ederson, Nunes, Dias (C), Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Gundogan, Savinho, Grealish, Doku, Marmoush

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      2/3

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cheers

      No Foden

      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        No Saka yesterday 😉

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Murphy haul off the bench it is

    3. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No Foden... DGW blindness making people forget he's a terrible pick.

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Boo Gvardiol CB

  25. Phlajo
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Drafting WC, and kinda liking this. Thoughts?

    Raya Areola
    Gvardiol Timber Munoz Burn Williams
    Salah Saka Foden Sarr Murphy
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

  26. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    No Kluivert, Dango starts

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers

      Is he benched?

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        just now

        not in squad
        https://x.com/afcbournemouth/status/1907485955843346798

    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      ✅ removed on WC

  27. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kluivert not in the squad, Nwaneri 6-pointer auto sub

    Dango starts

    https://x.com/afcbournemouth/status/1907485955843346798?t=68PlxAg7qQwM5560cqU1mA&s=19

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Oh, Wissa in then and no cameo.

    2. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not in the squad better than a cameo at least. Trippier on for me.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nice

      Same here

  28. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Newcastle - Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Barnes and Murphy

      Which one will shine?

  29. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Fodenfreude!

  30. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    just now

    No Watkins or Asensio - benched

