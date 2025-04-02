Best Gabriel + Aina replacements in FPL

Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) two most-owned defenders, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) and Ola Aina (£5.4m), are now flagged following Tuesday’s matches.

Gabriel came off with a hamstring injury in Arsenal’s win over Fulham, while Aina hobbled off with what appeared to be a calf problem.

Neither manager knew how serious their players’ issues were when interviewed after full-time.

Hamstring injuries come in all shapes and sizes. They have kept Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) out for three months, Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) unavailable for three weeks and Kai Havertz (£7.7m) sidelined for the rest of the season. There’s a similar sliding scale with calf issues, too.

While, at the time of writing, it remains uncertain how long the two defenders will be sidelined for (if at all), there won’t be much time to react to Thursday/Friday’s press conferences. Mikel Arteta and Nuno Espirito Santo aren’t exactly renowned for being open and honest on injuries, either.

So, with that in mind, here we take an early look at potential replacements for the two widely owned defensive picks.

Many of these options are still to play on Wednesday/Thursday, so it’s worth waiting till tonight’s fixtures are over at the very least to avoid the risk of replacing one injured player with another who gets crocked!

Other Arsenal options

With 25 goals conceded, Arsenal boast the best defence in the division. One simple solution then for the Gabriel problem is to simply buy another Gunners centre-back. William Saliba (£6.3m) is the most obvious like-for-like replacement. He only has one FPL point fewer than Gabriel, making him the fifth highest-scoring in the game. Three of the four ranked higher than him are currently flagged.

On paper, he doesn’t offer the same goal threat. He’s only had five shots all season, less than a quarter of what Gabriel has registered. But without Gabriel on the pitch, does Saliba become the primary target? Four of Saliba’s five efforts have come with the Brazilian off the field, which hasn’t been that often.

Jurrien Timber (£5.6m) would, of course, usually be another option. He has been a livewire in recent weeks with his marauding runs down the right and returned in five of the last six Gameweeks, with four clean sheets, four bonus points and an assist. The problem? He also came off against Fulham with a knee injury, so his fitness will need careful monitoring.

In Gabriel’s absence, Jakub Kiwior (£4.8m) stepped into the breach against Fulham and will almost certainly deputise for the South American going forward if Timber, Ben White (£6.1m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) remain sidelined for a while. All three have knee issues.

Kiwior not as reliable as Gabriel and so arguably Arsenal defenders are less attractive as a result. Mikel Arteta’s side defend from the front, however, and they also have an attractive run of matches coming up. Next it’s Everton, Brentford and then Ipswich (which will probably morph into a Double Gameweek with Crystal Palace). Depending on team news, Kiwior could be a cheap entry point into a proven, if patched-up, defence.

Joško Gvardiol (£6.1m)

In the premium defenders category, Joško Gvardiol (£6.1m) also stands out – if you don’t already own him.

Among defenders this season, the Manchester City man is top for goals scored (five), penalty-area touches taken (85) and big chances received (10).

In that category, he has also produced the third-most attempts (34) and is about to embark on a fixture run that should produce goals aplenty for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Current tactics (an inverting right-back and/or Gvardiol being pressed into action at centre-half) mean he’s shotless in five matches. But those fluid tactics can change at any moment, unleashing the Croatian beast once again.

He’ll blank in Gameweek 34 (not an issue for those Free Hitting) but that postponed fixture, against Aston Villa, may slot into Gameweek 33, making it a double.

Kieran Trippier (£5.6m)

In the absence of Lewis Hall (£4.8m), Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) has come back in favour at Newcastle.

Eddie Howe has elected to play the 34-year-old at right-back, switching Tino Livramento (£4.5m) to the opposite flank.

The plan has worked a treat in their last two matches: a win at West Ham, in which Trippier collected eight points, and the Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool.

Back on set pieces, he provided an assist from a corner for his side’s opening goal at Wembley. He’s created two chances from dead-ball situations against the Hammers, too.

Newcastle are likely going to be the only club that will double and not blank in the run-in, too. So no matter your remaining chips of strategy, he’s a good pick-up.

The Magpies are out of the FA Cup and not in Europe, too, so there’ll be full focus on a push for a UEFA Champions League spot.

With Leicester to come in Gameweek 31 and a Double Gameweek immediately after, a move for Trippier makes a lot of sense.

Daniel Munoz (£5.1m)

Again, another defender who many of you may already own. If not, Crystal Palace’s attack-minded Colombian has one confirmed Double Gameweek coming up and another mooted for Gameweek 33.

The fixtures are far from brilliant, of course (there’s also an outstanding Arsenal fixture to slot in). Of the 10 top-scoring teams in the division, Palace face eight of them in Gameweeks 31-38.

But while clean sheets may be in short supply, Munoz is more than capable of delivering at the other end.

Second among defenders for shots in the box (27) and big chances (nine), he’s also joint-eighth for chances created (33).

He’s delivered 51 points in his last eight outings, too.

Cheaper Bench Boost options for Gameweek 32

Player selection is, as ever, very team-dependent and managers will have different priorities according to which chips they have left to play.

For managers considering playing their Bench Boost chip in Double Gameweek 32, Marc Cucurella (£5.3m), Ezri Konsa (£4.4m), Lewis Dunk (£4.2m) and pretty much any (fit!) Nottingham Forest defender offer strong appeal.

Lewis Dunk (£4.2m)

Needing to free up some serious cash to make a move for Bukayo Saka (£10.3m)? Dunk could be your man.

After missing six Gameweeks with a rib injury, Dunk returned as a substitute to help shut Nottingham Forest out in the FA Cup quarter-final at the weekend. A potentially season-ending injury to positional rival Adam Webster (£4.3m) should fast-track his return to the starting XI.

Brighton are on a six-match unbeaten run in the league and, after the ‘derby’ against Crystal Palace, their following five matches look very kind. One of those fixtures is against Leicester in Gameweek 32.

Dunk carries an aerial threat from set-pieces and at £4.2m is a bargain option who would help free up funds.

Marc Cucurella (£5.3m)

Alright, Cucurella is not ‘cheap’ per se – but he is £1.1m less expensive than Gabriel. He has been in exceptional form of late, too. In the last three Gameweeks, the Chelsea full-back has recorded 32 FPL points, 10 more than the next-highest defender.

The Spaniard posted consecutive 15-point returns in Gameweeks 27 and 28 and was unlucky not to score against Arsenal with one of his two shots in Gameweek 29. An inverting, advanced full-back role has really boosted his attacking threat, with 15 shots in his last 14 starts. He’d had just one attempt in 2024/25 before that!

With four goals, Cucurella is now the second-highest goalscoring defender in the game.

Until Gameweek 35 (when some managers may be Wildcarding), Chelsea have fantastic fixtures. He will fancy his chances of threatening Ipswich’s brittle rearguard in Gameweek 32, especially.

Ezri Konsa (£4.4m)

Aston Villa have kept a paltry four clean sheets this season but one of those occurred at Brentford in Gameweek 29 (they also shut Preston out in the FA Cup) and the Villans are looking better at the back with Tyrone Mings (£4.4m) back from injury.

With rotation a big threat in the full-back positions and Mings perhaps afforded the odd rest with Pau Torres (£4.2m) fit again, Konsa is probably the most secure Villa defender for minutes going forward.

One of the most underrated defenders in the league can, if nothing else, cash in on the Gameweek 32 gimme that is Southampton.

Forest of options

Nottingham Forest have been extraordinary at the back this season. By now, most managers will have filled their boots with Nuno Espirito Santo’s parsimonious defenders.

Bench Boosters may even consider doubling up on the Tricky Trees for Gameweek 32, when they host an Everton side who are winless since Gameweek 25.

While Gameweek 34 is showing as a blank, it is thought that the postponed fixture against Brentford may actually remain there (taking place in midweek instead of the weekend). If not, Forest will get a double.

Nikola Milenković (£5.0m) and Murillo (£4.7m) both appeal (the former leads all FPL defenders for headed efforts in 2024/25), while Neco Williams is a total steal at £4.4m.

Cheaper Bench Boost options for Gameweek 33

Those managers looking to Bench Boost in Gameweek 33 could look to populate their teams with the following assets.

Aaron Wan Bissaka (£4.5m)

After Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) and Tomáš Souček (£4.9m), Aaron Wan Bissaka (£4.5m) has been West Ham’s best performer in FPL this season.

The Hammers may have struggled for clean sheets (five) but the former Manchester United full-back has proven to be an unlikely attacking threat down the right flank. Five attacking returns is his best contribution since 2020/21, and there are still eight matches to go.

Against Southampton in Gameweek 33, Wan Bissaka will more than likely pick up a clean sheet and may well weigh in with returns at the other end against the Saints’ fragile rearguard.

Ibrahima Konaté (£5.2m)

Liverpool defenders have also been overlooked in this article due to their lack of remaining Double Gameweeks but they remain a formidable defensive force who can outshine rivals who do play twice in the same Gameweek.

Two clean sheets in their last three matches suggest that the Reds are not about to let anything slip, and fixtures against Fulham and West Ham make Ibrahima Konaté (£5.2m) an appealing purchase even before Liverpool’s trip to shot-shy Leicester in Gameweek 33, when the France international is a very desirable option for Bench Boosters.

With no continental or domestic cup distractions, the focus is solely on the procession to the Premier League title.



