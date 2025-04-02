59
Scout Notes April 2

FPL notes: Saka joy, Gabriel + Aina injuries, Wood latest

59 Comments
Kicking off the Gameweek 30 Scout Notes is a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) round-up of Arsenal v Fulham and Nottingham Forest v Manchester United.

Saka Gabriel Aina

SAKA SCORES ON COMEBACK

Proactive FPL managers reacted to Mikel Arteta’s positive pre-match press conference by buying Bukayo Saka (£10.2m), only to see him named as a substitute. Although it made sense, after missing over three months with a hamstring injury.

No worries, he came on midway through the second half to a huge ovation and scored just seven minutes later.

487,358 new owners were delighted to see a one-two between Mikel Merino (£6.0m) – scorer of the opening goal – and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) end with a flick across goal, ready for Saka to head home.

It’s his 17th attacking return from 16 league matches, making those who kept faith in Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (£10.8m) slightly nervous for Thursday night. They might already have their eye on Saka for Gameweek 32, at home to Brentford, before a likely Double Gameweek 33.

After all, penalty-taker Saka entered this Gameweek as the season’s joint-second-best big chance creator (19), despite missing a huge chunk of it. Adding further glee, he picked up two bonus points here.

FPL notes: Saka joy but Gabriel + Aina are hurt

Those with Arsenal defender probably thought their fifth clean sheet in eight was safe, after Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m) missed a sitter from a few yards out. But he scored a consolation deep into time added on.

GABRIEL, TIMBER + AINA INJURED

Most of this Gameweek’s 658,984 Wildcard activations – plus lots of other teams – likely include Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) but there’s been an immediate setback, as the highest owned FPL defender hurt his hamstring after 15 minutes and had to be taken off. An extended spell on the sidelines looks likely and Jurrien Timber‘s (£5.6m) knee is also a worry.

“Gabi felt something in his hamstring. We don’t know how big that is and with Jurrien as well. He was already struggling very early in the game. He managed to continue, at some point he couldn’t. So that’s the downside to it.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber

Managers have several options: move sideways to another member of Arsenal’s backline, bench the Brazilian until he recovers or replace him with Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) or someone from a Double Gameweek 32 team.

Meanwhile, at Nottingham Forest, FPL’s next most-owned defender missed out on a clean sheet for the same reason. Ola Aina (£5.4m) is in over three million squads but hobbled off late in the first half.

“We have to assess. It is always a concern when a player gets injured by himself. He is going to have a scan and we will see how it is. We’re not quite sure what it is, only the scan will say exactly.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Ola Aina

FOREST WIN WITHOUT WOOD

Not in their squad at all was top scorer Chris Wood (£7.2m), after picking up a knock when representing New Zealand. Nuno Espirito Santo said beforehand that they “have to assess him day by day”, but not even making the bench suggests he’ll remain a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.

Nuno trotted out a similar update after full-time:

“It is going to be day by day. He is getting better. Today, the feedback was that he is getting better. Tomorrow, I hope for even better but he is going to be assessed day by day.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Chris Wood

Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) wasn’t around either, for personal reasons, but Anthony Elanga (£5.4m) didn’t need the duo. He scored a wondergoal against his former club in the seventh minute, dribbling from deep inside his own half after a failed Man United corner. Speeding his way through, a low and powerful shot was all it took to decide the match and consolidate Forest’s Champions League push.

They just about clung onto their fourth consecutive home clean sheet, even though Ruben Amorim’s side slaughtered them for shots (23 v 8) and expected goals (1.66 v 0.54).

In-form Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) couldn’t equalise, though his corner led to Diogo Dalot (£5.0m) heading onto the crossbar. Alejandro Garnacho (£5.9m) went close a few times and substitute Mason Mount (£6.3m) did too but, in the closing moments, they resorted to aiming long balls towards Harry Maguire (£4.9m) up front.

The centre-back almost rescued them in stoppage time, mind. It needed Murillo (£4.7m) to clear the ball off the line, finalising a shut-out for himself, Nikola Milenkovic (£4.9m), Matz Sels (£5.1m) and Neco Williams (£4.4m).

Welsh full-back Williams picked up a yellow card, taking him down to five points.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

59 Comments Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Salaaah!

    Repost from previous article

    Good morning

    Pleaae.suggest some improvements for this WC team.
    BB, FH, TC available after this.
    Leaves 0.1itb.

    Raya Pope
    Saliba Munoz Kerkez Milenkovic Digne
    Salah Saka Kluivert Sarr Gordon
    Marmoush Mateta Isak

    Open Controls
    1. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Worth moving the Bournemouth guys to players that might double etc

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 8 Years
        1 hour ago

        Thank you. Will wait for news...

        Open Controls
  2. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Best gw to play the tc chip?

    Open Controls
    1. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Think I’m going Isak in GW32

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      without fixtures, we cant say anything for sure. Isak possibly the best for now.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        When will we know the final dgw fixtures?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Before next deadline is the expected time but you never know

          Open Controls
          1. SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Don’t overthink it, it’s the weakest chip in the game.
      If you play it on the obvious captaincy choice you’re only gaining 50% more points than everyone who capped the same player.

      Open Controls
  3. The Tonberry
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    If Gabriel is ruled out for the next game, who's better to start in GW31?

    A - Digne v NFO
    B - Gvardiol v mun

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    What do you think Zirkzee and Hojlund are thinking knowing Maguire is favoured up front ahead of them?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      He's no Michael Keane.

      Open Controls
  5. Sandy Ravage
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Best replacement for Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Strand Larsen?

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      They only two forward lines I’ve seen here over the last couple days were :
      Isak Mateta Marmoush & Isak Evalnison Marmoush, the latter one will be most likely redundant after tonight.

      Open Controls
    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Isak or Mateta

      Open Controls
  6. Sandy Ravage
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Alisson + Bowen > Sa + Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Wolves good run is pretty much over and they are also safe now

      Open Controls
  7. The Red Devil
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    If Gabriel is out long term, say not back until GW 34/35
    Wouldn't kiwior be a decent replacement? White wasn't even in the squad so currently timber saliba kiwior are the only 3 who can play as CBs

    Open Controls
    1. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Arsenal's clean sheet potential is significantly reduced if Kiwior comes in for Gabriel

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Kiwior isn’t a good defender and Arsenal clean sheet potential is significantly reduced with him there.

      Open Controls
  8. dshv
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Am 31 on emery instead Howe?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Glasner?

      Open Controls
  9. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Is Sels worth keeping on WC? Can still see Forest keeping a few CS until the end but not sure if Raya is a better pick

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Sels is the better pick imo.

      Open Controls
  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Is it worth selling Bruno to get Saka in?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Nevermind, just realised I can afford Bowen > Saka.

      Bye bye Jarrod.

      Open Controls
  11. Dutchy FPL
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Any news on when the blank GW34 fixtures will be planned/announced? Can't really plan a decent chip strategy before that with WC, FH and BB left.

    Open Controls
  12. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Yeah, so I clicked save on my wildcard 10 seconds too late yesterday and went off the wall.
    Didn’t even look at what my team looked like yesterday. But I did just now.
    I now have 4 ft’s and my question is do they remain if I wildcard now since the team is dismal. Care to help?

    Open Controls
    1. HibTheHare
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yes, they roll over.

      Open Controls
  13. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Can't think of any decent Munoz replacements to enable Glasner AM.

    Should I just do Saliba? - already got Raya, Gabriel injured, Timber possible injury...

    Thoughts?

    Already got triple Toon with Burn, got Kerkez, Gvardiol and Konsa

    Open Controls
  14. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Any Palace fans here, how is Tyrick Mitchell playing? I brought him yesterday on wildcard because i just needed that 0.3 from Munoz to get Saka. Seems like he's playing WB opposite to Munoz, right? Saw him nick an assist vs Fulham in FA cup couple of days ago

    Open Controls
  15. YoungPretender
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    How’s this first WC?

    Raya Pope
    Gvardiol Saliba Munoz Burn Digne
    Salah Saka Gordon Sarr Rogers
    Mateta Isak Marmoush

    Open Controls
    1. Kabayan
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Can't do that

      Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Like the front 8 and the Gordon shout (assuming he's fit) who has gone under the radar a bit.

      Think I'd rather swap one ARS Def/GK with Forest as Arsenal weaker without Gabriel. Maybe Saliba to Milenk for goal threat or Raya to Sels

      Open Controls
      1. YoungPretender
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks… don’t like Forrest fixture GW33 though, where I’ll be BBing

        Open Controls
    3. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      4 Newcastle. Need to lose one

      Open Controls
      1. YoungPretender
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        My mistake… Pope is Areola.. I can afford to upgrade to Martinez but unsure on double Villa defence.

        Open Controls
        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Does Gordon to Bruno G give you enough to get Martinez ?

          Open Controls
          1. YoungPretender
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I can get Martinez regardless, so I’ll go ahead and do that. Thanks!

            Open Controls
    4. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Try again with
      Martinez for Pope

      Open Controls
  16. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Are you guys going Isak (c) over Salah? Unfortunately chickened out from (c) Marmoush over Salah this week...
    Also, would you consider playing Rogers over Savinho?

    Raya
    Gvardiol/Trippier/Munoz
    Salah/Saka/SAvinho/Sarr
    Isak/Marmoush/Mateta

    Areola/Rogers/Konsa/Gabriel*

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I had to lock in for next 4 weeks so went Isak due to the DGW. I also think Isak is the better captain next week (Salah away at Fulham, while Isak has Leicester). I don't think Isak will get much backing after he blanks tonight and Salah bags a hattrick, though.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Like the last part! I just see some flaw in my logic, why I want to (c) Isak over Salah next week if this week I didn't go Marmoush over him...

        Open Controls
  17. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Salah hattrick tonight

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have captained Salah but I am not so convinced. Mersyside derbies are usually tight, scrappy affairs and Everton have improved markedly under Moyes. I hope you are right though

      Open Controls
  18. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Anyone getting Gordon on WC if he gets good minutes tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      I would get him on WC just wanted to play Howe AM

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Had him for 10 weeks already. Bold strategy - can't say it's paid off. But, he won't be getting any minutes tonight I'm afraid.

      Open Controls
    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Still banned...no minutes tonight

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Next plays Leics 31 & yes I have him.

      Open Controls
  19. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Best gk until the end?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just Sels. Moved away from him weeks ago to get Kepa for "the fixtures".

      Henderson also good, but Munoz exists.

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 8 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
  20. The Big Fella
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    I had Gabriel, like many, and Raya in net, like many, with Sels and his 8 points looking at me now from the bench. I know some are changing to Saliba but I do not think Arsenal will keep many clean sheets with Gabriel out. Who is doing a straight swap for another Arsenal defender and who is going elsewhere? I am debating bringing in Livramento or Trips for him and playing Sels for the rest of the season (assuming Gabriel is out for the rest of the season), barring any doubles.

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      You are after WC? I'm just benching Gab for now playing Trippier/Gvardiol/Munoz with Raya

      Open Controls
      1. donbagino
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This. I'd rather save FT for next gws beeing just after WC

        Open Controls
  21. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bus team for 31,

    Raya,
    Munoz, Gvardiol, Burn,
    Sarr, Foden, Salah, Saka, Gordon,
    C Isak, Marmoush

    Areola, Mateta, Milenkovic, Timber

    .4

    Open Controls

