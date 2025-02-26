26
26 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Will Hughes YC just superb! Bearded too!

    Open Controls
    1. Hen
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Bearded too or bearded 2?

        Bearded rule 2 is to use lube.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I don’t talk to chickens I’m sorry.

          Open Controls
          1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
              9 mins ago

              Fowl attitude, innit?

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                You always end up henpecked!

                Open Controls
      • TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Last Man Standing Update (218 teams)

        Current safety score = 10
        Top score = Steve Palmer with 50

        https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Thankee Mr Milchick!

          Open Controls
        2. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          1 hour ago

          Thanks for the repost, Mr Milchick

          Open Controls
      • Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Palmer is out of my team even if he scores ten against LEI.

        Open Controls
        1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Oh, shoot, just realized the international break is coming up. Welp... Looks like I'll get to see at least a couple of my team in-person (Isak, Hall, maybe Kilman unless I end up benching him).

          Open Controls
          1. Bebeto is for Kinnear
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I have to keep him to get 11 out in GW29

            Open Controls
      • squ1rrel
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        hi, why did I cap palmer

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Lollygagger. 7rjngs, quickly!

          Open Controls
        2. Bebeto is for Kinnear
          • 11 Years
          45 mins ago

          It was more to do with the opposition he was facing. If you knew beforehand than Chelsea would win 4-0 you'd happily captain Palmer expecting him to get at least a couple of returns

          Open Controls
          1. Eze Really?
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            He has been off lately. I think content creators lead the sheep to the slaughter house; judging by how many went for him this week. Logical call vs Soton but it was there for all to see. A bit of after the fact analysis though.

            Open Controls
        3. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          35 mins ago

          Because you don't like points?

          Open Controls
        4. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          I was tempted due to my awful rank. At least one big chance in the first half - I didn’t see the second half.

          Open Controls
        5. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          In hindsight - he should have scored twice. He would have had a double digit haul in the beginning of the season.

          A matter of (no) form over fixture.

          Open Controls
        6. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            just now

            Skills issue?

            Open Controls
        7. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          Well after selling Sarr and benching Kluivert this week I think I need some advice

          I will have 3 FT for 29 if I hold this week and these 3 moves before 29 would give the team below and keep the FH for later. How would this compete with FH teams?

          It leaves Pickford against Bowen
          And Gabriel and Palmer
          Would be nice to have Marmoush but with Lewis playing again this option avoids a hit and gets 11 out. I don’t really count Greaves for the 11.

          Isak to Cunha
          Diaz to Foden
          VVD to Gvardiol

          Pickford

          Gvardiol Gabriel Lewis

          Palmer Foden Bowen Kluivert

          Cunha Wood Wissa

          4.0 Greaves Salah Munoz

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            28 mins ago

            I would not get Foden for Diaz

            I would also look at upgrading Wissa to Marmoush/Haaland in GW30.

            Open Controls
            1. Albrightondknight
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              18 mins ago

              Yeah if I didn’t need 11 out Palmer would go before 29 but obviously not before 28.
              Lewis is making getting 3 decent City assets in without hits very difficult. I also want rid of Diaz the returns just are not coming.
              At thats where no Foden in makes sense I could get a Marmoush or possible Haaland in 30 with just 1 hit rather than 2. Will think on this thanks.

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 11 Years
                14 mins ago

                Lewis to NEW defender after BGW is done is an option

                Open Controls
                1. Albrightondknight
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Yeah I like that too. But Wissa to Marmoush in and Lewis out plus needing cash to fund it means 3 transfers. Maybe I WC in 30 rather than 31 I can just guess FA cup qf results

                  Open Controls
        8. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          36 mins ago

          All PL refs & Fpl experts captained palmer. Serves them right.

          Do I not love to see it?

          Ohh yes I doooooooooo

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            I did as well but that was to cover him in draft league 😀

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.