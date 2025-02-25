95
95 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Andy_Social
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    1-0 but awful start to GW.
    Cheers, Rainy

    Open Controls
    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Top comment, Andy. Cheers

      Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Last Man Standing Update (218 teams)

    Current safety score = 10
    Top score = Steve Palmer with 50

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.