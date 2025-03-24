49
Team News March 24

Wood injury latest as Forest striker hobbles off

Chris Wood (£7.3m) is an early concern for Gameweek 30 after limping out of New Zealand’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against New Caledonia on Monday morning.

Wood seemed to suffer a blow to his hip when taking a shot early in the second half, hobbling off a short time later after initially trying to play on.

It was still 0-0 in this crucial tie when Wood departed. The winners – and it was New Zealand who eventually prevailed – of the match would seal their place at the 2026 World Cup, so the Nottingham Forest striker would not have exited the field lightly.

Post-match quotes failed to elicit much detail. An interview with the man himself hinted only at “personal pain”.

Wood’s national team coach hasn’t offered us much yet either.

“Not sure yet, we’ll speak to the physios. It was when he had that chance and nearly scored, which is a shame.

“It’s not great for us losing our captain and our goalscorer. It was a difficult thing for the team but they came through so well.” – New Zealand boss Darren Bazeley on Chris Wood

Wood was sighted with an ice pack on his hip after he went off but seemed in decent spirits, joining in with the post-match celebrations.

The good news for Wood owners in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is that Gameweek 30 is still over a week away. Not only does that give the 48%-owned forward a bit of extra time to recover but there is an FA Cup quarter-final tie involving Forest to come before the Premier League resumes, which should give us a decent gauge of how fit Wood is.

Nuno Espirito Santo will face the media later this week before the Tricky Trees’ cup clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Forest’s Gameweek 30 fixture is on Tuesday 1 April and is against Manchester United.

OTHER INJURY NEWS FROM OVER THE BREAK

