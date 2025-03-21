Gordon injury update: “It does not look good”

The fitness of Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) will be something to monitor in the next few days.

Newcastle United’s winger came on as a 74th-minute substitute in England’s 2-0 win over Albania on Friday.

But Gordon was soon in the wars, struggling in the dying embers of the game.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that there was concern over the 24-year-old Liverpudlian in his post-match presser.

“He looks injured. First of all, I thought it’s his stomach but it’s his hip and it does not look good. A bit worrying.” – Thomas Tuchel on Anthony Gordon

We should get a further update from Tuchel or the Football Association (FA) on Gordon over the weekend. The new England boss will be facing the media again before Monday’s meeting with Latvia.

Gordon is suspended anyway in Gameweek 30: this is the final match of his three-game ban for violent conduct.

So, the Gameweek 31 clash with Leicester City on Monday 7 April (just over two weeks away) would be his return date disregarding any injury concerns.

If there is to be an absence due to this new hip issue, the next question is: how long?

Newcastle have a ‘double’ in Gameweek 32, so there’ll be keen interest in the Magpies for that. Should Gordon be out for that, then the expected minutes and FPL appeal of Jacob Murphy (£5.0m) and Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) would increase considerably without their positional rival for competition.



