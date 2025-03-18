58
  1. Sharkytect
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 27 mins ago

    OK, so my strategy kind of has to go:

    WC gw32
    BB gw 33
    FH gw 34
    AM gw35-36

    So a nice 5-week period with a chip in play every week until the penultimate week, and cross my fingers that a dgw gets thrown in to gw35 as well.

    That all look about right?

    (No TC - used that on salah)

    1. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 27 mins ago

      It depends on what doubles land GW33, and how of your Squad you’d still want after the bench boost. another option is WC31, BB32, FH33, AM 35-37; and you can decide once the DGW fixtures are announced.

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 56 mins ago

      AM is 3 weeks, so 6 week period. I'm not convinced that GW33 is going to be the best GW to BB, but time will tell. Could be just Fulham, Southampton, Brighton, West Ham, Man City & Villa that DGW and that's only if GW34 postponements are moved GW33 and there aren't many player from those clubs I'd want for the rest of the season.

    3. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Any advantage in playing AM 35-37 vs 36-38?

      1. Sharkytect
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        No, just that there is an outside chance of a dgw surprising us and landing in gw35

  2. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 10 mins ago

    Top three most likely to get a YC in GW30? Thankee.

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 24 mins ago

      You clocks are ahead of us, so you will get news before we do. Please post the information so we can find out whether to sell them.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 3 mins ago

        This is the sort of content we're here for!

    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 7 mins ago

      Bassey, Jimenez, Gibbs-White

    3. ryskal
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Paqueta?

  3. LC1
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 27 mins ago

    Would you BB this team;

    Sa
    Gvardiol Kerkez Munoz
    Salah Bruno Kluivert Sarr
    Haaland(C) Marmoush Evanilson

    Sels(MUN) Ait-Nouri(WHU) Cresswell(wol) Gibbs-White(MUN)

    Cheers!

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 42 mins ago

      Cresswell didnt play last game

    2. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      If you think Cresswell and Haaland start, go for it

  4. x.jim.x
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 7 mins ago

    "Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) remains provisionally banned by the FA after returning a positive drugs test."

    Unless there's a new Fantasy Maccies Staff game coming soon, I don't think this news is relevant to anybody.

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      it would be nice to know what the hell is going on here with him, agreed no fantasy relevance really apart from fact it means chelsea have v few backups in the wing positions as it stands

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Be better off just playing one of the physios there anyway

  5. Steavn8k
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 4 mins ago

    Best combination going forward?
    A: Raya+Konate
    B: Allison+Timber

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      A

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Timber is the only player I would really want from these 4.

      1. Steavn8k
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 16 mins ago

        Hmm interesting..May I ask why?

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Raya + Timber

    4. Mumfie
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      I like B and have Timber already.
      Does B White back mean a threat to his position?

    5. Mighty Duck
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        Ben White has returned after an injury.

        1. Steavn8k
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 31 mins ago

          Oh, good point! Had not considered. Puts me off Timber

    6. theodosios
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      These friendly matches, the so-called Nations League are the biggest nonsense in the world of football. It's an unnecessary fatigue for already exhausted players under the guise of patriotism. UEFA came up with this brilliantly – if you refuse to join the national team gathering, you're considered to "not love your country." Only the qualifiers for the EURO and the World Cup matter, and that's it, not this competition that 90% of football fans don't care about.

      1. boc610
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 5 mins ago

        Would be less of an issue if prem league had a winter break like other big leagues.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 46 mins ago

          It'd be less of an issue if managers like Arteta and Slot actually rotated their squads

      2. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 49 mins ago

        Players can refuse not to go (and get out of them all the time) and the games are actually linked with the World Cup qualifiers now. The point about not loving your country is just shadowboxing.

        1. Black Knights
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          That's my problem with them. If they were friendlies, big stars could be rested. Experiments with formation could be made. Youngsters or reserves could get a chance to impress. Now they're meaningful games, the best players get less rest.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            People complained about friendlies being meaningless (despite being essential for tournament planning and squad synergy) so they made them less meaningless (but still pretty meaningless) and people still complain.

    7. FPL Sanky
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 52 mins ago

      Best GK till the end of the season
      A) Kepa
      B) Verbruggen

      Have no BRI BOU defensive coverage in my team

    8. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      Is it just me or does it seem like there's an FA Cup or IB every 2nd or 3rd weekend? I don't remember there being so many non FPL weekends in a season.

      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        If I remember correctly, this winter was the first where PL players got a bit of a "break" after NYE, whereas in previous years that week after new year served for FA and League cup fixtures. Of course, some of the February and March weekends need to be rearranged due to it

      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 36 mins ago

        International Breaks same as normal but two more weekends have been reserved for FA Cup this season. 5th round was being played in midweek, and QFs shared a weekend with PL in previous seasons creating the big blank.

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          If GW30 fixtures weren't moved into midweek we would have had 7 blanks this year with only the follow fixtures from that GWs schedule being able to take place on FA Cup QF weekend

          Newcastle v Brentford
          Liverpool v Everton
          Chelsea v Spurs

    9. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      WC30 first draft:

      Verbruggen Areola
      Gabriel Munoz Burn Williams Khusanov
      Salah Fernandes Sarr Kluivert Murphy
      Haaland Isak Mateta

      Bruno I think can continue to haul even through tough fixtures given United's uptick in form but he could we'll be sacrificed if there is a DGW option that is juicier.

      Defense is likely going to be reworked depending on how the DGWs fall. Kluiverts spot in a bit of jeopardy too considering Bournemouths middling form esp if they don't double.

      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        Thats the 2nd team I have seen with Verbruggen and Areola, whats the catch?

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          6 hours, 20 mins ago

          Cheap and both playing for BB.

          I think if Arsenal are likely to double I'll go Raya.

        2. Silecro
          • 7 Years
          6 hours, 20 mins ago

          Both with predicted double in GW33 (first game against SOU, and second against each other), anyhoo, I can see Sels easily outscoring them both in that period even with his single fixture vs their doubles

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            6 hours ago

            Well yeah, you'd expect a player who costs nearly a million more than the cheaper option to score more

      2. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        Nice. Similar to mine.

        I've had Bruno for his recent good times but I'm undecided on him. He's been great in a bad team but I wonder if United's poor xG will catch up with them or whether he's good enough to outperform that despite tough fixtures?

        I think those of us wildcarding in 30 will have broadly similar midfielders and attackers. Most will have Gabriel, Munoz and Burn too.

        I've had Sels since GW6/7 so he's staying for now. Would like Gvardiol but don't have the team value to fit him and Bruno in.

        Thinking Mateta to Marmoush could be fun if City double in 33...

      3. Catastrophe
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        What's your chip strategy?

      4. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        Same front 8 as mine - only the following differences at the back:

        Verbruggen = Raya
        Gabriel = Gvardiol
        Williams = Huijsen
        Khusanov = Agbadou

        Not sure how I feel about Khusanov - every time I've watched him, he's absolutely shocking. Only a matter of time before he gets dropped for a returning Stones / Akanji surely? (no idea when they're back tbf)

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          I actually think Khusanov is pretty nailed. He's been one of City's best defenders aside from a few high profile mistakes.

          But I dunno, I probably won't go there. Your Raya - Agbadou combo is probably better than my Verbruggen - Khusanov.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            4 hours ago

            Yeah, Gabriel's too rich for my blood and I'm a bit iffy on Timber with White back, so Raya makes sense to me. I was also considering Ortega until I saw his price, so I'm thinking about having Marmoush over Mateta to really take advantage of that Leicester fixture.

      5. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Bruno is poor pick on WC imo if Bournemouth don't beat City..I'm looking to sell him but with Mbuemo also in the side fa cup results will dictate who I sell out of those two

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Poor pick on WC regardless. The only scenario owners shd keep him is utd have a DGW 33

    10. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Anyone inclined to keep WC for GW32 instead of 31? Was initially set on WC31 but I'm slightly irritated by the short space of just 3-4 days between 30 and 31 (tuesday-saturday). Also WC32 gives us better preparation for Bench Boost in the presumed bigger DGW33

      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        I'm looking at this myself with WC32 BB33, FH 34, AM 36-38

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        Problem is that BB32 might be better than 33 depending on how the fixtures fall.

        I'm even more glad now that I've committed to WC30. i get a squad refresh and then take 2/3 transfers into 32/33.

      3. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Different approaches have different benefits.

        For me, I have TC, BB and FH left as well as my WC.

        There are risks to WC30 (not knowing fixtures etc) but I need to take risks to make gains. So in my situation, that works.

        But as ever, it's the old cliche, it's very team dependent! I can see why you'd want to go 32

    11. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      1) WC 30, AM 31-33, FH 34, BB 36,
      2) AM 31-33, FH 34, WC 35 BB 36
      3) WC 32, BB 33, FH 34, AM 36-38

      I have 1 Crystal Palace, 1 Newcastle, 3 Man City, as such option 1 is unattractive as I can get to 6 doublers in GW 32 for (with option 2) with FTs only.

      The big question is how attractive BB in GW36 following a WC will be compared to BB in GW 33......

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        I'm picking option 2 or 3 in your shoes. WC30 doesn't make sense if you have that many City/Cpl already.

      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Hard to say until we know where the DGW fixtures fall, but the big issue I'm anticipating with GW36 BB, is that the teams that double in GW36, are likely to blank in GW37 making a DGWer heavy BB that GW problematic.

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 44 mins ago

          with the same chips depending on FA Cup result/DGWs I'm favoring

          WC 31, BB 32, FH 33, manage GW34 with FTs, AM 36-38
          or
          WC 31, BB 32 or 33, FH 34, AM 36-38

          1. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 43 mins ago

            Very interesting, hadn’t considered BB 32

      3. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        I'm inclined to say 3 in that situation

    12. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

