Six Premier League players are on the cusp of a two-match ban for yellow card accumulation as we approach Gameweek 30.

Meanwhile, there are four players still serving suspensions ahead of the next round of games.

We cover everything you need to know about the disciplinary situation in this article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

Any Premier League player still on four bookings is no longer at risk of a suspension, should they now pick up a fifth.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

Barring more unexpected postponements/rearrangements, all 20 clubs will contest their 32nd league fixture in Gameweek 32. In the case of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, they’ll reach that mark in the second fixture of their Double Gameweek 32.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 30?

Will Hughes (£4.9m) remains suspended as he serves the second game of a two-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) and Matheus Cunha (£6.9m) also have one more fixture to go of their three-match suspensions. Both were sent off for violent conduct in the FA Cup fifth round.

Cunha, however, may yet face further punishment after being charged by the Football Association (FA) with misconduct.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) remains provisionally banned by the FA after returning a positive drugs test.

WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 30?

Patrick Dorgu (£4.5m) returns from his three-match ban after being sent off in Gameweek 27.

Sasa Lukic (£4.8m) is back, too, after he sat out the last two Gameweeks. The midfielder and Will Hughes were the first two players to reach 10 bookings for the season.

WHO IS CLOSE TO A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 30?

There are only two changes to the above table from Gameweek 29 – and one is significant from a Fantasy perspective.

As previously reported, Antonie Semenyo (£5.7m) is now on nine bookings for the season. He has to get through Bournemouth’s next three league matches unscathed to avoid a two-match ban.

The ‘new entry’ on eight bookings is Nottingham Forest’s Nicolas Dominguez (£4.8m).

He joins seven others on that mark, including Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers (£5.5m) and man of the moment Dan Burn (£4.4m).

All of the above players bar Burn and Joelinton (£6.0m) have three of their club’s Premier League fixtures to go before they are safe. The Newcastle United pair have four.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.



