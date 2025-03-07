The remaining 16 Premier League managers will deliver their Gameweek 28 team news to the media on Friday.

LIVERPOOL

Cody Gakpo remains a concern for Gameweek 28. The Dutchman sat out the midweek win over Paris Saint-Germain after aggravating an ankle issue – and Arne Slot revealed that the forward was yet to train since.

“He didn’t train yesterday yet, so let’s see if he can train with us today. Again, close call it will probably be. It’s not a long-term injury but he still had a bit of pain yesterday so he was not able to train. Let’s see where he is today, so I can’t give you the answer yet.” – Arne Slot on Cody Gakpo

Joe Gomez (hamstring), Tyler Morton (shoulder) and Conor Bradley (muscle) are all still sidelined.

Rotation will be as much of a concern as injuries for many Fantasy managers heading into Gameweek 28.

The visit of Southampton precedes the second leg of Liverpool’s Champions League last-16 tie with PSG on Tuesday. The Carabao Cup final follows next Sunday.

Slot was asked how the upcoming cup matches and quick turnaround could impact his team selection on Saturday – and seemed to lay the groundwork for some rotation.

“For me, the one against Southampton is by far the most important – not only because it’s the first one we play but it is a very, very important one for us. “So if, if, I make the choice to play other players, that is because I think that is the biggest chance to win the game tomorrow and not because I want to rest them for the game against Paris Saint-Germain. “So, the only way I make a change is because it’s only two days in between, and then I might feel that playing someone else is a better option, because we have many players that are of equal quality. “But that then only has to do with us getting a bigger chance of winning the game against Southampton than it has anything to do with the Paris Saint-Germain game.” – Arne Slot

NEWCASTLE UNITED

As reported earlier in the week, Lewis Hall is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his foot.

Now, Eddie Howe has confirmed that Sven Botman (knee) will go under the knife. The Dutch defender may not be seen again until May.

“So with Sven, we’ve been trying to get him back to full fitness and he was actually very close for the Brighton game [but] just the day before, [in] one of the last actions in training, he felt the same problem in his knee. So, that meant again just a sort of a resetting. We still hoped he could come back but then this week again, he’s felt the same discomfort, so it looks like he will now have to have an operation.

“It’s a really minor operation but whenever you have an operation, there’s always a slight unknown. But we hope he’ll be back sort of eight weeks is a timeline so that should give him plenty of time to get some games in before the end of the season.” – Eddie Howe on Sven Botman

Last Sunday’s cup defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion came at a further cost, with Anthony Gordon sent off for violent conduct. He now begins a three-match ban after the Magpies opted against an appeal.

Alexander Isak (groin) and Kieran Trippier (back) both came off in that loss to the Seagulls after seemingly struggling.

Howe initially gave a non-committal update when asked about the pair.

“We have still got two more training sessions before Monday night’s game but at the moment that would be enough and fingers crossed we can keep everyone else fit.” – Eddie Howe, when asked if

However, later in the presser, he hinted that they were fine.

“If you actually look at it in isolation, we’ve got three injured players in our squad. That includes Jamal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall. We’ve got one player suspended. By any team in the Premier League, that’s not huge numbers. The challenge we have is we have a very small squad.” – Eddie Howe

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), as Howe mentioned, remains unavailable.

While Arne Slot may have been signalling his intent to rotate, the Newcastle boss did nothing of the sort.

“No, I don’t think so, no. The focus is on West Ham, it’s a Premier League game. Our Premier League form is hugely important to us. We need to get back on track in that respect. We need to feel the momentum of winning and the best chance we have of winning any cup is to go into that game feeling as good as we can. The only way to feel good is to win, so we will pick our strongest team. “Resting players doesn’t even come into my head. I mean, if you think a player not playing for two weeks before a huge game is good for them, that’s not the case. They need regular football to give them the best chance of being fit but also performing, so those players, as I say, will play.” – Eddie Howe when asked if he had to think about the EFL Cup final and who he may need to rest and protect for Wembley

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Dominic Solanke (back) suffered only a knock when hobbling off at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night and could even be involved this weekend.

“With Dom, I think he got a knee into the back so it’s probably a bit sore. It’s a knock so hopefully it settles down pretty quickly.” – Ange Postecoglou on Dominic Solanke

Ben Davies (unknown injury) may also return.

“I’m not really sure. He’s training at the moment so we will see how he feels. He’s definitely progressed and he feels good, so we will see how we go in the next 24/48 hours. He has a chance [for Sunday] but we will see how he goes.” – Ange Postecoglou on Ben Davies

Dejan Kulusevski (foot) joined the injury list earlier this week and is likely to be out till after the March international break.

Richarlison (calf) also remains sidelined, while Radu Dragusin (knee) is out for the season.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler revealed that Kaoru Mitoma was only suffering from cramp when coming off against Newcastle last weekend. The Japan international is therefore fit to feature in Gameweek 28.

Hurzeler also said that the injury situation was otherwise unchanged – so Lewis Dunk (ribs) and Joel Veltman (foot) are still out.

“[Mitoma] just had a cramp so he will be an option for tomorrow. For the rest of the team, it’s the same. So, there are no new injuries or no new news, so the options will be the same. “Lewis Dunk is closer but still not an option.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Another defender, Tariq Lamptey, is suspended in Gameweek 28 after being sent off for two bookable offences at St James’ Park.

“We have different options. We played with Mats Wieffer the last time. We played two weeks before with Jack Hinshelwood. So, we have several options.” – Fabian Hurzeler on what he will do at right-back

James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Igor Julio (hamstring) and Jason Steele (shoulder) are on the longer-term injury list.

Matt O’Riley is over his illness but now has a knee issue.

“We have to take care of his other issue with his knee. We have to see if he can train today.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Matt O’Riley

EVERTON

David Moyes has confirmed that Everton have no fresh fitness concerns.

However, the Toffees boss says he is unlikely to welcome anyone back from injury this weekend.

Iliman Ndiaye (knee), Orel Mangala (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (calf), Armando Broja (ankle) and Dwight McNeil (knee) look set to be unavailable, then, although Coleman has an outside chance of featuring.

“Yes [the warm-weather camp helped the injured players]. We took all of the players. It was good for Seamus Coleman and Broja, in particular, Chermiti as well. They’re all getting themselves closer to getting ready to play again. “Seamus is nearer [to being ready to play]. Whether he’s ready to be involved [now], I’m not quite sure yet. He’s still training and we’re obviously trying not to get him reinjured so we’re giving him every opportunity to make sure he’s fine.” “Broja is training. He’s joined in a little bit but he’s not fully right yet. I’m hoping that maybe after the international break might be the right time. There’s an outside chance that maybe he could be fit for next week, maybe, but, at the moment, I can only follow the medical team. If I was guessing, it looks more like after the international break. “The likes of Dwight [McNeil], Iliman [Ndiaye] and Dom [Calvert-Lewin] fall into our forward players who we’re needing back – our creative players as well. I don’t think any of those three, at the moment, are really close, but Ili is doing much better. He’s not running or anything yet but he’s certainly improving from his injury.” – David Moyes

One player who will be available is Abdoulaye Doucoure, who missed the Gameweek 27 draw at Brentford to attend the birth of his son.

LEICESTER CITY

Woyo Coulibaly should return to the Leicester squad this weekend after missing the defeat to West Ham United.

Ruud van Nistelrooy said that the Foxes have no fresh worries.

Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) has rejoined training in the last two weeks, so only match fitness is between him and a playing comeback following a long-term lay-off.

Abdul Fatawu (knee) is out for the season.



