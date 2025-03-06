It should be a quiet day of Gameweek 28 team news as only four pre-match press conferences take place on Thursday.

The headline team news from these pressers is in the article below.

For the early injury situation at the other 16 Premier League clubs, read this piece here.

We’ll be back on Friday with a much busier day of injury updates from around the country.

GAMEWEEK 28 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 28 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday’s #FPL Press Conferences (GMT) 🚜 1.30pm – McKenna

🌳 1.30pm – Nuno

😇 1.30pm – Juric

⬜️ 3pm – Silva pic.twitter.com/fX8csBkODQ — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) March 6, 2025

FULHAM

Adama Traore will be assesed after twisting his ankle in the cup win over Manchester United. The winger has avoided serious injury, at least, and has trained individually on Thursday.

Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Kenny Tete (knee) and Harry Wilson (foot) remain on the Fulham injury list.

The Cottagers will also be without Sasa Lukic. The midfielder collected his 10th booking of the season last week, so begins a two-match Premier League ban.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Nuno Espirito Santo offered up his usual copy-and-paste comments when asked about the latest Forest team news on Thursday.

“Still recovering, still recovering. Better. It was a good day [on Monday night] so we recover better but still recovering. Still assessing players, yes.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Back-up goalkeeper Carlos Miguel (hamstring) is the only player we’re aware of who is on the Forest injury list.

Nuno hinted later in the presser that nothing much has changed on the fitness front.

“We have a healthy squad and we’ve been able to keep our players healthy. This is very good for us in terms of options and solutions.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

IPSWICH TOWN

Axel Tuanzebe will miss the trip to Crystal Palace with the hamstring injury he sustained on Monday in the FA Cup. The defender also needs further thumb surgery, so looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

Cameron Burgess (calf) was another casualty of the penalty shootout defeat to Nottingham Forest. He is currently being assessed.

It’s one in and one out on the goalkeeper front: Christian Walton (groin) is back but Ari Muric (shoulder) misses out.

Three players who sat out that cup tie are closing in on returns. Kieran McKenna said Omari Hutchinson (knee) and Julio Enciso (knee) were not too far away, while Kalvin Phillips (calf) trained on Thursday.

Conor Chaplin (knee) and Sammie Szmodics (ankle) however have suffered recurrences of issues that have plagued them in recent weeks. Szmodics now needs ankle surgery and is set for a significant period on the sidelines.

Wes Burns (knee) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) remain on the long-term injury list.

SOUTHAMPTON

Bar James Bree, who misses out after sustaining a hamstring issue in Gameweek 27, Ivan Juric says Southampton have no fresh injury concerns heading into the daunting trip to Anfield.

Kyle Walker-Peters (unknown) is fine after limping out of the defeat to Chelsea.

Saints also get loanee Lesley Ugochukwu back after he was ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Even Adam Lallana is available after overcoming a hamstring issue. Jan Bednarek has similarly recovered from “fatigue”.

Long-term absentees Juan Larios (unknown) and Ross Stewart (hamstring) recently made their comebacks for the under-21s.

That just leaves another forgotten man, Ryan Fraser (calf), who said recently that he hopes to be available soon.



