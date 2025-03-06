86
  Lord Flashheart
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Hall to:

    A ait nuri
    B cresswell
    C Gvardiol

    i have TAA and munoz and i plan not to use FH on 29

    antis0cial
      8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      C

  LC1
    10 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Any suggestions on a 1 week punt before gw29 wc;

    Pickford
    Gabriel Mykolenko TAA
    Salah(c) Palmer Dango Mbeumo
    Isak Wood Wissa

    1 FT 2.5 ITB

    Thinking Dango > Sbzoboszlai maybe? Worried about minutes though having played 90 last night..
    Maybe Wood > Darwin

    Thanks all

    Camzy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Why are you planning to WC29?

      One of the worst weeks to do it imo.

      LC1
        10 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I'm not fussed on OR and am aiming to win GWs in my mini league so going against the grain.

        Any recommendations on punt?

      Nightcrawler
        5 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        It makes sense if u have a few free transfers Itb and a poor team for 29

        Instead of using up a bunch of FTs on one week, u can just WC and make better use of FTs. WCs for 29 and 30 shd be pretty similar

        The obvious downside is not knowing for sure the DGW teams but u can take a gamble on that

        AC/DC AFC
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          I just think he wants to win a head to head tbf.

          Sbzoboszlai is a good punt, as long as he isn't rested?

          Haa-lala-land
            4 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            I'll be shocked if Szlob isn't rested Vs Saints. Jones to step in.

            AC/DC AFC
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              9 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Yeah

              Probably

              Is Jones worth a punt?

          Nightcrawler
            5 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Yeah I know. I might WC too so that was a general answer. I like nketiah for a one week punt

    Nightcrawler
      5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Nketiah!

  Stimps
    11 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Watkins -> Strand-Larsen?

    Or do it next GW? Feel a Watkins benching

    antis0cial
      8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I'd wait

  antis0cial
    8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Not planning to FH 29.
    A) Save - would maybe scrape a full 11?
    B) Hall to RAN or Cucurella
    C) Gakpo to Wissa / Marmoush

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Mykolenko
    Salah Palmer Bowen Kluivert
    Wood Isak* Gakpo*

    Fabiasnki Dango Huijsen Hall*

    CONNERS
      6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I think a Forest defender might be a better investment than RAN or Cucurella, but I think it can wait a week.

      You have reasonable cover on the bench in the event of a Gakpo no-show, so I'd roll and make your transfers next GW.

    Crunchie
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yeah Roll

      I hope Gakpo has recovered enough too to get some minutes, as he did travel.

      Whether that was a moral thing or not I am not sure. I have Isak Gakpo and Mateta (and Hall too as well as the Liverpool triple up). You could do a Forest defender just in case Trent gets a rest and so does Isak, Gapko, but i looked at Chelsea and if you want one for Ipswich nad Leicest (but arsenal away, wish could, you never know, be a CS too, even for Chelsea, then a Chelsea player is more than a one week, punt, depending on your WC week.

      antis0cial
        8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks both. Yeah I guess if only 2 of my current 11 don't start I should be ok, it's just if there is another injury / random rest. Forest def maybe the safer option, Cucu/RAN feel like more potential to haul but I guess there wont be much in it.

  royals forever
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Would you WC this team this GW 28 or would you wait until 31

    Sels Flekken

    Gabriel **TAA Mykolenko **Hall Porro

    **Salah Palmer **Sarr **Dango **Mitoma

    Wood **Isak Wissa

    Players I would get rid off now due to BGW29 and doubts**

    Want to FH in 34 rather than 29

    1FT 0.1 ITB

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Camzy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Wait for sure.

      Team is fine.

      Aim to bench TAA, Salah, Isak. Make transfers this week and next to get there. Not sure why you have stars next to Mitoma and Dango. They're fine to keep albeit not ideal picks.

      Black Knights
        13 Years
        just now

        Mitoma hobbled during normal time of the cup match.

  JBG
    6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    The team news we've all been waiting for, update on Southampton players

    Skonto Rigga
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      All important. Could be the difference between 13-0 and 14-0.

      JBG
        6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Do you think Salah will be rested? Considering how tired and bad he looked last night?

        Merlin the Wraith
          8 Years
          58 mins ago

          Would you want to piss-off the Pharaoh?

          JBG
            6 Years
            1 min ago

            Ramesses?

    Hooky
      9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      'Even Adam Lallana is available' 😆

  Udogie-style
    1 Year
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    I have Gakpo and Hall. No urgency to transfer Hall out, but was planning on keeping Gakpo for SOU then using my 4FT to get Haaland in for BGW29. Gakpo being out means I think I have to transfer both him and Hall out this week to avoid being priced out of my future moves and having a decent forward line this week. Downside is I'd have to take a hit next week.

    Initial plan had been use 4FT in GW29
    TAA, Hall, Palmer, Gakpo to Neco Williams, Doherty, Bruno, Haaland.

    So question is do I...
    A) Gakpo + Hall to Beto + Doherty for GW28, then Beto to Haaland in 29 as an extra transfer, -4)
    B) Roll, play Dango over Gakpo then do all my transfers for 29 - no hits but will probably be priced out of getting Bruno and would have to get Bowen instead. Could get RAN over Doherty in that case.

    Cheers.

    Camzy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      B.

      One week of Beto is not worth a transfer. Dango should start this week.

    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

      The moves in A aren't great

  Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Sorry for the repost.....
    Play ONE of three.
    Dango.
    Robinson.
    Timber. ( playing Reya )

    Traction Engine Foot
      7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Dango I think

  Traction Engine Foot
    7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Can I get away with rolling the transfer here? And would you start RAN or Mykolenko?

    Sels
    TAA Gabriel RAN
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Bowen Dango
    Isak Wood
    Stolarczyk Mykolenko Cunha Hall

    1ft £0.7m

    Merlin the Wraith
      8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Would start RAN. You do have 4 non starters for 29 & an Isak doubt for this week so you may end up with Myko on anyway

      Traction Engine Foot
        7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thanks. Can still just about get 11 out in 29 with no hits IF I don't get any more injuries.

        Merlin the Wraith
          8 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I think everyone non FH29 will be wincing when a player goes to ground this w/e 😀

          Crunchie
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 Years
            46 mins ago

            Very true. If Evanison does play up front twice in a week, and Dango does miss out, but i am sure he will get minutes, the I would move Hall or Cunha early, or Trent is rested too. I think Friday is a very important day. Just be prepared. Dib Dib Dib

            Traction Engine Foot
              7 Years
              6 mins ago

              Thanks, yeah Dango is a bit of a worry but I'm hopeful he starts the next one at least.

          Traction Engine Foot
            7 Years
            41 mins ago

            Yep, gonna need a bigger sofa!

            Crunchie
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 Years
              39 mins ago

              If you haven't buy here. Prices are sofa king low 🙂

              https://www.sofaking.org.uk/

              Merlin the Wraith
                8 Years
                35 mins ago

                That's almost as offensive as the 'On the beach' travel ads featuring a Manc asking you if 'You're a smart booker or a silly booker?' 🙂

                Crunchie
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  6 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Paddy McGuinness. Thinks he funny, but Peter Kay told him to say funny stuff 🙂

                  Merlin the Wraith
                    8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yeah, that's just it. He isn't. Now young kids are using it as a substitute for.. well you know.

                x.jim.x
                  10 Years
                  just now

                  Calling a bloke from Bolton a Manc is probably more offensive than both

              Traction Engine Foot
                7 Years
                32 mins ago

                Haha. I miss MF Doom..

            Merlin the Wraith
              8 Years
              38 mins ago

              Hehe! same here, mine taken up by my grav!

  Malkmus
    13 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    A'noon all. I think I'm ok with the below team to save FT? 1FT 2.2 ITB, Will get rid of Alison and Hall and maybe one more for gw29.

    Alisson (Fab)
    Kerkez - Robinson - N Williams - (Greaves - Hall)
    Salah (c) - Palmer - Kluivert - Dango - Rogers
    Haaland - Isak (Ui-Jo)

    Ta!

    Bruno Commando
      10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Gtg

      Malkmus
        13 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

    Tonyawesome69
      6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Save

      Malkmus
        13 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

    CONNERS
      6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Looks fine for this week ,but I don't think it's worth buying a keeper in the blank.

      I'd use your 2 FTs to upgrade Ui-Jo to a playing forward like Beto, and the other one on Rogers.

      Replace Hall in gw30 or wait til WC.

      Malkmus
        13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks, I can get 11 out with a -4 and I think Alisson is too expensive on wc. I'm thinking Ui-Jo to Wood or Marmoush but I have a week to ponder all that. I bought Hall at 4.3 and don't want to lose too much value on him, but can take 1 loss.

        CONNERS
          6 Years
          1 min ago

          Sounds fair - GL

  Bruno Commando
    10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Which trio is better for GW28-30? Looking to WC31.

    1) Gvardiol + MGW + Evanilson
    2) RAN + Kluivert + Wood

    Tonyawesome69
      6 Years
      45 mins ago

      2

      Bruno Commando
        10 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks mate!

    Crunchie
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      27 mins ago

      i like 1, but not MGW. Depends on Evanilsons fitness this week too.. 2 for nailness, but I dont like RAN attacking potential much with Cunha out.

      Bruno Commando
        10 Years
        just now

        If not MGW then for that price range will be either Asensio or Kluivert. And yes, Evanilson is a worry.

        If not RAN then it will be AWB, or 1 of the Forest defenders. But their fixtures aren't as good.

    Traction Engine Foot
      7 Years
      25 mins ago

      2

      Bruno Commando
        10 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate!

  RocketMan
    12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Is Neco Williams the best Forest defender to get considering price as well?

    Crunchie
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      5 mins ago

      It depends if Moreno gets a rotation if they get through to the SF GW33 or a rest ain GW30/31, as it is FA Cup/midweek weekend.

    Traction Engine Foot
      7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I prefer Milenkovic if you don't need the money but Williams is ok I think

    Tonyawesome69
      6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, I don't think Moreno is a threat to Williams in current form

  Crunchie
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    46 mins ago

    i like 1, but not MGW. Depends on Evanilsons fitness this week too.

    Crunchie
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Reply fail

  CONNERS
    6 Years
    36 mins ago

    I have a very thin bench this week, so just looking for opinions on the below - Thanks

    Pickford
    Gabriel - Trent - Kerkez
    Salah - Palmer - Mbeumo - Kluivert - Rogers
    Isak - Wood

    Areola / Robinson - **Cunha - **VanDenBerg

    A) Roll
    B) Cunha to Beto and play over Rogers
    C) As per 'B' but put Beto first on bench

    tbos83
      4 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

    Malkmus
      13 Years
      7 mins ago

      A for me. I think Rogers is in the never bench, never captain camp. He scores when you don't expect it and is v cheap.

    CONNERS
      6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thanks both

    Crunchie
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      just now

      A.

      What are you thinking of for GW29 instead? I'd go with Strand Larsaen over Beto personally.

  Crunchie
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Raya (Fabs)
    Trent Munoz Huijsen (Myko Hall)
    Salah Palmer Dango Kluivert Mbuemo.
    Gakpo Isak (Mateta).

    2FT 0.4 ITB

    Hopefully i can roll if Gakpo is passed fit to start, and Isak too.

    I was planning to FH 29AM31-33 or 30-32 and deal with it GW30/34. all chip left except TC.

    So Roll and react accordingly?

    But with Hall out, Dango uncertainty moving forward, and Isak/Gakpobeing out, I could do a -4 this week and -4 next or FT GW29).

    Hall/Trent to Gvardiol/Milenkovic Dango to Bowen Gapko/Isak to Wood this week

    Isak/Gakpo to Marmoush or Palmer and Isak to Haaland and (Minteh/Rutter/Elanga next -4) and WC34/35

    STHH
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      2 mins ago

      For me, the best thing to do is to wait and see as much as possible in this period. If you have players playing, it's probably better to hold - you brought them in for a reason.

      However, in your case (and mine) there is a major issues with Hall. He will score 0 points from now to the end of the season, and will soon start to lose value. I have made my team up in draft form in Transfers and worked out who I want then, which includes four transfers in total, and I will spend -4 to achieve that. Doing this allowed me to realise that the player I want to bring in for Hall can be brought in now or next week, so it might as well happen now.

      I also have Dango, but I imagine he'll score 3 points in total this week and next, so isn't a priority sell.

    Captain Mal
        just now

        Free Hit in 29 doesn't look that appealing in my opinion, I'd rather take a hit or two and save the chip.

    Gandalf
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Who to replace Hall with?

      Gabriel TAA Milenkovic is my current defence

      A. Timber (mun, CHE)
      B. Tarkowski/Myolenko (wol, WHM)
      C. Ait Nouri (EVE, sou)
      D. Kerkez (tot, BRE)
      E. Wan Bissaka (NEW, eve)

      SomeoneKnows
        8 Years
        just now

        C

    Sarri-ball
      15 Years
      14 mins ago

      29/30/31 better combo I know different postions

      A) Haaland/creswell
      B) Gvardiol/ Bruno

      Tonyawesome69
        6 Years
        1 min ago

        Captaincy might be factor that swings it

    STHH
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      13 mins ago

      These injury/fitness articles are absolutely brilliant content. I know they've been around for a long time but they are invaluable to my planning ahead of each gameweek.

    FPL Virgin
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      9 mins ago

      First Armstrong injury update in several months and the crucial quotes are not provided. Shoddy.

    Your Man With The Hair
      14 Years
      9 mins ago

      I have Mateta, Cunha & Isak with 1FT

      Current plan is to bench Mateta, and transfer Cunha to either
      a) Pedro or
      b) Strand Larson

      a) or b) ??

    MHG
      7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wk 29 Options... Currently 6 not playing, WC31

      A. Get Haaland and play 9
      B No Haaland and play 10
      C as per A but do a -4 and play 10
      D as per B but do a -4 and play 11

      Thanks!

    Stuck in the Mudryk
      9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Both Gakpo and Hall going for 29 but what to do this week?

      A: Gakpo > Wissa/Marmoush
      B: Hall > Kerkez/WB
      C: Save FT and move both out next GW (can probs get Gvardiol for Hall then)

      Pickford
      TAA Gab RAN
      Salah Palmer Kluivert Bowen
      Isak Wood Gakpo

      Fab Enzo Greaves Hall

      1FT 0.8ITB

    Botman and Robben
      8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Chances of Gakpo starting this Saturday? 40%?

      el polako
        7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hard to say but why would you risk him against a relegated team which is also your feeder club?

      Tonyawesome69
        6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Low with PSG 2nd leg and EFL cup final in mind. Likely mins off the bench if available

    SomeoneKnows
      8 Years
      2 mins ago

      2FT + 1.6itb and plan to navigate GW29 without FH

      A) Gakpo > Beto
      B) Gakpo + Harwood Bellis > Beto + Ait Nouri (bench Kerkez this GW)

      Sels
      TAA, Timber, Kerkez
      Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Kluivert
      Gakpo, Isak, Wood

      (Fabianski, Rogers, Robinson, HB)

