Scout Notes March 6

FPL notes: Double Gameweek 33 implications, Asensio pen + will Slot rotate?

It was win, win, win for the teams involved in Champions League action in midweek.

Arsenal battered PSV Eindhoven, Aston Villa beat Club Brugge and Liverpool somehow smash and grabbed an unlikely victory at Paris Saint-Germain.

We pick out the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from all three fixtures in these Scout Notes.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RESULTS

OPPONENTRESULTGOALSASSISTS
Arsenalv PSV (a)7-1 winOdegaard x 2, Timber, Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard, CalafioriRice, Lewis-Skelly, Calafiori, Merino, Odegaard
Aston Villav Bruges (a)3-1 winBailey, Mechele (own-goal), Asensio (pen)Mings, Rogers, Cash
Liverpoolv PSG (a)1-0 winElliotNunez

TEAM SELECTION/ROTATION

STARTING XI
CHANGES FROM THEIR LAST MATCH		PLAYERS WHO KEPT THEIR PLACES (MINS)OTHER MINS FOR
SELECTED PLAYERS
Arsenal2Raya (90), Timber (77), Saliba (90), Gabriel (90), Odegaard (90), Rice (90), Nwaneri (71), Merino (77), Trossard (90)Lewis-Skelly (35), Partey (71); Calafiori (55), Zinchenko 19), Sterling (19), Tierney (13)
Aston Villa3Martinez (90), Konsa (90), Mings (90), McGinn (64), Tielemans (90), Bailey (64), Rashford (64), Watkins (90)Digne (90), Disasi (64), Rogers (90), Asensio (26), Ramsey (26), Kamara (26), Cash (26), Bogarde (3)
Liverpool1Alisson (90), Alexander-Arnold (90), Konate (90), Van Dijk (90), Gravenberch (79), Mac Allister (90), Salah (86), Szoboszlai (90), Luis Diaz (67), Jota (67)Robertson (90), Nunez (23), Jones (23), Endo (11), Elliott (4)

ARSENAL IN SEVENTH HEAVEN

Striker crisis? What striker crisis? Arsenal’s victory was undoubtedly the most eye-catching result of the night as they broke the Champions League record for the biggest away win in the knockout stage of the competition. No one saw this result coming. 

Shorn of their four main attacking players – Bukayo Saka (£10.2m), Kai Havertz £7.7m), Gabriel Jesus (£6.5m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) – and having failed to recruit in the January transfer window, Fantasy Premier League managers have been giving Arsenal’s remaining attacking players a wide berth. 

An unconvincing win at Leicester, a 1-0 defeat by West Ham United and a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest suggested the well was dry for the Gunners. And yet… seven goals later is it time to re-evaluate?

Quite where this result came from is hard to fathom. Was it having the weekend off, the atrociously generous defending of their hosts or just the gulf in class between the Premier League and the Eredivisie?

For starters, Arsenal rode their luck early on. Ismael Saibari was unlucky to see his drive come back off the bar, while Miles Lewis-Skelly (£4.5m) should probably have got his marching orders for a second bookable offence, when bringing down Richard Ledezma. Had either of those situations taken a different turn, this result would have turned out quite differently. But they didn’t and instead we witnessed a record-breaking 7-1 scoreline.

Declan Rice (£6.2m) set the tone early on with a disallowed goal and thereafter the visitors had the bit between their teeth. Afforded too much time and space in midfield Rice, Martin Odegaard (£8.2m), Lewis-Skelley and Ethan Nwaneri (£4.6m) marauded forward at will and hapless defending by the Dutch played a significant role in the outcome too.

Odegaard’s brace and Mikel Merino’s (£6.2m) strike were a combination of PSV failing to clear their lines and goalkeeping errors, but Jurrien Timber’s (£5.6m) opening header from a pinpoint Rice cross, Nwaneri’s first-time shot from Lewis-Skelley’s cut-back, Leandro Trossard’s (£6.8m) dink and Riccardo Calafiori’s (£5.8m) precise shot off the post were all first-class finishes.

The strange thing about this victory is that Arsenal only just edged the match on xG 1.94 to 1.66.

Admittedly, PSV’s xG is largely accounted for by a sloppy penalty gifted by Thomas Partey (£4.9m), but Peter Bosz’s side nonetheless had 12 shots on goal to Arsenal’s 15.

Double Gameweek 33

As far as Arsenal were concerned, almost everything they hit went in.

“When you get to this stage, you have to really play and love the game and take initiative and go for it. And today we have a full-back in Myles who puts a cross in for the opposite winger; you have Jurrien scoring a header as a full-back and you have Richy with the movement of a nine and scoring with his right foot, that’s what I’m talking about – flow, courage and playing the way we want to play.”
Mikel  Arteta on Arsenal’s finishing

“It’s been like this for the last three or four years, we score a lot of goals and the way we share the goals around the squad has been really impressive, so it’s really good because we’re not just depending on one player. When we don’t score, we know what’s going to happen, but I’m very pleased, I think the quality of the goals tonight were incredible.” – Mikel  Arteta on sharing the goals around

NWANERI IMPRESSES AGAIN

In such a fluid team performance, it’s hard to pinpoint the star performer. Nwaneri’s display did stand out, however, given how regularly he is delivering end-product at such a young age. The 17-year-old had the most shots of any player in the game (four) and terrified the PSV rearguard with his pace, directness and willingness to shoot.

“I don’t think that he needs any pushing! You see him every time he has the ball, what the intention is, so if he comes, he comes, and it’s great and really impressive again the way he behaved, the way he played tonight. It’s about consistency now, doing it again three days later in another big stadium.” – Mikel Arteta on Ethan Nwaneri closing on the record

The other performances of note came from Odegaard and Lewis-Skelly. By his own admission, the Norwegian has struggled to reach the levels of the last two seasons but here he led the press, drove his team forward and delivered two goals and an assist. A real captain’s performance which bodes well for his side’s trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

Lewis-Skelly also shone. He is fearless when receiving possession under pressure and was instrumental in each of the first two goals. It was a shame he was substituted in the first half but Arteta had to protect the 18-year-old from himself. Lewis-Skelly’s occasional rashness betrays his tender years but Arsenal certainly have a player – and an FPL asset on their hands. A defender who can get forward, assist and score.

The high number of scorers and the abject defending of the Dutch means we are almost none the wiser as to whether to pick Arsenal assets. Was this result an anomaly or a sign of things to come? And if the latter, which of the six goalscorers should we pick – especially if we are already invested in Arsenal defenders or David Raya (£5.5m)? 

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 EDGES CLOSER

What we do know is that Arsenal are going through to the Champions League quarter-finals. So, Arteta can rotate for Wednesday’s return leg and go full tilt for United this Sunday (Gameweek 28) and Chelsea in Gameweek 29.

Neither United nor Chelsea are strong defensively, so there is a case for marking the card of Nwaneri, Trossard or Odegaard for their ability to deliver end-product. A record-chasing Nwaneri at a very attractive price-point is certainly very tempting.

Looking further ahead, Arsenal and Aston Villa’s likely progression into the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals brings Double Gameweek 33 closer to realisation.

In a nutshell, Gameweek 33 could be the only free guaranteed midweek to house a postponed Gameweek 34 fixture for sides still involved in Europe.

Up to four fixtures in Gameweek 34 will be rearranged due to the clash with the FA Cup semi-finals. The matches involving Arsenal and (very likely) Aston Villa could be affected:

How Pras plans to use his FPL chips

Above: Click to expand

ASENSIO ON PENS?

There was little to choose between Aston Villa and Club Brugge on Tuesday night but a mad five minutes of kamikaze defending at the end of the game handed Villa a barely deserved two-goal lead to defend next week.

Villa got off to a dream start when Leon Bailey (£6.2m) rifled them ahead after three minutes but the Belgian side equalised within ten minutes and might have extended their lead but for the excellence of Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) and Tyrone Mings (£4.4m).

Brandon Mechele’s outstretched leg turned Morgan Rogers’ (£5.6m) cross past his own keeper on 82 minutes. With two minutes to go, Tzolis tripped Matty Cash (£4.4m) – enabling substitute Marco Asensio (£6.1m) to score from the spot and add a flattering gloss to the scoreline.

It was very interesting that Asensio took the spot-kick, as Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) was on the field at the time too.

Villa only had seven goal attempts in total compared to Bruges’ 11. And while the Villa edged the match on expected goals by 1.28 to 0.87, having a penalty (xG 0.76) will skew those numbers. In truth, it was Brugge who looked the likelier winners before the late drama.

Double Gameweek 33

Perhaps Emery was playing a containing game, which after one win from their last seven on the road was an understandable play.

That said, his side was more cautious than even he intended so the introduction of Jacob Ramsey (£5.4m), Asensio and Cash had the desired effect, with Cash drawing the foul for Asensio’s late penalty.

“I did four changes thinking to get fresh legs and to keep the same game plan we did, trying to add those four players with their skill and their capacity to get fresh legs for the team.” – Unai Emery hails his substitutes

Villa are stumbling along a bit at the moment. Lying 10th in the Premier League, they are struggling to juggle the triple demands of league, FA Cup and Champions League commitments. The longer they stay in these competitions, the less appealing their assets become.

ROGERS STARTS AGAIN

Part of the reason for the limited appeal is the rotation risk, with Emery having one of the deepest attacks in the division.

Asensio receiving a benching here, despite his excellent form, underscores the uncertainty. He was a breath of fresh air when he came on against Brugge and has been a revelation since joining in January. The Spaniard has scored five goals in his last four appearances in all competitions and proved last night he can hold his nerve from the penalty spot, too. He really comes to life in the No 10 role.

Morgan Rogers is someone who has swerved rotation outside of the domestic cups. He benefited from a rest in the cup win against Cardiff and was entrusted by Emery with the full 90 minutes against Brugge.

Of course, it’s not worth buying Villa assets now if you don’t own them. They may have half an eye on the return leg against Bruges when facing Brentford this weekend, then there follows a Blank Gameweek 29.

But Rogers and Asensio are ones to keep on the watchlist ahead of a likely Double Gameweek 33 – just don’t have your hopes pinned on 180 minutes for the latter.

LUCKY LIVERPOOL IN ALISSON’S DEBT

Watching Liverpool being systematically outplayed by Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night was a surreal experience. The Ligue 1 side dominated from the off and looked as though they might rout the Premier League leaders when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia curled a beauty into Alisson’s (£5.5m) top-left corner early on.

But VAR came to the rescue. And then so did Alisson. The Brazilian pulled off no fewer than nine saves to keep his side in the tie. Those saves were both the most on record (from 2003/04) by a Liverpool goalkeeper in a UEFA Champions League game, and the Brazilian’s most in any match for the club in all competitions. 

His saves came against shots worth 2.26 xGOT (expected goals on target), which means his performance was worth over two goals prevented based on shot location and other post-shot factors. PSG also had a superior xG of 1.62 to Liverpool’s 0.16 and yet somehow still lost!

Double Gameweek 33

Liverpool only managed 29.6 per cent possession, their lowest in any game since the start of the 2021/22 season. The most damning stat of all is Liverpool mustering only two shots compared to PSG’s 27. 

Quite why Liverpool played so poorly is difficult to say, other than to hail Luis Enrique’s side as being simply magnifique, with Ousmane Dembele and Kvaratskhelia undefendable at times. And according to Arne Slot, whose only team change from Gameweek 27 was the return of Andrew Robertson (£5.8m) for Kostas Tsimikas (£4.6m), PSG are the best team in Europe.

“No, no – we were not under par. It’s purely the quality of PSG and the way they’ve played this whole season. All of the underlying stats show you that they were the best team in Europe until now – except for the (Champions League’s) league table.” – Arne Slot on PSG

“If we had a draw over here we would have already been lucky, that’s clear for everyone. I think they were the much better team today, especially in the first half, they had a lot of open chances – three or four big, big, big chances. In the second half they were still the better team, still had a lot of shots on target, but they were mainly from outside the box. But I knew before the game, and I saw again today, how much quality this team has and these individual players have.” – Arne Slot on lucky Liverpool

Slot may have a point. As FPL managers know all too well, there are not too many sides who have managed to mark Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) out of the game – take a bow Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace – yet PSG did so, reducing the Egyptian to 41 touches in 86 minutes.

It was just sod’s law for the French that no sooner did Salah leave stage left, than Harvey Elliott (£5.2m) came on to score the winner within 47 seconds.

WILL SALAH – AND/OR OTHERS – GET A BREATHER?

The blank is no cause for alarm among FPL managers, of course. Salah is only 13 points away from breaking the FPL season points record – and his next opponents are Southampton.

What may be more of a concern is managed minutes in Gameweek 28.

Slot might feel tempted to limit the game-time of Salah, and/or others, in Gameweek 28 given their 13-point Premier League lead. The Reds have had a laser focus on matters in hand this season and will surely beat Saints whoever is selected on Saturday. 

But there is the League Cup final looming next weekend, while their best chance of sealing the deal against PSG will be with a fit and firing Salah in the side. The Egyptian won’t like it, but don’t expect 90 minutes against the Saints – whether that’s in the form an early withdrawal or a rare Premier League benching.

GAKPO CONCERN

Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) played no part in Liverpool’s smash ’n’ grab. The Dutchman travelled with the squad to Paris but did not so much as appear on the bench, which will be a cause of concern for those managers who have held on to him for the Southampton ‘gimme’. 

Gakpo made 13 consecutive starts before picking up an ankle injury which ruled him out of Double Gameweek 25. He then made two cameo appearances off the bench but now has to be a doubt for Saturday’s match. 

If he is missing then Darwin Nunez (£7.0m) will be in contention to lead the line, along with two from Salah, Diogo Jota (£7.2m), Luis Diaz (£7.5m) and Elliott. Darwin provided the assist for Elliott’s winner in Paris, so the pair may well get a run out.

“A big moment for him [Elliott]. I can understand that he is sometimes frustrated by the playing time he gets because he is a good player, he showed at Liverpool already that he is a good player, but he is in competition for players that I hardly take off. So, Dominik Szoboszlai is always the one that just keeps on going, he also scores goals but he’s so important for us with all the running he does. And yeah, Mo Salah I think is quite key for everyone as well. So, he has to do it with limited playing time but he just keeps on going.” – Slot on Elliott

“I have to give him big compliments for that and also my staff because they keep working with him and every time come up with great exercises so he stays fit. But it wasn’t only Harvey, it was also the one who assisted, Darwin Nunez, who came from a difficult two games but was absolutely there again tonight because from the moment he came in we were more of a threat than before.” – Slot on Darwin

  1. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Just a note about this..
    "Asensio receiving a benching here, despite his excellent form, underscores the uncertainty"
    - On commentary they reported that Asensio had a minor knock & that was why he was benched & discussed how many mins he would be capable of

    Open Controls
    1. You Konate be serious!
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Thanks for the detail.

        Open Controls
      • Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Going to bench Szoboszlai in the expectation he gets a rest vs Southampton

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        May as well start him

        He's likely to not feature if he doesn't start and Liverpool are 3 nil up

        Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      I've played my wildcard, what would you change and who would you pick in goal with a BB33 in mind?

      Sels Areola
      Gvardiol Munoz Kerkez Milenković Cresswell
      Salah Mbeumo Palmer Kluivert Schade
      Isak Wood Marmoush

      £1.3m itb.

      The 5th midfielder is a punt until Liverpool players are back in contention in gw30.

      Are Man City players worth picking again? Showing some league form.

      Currently planning TC32, BB33, FH34.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Areola if Isak doesn't start.

        Haaland/Marmoush i see as the traditional no.9/10 in the old 4-4-2 days (as against Newcastle). Often saw Haaland dropping deep.

        Risky but is Haaanlnd>Isak good this GW and drop Palmer now? or doing 2FT next week? I link Man City fixtures if BB33.
        Still like one Arsenal defender personally and prefer Eze over Mbeumo GW30 (perhaps)
        Prefer Nwaneri as a result over Schade.

        Open Controls
    4. KeanosMagic
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Who's selling Palmer before this weekend's game?!

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        A good performance from Palmer tonight may swing my captaincy pick this GW

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Palmer is starting

          Alternative a red card or injury may swing a few more wildcards

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            A red card in Europe doesn't get applied into the PL. More likely make it easier to get Haaland rather than trigger WCs

            Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Slowly getting back into FPL....

      My chip strategy probably depends on the outcome of Fulham v Palace FAC.

      - If Palace beat Fulham
      WC30/31 TC32 BB33 FH34

      - If Fulham beat Palace
      WC30/31 BB32 FH33 TC36

      My team is not ideal over the next few GWs, hopefully save FT this GW and keep Haaland option open.

      GW28: save FT
      GW29:
      A. TAA, Cunha and Watkins to Gvardiol and 2 of Wood/Wissa/Marmoush/Evanilson (-4)
      B. TAA, Cunha and Watkins to Agbadou/Cresswell, Beto and Haaland (-4)

      (AM24-26, WC30/31, TC32/36, BB32/33, FH33/34)
      1FT 0.9ITB
      Pickford
      Gabriel TAA Munoz
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Dango Nwaneri
      Isak Watkins
      (Paulsen Cunha Robinson Greaves)

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        A, you have to sell Palmer for Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Why do I have to sell Palmer for Haaland?

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            because you have Minteh/Elanga/Rutter in midfield for Beto price.

            Why bring in Beto for when you have to bench him when Dango isn't nailed.?

            Just an opinion.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 7 mins ago

              Much prefer Beto over Minteh/Elanga/Rutter regardless of positions

              Why do I need to bench Beto with WC30/31 in mind?

              Open Controls
              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                because in30/31 they play Liverpool and Arsenal

                Open Controls
    6. BusbySwede
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      For gw29 would you do Palmer, Isak, Cunha to Bowen, Haaland, Marmoush for a -4 hit?
      Marmoush could be Wood or someone like Beto also..

      Would in that case have 10 players with a game, and maybe i just have to settle to have 10, or take a extra hit and sell maybe Konsa for another def?

      Open Controls
    7. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      “I don’t think that he needs any pushing! You see him every time he has the ball, no matter what the intention is, so if he comes, he comes, and it’s great and really impressive again the way he behaved, the way he played tonight. It’s about consistency now, doing it again three days later in another big stadium.

      Sounds like a very understanding wife/girlfriend. 🙂

      Open Controls
    8. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours ago

      This is good news for Gakpo holders (perhaps)

      https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-injury-latest-return-dates-31143755

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Mins from the bench this weekend

        Open Controls
      2. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        That doesn’t fill me with confidence. May get rid

        Open Controls
      3. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Sort of.
        I know it will be a few days on from psg game, but if he decided not to risk him then I think there's less chance he gets risked vs Sou.
        Keep him safe for the cup , that's my thoughts.
        Maybe a ten min run out

        Open Controls
      4. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        he hasnt played apart from a cameo for 3 weeks. It may need some minutes. Diaz and Jota to rest?

        Open Controls
        1. potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          There is that, I suppose.
          Still not convinced he'll get the lions share of the mins.

          Open Controls
    9. Original Sin
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Play 1
      A. Kluivert vs TOT(Away)
      B. Bowen vs NEW ( Home)

      Currently on Kluivert

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        whos up top?

        Open Controls
    10. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Gakpo to Wood now? (was going to do gw29)
      Start Gakpo?
      Or just start Beto?

      Many thanks.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        yep, as you dont think he will start and wood is good for 3 GWs

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          at least

          Open Controls
          1. potatoace
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            Question is, is Beto a better option than Wood, this week

            Open Controls
            1. GCHILD2K16
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              Woods. Man city defence is suspect especially to crosses. He also has ips in 29 and rest of the season.
              Beto blanked last week and everton have a good defence.

              Open Controls
            2. Haa-lala-land
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 59 mins ago

              I think Beto and Wood are even this week

              Open Controls
    11. Muscout
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Any suggestions? Gordon to Mbeumo? Cunha to Marmoush -4? Will avoid FH29

      Henderson
      TAA Saliba Hall
      Salah Palmer Gordon Bowen
      Isak Cunha Wood

      Cahill Enzo O’Shea Harwood, 1 FT, 1.6itb

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Start Enzo v Leicester and sell one of Gordon/Cunha

        Open Controls
        1. GCHILD2K16
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Wait til the deadline pass to save the -4 before you remove Cunha

          Open Controls
    12. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      This is just a save, right?

      Pickford
      Trent, Gabriel, Munoz
      Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Dango
      Isak, Wood

      Valdi, Myko, Castagne, Cunha
      Bank 0.4m, 1FT, all chips expect AM

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        yes

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        In case Dango is benched, you could consider switching Cunha now?

        His ban may well be extended so why hold?

        Not beyond the realms of inconceivable that both Trent and Salah are benched too.

        The Premier League is pretty secure and PSG are a massive threat in the Champions League to progression.

        Open Controls
        1. Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Yeah I was thinking the same. Problem is there aren’t many attractive options in that price bracket. Saving also gives some flexibility next week. Small other thing is that if Cunha only misses 28-30, he has a good 31-32 before a 33WC.

          Open Controls
    13. leo_messi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      I'm looking for a Newcastle defender for max 4.5m.Is Livramento nailed? Or maybe Burn is better option?

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Both should be nailed with Botman and Hall out.

        Open Controls
    14. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      https://www.goal.com/en-us/lists/alexander-isak-home-raided-professional-group-travelling-burglars-stole-newcastle-star-s-car-jewellery-cash-worth-almost-gbp80k/blt94e02b5c1546dcc7

      Isak not at home when this happened = most likely he was at training. Highly he starts the weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        This happened last April mind. It was the court hearing

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Ah, cheers.

          Open Controls
    15. adrianh2024
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      I'd been keeping Gakpo specifically until this week but he might have to go with the Liverpool game now likely to be pot luck with regards players and the minutes they get.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I agree (but i think Gakpo holders like myself want justification of getting him in) Got his 16 points and thats been that

        Open Controls
    16. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      In a nutshell, Gameweek 33 could be the only free guaranteed midweek to house a postponed Gameweek 34 fixture for sides still involved in Europe.

      That's a big COULD BE, GW33 might not even be a DGW given that GW postponements for sides still involved in Europe could be played in midweek of GW36, and GW37 postponements could be moved to later in that GW.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        It's likely to be tho.

        The Premier League won't want to hold it till the final weeks with a FA Cup final postponement to accommodate, which could be many teams.

        Gw29 and gw32-33-34 likely the pivotal ones.

        Open Controls
    17. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Not going to FH in 29. Got 1.9 ITB and 1FT. What to do? Currently on D/E will do D if Mateta is out 100% and E if he plays this week.

      Pickford
      TAA Robinson Mykolenko
      Palmer Salah Bowen Mbuemo
      Mateta Cunha Isak

      Fab Enzo Mazaroui VDB

      A) Enzo to Kluivert
      B) VDB to Gvardiol
      C) Cunha to Wood
      D) Enzo and Cunha to Kluivert and Wood -4pts and VDB to Aina next week
      E) Enzo to Kluivert this week then VDB and Cunha to Aina and Wood -4pts next week

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
        1. jonnybhoy
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Means playing enzo? Think its worth it?

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            For this week yes, he will move forward like he did against Southampton. They only need one Defensive midfielder.

            Open Controls
    18. The greatest challenge in Fantasy
      TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      "The greatest challenge in Fantasy" might be a slight exaggeration but it is proving very difficult to beat the Scout Picks this season!

      They are currently on a six-match winning streak and 17-7 up overall.

      The aim, of course, is not only to beat them but to thrash them as the Community Member who records the biggest winning margin over the campaign receives a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for 2025/26.

      So if you fancy taking on the Scout Picks in a one-off head-to-head match, email me at will@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with the subject heading “Community Picks”. Please include your FFS username, FPL Team ID and your availability for upcoming Gameweeks.

      If chosen, you will have a budget of £83m to select 11 players (no subs) but outside of that standard FPL rules apply - you need to use a normal FPL formation with a limit of three players from a team. And remember to pick a captain and a vice-captain.

      Boleyn Boy has set the target to beat following his Cole Palmer-inspired 36-point triumph in Gameweek 6. The other six managers to beat the Scouts are MathGeek, wolverine, TBos83, skipnicklee, Dubem_FC, and Crossologist. Congratulations on your wins.

      Open Controls
    19. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Thoughts on Palmer/Isak/Cunha > Nwaneri/Haaland/Marmoush (-4)?

      After Palmer (h) to Leicester.

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Not ready to invest in City
        You have value in Isak?

        Open Controls
      2. Udogie-style
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Not Marmoush IMO.

        Open Controls
    20. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Gakpo....hold or sell for Darwin?

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        hold

        Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        hold

        Open Controls
    21. Jeko
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Wissa or Beto (or another idea/ got Wood, Isak and Gakpo)
      Gvardiol or Aina (or another idea)

      Open Controls
      1. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        I'm fairly set on buying Beto, although I'd go Wissa if it's a longer term hold rather than just for the next few.

        Beto seems to be in a decent run of form and his price enables a better upgrade elsewhere before a gw31 WC.

        Open Controls
        1. Jeko
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thanks. Yes can be Beto as I plan to wc on gw 31. Will press the transfert buton at the very end..

          Open Controls
    22. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Isnt side of hip to side of hip supposed to be the same as shoulder to shoulder

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.