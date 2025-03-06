With FA Cup fifth round and UEFA Champions League ties taking place over the last week or so, there’s plenty of team news to bring you in our early Gameweek 28 round-up.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday will tell us a lot more on the injury front, of course. We’ll have our usual round-ups on both of those days.

But until then, here’s an overview of all 20 Premier League clubs.

ARSENAL

Arsenal’s injury situation is, so far as we’re aware, unchanged from Gameweek 27.

Gabriel Jesus (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring), Kai Havertz (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) remain out, with Jesus, Havertz and Tomiyasu sidelined for the season.

Saka and Martinelli had yet to resume training as of Monday.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is available again: he served a one-match ban in the draw at Nottingham Forest.

ASTON VILLA

Aston Villa have almost everyone back available.

Pau Torres (foot) returned for the first time in 2025 in midweek.

Matty Cash, who sat out the previous two matches, and Tyrone Mings (knee), absent in the FA Cup win over Cardiff City, were also part of the matchday squad to face Bruges.

Ross Barkley (calf) and Amadou Onana (muscle) remained unavailable for that UEFA Champions League tie. Both should be back soon based on previous timelines set.

BOURNEMOUTH

Julian Araujo (hamstring) was declared “available” by Andoni Iraola ahead of the FA Cup fifth round last weekend, although failed to feature.

Marcos Senesi (quad) could be the next one off the rank: he was seeking his surgeon’s approval to resume training last Friday.

Further news is awaited on Ryan Christie (groin), meanwhile. Iraola said it would be “difficult” for him to be fit for the penalty shootout win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and he duly missed out.

Adam Smith (hamstring/calf) and Enes Unal (knee) remain out.

Illia Zabarnyi also serves the final game of his three-match ban.

BRENTFORD

Christian Norgaard (head) should be back this week after the concussion protocol ruled him out of Gameweek 27.

Aaron Hickey (hamstring) made his comeback after a year out with an appearance for the under-21s last Friday.

Further updates are awaited on Sepp van den Berg (knee) and Mathias Jensen (adductor). The former was ruled out for “weeks” a fortnight ago, while the latter was described as having a “minor” issue at the same time.

Igor Thiago (joint infection), Rico Henry (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (knee) and Gustavo Nunes (back) are expected to remain out.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

The latest update is awaited on Lewis Dunk (ribs), who has been out for a month. Fabian Hurzeler said last week’s trip to Newcastle would come too soon – and that turned out to be the case.

Joel Veltman has meanwhile missed Albion’s last three games due to a foot injury.

Another defender, Tariq Lamptey, is suspended in Gameweek 28 after being sent off for two bookable offences at St James’ Park.

Matt O’Riley (illness) missed that cup tie, while Kauro Mitoma (knee) came off during it. We await the scan results for the latter.

James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Igor Julio (hamstring) and Jason Steele (shoulder) are on the longer-term injury list.

CHELSEA

Benoit Badiashile (muscle) and Trevoh Chalobah (back) will return to the Chelsea squad for Thursday’s UEFA Conference League tie against FC Copenhagen.

Romeo Lavia (muscle) is ineligible for that match but has himself rejoined training in the last few days.

“They are both ready. Trev was not something serious so he is OK. Benoit has been training in the past week or 10 days, probably even more. Wes [Fofana] is not in the squad but also he is back. Romeo has started to train with us in the last two days. Slowly, slowly, we are getting players back and ready for the final rush of the season.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking on Wednesday

Marc Guiu (hamstring), Nicolas Jackson (hamstring) and Noni Madueke (hamstring) remain out.

Mykhailo Mudryk is also still provisionally banned by the Football Association.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Will Hughes will be suspended for Gameweeks 28 and 30 after collecting his 10th booking of 2024/25 last week.

The big Palace team news question, of course, is if Jean-Philippe Mateta (ear) is going to be fit.

Mateta needed 25 stitches on an ear laceration after being floored by Millwall’s goalkeeper last weekend, although at least appears to have avoided serious injury. Oliver Glasner said after full-time of that cup tie that he thinks his striker will “definitely miss the Ipswich game”.

Elsewhere, Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are out for the season with knee injuries.

Joel Ward should be nearing a comeback: he has been sidelined since late 2024 with an unspecified issue.

EVERTON

Abdoulaye Doucoure should be available. He missed out in Gameweek 27 to attend the birth of his child.

Armando Broja (ankle), Iliman Ndiaye (knee), Seamus Coleman (calf), Dwight McNeil (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) and Orel Mangala (knee) are all on the injury list – and it sounds like they may remain there until after the March break.

FULHAM

Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Kenny Tete (knee) and Harry Wilson (foot) remain on the Fulham injury list.

Adama Traore might have joined them after twisting his ankle in the cup win over Manchester United.

Sasa Lukic misses out after collecting his 10th booking of the season. He’ll have to serve a two-match ban.

IPSWICH TOWN

Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) and Christian Walton (groin) are all on the medium-to-long-term injury list.

Omari Hutchinson (knee) is expected to miss out again, while Julio Enciso (knee) and Kalvin Phillips (calf) weren’t in training ahead of Monday’s cup defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring) and Cameron Burgess (calf) were casualties of that game, with further assessment to follow.

Conor Chaplin (knee) and Sammie Szmodics (ankle) missed out on the trip to the City Ground with recurrences of issues that have plagued them in recent weeks.

LEICESTER CITY

Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) has rejoined training in the last two weeks, so only match fitness is between him and a playing comeback following a long-term lay-off.

Abdul Fatawu (knee) is out for the season.

LIVERPOOL

Joe Gomez (hamstring), Tyler Morton (shoulder) and Conor Bradley (muscle) remained out for the midweek win at Paris Saint-Germain.

Cody Gakpo sat that game out, too, after aggravating an ankle issue in training.

“He was close to being ready to play again, but unfortunately yesterday I think it was, he had to block a shot so he felt a bit of pain again. “We took him with us to judge how he is tomorrow, if he can be part of the squad, yes or no. But it will be a close call.” – Arne Slot on Cody Gakpo, speaking on Tuesday

There was no update on the Dutchman after the victory in France.

MANCHESTER CITY

Nathan Ake (foot) has joined Manuel Akanji (groin) and John Stones (adductor) on the medium-term injury list.

The Dutchman underwent surgery on a fractured foot this week and faces a period on the sidelines.

Rodri (knee) has been back in individual training but City are looking more towards the end of the season for a playing return.

Oscar Bobb (leg/ankle) should be back sooner following his own return to the grass.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Patrick Dorgu is serving a domestic suspension after his straight red card in Gameweek 27. Match one of that three-game ban was the FA Cup defeat to Fulham.

The injury situation hasn’t improved much ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie against Real Sociedad.

Toby Collyer is the only name back, with Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Jonny Evans (back), Mason Mount (hamstring), Luke Shaw (hamstring), Altay Bayindir (unknown) and Tom Heaton (unknown) still out.

Amad Diallo (ankle) and Lisandro Martinez (knee) are sidelined for the longer term.

There are two new concerns, too, with Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte not being risked because of knocks.

“Small things. So we are being careful with them because, in this moment, we cannot allow us to lose more players for a long time. We are taking care of them in Carrington and they cannot play this game because it will be a greater risk.” – Ruben Amorim on Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte

NEWCASTLE UNITED

As you’ll no doubt know by now, Lewis Hall is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his foot.

Jamaal Lascelles (knee) also remains unavailable.

Sunday’s cup defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion came at a further cost, with Kieran Trippier coming off with a back injury and Anthony Gordon sent off for violent conduct. The winger will be suspended until Gameweek 31.

Alexander Isak also walked gingerly off the pitch in that defeat to the Seagulls but Eddie Howe said it was more “fatigue” and “tightness” than an injury per se.

And the Swede delivered a three-word riposte – “I am fine” – to the rumour-mongers on Wednesday. He was sighted training on the same day.

The news is not so good regarding Sven Botman (knee), who reportedly needs surgery that will rule him out of the EFL Cup final.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Back-up goalkeeper Carlos Miguel (hamstring) is the only player we’re aware of who is on the Forest injury list.

SOUTHAMPTON

The defeat to Chelsea may have come at a further cost as James Bree (hamstring) and Kyle Walker-Peters (unknown) came off with injuries. Further word is awaited on those two.

Saints at least get loanee Lesley Ugochukwu back after he was ineligible to feature against his parent club in Gameweek 27.

Long-term absentees Juan Larios (unknown) and Ross Stewart (hamstring) recently made their comebacks for the under-21s.

Another forgotten man, Ryan Fraser (calf), said recently that he hopes to be available soon.

Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Jan Bednarek both sat out the Chelsea defeat, although the latter only had “fatigue”.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Radu Dragusin (knee) is out for the season, while Richarlison (calf) and Ben Davies (unknown) remain doubts for Gameweek 28 after they were ruled out of Thursday’s clash with AZ.

Dejan Kulusevski (foot) has joined the injury list, meanwhile, likely until after the March international break.

“So in terms of who hasn’t travelled… Deki Kulusevski is the only one. He’s got a knock on the foot, he’s not really sure when to be honest but it’s got a bit sore in the last couple of weeks but he’s been able to train and play and just get through it OK. But it wasn’t getting better so we did some further investigations and no real clarity again but we’re waiting on a couple of things to find out the extend of it but unlikely to be back before the international break. Nothing serious, nothing surgical or anything but he didn’t travel. “Ben Davies, he’s close but is still doing some work back at the training ground with Richy.” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking on Wednesday

The good news, however, is that Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Dominic Solanke (knee) and Cristian Romero (hamstring) are now available for selection.

“We’ll see [if they can start], we’ll train today. Obviously they’ve all out for significant amount of time sop we’ll see when we reintroduce them but they’re all here and training today, so we’ll make decisions after that.” – Ange Postecoglou on Messrs van de Ven, Solanke and Romero, speaking on Wednesday

WEST HAM UNITED

Niclas Füllkrug (hamstring), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg) remain out this weekend.

Vladimir Coufal (hamstring) should be close to a return but it’s uncertain whether Lucas Paqueta (ankle) will feature.

The Brazilian’s hearing into his alleged breach of betting rules is also looming.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Matheus Cunha begins a three-match ban for violent conduct this weekend – and his punishment may be more severe than that.

The Football Association charged the Wolves forward with misconduct on Wednesday, following his red card in the cup defeat to Bournemouth last weekend.

He was banned for two matches after being charged with the same offence earlier in the campaign. So, it could be Gameweek 33 at the earliest before we see him again.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo Gomes (pelvis) has returned to training and could feature against Everton. Emmanuel Agbadou (muscle) might also be available.

Goncalo Guedes (knee) was having an MRI scan the last we heard, while Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) are on the longer-term injury list.



