  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    There is no question that Liverpool got lucky last night both in somehow winning the game after being battered but also it was a foul by Konate and he should have been sent off. Liverpool for sure got away with one there. However of course Liverpool haters seem to forget or ignore how many times they have been screwed over by officials. The Everton game comes to mind. These haters completely lack any kind of perspective.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      I just saw a 1-0 win and that was enough analysis for me.

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        same

    2. Kier Eagan
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      You dislike Liverpool. Why? I dislike Man City and Chelsea more than the others but not enough to show bias.

  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    The shot map for PSG v Liverpool is pretty funny.

    Just goes to show that anything can happen in football.

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Benfica vs Barca

  3. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Which of these teams would you prefer for GW29:

    A:
    Pickford
    Gabriel - Ait Nouri - N. Williams - Colwill
    Palmer - Mbuemo - O. Dango
    Haaland - Wood - Beto
    Subs: Valdimarsson - Salah - Roger’s - Bednarek

    B:
    Pickford
    Gabriel - Gvardiol - N.Williams - Colwill
    Palmer - Kluivert - Mbeuemo - O. Dango
    Marmoush - Wood
    Subs: Valdimarsson - Salah - Isak - Bednarek

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B by a fair margin.

  4. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Might bring in Allison Ramses Becker post-GW30 because I love him!

    1. Kier Eagan
      • 14 Years
      just now

      If you truly love him you'll give him a haircut.

  5. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Ill roll my ft this gw, sell salah and cunha for Haaland and savinho in gw 29. Wcnin gw 31. Haaland c in 30 vs lei.

    Gives me this team in 29:
    Pickford
    Mykolenko, Aina, Robinson
    Palmer, Mbeumo, kluivert, savinho, bowen
    Haaland, wood
    Bench: Fabianski, Greaves, TAA, Isak

    A) YES
    B) no ,dont sell salah

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      How much value do you have in Salah?

  6. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    No Isak in the Scout Toon predictive team. Guesswork or 'whisper'?

    1. Kier Eagan
      • 14 Years
      just now

      There's this thing called the league cup final soon, you might of heard of it. Since Newcastle haven't won anything since the mid fifties, the now defunct 'Fairs Cup', it's kind of a big deal.

  7. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Start

    A) Nwaneri vs mun
    B) Wood vs MCI

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. Kier Eagan
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B

  8. aapoman
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    2ft and 0.5itb. Easy roll?

    Pickford
    TAA Ait-Nouri Mykolenko
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Bowen Kluivert
    Isak Pedro

    Fabianski; Wood, Robinson, Greaves

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah easy

  9. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Unless confirmed out I'd defo start gakpo. However with Isak I'm not so sure...

    3 options
    A sell hall for munoz and play 442
    B isak to marmoush for free and 343 with dble arsenal defence
    C save start isak and hope for the best...

