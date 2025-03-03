13
13 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ze_Austin
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    If they get a DGW, picking nailed Brighton options will become quite the task again

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Especially if, for example, they get a DGW33 and an FA Cup semi-final follows straight after.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Would definitely wait til GW32 at least. Pedro has looked like he's starting to adapt as a 9 rather than dropping into midfield so much when paired with Rutter, and might benefit from playing off Welbeck again when fully fit. But Minteh/Mitoma/Welbeck all on the maybe list too, plus Gomez and Gruda looked decent

      Open Controls
  2. JBG
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Such a nothing update on Hall... but what can you expect from Howe

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      It's the 'specialist' bit that is the concern. There's obviously something there after the scan to warrant discussion.

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah I was going to say seeing is specialist wouldnt be good news. Probably a question of how long rather than if hes out

        Open Controls
  3. Kitman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    I fancy a bit of a Gordon > Neto/Nkunku as they have decent fixtures over the next 3 (then I wildcard) and also free up money to help fund Haaland.

    Which one is your prefence?

    1) Neto
    2) Nkunku

    Open Controls
  4. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Best replacement for Cunha?

    A) Wissa
    B) Marmoush

    Wissa gives 1m wiggle room to upgrade Dango.
    But only 0.2m if I go Marmoush.

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Same question, could bench him this week and just play Dango but probably there's no point as also have Isak. Was contemplating Haaland as well but not sure about losing TAA. Overall, dunno what to do...

      Open Controls
  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Isak stays put. Surely gotta give Sarr Ipswich after that masterclass last GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Kitman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      If you have kept sarr this loing then definititely

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Been on the bench mostly. Came off the bench last GW.

        Open Controls
  6. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    anyone else completely stumped about what to do with chip strategy now!?

    I'm looking skinny for GW 28 which a max of 10 for free (including Dango!) and would like Haaland in but unsure on chip strategy post 29 which is making it tough to plan.

    Current team, likely do Cunha > Wood this week

    Henderson
    TAA / Gabriel/ Cucurella
    Salah / Palmer / Bowen . Mbuemo / Dango
    Cunha / Gakpo

    Fabianki / Mateta / Robinson / Davis

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.