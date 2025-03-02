47
FPL March 2

FPL Blank Gameweek 34: What we know after the FA Cup draw

47 Comments
Inch by inch, we’re getting closer to knowing the full picture for Blank Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The weekend’s fifth-round FA Cup results (there is one more tie to come) and the draw for the quarter-finals of that competition pushed us a little closer down the track.

WHY THE FA CUP MATTERS TO FPL MANAGERS

In a nutshell, Gameweek 34 clashes with FA Cup semi-final weekend.

So, any Premier League team making the last four of that competition will have their scheduled Premier League fixture postponed.

Gameweek 37 also clashes with the FA Cup final – more of which below.

WHICH TEAMS MAY HAVE THEIR MATCHES POSTPONED IN GAMEWEEK 34?

GW34 Premier League fixtureStatusThe match will be postponed in the following situation:
Arsenal v Crystal PalacePossible postponementIf Crystal Palace beat Fulham (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Bournemouth v Manchester UnitedPossible postponementIf Bournemouth beat Manchester City (h) in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham UnitedPossible postponementIf Brighton and Hove Albion beat Nottingham Forest/Ipswich Town (h) in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Chelsea v EvertonOn
Liverpool v Tottenham HotspurOn
Manchester City v Aston VillaPossible postponementIf Manchester City beat Bournemouth (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals and/or Aston Villa beat Preston North End (a) in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Newcastle United v Ipswich TownPossible postponementIf Ipswich Town beat Nottingham Forest (a) in the FA Cup fifth round and Brighton and Hove Albion (a) in the quarter-finals
Nottingham Forest v BrentfordPossible postponementIf Nottingham Forest beat Ipswich Town (h) in the FA Cup fifth round and Brighton and Hove Albion (a) in the quarter-finals
Southampton v FulhamPossible postponementIf Fulham beat Crystal Palace (h) in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester CityOn

Maximum number of postponed matches: 4
Minimum number of postponed matches: 3

While the bookies are yet to price up those quarter-finals, Manchester City v Aston Villa looks by far the likeliest Gameweek 34 match to be postponed.

Attempting to second-guess said bookmakers, you’d expect Southampton v Fulham and (probably only just) Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United to be the next fixtures most likely to fall. Fulham and Brighton have home advantage in the quarter-finals, which usually counts for something.

We will know for sure which matches are off just before Gameweek 30.

WHEN WILL THE POSTPONED GAMEWEEK 34 FIXTURES BE RESCHEDULED FOR?

This is the million-dollar question.

One suggestion is that any postponed Gameweek 34 fixtures would move forward into Gameweek 33 (as seen in Legomane’s image above), creating a double for those sides. There is a free midweek after Gameweek 33, hence the logic there.

But already we have seen the schedulers confound expectation by giving us ‘doubles’ in Gameweek 25 and 32 – clashing with midweek European rounds. Usually we’d expect the powers that be to avoid such a clash.

So, it’s possible that some postponed Gameweek 34 fixtures… stay in Gameweek 34! Instead of taking place on Saturday or Sunday, these matches would instead be on Tuesday or Wednesday.

However, any side still involved in Europe (ie Arsenal, Aston Villa or Manchester United) couldn’t do that. They would only really have Gameweek 33 as a free slot if they continue to progress in the Champions League/Europa League.

It’s for that reason that Arsenal v Crystal Palace, Manchester City v Aston Villa and Bournemouth v Manchester United will likely fall into Gameweek 33 if:

  • Their Gameweek 34 matches are postponed and;
  • Arsenal, Aston Villa and/or Man Utd make it to the quarter-finals of their respective UEFA competitions. Those teams face PSV, Club Brugge and Real Sociedad in the last-16.

It’s likely we’ll find out about the new dates just before Gameweek 30 or 31.

WHEN WILL THE POSTPONED GAMEWEEK 37 FIXTURES BE MOVED TO?

The FA Cup final clashes with Gameweek 37.

Any postponed Premier League fixtures may, again, simply be moved forward to the midweek after Gameweek 37. That’s providing the team involved isn’t in the Europa League final, which takes place then.

It could alternatively be brought forward into the midweek after Gameweek 36.

47 Comments
  T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 46 mins ago

    First time I've been the first comment!

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      That's because the crappy system makes me login every time. Enjoy your victory today nudist!

      Open Controls
      T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        It feels good.. small wins!

        Open Controls
        The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 43 mins ago

          I commend Strand-Larson to you!

          Open Controls
      The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Just found out if you pretend to sign-up, it signs you in straightaway

        Open Controls
        The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Strand-Larson? Thoughts?

          Open Controls
    Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        All downhill from here, mate

        Open Controls
      Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        This, my friend, calls for a party involving loads of booze and hookers.

        Open Controls
        iFash@FPL
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          🙁

          Open Controls
      PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Try being first in FPL. Trust me, it is easier than this.

        Open Controls
        The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Are you coming to the party?

          Open Controls
    PulseB7
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        Play Semenyo (TOT A) or Mykolenko (WOL A)?

        Open Controls
        PulseB7
            4 hours, 33 mins ago

            Already playing Kluivert.

            Open Controls
          TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            4 hours, 29 mins ago

            Do you expect an Everton CS?

            Open Controls
          Ryan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            4 hours, 18 mins ago

            I'd go with the attacker. Higher upside I reckon.

            Open Controls
        Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 6 mins ago

          Semenyo

          Open Controls
          Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 17 mins ago

            Rf^

            Open Controls
        Klip Klopp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 44 mins ago

          What would you do with this injury stricken team?

          Sels
          Gabriel / Robinson / TAA
          o.Dango / Mbeumo / Salah / Palmer
          Isak* / Mateta* / Wood

          Bench: Fabianski / Castagne / Mykolenko / Dibling

          1FT, 2.1 itb, only used TC so far

          Don’t even know where to start? Take a hit to get Haaland in?

          Open Controls
          David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 34 mins ago

            Not sure why all the drama but it looks simple enough. Mateta to Marmoush and cover Isak with Myko.

            Open Controls
            The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              4 hours, 25 mins ago

              I'd rather he puts his underwear on his head and squeals in a high pitched voice while dancing in circles! Of course, arms must be waving in the air!

              Open Controls
              Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                  2 mins ago

                  You a freak

                  Open Controls
          the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 27 mins ago

            Who to bring in for Cunha?

            a. Marmoush

            b. Beto

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 10 mins ago

              a. Better fixtures?

              Open Controls
              David Parkinson
                • 2 Years
                4 hours, 8 mins ago

                Better player, better team, etc etc

                Open Controls
              the dom 1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 5 mins ago

                Just a bit worried about Forest game but after that def great fixtures.

                Open Controls
                David Parkinson
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Well, a poor Arsenal dominated them with no strikers so, you know, why worry?

                  Open Controls
          Joyce1998
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 21 mins ago

            Who to swap here

            A- Robinson>> Munoz

            or

            B- Hall>> Munoz

            Open Controls
          the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 19 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 8 mins ago

            Half expecting Salah to get benched GW28, is it time to get fancy with captaincy?

            PSG v Liv 5 March CL
            Liv v Sou 8 March GW28
            Liv v PSG 11 March CL
            Liv v New 16 March Carabao Final
            plus Ramadan throughout March.

            Open Controls
            David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 56 mins ago

              Palmer could be worth it. Then again, VC would likely count as Salah wouldn't be risked for a cameo in a 'won' game.

              Open Controls
            Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 20 mins ago

              At least that don't go back.

              As someone who eats OMAD myself it is really good for you, especially high protein food. add a bit of prebiotics to lone the guy and good nutrition. Causes autography. Very good at my age.

              Open Controls
              Sheffield Wednesday
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 6 mins ago

                * autophagy

                Open Controls
              Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Omad was my favorite character on The Wire

                  Open Controls
                  PartyTime
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Amad must be proud of you

                    Open Controls
              PartyTime
                • 3 Years
                5 mins ago

                I don't think Slot will bench Salah. The league is still important. It is almost as if there is an agreement between both… since this is likely Salah's final season at Liverpool.

                Open Controls
            Price Changes
rainy
              rainy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 18 mins ago

              Price changes 3rd March

              No rises

              Falls:
              Isak 9.4
              Martinelli 6.5
              Aina 5.3

              Open Controls
              Sheffield Wednesday
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                two down, fortunately SP unaffected.

                Open Controls
              Sheffield Wednesday
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                Thanks Rainy, does the price Widget at right update automatically or manually?

                Open Controls
              Freshy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Lost 1 on Isak

                Open Controls
              Philosopher's Stones
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Mr Rainy raining down those price changes is.... poetic.

                Open Controls
                Mozumbus
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Rainfalls

                  Open Controls
              Mozumbus
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Cheers rainy

                Open Controls
            Philosopher's Stones
              • 4 Years
              3 hours ago

              Any news on Isak the fker?

              Open Controls
            FCSB
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Pickford
              TAA Gabriel Robinson
              Palmer Dango Salah Kluivert
              Isak Gakpo Wood

              Valdimarsson Trossard Porro Greaves

              2FT, 0.3itb

              Anything to do here, or Save FT for GW29 ?

              Open Controls
              RICICLE
                • 2 Years
                just now

                no Mbeumo?

                Open Controls
            FCSB
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              and hell... when to play AM, missed the boat haven't I (also have WC FH BB)

              Open Controls
            PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              Wasn’t even aware manchester utd got knocked out of the FA cup until now.

              No wonder my neighbour has been screaming at his wife all night. Heck! Poor Utd fan.

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.